Credit Repair & Banks at ODDS
A Little Background on Credit Repair Companies
Millions of consumers are denied credit based on false information stored in their credit reports. The issue is widespread – as many as one in five Americans have false data on their reports. This essentially translates to either you or someone in close proximity to you has already been affected by this.
Getting the credit bureaus to remove false information is time-consuming and requires a certain level of experience that most people lack. So, many turn to credit repair companies to do the work for them. Unfortunately, doing so isn’t always a wise choice.
There are many reputable companies that provide good service at a reasonable price; however, many credit repair organizations break the rules. Seems rather ineffective considering you hired them to make your life easier, right?
Credit repair is a highly regulated activity – companies are required to provide accurate information about what they can achieve and they are not allowed to charge customers in advance. They can only receive payment after they have provided a service.
The Crackdown
Organizations such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are very active in suing credit repair firms that break the rules. Rest assured, the FTC regularly prosecutes the worst offenders.
Recently, the number of cases against credit repair organizations has dramatically increased – and most of these cases are the result of illegal upfront fees. Given that up-front payments are illegal, why have so many organizations taken the risk?
The Freezing Point
Well, to understand the issue, we have to take a look at the way these companies get paid.
Most of these companies rely on electronic payments, either via the web or over the phone. To process these payments, they require the services of a bank authorized to deal with the credit associations (Visa, MasterCard and/or American Express). The credit repair company uses their approved “merchant accounts” to process the payments.
Recently, a number of banks and their agents have frozen “high risk” accounts – including credit repair organizations.
These banks include:
* BMO Harris Bank
* Chesapeake Bank
* Merrick Bank
* Wells Fargo Bank
* Esquire Bank
* Elavon
* Deutsche Bank AG
Other banks are likely to follow suit over the next few months.
Credit repair companies are considered high risk for a number of reasons. First, there is the general fallout from the misleading claims made by some of the firms. Although some companies are completely honest with their customers, the entire industry is damaged by the few who mislead them.
These false claims lead to customer complaints, chargebacks, and refund requests. All of which reflect badly on the banks and their agents. As if you needed to add insult to injury!
Another issue is the high charge-off rate in the credit repair industry. A charge-off occurs when a bank is unable to collect the fee from a customer. While credit repair companies tend to attract customers with a bad history of credit management; subsequently, the industry has a much higher than usual charge-off rate.
The combination of these factors makes credit repair agencies a bad risk for banks. As a result, several banks have closed their merchant accounts without notice. This also affects accounts opened through Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), which provide merchant account services through the banks. ISOs essentially work as agents for the banks, selling their merchant services to new customers.
The Overall Effect on The Market
Each of these banks sponsor a large number of ISOs and MSPs (Member Service Providers – essentially the same as ISOs). Consequently, the impact on the credit repair industry has been catastrophic.
Having one’s account frozen is a big deal – it means you can no longer take electronic payments, and your existing balance is held in escrow pending investigation. The investigation can take up to 270 days, which means the company’s cash flow is effectively dead or frozen.
Not to mention, it’s virtually impossible for a company to open a new account once the old one has been frozen. All companies depend on cash flow to keep their doors open and their staff paid. Very few credit repair firms are in a position to survive for 270 days without funds. Out of desperation, some firms have started (illegally) charging customers upfront. As they no longer have a merchant account, they rely on third party payment gateways, such as PayPal. Of course, this is an extremely risky move and will no doubt lead to more lawsuits and prosecutions.
Looking forward, we can expect to see most credit repair agencies close their doors, as the cost of staying in business proves too high. The few who can weather the storm will emerge as the market leaders.
On the one hand, this is a good thing for consumers – companies with poor customer service and misleading information will be among the first casualties. At the same time, credit repair companies in good standing are also reeling from the blow, and some will no doubt falter and fail. Competition is healthy in any market. It keeps prices low and forces companies to provide a better service.
On the other hand, it may be consumers who ultimately pay the greatest price – a lack of competition will probably lead to higher prices across the industry and less comprehensive services may become the norm.
Credit repair services are valuable to customers who have been unfairly labeled as a credit risk. Today, the best course of action is to choose your credit repair organization carefully. The safest choice is a reputable company with a proven track record, without outrageous or illegal fees, and the resources required to stay in business. At the present time, consumers would be wise to steer clear of smaller firms who may not survive in the current climate.
Benefits Of Taking Used Cars Finance Linden New Jersey
Getting behind the wheels of your own is a great thing. But not everyone is lucky enough to buy a brand new car or have the confidence to buy a new one. So they go for the used car. One of the reasons people go for the used car is paying half the total market price. Furthermore, a used car will help you avoid burning a hole in the pocket and compromising the quality. Presently, the market for a used car is high. More and more people are investing in used cars, and to get things easy, there are used car finance services available. The used car finance Linden NJ offers complete assistance to get the best car of your choice.
You can even go for the bad credit auto loans in NJ, which can help you to get the car of your desire. One of the reasons people prefer used car finance is because of the less costly affair. Even if you have a budget constraint, you can use this used car finance loan. Moreover, the depreciation rates and the used car’s insurance cost are pretty low compared to the new car. Individuals prefer going for the bad credit auto loans NJ, as the benefit of using the service makes it possible to buy used cars.
Let Us Now Check Some Of The Benefits:
Keeping Your Money In The Bank
One of the biggest reasons to use bad credit auto loans in NJ is keeping your money in the bank. You never know when a financial emergency will appear, and you need to be ready with the cash. Instead of putting $10,000 towards purchasing a new car, it is better to invest $1000 in the used car and the bank’s rest money. Used car finance Linden NJ makes it easy for you to save money and invest right in the used car. Every month, you can repay the amount as a portion and also keep some money as savings.
Used Car With Bad Credit
One good thing is some lenders are willing to finance the used car purchase. Borrowing a used car loan will help you buy a car and improve your financial image. If you want to improve your credit history, then going for the used car with bad credit is the best. Lenders will also see how responsible you are with your finance.
Flexible Terms
Another significant benefit of using used car finance in Linden NJ, is the flexible term of repaying the amount. The EMI schedule comes with a different option which you can choose and repay according to your ability. You can even opt for the payment in terms of post-dated cheques, online payment, and other available options.
Minimum Paperwork
No individual would like to undergo excess paperwork because of the time consumption. Used car finance Linden NJ offers minimum paperwork to ensure everything is done instantly without wasting time, and you can buy the used car to drive.
Price Negotiation
Negotiation is the part of any deal, and you as a borrower may not know what kind of dealers they are going to deal with while booking a used car. So the best is to have a pre-approval letter will in having a negotiation on the total cost. In many cases, dealers try to divert their attention from the monthly payment by adjusting other parts of the deal. When it comes to negotiation, you need to be good to get a used car at best and the lowest possible price.
How to Establish An Online Gold Investment Account
The KB Financial Group has established the world’s first and only Private Global Currency Exchange System. The system provides everyone with the opportunity to exchange fiat, that is, paper currency for gold bullion. And not just gold but 24 carat 999.9 kinebar quality, certified bullion in small gram-weight denominations.
KB was founded on a vision to provide people from all around the world with a safe and secure means of purchasing and saving for gold. They have pioneered an exclusive system that allows everyone to establish online gold investment accounts.
KB-Edelmetall is currently the largest manufacturer and supplier of 1.0 gram gold bars available anywhere in the world. Today they also produce 0.5, 1.0, 2.5 and 5.0 gram bullion bars.
The KB (Kapital & Business) Group is a financially secure, debt free and fully self-funded privately-held Swiss institution established in 1994. The company is integrated into 23 divisions. Operations are based from 2 Corporate offices, one in Munich, Germany and the other in Stuttgart, Germany.
When buying gold, you need to consider the purchase price, and any additional costs. KB Gold is unique because they are the only company that owns the gold mine, the refinery, and their own private mint. This allows KB to guarantee the lowest price on bullion purchases AND the highest price on repurchases from account holders.
The KB Purchase Plan allows everyone to set up their own online gold investment accounts. There are two ways to fund your gold account:
Option #1 – The Dollar Cost Averaging Approach.
Regular monthly deposits (called being on “contract”) can be immediately exchanged for gold bullion. Purchasing on a monthly basis averages the cost and smooths market fluctuations. When gold and silver is high in price, you buy less; when gold and silver is lower in price you buy more!
Option #2 – One Time or Periodic Deposits.
All deposits are optional – just like where you bank now. Like any conventional savings account, you can also make extra payments into your KB gold purchasing account. If you purchase a one ounce gold coin from an Internet retailer each month, the postage would add considerable cost. In contrast, KB gold is stored for free in the St. Gotthard Massif vaults in Switzerland and account holders can review account balances online 24/7. Even the Swiss government stores their gold in this same secure location.
Local authorities will not have access to gold stored in Switzerland, and the purchase will not be registered outside Switzerland (unlike purchases made via a bank or on the Internet via domestic dealers.) Opening a KB account DOES require verification that complies with international Know Your Customer regulations (KYC.) However, establishing a KB account does NOT require the disclosure of a Social Security number.
If they choose, account holders can also purchase gold bullion and have it shipped to their address. The KB Financial Group ships gold and silver bullion via insured carriers around the world. The purchaser must pay the shipping costs, which are minimal for these small bullion items. However, at KB Gold shipping is free when purchase totals reaches 5,000 – or approximately $7,500 USD. This means that once an account contains gold (and/or silver bullion) valued at 5,000 Euro or more – either as a result of periodic deposits or a one time purchase – the bullion can be delivered directly to account holders, free of charge.
KB designates “Preferred Account Holder” status once they have completed the purchase of 100 grams of KB bullion. “Preferred Account Holders” receive these additional benefits:
1. Guaranteed to always receive preferred customer prices. Preferred Account Holders receive a 3% discount on all purchases.
2. Guaranteed to always receive better sale prices. Preferred Account Holders receive a 5% premium on all sales back to KB.
The daily gold price is always listed on KB’s website (www.kb-vision.com.)
Conclusion – KB Online Gold Investment Account Benefits:
Bullion from KB can put account holders on the winning side of the falling value and purchasing power of the world’s fiat paper currencies. If inflation increases, the value of gold accounts also increases because they are leveraged to gold.
The Gold Purchase Plan is designed to progressively build savings of gold through dollar-averaged monthly purchases which may either be midterm or long term plans. The Purchase Plan fits any budget; plans start at only 50 Euros per month.
The KB Purchase Plan generates a cost average affect and the program automatically makes monthly purchases on behalf of the account holders.
The Purchase Plan is ideal for investors that have always wanted to establish a gold account but didn’t know where to start. The online gold investment accounts are a simple and convenient plan for non-Europeans who have no convenient way to open such an account.
It is FREE to open a KB account. Account Holders fund their account and purchase bullion from KB by exchanging cash (through wire transfers, credit cards, and even PayPal) for bullion.
Each gold investment account provides for the physical ownership of the bullion – NOT gold certificates or stock.
Account Holders are provided with a free statement of the asset inventory in their accounts, as well as an online easy to use Customer Access Point.
The value of your accumulated assets is private. The account is NOT tied to a Social Security number. Furthermore, it is discretely located “offshore”.
Account Holders have the guaranteed option to sell bullion back to KB. Exchanges of bullion for cash can be done at any time. Bullion is bought and sold EVERY day.
Sales of bullion are payable in the currency of choice – in the currency of any open country.
KB’s unique integration of all phases of operations – from mining to refining to minting to distribution allows them to provide an unmatched price guarantee.
Gold purity is certified to be 24 kt fine gold – 999.9 kinebar quality.
Due to wholly-owned existing mining rights, supply shortages should never occur.
KB provides its Account Holders with free storage of their gold bullion, with no time limit.
Storage is insured at the most secure vault in Switzerland, the same facility used to store the gold assets of the Swiss government.
Bullion in small denomination weights can be delivered at an added cost within all open countries via insured carriers. Free delivery within in all open countries is provided on accounts or single purchases starting at 100 grams and/or a payment of 5000 Euro or more.
KB provides for a lifetime free exchange of your gold bullion should the gold certificate suffer any damage in storage.
KB offers the regular issue of special editions, and will inform Account Holders of availability.
If you have been contemplating the creation of a gold investment account, the KB Gold Purchase Plan is worthy of your consideration.
Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards
Cryptozoic Games has several tabletop diversions in its stable, including one based on AMC’s wildly popular The Walking Dead franchise as well as the popular The World Of Warcraft collectible card game. It was the ridiculously titled Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: Duel at Mt. Skullzfyre that recently caught my eye.
The game is played with two to six people, each taking on the role of a Battle Wizard, such as Fey Ticklebottom the Enchanter, or Krazztar the Blood’o’mancer. I usually try to claim Princess Holiday & her Furicorn (judging from the art, that’s just short for “furious unicorn”). There aren’t any special abilities applied to a particular wizard (I just like to pretend I’m a princess sometimes), and regardless of who you play there’s only one objective: Eliminate all other Battle Wizards and be the Last Wizard Standing!
If you want to take out your competition, you’re going to have to cast some spells, so here’s the breakdown. Spells are made up of three different component types: a Source, a Quality component and the Delivery. You don’t have to include one of each component to cast a spell though; you could cast a spell made up of just a Source and Delivery. You can’t, however, cast spells with more than one of each component type. For instance, a spell with two Sources is illegal.
Once all players have determined the spell they’re casting for the round, all players announce the number of cards in their spell to determine whose spell resolves first. Spells made up of one component will cast before a two card spell, which in turn would resolve before any three card spells. Often more than one player will cast a three card spell in a given round. If this is the case, and more than one player casts three card spells, initiative is then determined by a number on the Delivery card. The higher the initiative, the sooner you act.
Once play order for the round is determined, the Battle Wizards then reveal their card(s) and announce their spell from Source to Delivery in their best wizard’s voice. For instance, “Sir Lootzor’s (Source) Mysterious (Quality) Power Vortex (Delivery)”. Then spell components are resolved in order (Source, Quality, Delivery), with the player following the text on each card. There are beneficial effects such as healing or gaining treasure, but most spells are all about inflicting damage. Spell components come in different flavors as well, such as Dark, Primal, etc., easily marked by a glyph in the lower left corner of the card. Matching these spell types will often make your spells stronger. In the example above, all three of the components have Arcane magic glyphs, so when resolving the text on the Power Vortex card, the player would roll three dice to determine the spells effectiveness. When all players have cast their spells, a new round of casting begins. Wild Magic cards add a bit of randomness to the mix, allowing players to play one in place of a Source, Quality or Delivery card, and then draw from the deck until they get a matching component to fill in. They come in pretty handy when you don’t have a particular card type in your hand.
Once a wizard dies, they immediately lose all cards in their hand, any treasure they’ve gathered and start drawing Dead Wizard cards. Once a wizard is determined the Last Wizard Standing, they receive a token and a new round starts. Each Dead Wizard card then grants a boon to start the new round with. This helps even things out if you die particularly early in a round. The overall winner of the game is the first player to get two Last Wizard Standing tokens.
Epic Spell Wars is entertaining, but not terribly deep. While there is some amount of strategy in composing your spells, after a couple of matches you’ll easily be able to recognize your best options from the cards in your hand. While it won’t offer the complexity of some other games, the imaginative artwork and obvious humor of Epic Spell Wars still makes it a fun addition to any tabletop gamer’s rotation. Pick it up at your local Slackers today!
