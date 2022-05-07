Finance
Creating Passive Income: Reach Financial Freedom by Monetising Your Website
For anyone creating a blog, I stress the importance of writing good quality content that adds value to your blog. To produce any sort of decent income from your blog or website you need a lot of targeted traffic. Don’t expect to write 1 or 2 posts and earn a 6-figure salary.
Market samurai is a tool that can be used to research keywords that have low competition. Choosing keywords with low competition gives your website or blog a chance to rank well in the Google search engine after several weeks of Search engine optimisation (SEO) techniques. SEO as well as article submission will lead to a steady stream of traffic through this website.
After producing good quality content and ensuring you have 100s or even 1000s of unique visitors to your blog each day, you should only then consider magnetizing your blog.
Monetising your website is a simple yet effective form of creating a passive income. If you already have a blog or a website, you have a multitude of options to monetise your website. The most common form to monetise your website would be to integrate Google AdSense. After you have applied for a Google AdSense account you will be presented with code which you’re able to integrate into your website. The advert will then show adverts that are associated with the content of your website.
To increase the AdSense revenue that you receive, a multitude of actions can be taken. Firstly you may want to start by manipulating the AdSense advert, change the colour of the background and the link text to match your website’s general scheme. This makes it more likely your viewers will click the advert.
AdSense matches its adverts to the context of the page. So to increase your revenue, the adverts should appeal to your audience. If the website content is good and niche specific there is a greater chance for a higher Google AdSense click though and therefore a greater revenue.
AdSense is a good way to create a passive income stream if you have a website with informative content that is directed towards a particular audience 'Niche'. It is particularly important to take into consideration and follow the Google AdSense guidelines as many people are removed from the Google AdSense program for click their own adverts. If you do things correctly you will not have to resort to such tactics. Now sit back and enjoy the income that Google AdSense provides you from your website.
Money Buys You Freedom
I believe it’s true that money can’t buy you happiness. But in this article, I’m going to discuss what I call the “jealously guarded millionaire secret to happiness”: the one thing money can buy you that will boost your enjoyment of life. You see, while money can’t really buy you happiness, it can buy you freedom; and freedom, if used properly, can result in happiness. There’s no guarantee that it will, but freedom gives you the ability to increase your enjoyment of life.
You might say, “Okay, but what does this have to do with marketing?” I think it has everything to do with marketing, and everything to do with why you’re reading this article. One of the things I usually do when I’m speaking at a seminar is tell the attendees, “You’re not here to learn about making money.” Of course everybody looks aghast, confused, unsure of what I mean. I then go on to say, “Look: if I gave you a million dollars, it wouldn’t necessarily make you happy, would it?” And people are confused and frustrated by that statement, too.
But what I say then is, “What if I were to hand you a million dollars, but at the exact same time the United States Government said, ‘Money is no longer worth anything. We’re going to something else,'” what would its value be then? Maybe the new currency would be gold bullion or ducks, and here you are, stuck with a pile of worthless greenbacks. All of a sudden that money doesn’t mean anything; it has no value anymore.
Let’s take it a little bit further. If you don’t want money, if money itself isn’t going to make you happy, what is? It might be the things you can buy with money-a house and a car and vacation. Well, that’s great, but what does that give you? A sense of peace, enjoyment, or happiness. Bingo! That’s ultimately what you want. You want the good feelings, you want the sensation of the monkey off your back, you want some peace and calm. In your mind, you’ve connected that those feelings with having money.
Money can do good, but it also can do evil; but neither comes from the money itself. Money isn’t the root of all evil; it’s the love of money that is. Says so right in the Bible. How money is used comes from the person who uses it. Now, I’m not telling you to avoid money. In fact, I want people to have as much money as they want, because it gives you the freedom to make choices and decisions that can give you the happiness you want to enjoy — though it can also give you great pain if you don’t know how to use that freedom correctly.
That’s why you’ll see people who are incredibly wealthy who are very happy in their lives, very centered, very balanced and enjoying themselves-while you’ll see people with the exact same amount of money who are hooked on drugs, who are very depressed, who just don’t know what to do with their lives. Again, it’s not the money. The money gives you the freedom, and the freedom gives you more choices than you had before.
For example, if you’re dealing with a situation where you’ve got a lot of credit card debt or you’ve got creditors calling you, or you’re living paycheck to paycheck, there will constantly be stress at the back of your mind. If you had enough money, you could pay off all those debts and get the stress out of your mind. Then you’d have the freedom to enjoy the life you want. Money gives you the freedom to do more things, to go on more vacations, to have the things you want to have.
Money gives you the freedom to choose to be happy, to create a life of happiness. To get there, I’d recommend you start working on two things right now. First, find ways to make more money. Seriously research what other people are doing to make more money, because the money will be the vehicle for the life you want to live. Second, decide on the life you want to live. Decide what you’ll need to make you happy, or focus on the things that make you happy right now, and then try to live that type of life right now (within your means, of course). As you get more money, ramp up the life that you want to live. I believe that you can enjoy your life right now.
I know people who have said, “I’m going to postpone my happiness until I’m out of debt, or until I’m living in the perfect house, or until I’m able to take the perfect vacation,” and so they put off enjoying their lives until they’ve got a certain amount of money. I believe that’s putting your life on hold — and if you need ten million or a hundred million dollars, well, I’d hate for you to wait to make that kind of money before you start enjoying your life. You might not make it.
What I recommend is that you build up the tools, right now, to enjoy your life as it is. Because what money usually does is this: it magnifies whatever you’re living right now. So if somebody has very little money but they do have a drug problem, then what usually happens when they come into a lot of money is that they get a huge drug problem. Money doesn’t make the drug problem go away; it magnifies it. Now, suppose somebody feels a little depressed when they have a little bit of money, and they think that more money will cure their depression. Well, guess what? It doesn’t. They realize being rich doesn’t cure their depression, and they become more depressed!
On the flipside, if someone is charitable, if they’re finding ways to enjoy their life with the little money they have, once they get more money they’re able to give more and enjoy their life even more. So determine what makes you happy now. Create happiness in your life today. Work to make more money so that you can have more freedom. That’s going to increase the amount of happiness you have a hundredfold.
Problems are a part of life, and business is life amplified. You get more problems with business, not fewer. So build your business around your lifestyle, and try to find things that you love — or try to fall in love with the things that make you the most money. Make a game out of it, and you won’t be disappointed. Sure, some games can be a real struggle; they can be a lot of work, and generate a lot of stress, and certainly there’s a lot of challenge. And yet, they’re also very fulfilling. I think you should view everything as if it’s a great challenge.
Money itself is not going to make you happier. It’s not going to do anything except maybe pay off some bills. It can provide you with some toys, though, because business really is a game. It’s hard to think that way when you’re drowning in debt, struggling just to find the money to pay your rent, or to put food on the table. It’s hard to see the game when you’re struggling. But if you can maintain that perspective, and if you can learn to be content with life outside of business and the specific financial situation you’re in, then when things do turn around for you you’ll remain happy.
If happiness was just about the money, you wouldn’t have people in Hollywood committing suicide, you wouldn’t have people in Hollywood or on Wall Street strung out on drugs, living horrible lives. They’re out there making money hand over fist, and yet a lot of them are just struggling to be happy. But if you can learn to be content wherever you are right now, then when you do finally become successful you can retain that happiness and it won’t be tied to money — so money can remain just a game for you. It can be something you use to keep score, and then you can use that money to do good things and to help people and to buy the toys that you want.
Business is just a fun game, and we all play to win — and have fun at the same time. Remember that rule, and apply it to your life!
Investment Banking Interview Questions – Preparation Guide
OK, picture this: These investment banking interview questions are fired at you now in quick succession by two investment bankers sitting opposite you. Are you capable of answering them on-cue, right now?
“How would you calculate the value of a bond?”
“What stocks do you follow?”
“Do you play golf?”
“What’s the best idea you’ve had and how will you top it?”
“What is put-call parity?”
“Ever found a innovative solution to a complex problem?”
“Without using paper, what is 17 x 8.5?”
If you can’t answer these now, I’ll be honest, your chances are slim. These are only a FEW of the 80+ questions you could get asked at your investment banking interview. And you only get one chance to make your impression on these busy people!
Now, let me give you a couple of model questions and answers that are taken right out of my eBook.
If the interviewer asked me about a time when I had been in a leadership position and there was a difficult member of the team who was causing some aggravation, and how I handled the situation, I would say:
“I decided to sit him down and outlined his specific skills, which were X, Y and Z. I told him that the team needed his skills and of course, his valuable input. I reminded him of how exciting it would be if the team accomplished our goal. I kept a friendly attitude and carefully addressed the fact that his attitudes/actions were not congruent with what I knew he was capable of and reminded him of his past successes. The meeting ended on an energetic note and he assured me of his commitment; he only had to be reminded of why the goal, and why working with our team with his specific expertise, motivated him. He was quickly back on track achieving A, B and C, and ended up a great person to work with. I was proud to have him on our team.”
Here’s what I would say when asked a question like “What is Beta?”:
“Well, beta is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s return in relation to the market. If a stock has a beta of more than 1, it means that it is more volatile, or “swings more” than the market. And if a stock has a beta of 1, it is as risky as the market. If the beta is less than 1, the stock moves less than the market. But if a stock with a higher beta and therefore a higher risk would also indicate a higher return and vice versa. Basically, a stable blue-chip would have a beta of close to 1, where a volatile bio-tech firm would probably have a beta of more than 1.”
Do you see how easy it is once you have the model answers?
Here’s the secret. You don’t need overcomplicated theories that take countless hours to learn before you know how to answer investment banking interview questions [http://www.ibinterviews.com]!
All you need is some structure and a cheat sheet. So keep that in mind before you go to your investment banking interviews: it might make the difference between having a high-flying career in investment banking or on the other hand, that devastating rejection letter.
I wish you the best of luck in your interviews, and hope this article will help you answer some of the tough investment banking interview questions you will soon face. If you’d like more, be sure to check out my eBook at my website, which you can download and start reading in the next five minutes.
Two Healthcare Stocks That Investors Should Keep in Portfolio
SINGAPORE- There are many portfolio supervisors that will recommend that it is helpful to add a couple of safe stocks when making your investment portfolio and stock investment. A safe stock is one that can flourish even in monetary downturns. Not exclusively do protective stocks give security to your portfolio, however, they likewise go about as a support amid bear markets. The healthcare industry is viewed as a protective industry as healthcare is a necessary piece of regular day to day existence.
Thusly, having healthcare stocks to grapple your portfolio can be a smart thought. All things considered, there are two Singapore healthcare stocks that have a good rate of growth.
ISEC Healthcare Ltd
International Specialist Eye Centre (ISEC) is listed in SGX in 2014. The company is at Centrepoint South Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur, Penang Jalan Burma and Lee Hung Ming Eye Centre are centers of excellence in ophthalmology, specifically in clinical care, teaching and research.
The group gives expert therapeutic ophthalmology benefits through its system of four eye focuses in Malaysia, and one in Singapore’s Gleneagles Hospital. In 2016, the company extended its administrations to incorporate general restorative administrations through the obtaining of JLM Companies, which contains four facilities in the heartlands of Singapore.
The system has functioned admirably so stock tip is to keep it in your portfolio. In 2017, the organization revealed a 20% bounce in income and a 22% pick up in the net benefit. It likewise began 2018 well as income for the main quarter expanded 14%, while benefit grew multi year-on-year.
This was credited to higher patient numbers in its current centers, likely because of expanded referrals from its recently obtained system of facilities.
The company has likewise said a couple of times that it means to grow its land impression locally to China and Vietnam where the market for ophthalmological administrations is considerably bigger than both Malaysia and Singapore.
With its perfect asset report of no obligation and S$27 million in real money, the organization surely has the budgetary muscle to make more acquisitions or to set up a center in their objective markets. Working income is additionally reliably expanding alongside its net benefit. This can furnish the organization with the accounts to make more acquisitions or to remunerate investors through profits or offer buybacks.
Additionally, at a stock cost of S$0.29 (at the season of composing), the organization is esteemed at only 17.7 times its annualized profit and 2.23 times its book esteem. Over that, its offers have a trailing profit yield of 4.1%, the third most noteworthy yield among human services stocks in Singapore.
Raffles Medical Group
Raffles Medical is the second biggest healthcare administrator recorded in Singapore. It possesses a system of general practice facilities and one doctor’s facility in Singapore. The company has maybe extraordinary compared to other track records of development in Singapore.
This stock pick of Singapore started in 1976 with only two centers. From that point forward, the company has developed with a rapid rate and now has a network of centers situated in Singapore and other countries like China, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia.
The company has additionally started plans for two new healing centers in China. They are a 700-bed doctor’s facility in Chongqing and a 400-bed healing center in Shanghai. It likewise added a 20-story expansion to its present healing center in Singapore in January this year, growing its pro administrations, and expanding its bed limit and facility space.
Astoundingly, Raffles Medical equity has accomplished this huge development for the most part through its money earned from tasks. In 2017, the organization produced around S$83 million in working income.
Regardless of huge investments required for the two new healing centers, Raffles Medical, starting at 31 March 2018, utilized just S$72 million of obligation and had a money accumulate of S$94 million, giving it a net money position of S$22 million.
Potential financial specialists ought to likewise be satisfied to take note of that stock trading Singapore of the organization has taken a noteworthy beating in the market in the course of the most recent couple of years. Offers are exchanging at just S$1.01 per piece, very nearly 30% underneath its pinnacle. Market members have been stressed over the stagnating main concern development throughout the most recent couple of years because of market immersion in its center market in Singapore.
Raffles Medical shares as of now have a price-to-earnings proportion of 25.2, a price-to-book ratio of 2.4 and a profit yield of 2.2%. These are alluring valuations, and long-haul financial specialists who will see out any getting teeth issues in its new healing facilities will doubtlessly be compensated.
Hope this stock update article was helpful to you. Keep up to date with our Singapore stock blog for receiving best Singapore share investment and stock signals.
