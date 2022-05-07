News
Column: ‘Winning Time’ was great junk food TV. Now how about a series on the 2004 Chicago Cubs?
The day after the series finale of your favorite TV show is always difficult.
You’re trying to decipher the meaning of the ending while wondering if you’ll ever find another show as enjoyable as this one.
Sorry, but I won’t be accepting any calls, emails, texts, DMs, instant messages or beeper messages Monday while processing Sunday’s finale of the HBO show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Consider me on the IL.
Knowing I’ll have to spend the rest of the NBA postseason without Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, Jerry West, Jerry Buss and the rest of my favorite characters is distressing me to no end.
If you don’t have HBO — or don’t spend time in many of our favorite roadside motels that advertise the premium channel on their marquees — you’ve been missing out on one of the greatest sports-related dramas in television history.
As the title implies, “Winning Time” is based on the Los Angeles Lakers’ rise to glory in the 1979-80 season after drafting Johnson out of Michigan State to team with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Among the plotlines that figure to be resolved Sunday are:
- Will Magic be able to rekindle his relationship with his old girlfriend, Cookie, after a year of nonstop sexual escapades?
- With his mother having just died and his team in the NBA Finals, will Buss suffer yet another in a series of emotional breakdowns?
- Can the Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the Finals after the team voted to kick coked-out star Spencer Haywood off the playoff roster?
- Can interim coach Paul Westhead and assistant coach Riley head off the scheming Jack McKinney, the head coach they replaced after his skull-breaking bike accident?
- Will Magic learn the sky hook from Kareem and get revenge on his childhood hero, Julius Erving, after Dr. J embarrassed him on the court following a night out on the town?
- Can West ever find inner happiness?
If you haven’t guessed, “Winning Time” is more soap opera than sports drama. That’s why there are so few scenes of the actors playing basketball. The Lakers and their famous players and coaches are the hook, but the off-court drama is the meat and potatoes of the series.
It’s based on Jeff Pearlman’s book, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” But the series takes dramatic license throughout, fictionalizing events to suit the narrative. The basic story is based on reality, but the characters aren’t always true to life — or at least to our perceptions of them.
Most notable is West, an iconic player whose silhouette is used as the NBA logo. In “Winning Time” he is portrayed as a Bobby Knight-like bully — constantly angry and screaming and obsessed with beating the archrival Boston Celtics.
It’s a far cry from the image West maintained as a player and NBA executive, and he recently demanded HBO to issue a retraction. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t.) West even said he was willing to take his case to the Supreme Court, which was something his character in the show might’ve said.
You can’t blame West for being upset with the show’s portrayal of him. Jason Clarke, a fine actor, makes West out as a raging lunatic with a severe personality disorder. Then again, everyone on this show is cartoonish, especially Buss, Magic and Riley.
Most sensible viewers would quickly understand that Clarke’s West is a caricature of the Lakers executive, not necessarily the real deal. The show is similar to 1980s over-the-top, prime-time soap operas such as “Dallas” and “Dynasty,” with a little bit of “The White Shadow” mixed in for hoops fanatics.
Junk food TV at its best. It looks and sounds like a 1980s TV show with bad hairpieces, funky-looking clothes, moody background music and plenty of overacting by stars Adrien Brody (Riley), Jason Segel (Westhead) and Sally Field (Buss’ mom). John C. Reilly’s nod as Buss has a distinct J.R. Ewing flavor to it. Like the famed Texas tycoon of “Dallas,” Buss is portrayed as an amoral creep who still is hard to hate and always gets off the best lines.
“Winning Time” is not meant to be high drama like “Downton Abbey,” and in fact it slows to a crawl whenever it turns serious. Buss is one of the main characters, but I’ve had enough of the dysfunctional family plotline. Particularly uninteresting is the story of daughter/future executive Jeanie Buss, one of the only real-life characters — along with Cookie Johnson — whose public image doesn’t take a beating.
Everyone else apparently was fair game, including the L.A. sports writers, who in one episode are dumb enough to drive to the airport to interview Magic Johnson about an upcoming road trip. Like West, the Lakers beat writers of the 1980s should take their case to the Supreme Court for being portrayed as complete dopes.
The parts I enjoyed most were the cameos — arrogant Celtics honcho Red Auerbach, shady UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian and a misanthropic Larry Bird, the yin to Magic’s yang. These are sports figures we’ve seen on TV and read about but never really knew.
Whether the portrayals we’re seeing in “Winning Time” bear any resemblance to the humans they’re based on is irrelevant to me as a viewer. It’s an enjoyable 10-part series, not a documentary. Fortunately HBO already has renewed it for another season in spite of the outrage it created for repeated fact-stretching.
And as a baseball beat writer who has chronicled a few soap operas over the last few decades covering the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, I can’t help but think about how some of my all-time favorite seasons — and players, managers, executives and owners — would be portrayed in a fictionalized TV miniseries.
Theo Epstein, Jake Arrieta and the 2016 Cubs? Terry Bevington, Tony Phillips and the 1996 White Sox? Both the characters and teams were worthy of their own series, but the perfect choice to piggyback on the success of “Winning Time” would be the 2004 Cubs, a season that needed no embellishment.
Among the plotlines would be angry reliever Kent Mercker (played by an angry Sean Penn) calling the Wrigley Field press box to complain about announcers Chip Caray (Nicholas Braun) and Steve Stone (Stephen Root); reluctant closer LaTroy Hawkins (Will Smith) holding a news conference to announce he no longer would be talking to media members; disgruntled slugger Sammy Sosa (Wilmer Valderrama) putting himself on the disabled list with a sneeze and walking out on his teammates on the final day of the season, leaving manager Dusty Baker (Wendell Pierce) to explain his absence.
And, of course, some explanatory flashbacks to the 2003 playoffs, with Timothée Chalamet giving an Emmy-worthy performance as Steve Bartman.
The possibilities are endless. That’s must-see TV you and your family would tune in to every week.
Sammy, get me rewrite.
()
Tainted: We have no trash-pickup choice anymore
Tainted
Our fair city’s trash service. Last week, they failed to pick up our trash. I called the company and was told they would come by the next day. Still no pick-up.
I set up an online account and logged a complaint. Just now I literally chased the truck down the street and learned he cannot pick up my trash, because it’s not our week.
Our neighbor was more helpful, having had the same problem. He said call for a credit.
Great “service,” right? But we have no choice anymore.
Susan Armstrong, St. Paul
Sainted
A big shout out goes to Tom, owner of Tom’s Barber Shop on St. Paul’s West Side.
While I was there for a haircut this past week, I was advised by a regular customer that Tom would be an hour late that morning. As it turns out, Tom was making a house call to another customer, a man in his 80s who had recently been in an accident and couldn’t come in on his own. Tom gave him a haircut at his home.
Tom is a great guy and great barber
Tom Olsen, Woodbury
Sainted
I’d like to send a sainted to Tom and Jim from the Forest Lake MNDOT Station.
While preparing to leave for a long weekend away, I lost my cell phone. It locks when not in use so no easy way to identify ownership. Using a tracking app I was able to see it was moving away from my location. I was able to send a message asking them to call my wife’s number. A short time later Jim called and said that Tom had found a phone and her number was on the screen. They took the time to head back to the shop for me to pick up my phone.
Thanks to their actions I had my phone back in less than an hour.
Rick Anderson, Forest Lake
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Dearness Allowance increased up to 38% this time, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Dearness Allowance increased up to 38% this time, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission: Under the 7th Pay Commission, dearness allowance is given twice to the central employees. First January and second July. Meaning dearness allowance is announced for two half of the year.
7th Pay Commission: There is a big update for central employees. In the coming days, he is going to get a bumper gift. To deal with the rising inflation, there can be a big increase in the Dearness Allowance Hike of the employees. Actually, this has been confirmed by the numbers from the AICPI index that came in March. Dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. However, the numbers for three months are yet to come. In view of the rising inflation, it seems that the increase in DA may be even higher in the coming days. Overall Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) can cross 38%.
DA can increase by more than 4%
There was a slight decline in the AICPI Index in January and February 2022. But, there has been a big jump in the number of March. This has once again cleared the way for an increase in Dearness Allowance. The index has jumped 1 point in March 2022. Due to this, the next dearness allowance (Next DA Hike) is likely to increase by 4%. However, the numbers for April-May and June are yet to come. If it continues to bounce even further, then it can be expected that the DA can increase by 4% or more.
Evaluation is done by AICPI numbers
Under the 7th Pay Commission, dearness allowance is given to central employees twice. First January and second July. Meaning dearness allowance is announced for two half of the year. Till January 2022, the central employees have got the gift of 3% DA Hike. His total DA is 34 percent. Now the next Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) will be released for July. It can be announced in the month of August. All India Consumer Price Index is used to calculate the allowances of employees in comparison to inflation. The Labor Ministry collects these data and then issues the numbers. In January the index was down to 125.1 as compared to December 2021. At the same time, in February it had reached 125 points. But, there has been a big jump in March and the index has increased by 1 point to 126. In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4.
Labor Ministry releases figures
The dearness allowance figures only indicate how much the next dearness allowance can be increased. If the index shows a jump in the next three months (April-May and June), then the DA Hike can be more than 4%. The data of AICPI is decided by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index is prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country. AICPI is released on the last working day of every month.
Why employees are given DA
Dearness allowance is given to central and state government employees to improve their cost of living level. Even after rising inflation, there is no difference in the standard of living of the employee, so this allowance is given. Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, public sector employees and dearness relief to pensioners.
Labor Ministry changed base year
The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance (DA Calculation). A new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI-Wage Rate Index) has been released. The Labor Ministry said that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 will replace the old series of base year 1963-65.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Dearness Allowance increased up to 38% this time, know latest update from center appeared first on JK Breaking News.
CBSE term 2 exam: Another big update regarding CBSE term 2 exam, these instructions issued from compartment to result, student need to know
CBSE term 2 exam: Another big update regarding CBSE term 2 exam, these instructions issued from compartment to result, student need to know
Delhi. These days CBSE term 2 exams are going on and at this time all the students are busy in their exams. In the middle of the exam, some important guidelines have been issued by the CBSE Board, in which updates have been given by the board regarding the results of the students who did not take the exam due to covid to the compartment exam. Let us know what is this-
It was told by the CBSE Board that if a student gets corona infected in the CBSE term 2 exam and is unable to give the exam, then that student will be given numbers on the basis of the term 1 exam and on that basis his result will also be ready. .
Along with this, it has been told by the board that if the 10th board students get compartment in the CBSE Term 2 exam, then they will be included in the compartment exam only if they are kept in this category. That is, the board allows to appear in the examination in class 10th if compartment comes in any two subjects, while in class 12th only one subject gives the option to re-appear in the examination.
Let us tell you that in view of the Corona cases, CBSE Board has given strict instructions to the schools and examination centers that all the rules should be strictly followed and the Covid-19 protocol should be compulsorily followed.
The post CBSE term 2 exam: Another big update regarding CBSE term 2 exam, these instructions issued from compartment to result, student need to know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
