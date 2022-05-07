News
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana’s most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening after being closed.
Havana city officials raised the death toll to 26 on Saturday, according to the official Cubadebate news site. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman.
Search and rescue teams worked through the night and into Saturday, using ladders to descend through the rubble and twisted metal into the hotel’s basement as heavy machinery gingerly moved away piles of the building’s façade to allow access. Above, chunks of drywall dangled from wires, desks sat seemingly undisturbed inches from the void where the front of the building cleaved away.
Rescuers declined to answer questions because the authorities had ordered them to avoid confusion.
At least one survivor was found early Saturday in the shattered ruins, and rescuers using search dogs clambered over huge chunks of concrete looking for more. Relatives of missing people remained at the site while others gathered at hospitals where the injured were being treated.
A desperate Yatmara Cobas stood outside the perimeter waiting for word of her daughter, 27-year-old housekeeper Shaidis Cobas.
“My daughter is in the Saratoga; she’s been there since 8 a.m. (Friday), and at this time I don’t know anything about her,” Cobas said. “She’s not at the morgue, she’s not in the hospital.” The mother said she had gone everywhere seeking answers from authorities, but coming up empty.
“I’m tired of the lies,” she said.
Lt. Col. Enrique Peña briefed Comandante Ramiro Valdés, who fought alongside Fidel Castro, on the search efforts at the site Saturday morning.
Peña said the presence of people had been detected on the first floor and in the basement and four teams of search dogs and handlers were working. He did not know if the victims were alive or dead.
“I don’t want to move from here,” Cristina Avellar told The Associated Press near the hotel.
Avellar was waiting for news of Odalys Barrera, a 57-year-old cashier who has worked at the hotel for five years. She is the godmother of Barrera’s daughters and considers her like a sister.
Neighbors were still in shock a day after the explosion.
“I thought it was a bomb,” said Guillermo Madan, a 73-year-old retiree, who lives just meters from the building, but was not injured. The three-decade resident of the neighborhood was cooking and watching television when he heard the blast. “My room moved from here to there. My neighbor’s window broke, the plates, everything.”
Katerine Marrero, 31, was shopping at the time. “I left the store, I felt the explosion,” she said. “Everyone started to run.”
Although no tourists were reported injured, the explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, said at least 74 people had been injured. Among them were 14 children, according to a tweet from the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said five of the students suffered minor injuries.
The emblematic hotel had a stunning view of Cuba’s center, including the domed Capitol building about 110 yards (100 meters) away. The Capitol suffered broken glass and damaged masonry from the explosion.
The hotel was renovated in 2005 as part of the Cuban government’s revival of Old Havana and is owned by the Cuban military’s tourism business arm, Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not respond to an email from the AP seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.
In the past, the Hotel Saratoga has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking U.S. government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there in 2013.
García Zapata said structures adjacent to the hotel were being evaluated, including two badly damaged apartment buildings. Díaz-Canel said families in affected buildings had been transferred to safer locations.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scheduled to arrive in Havana for a visit late Saturday and Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the visit would still take place.
Erwin Chemerinsky: The brazenly political Supreme Court shows it will strike down abortion rights
Although it is shocking that someone in the Supreme Court leaked a purported draft of the opinion overruling Roe v. Wade, no one should be the least bit surprised that it is what the justices are about to do.
The confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett meant that there were five justices who were almost certain votes to overrule Roe. The oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on Dec. 1 erased any doubt when Justices Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made clear that is how they would vote, joining Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch to overrule the 49 year-old precedent that protects a woman’s right to abortion.
The draft of Alito’s majority opinion overruling Roe, which was obtained by Politico, is right-wing Republican politics masquerading as law. In it, Alito declares:
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”
Every aspect of this statement is wrong. The reasoning of Roe, a 7-2 decision that was repeatedly reaffirmed by the court, was not weak. For decades before Roe, the Supreme Court held that the liberty of the due process clause protected fundamental aspects of privacy and autonomy. Prior to Roe, the court had protected liberties such as the right to marry, the right to procreate, the right to use contraception, the right to control the upbringing of children and the right of every person to choose “whether to bear or beget a child.”
Roe followed these decisions with the commonsense realization that laws that prohibit abortion and force a woman to carry a pregnancy to term against her will are intrusions on her autonomy and privacy. Unless the court is going to repudiate all of the other privacy rights, it is impossible to deny that laws prohibiting abortion also intrude on a woman’s liberty.
Of course, there is a debate over how the fetus should be regarded and whether a state’s desire to protect fetal life justifies infringing a woman’s right to privacy. Justice Harry Blackmun’s opinion in Roe explained that there is no scientific or medical way to answer the question of when human life begins and therefore until viability — the time at which the fetus can survive outside the womb — it is left to each woman to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy or have an abortion.
There is nothing about this reasoning that is weak. Alito speaks of the damaging consequences. But who is he or the conservative majority to decide what is best for women? Briefs filed in the court include many women, including prominent athletes, describing their choice to have an abortion and why they made that decision without regret.
As I read Alito’s reference to “damaging consequences,” I think of the women who became pregnant by rape or incest who would have been forced to continue their pregnancy and give birth under the laws that existed before Roe and that will go into effect now.
It also is a mistake to say that it is Roe that inflamed the national debate over abortion. There was a debate about abortion before Roe, as the first states legalized abortion. The debate over abortion has continued over decades and, ironically, what has really fueled the debate over abortion in recent years is the court becoming more willing to uphold laws prohibiting abortion.
Overruling Roe will not end the debate over abortion. Conservative politicians who have successfully used the abortion issue are going to push for ever more draconian laws, such as prohibiting women living in states that outlaw abortion from seeking abortions in states where it remains legal and outlawing contraceptives such the IUD and the morning-after pill.
According to opinion polls, two-thirds of the American people believe that Roe v. Wade should not be overruled. At the oral argument, Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked how the court could survive the “stench” of overruling Roe in a purely political act by conservative justices. How indeed?
23 Brutally Honest Resignation Letters Where People Poured Their Hearts Out
Have you ever been frustrated at your workplace and secretly wished to share everything that was on your mind? We bet you did!
Here we bring to you some brutally honest resignation letters where people have poured their hearts out. The letters are funny, creative, and honest.
So, let’s have a look at some of these masterpieces:
1. Bang on!
“My husband’s letter of resignation” #funny #banter #jokes #meme pic.twitter.com/2deLjbaTVj
— Viral Lobster (@ViralLobster) February 26, 2017
2. They are basically soulmates.
Honest resignation letter pic.twitter.com/r4Z5gU9lBx
— sagar (@sagariyoo1) September 11, 2021
3. Give it a good read.
Reposting a friend’s post from Only in Malaysia page. Funny resignation letter pic.twitter.com/G2guhtzu
— L.A. (@elle_eigh) January 9, 2013
4. Perfect resignation of a MEME writer.
Honest resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/uOfIggZ1o3
— Rii. (@Riyaa_16) April 8, 2022
5. Honest indeed.
When u have to make your resignation letter and you are honest af pic.twitter.com/02zcJ5JyeF
— Jesus A. Tapia (@jesstapiaa) May 21, 2017
6. Goodbye Boss.
Amisha is soooo funny I’m DEAD. Perfect letter of resignation pic.twitter.com/LT1jlZ3gG0
— lexi (@_LexForeverXXI) September 25, 2014
7. One happy moment.
Congrats to my stepdad for writing the most honest resignation letter I’ve ever seen. Oh and the new job. pic.twitter.com/DdaaEe0yrJ
— Jess Braddock (@jessrosebrad) February 25, 2021
8. Welcome Back.
Honest Resignation letter Please give this guy a medal pic.twitter.com/rVteRRgRGM
— Olawale (@waleCloud) June 26, 2017
9. Enough is enough.
“@iamfatdon: @Gidi_Traffic Check Out This Funny Resignation Letter #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/M2QcbSgUlV
— GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) August 9, 2015
10. When a MEME writer resigns.
Honest resignation letter be like : pic.twitter.com/JmS4IJSJZf
— Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 7, 2022
11. Simply honest.
Now that’s an honest resignation letter ~@TheAshleyGreco pic.twitter.com/rRPIjqH1E9
— CHUM 104.5 (@Chum1045) May 11, 2017
12. You are the boss.
My letter of resignation pic.twitter.com/WcrIdjS6m5
— liza (@Liaza098) June 15, 2021
13. It is better to keep it short.
When you go out, go out with a bang.
An honest Resignation letter.#BetheBoss pic.twitter.com/cECZSmY16K
— Maria Anjum (@MariaAnjum11) March 26, 2022
14. Memefied.
Don’t be surprised if one day I just.. pic.twitter.com/IIKnWrA4lQ
— Chitra (@shuddupsharma) June 17, 2021
15. We are a family.
I must say my resignation letter for my job is quite funny pic.twitter.com/1fsLfuvpKU
— Cole (@_LumpOfCole) April 11, 2019
16. Well, that’s creative.
Yesterday I turned in my letter of resignation… my boss didn’t think this card was funny pic.twitter.com/TI7Lpqm8wo
— Laura (@laurag2332) September 7, 2018
17. Thanks!
World’s shortest resignation letter –#funny #best #Job #jobs #HR pic.twitter.com/xBLlAPPHom
— Hammad Siddiqui (@hammads) April 17, 2015
18. The resignation cake.
How #funny is this? My former Director gave his letter of resignation on a cake! #TastyTermination pic.twitter.com/30LVHCxPxs
— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) May 2, 2015
19. So chill!
so my friend wants to quit his job and asked me what I think about his resignation letter….. I mean… WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK? #memelover #resignationletter #opinion #funny pic.twitter.com/NnBRjHgB8W
— b nakayama (@trishakaguyutan) March 18, 2020
20. Savage.
Savage mass resignation letter from r/funny pic.twitter.com/PA4goMCcMW
— Meme Bot (@goodmemebot) February 23, 2019
21. The mockery.
There’s a way to write a resignation letter – and a way NOT to. Most of these are examples of how NOT to – but they sure are funny to go through! Enjoy!#Resignation #LaughterTherapy pic.twitter.com/I3tGQXhY5e
— Corner Office Consultants (@corneroffice) April 9, 2021
22. Thrilled to see this.
Funny and little Rude Resignation Letter pic.twitter.com/vXLqR6MXm0
— AllBusinessTemplates (@AB_Templates) June 14, 2019
23. As blank as the paycheck
My ex-manager wouldn’t give me my last paycheck without a resignation letter… #funny pic.twitter.com/eMZs7WkzhS
— TheWokeMillennial (@woke_millennial) January 7, 2018
The post 23 Brutally Honest Resignation Letters Where People Poured Their Hearts Out appeared first on MEWS.
Working Strategies: Business startup tip for women: Stay focused
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the ninth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column described systems to establish, while the months before discussed making the first sale, ways to choose the startup’s focus, goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
Today’s business startup column covers a topic of importance to every entrepreneur, but especially so for women: Staying focused, and not giving away time to non-startup activities.
Ready? We’ll start with a quiz: Which is more important when starting a business, funding or the owner’s time? You already know the answer: The owner’s time is the only immutably necessary ingredient when starting a business. Every other variable can be adapted for the circumstances.
For proof, think of all the famous startups that blossomed even when no funding was available. (Apple, anyone? Medtronic?) Next, think of startups that thrived without the owner’s attention. If you’re drawing a blank, that’s because it doesn’t work that way. Whether it’s one hour or one hundred hours, owners must allocate time each week to building an enterprise from their idea, or it won’t happen.
Now that we have that straight, here’s another quiz: When both work the same number of hours, will mothers spend more time on household activities, or will their male counterparts? Hmmm. Tough one … How about gendered patterns in households with no children? Goodness, the answer is the same: With or without children, households use up to twice as many hours of labor from women than from men.
If we assume the women aren’t spending that time cleaning up messes of their own making, then it appears they’re cleaning up after someone else. Guys, if you’re wondering what to give that special mompreneur for Mother’s Day, one suggestion would be a housekeeper, or else more of your own time spent on cleaning so she can focus on her business without guilt.
Speaking of gifts, one thing not to give her would be grief over having high standards and the “choice” she’s making to do the housework. Not that you don’t have a point; it’s just that adults don’t settle things by making one person entirely responsible for solving a shared problem.
Which brings us to the women in this equation. Here’s a truth you need to accommodate if you want to build your business: You’re almost certainly doing more non-essential things at home than you realize.
Clothes can be worn more times without being washed, floors can go longer without scrubbing, dinner can come from a box more often, and in all cases, some of what you’ve been doing can be outsourced, whether that’s to the kids, your partner, or someone outside the household.
What’s more, you aren’t the only person who can handle a crisis. You’re just the first person everyone calls because you generally say yes. That’s not something you’ll be able to do when your business is up and running, so you might as well practice saying no right now.
To make this easier, ask yourself: Who would this person call if you were in the hospital? So, that’s the person they should call now. Will you feel guilty? Oh, yes. But don’t you always? At least now you’d have something to show for it, in terms of time spent building your dream.
I’m convinced that nearly every statistic showing women’s businesses to be smaller, less funded, less profitable and generally just less than men’s businesses is rooted in this issue of whose dream gets the most attention in a household. Both men and women need to eliminate distractions and give adequate focus to building their startups, but women may need to work harder to achieve this.
Male or female, here’s your business startup assignment for May: Review your calendar for the past two weeks and identify which non-startup activities you could have skipped or given less time to. Building on that analysis, now review your schedule for the next two weeks. What can you cut out, to provide more time for your startup process?
Remember, if the answer is “nothing,” you’re effectively removing business startup from your activity list. Even two hours a week helps keep your dream alive, but zero hours will starve it to death. For best success, schedule your business time first, then fit in other activities around those hours.
Try out your new schedule and track your results. Then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
