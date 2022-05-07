News
Dakaichi Season 2 Release Date + Cast and Teaser
On the official Twitter account of the anime implementation of the Boys-Love manga DAKAICHI -My Number 1- (jap.: “Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu.”) it was announced that an anime film instead of Dakaichi Season 2 is currently in the works, which is to start in Japan in fall 2022.
Let’s get started!
Will there be a Dakaichi Season 2
CloverWorks (Shadows House, Bunny Girl Senpai & Horimiya) or any related company has not renewed the anime for a second season yet. But no worries. Anime series can take years to renew, and when we look at CloverWorks’ previous productions, we see that there are productions that succeed in renewing for a second season. Until there is an official announcement for the second season, we can speculate about it. There are a few important criteria to consider in this regard. The most important of these are manga status, popularity, and indirectly Blu-Ray sales.
Dakaichi Movie Release Date
The film is titled “DAKAICHI -My Number 1- the Movie in Spain” (J.: “Gekijou-ban Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. Spain-Hen”) and adapts the title of “Spain Arc” of hashigo Sakurabi’s original manga series, which has been published since 2014 and has so far numbered seven volumes.
The production is again being directed by Studio CloverWorks, directed by Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi Season 3, Horimiya Season 2, Wonder Egg Priority). Yoshimi Narita re-writes the screenplay, while Minako Shiba and Senri Kawaguchi return as character designers. Masaru Yokoyama is again involved as a composer and the Japanese company Aniplex takes over the distribution.
The 13-part anime series DAKAICHI -My Number 1- was broadcast on Japanese television between October and December 2018 and was shown in the Simulcast with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.
Dakaichi Movie Visual
Where To Watch Dakaichi
Watch Dakaichi on:
CRUNCHYROLL | VRV
Dakaichi Trailer
Dakaichi Season 2 Release Date
Although there is no renewal yet, a new season is very promising. There is enough popularity, and the manga continues. However, the manga doesn’t currently provide enough source material. We will follow the news for you. If the renewal comes, the anime’s new season will arrive in 2023 at the earliest because the source material can only be provided somewhere in 2023.
