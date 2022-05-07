Finance
Detect Graphics Card Programmatically Using Visual Basic
Detect Graphics Card Name
Is it possible to detect the graphics card name from .Net code? Yes it is possible using WMI. But you need to reference the System.Management and import it.
Windows Management Instrumentation
WMI is a great library which contains the details about various components required for the system to operate. Hard Disk Drive related information, processor information, Network components and the list goes on. It is really easy to query the data if you know a little about the data how it is organized.
Using WMI to Get the Graphics Card Name
WMI can be used to query a lot of information about hardware and Operating systems related information. ManagementObjectSearcher can be used to query the data. It accepts two parameters. The first parameter is to tell which section to search called as scope. And the second parameter is the actual query almost similar to SQL query. Using the Get method of ManagementObjectSearcher will give the result set in a collection.
Source Code
Imports System.Management
Public Class Form1
Private Sub Button1_Click(ByVal sender As System.Object, _
ByVal e As System.EventArgs) Handles Button1.Click
MsgBox(GetGraphicsCardName())
End Sub
Private Function GetGraphicsCardName() As String
Dim GraphicsCardName = String.Empty
Try
Dim WmiSelect As New ManagementObjectSearcher _
(“rootCIMV2”, “SELECT * FROM Win32_VideoController”)
For Each WmiResults As ManagementObject In WmiSelect.Get()
GraphicsCardName = WmiResults.GetPropertyValue(“Name”).ToString
If (Not String.IsNullOrEmpty(GraphicsCardName)) Then
Exit For
End If
Next
Catch err As ManagementException
MessageBox.Show(err.Message)
End Try
Return GraphicsCardName
End Function
End Class
How to Apply for a Small Personal Loan Online
You do get some advantages when you decide to apply for a small personal loan online instead of going to a regular bank or financial institution’s office or local branch. By the way I am not saying you should stop going to your banks for loan applications and do everything online. There are always advantages and disadvantages of everything. It’s just that with the Internet you are able to carry out things a lot faster.
With that said, when you apply for loans using the Internet, you get to pre-qualify for the loan almost instantly which let’s you know whether the loan will be approved or not. Also, using the Internet to apply for small personal loans saves you a lot of time in the process. This is obvious, right? Using the Internet for loan applications allows you the opportunity to compare various lenders within minutes so that you can make up your mind quickly as to which lender you want to make your application with.
You may still be required to send your documents through the mail after the loan has been approved online. However, this is way better than the traditional way of doing loan applications. Here are 5 points you should take with you when applying for a small loan online.
1. Select the best offer by comparing different lenders. Using loan comparison websites, review lenders based on interest rates, amount of loan offered, repayment terms and fees. There are also other lenders who do not give loans to applicants from some states or regions so bear that in mind.
2. After you have selected a lender who offer acceptable terms you are comfortable with, fill out the pre-qualification forms from their website. They usually ask you for your full name, where you live and how long you have lived there, annual income, employment details and personal assets such as a home, if you have one. Some lenders will ask you for references and the reasons why you need the loan so have those ready just in case.
3. With a small personal loan application made via the Internet, you might get an instant response through your email address. However, before the loan is finally granted, the lender would need to verify that the information you supplied on the form is true and correct. They may contact your employer and references you provided to cross-check with them.
4. The lender may need some documentation from you. These may include 3 months bank statement and a copy of your driver’s licence. If you are self-employed, you may have to send your tax returns. You can send these through the mail, fax them or visit a local branch to give these documents.
5. Once they receive real copies of the documents, because the small personal loan has already been approved online, you will receive the paperwork (contract) with the terms and conditions of the loan from the lender.
When you get the paperwork, it is important and to your own advantage to read and understand the terms of the loan before you finally sign and send it back to the bank. If there is something you do not understand or are not comfortable with, don’t ignore it. Get back to them for clarification.
Many people have followed these steps to get small personal loans online, at very affordable rates and they will help you too if you use them when making your applications.
What Is A Merchant Account or Payment Gateway?
Having an online business is one of the most rewarding experiences for any business owner. With the internet, a business can be visited from any point or location in the world. This increases a business with the opportunity to expand sales and advertising. Many online businesses require online payment collection. If you want to collect payments and have them deposited to your bank account automatically, you will need a merchant account or payment gateway.
For many years, the only means of credit card transactions required a manual swipe of the user’s credit card followed by the signature of the credit card holder.
Electronic swipe machines or Point of Sale Terminals has made the use of the mechanical swipe machine less common. Although the older swipe machines are still used, many people prefer the more efficient transactions. By swiping your card through these machines, the magnetic strip is read and all of the card information is collected. These types of credit card machines have been used for years and have served their purpose well. With online shopping all the rage now, most people conduct business transactions on a website. Because of this, the payment gateway was developed.
The payment gateway is like a virtual credit card machine. The payment gateway collects the cards information and then processes it. By using a special code, this transaction is done through your website and is accomplished in real time. The code connects your website with other servers that request authorization for purchases. A merchant account provider usually provides these services.
A Merchant Account offers several benefits. First, this technique makes it possible to receive online credit card payments through your ecommerce website. The account will also allow these funds to be deposited directly to your bank account. Best of all, by using this option, you are assured hassle free services. No worries for you means no repeated checking the bank account to see if the funds have been sent. This means you have more time to focus on your business and your clients. You can rely on the account to take care of the transactions. A merchant account offers you a way of handling online payment transactions with a professional and secure process.
From gum balls to web design, a merchant account will give you the peace of mind that your business transactions are being handled in an efficient safe manner. It also gives a lot of assurance to your visitors.
Financial Planning For Beneficiaries – Tax Implications of Inheritance
Most of us would rather not think about the death of a loved one. Unfortunately, like paying tax, it is inevitable. But what happens when you are the beneficiary of a deceased estate? In this article we discuss the basics of receiving an inheritance:
A loved one has passed away. What happens now?
A person known as an Executor is appointed to gather the assets of the deceased person, pay their debts, and distribute the balance amongst their beneficiaries. If they had a will, this person will be appointed in accordance with the deceased’s wishes. If the died without a will (known as “intestate”), an Executor is appointed by the State.
What are the tax implications of receiving an inheritance?
As there are no death duties in Australia, death itself does not incur any extra tax. However, if you inherit an asset and then sell it, you may be liable for Capital Gains Tax (CGT). One of your aims as a beneficiary will be to minimise or avoid this tax.
- The family home: Normally the family home is exempt from CGT. The same applies if you inherit a family home provided you sell it within two years. Outside of this period, you would be assessed on the increase in value since the date of death at the time of sale.
- Other assets: If you inherit other assets such as property (other than the family home), shares, and other investments, you may be liable for CGT if you sell them. It depends on when they were purchased. You can save money and hassle by finding out their purchase price or their value at the date of death.
- Tax returns: In the year of the deceased’s death two tax returns are required – one for the deceased person up to the date of death, and one for the estate for the remainder of the financial year. Both tax returns qualify for the full tax-free threshold. Less tax may be payable if the estate sells an asset and gives you the cash rather than you getting the asset and selling it.
Getting financial advice for inheritance
Knowing what to do after receiving an inheritance can be difficult. A professional financial planner can assist you in managing your inheritance to ensure that you maximise your investment potential whilst minimising the possible tax implications. For more information or to arrange your free first financial planning meeting with a financial planner in the Sydney CBD, give us a call on 02 8238 0888, or fill in our online form. Make sure your adviser is a member of the AIOFP – the Peak Body for Independently Owned Financial Planners in Australia.
