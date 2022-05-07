News
Director General Horticulture Kashmir issues advisory for hailstorm affected orchards
Srinagar: Directorate General Horticulture Kashmir on Saturday issued an advisory for orchardists in the valley in view of the damage caused to the fruit trees in yesterday’s hailstorm.
A strong hailstorm hit parts of north Kashmir including Tangmarg and Gulmarg and caused damage to standing crops and orchards.I
In an advisory issued this morning, Director General Horticulture Kashmir asked the orchardists to spray the affected apple and pear trees with either of the following fungicides per 100 litre water: Zineb 68 % + Hexaconozole 4 % 72 WP (100g) or Dodine 65 WP (60g) or Dodine 40 SC (90 ml) or Fluxapyroxad 250g/l+Pyraclostrobin 250g/l 500 SC (20ml).
The Director General Horticulture asked the orchardists to also spray 0.2% Urea (equivalent to 200 grams per 100 litres water) on the hailstorm-affected apple and pear trees and also remove the damaged leaves and fruitlets immediately from the orchards.
As for cherry, apricot, plum and peach trees affected by the hailstorm, the orchardists have been asked to spray the trees with either of the following fungicides:
Carbendazim 50 WP(50 g) or Carbendazim 12% +Mancozeb 63 % 75 WP (250g) or Thiophanate Methyl 70 WP(50g). The orchardists have also been asked to remove the fallen leaves and fruitlets from the orchards immediately.
Bank holidays in May 2022: Big news! Banks to remain closed for 9 days from tomorrow – Check complete list
Bank Holidays In May 2022: The list of bank holidays in May 2022 has been released by RBI. On the basis of these holidays, you can do your planning from now on.
Bank Holidays In May 2022: If you have any work related to the bank in the month of May, then plan for it now. So that you do not face any kind of problem on time. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for May 2022.
Banks will be closed for four days in the beginning of the month
According to the RBI calendar, there will be a bank holiday for four consecutive days starting in May. These holidays may vary according to the states and the festivals there. Let us tell you that the list of bank holidays is issued by RBI on four basis. This list is based on the festivals celebrated across the country and the states.
According to the states also some holidays
Apart from national holidays, there are also some holidays according to the states. According to the report, out of a total of 31 days in different zones in the month of May, banks will remain closed for 13 days.
Request from customers
On behalf of banks, customers are requested to take care of all holidays before going to the bank in May. All the customers should take note of the important days on which branches will be closed in your city or state.
List of Bank Holidays in May (Bank Holidays in May 2022)
1 May 2022: Labor Day / Maharashtra Day. Banks closed across the country. Sunday will also be a holiday on this day.
2 May 2022: Maharishi Parashuram Jayanti – Holiday in many states
3 May 2022: Eid-ul-Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)
4 May 2022: Eid-ul-Fitr, (Telangana)
9 May 2022: Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura
14 May 2022 : Bank Holiday on 2nd Saturday
16 May 2022 : Budh Purnima
24 May 2022 : Qazi Nazrul Ismal Birthday – Sikkim
28 May 2022 : Bank Holiday on 4th Saturday
List of Weekend Bank Holidays in May 2022
1 May 2022 : Sunday
8 May 2022 : Sunday
15 May 2022 : Sunday
22 May 2022 : Sunday
29 May 2022 : Sunday
ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Bam Adebayo need to redeem himself in Game 4?
Q: Wow, so Bam Adebayo plays well against DeAndre Jordan, but finished with nine points, three rebounds, and three turnovers against Joel Embiid . . . shocker. – Darryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.
A: It certainly was not the best look for Bam Adebayo on Friday night. And, yes, Joel Embiid is a considerable upgrade to the player formerly known as DeAndre Jordan. But the Heat were so off as a team, that the Game 3 loss to the 76ers transcended any single player. In Bam’s case, he is not a natural shot creator. So when the ball stops moving, as it did Friday, he suffers. But he also had his moments on defense. For now, this was a one off. What can’t happen on Sunday is that it becomes a two off. If that happens, then the 76ers could become convinced that Embiid has his number.
Q: How does Erik Spoelstra not give Duncan Robinson a run in a game like this? The spacing was horrible. – Ross, Davie.
A: But without ball movement, it’s not as if Duncan Robinson necessarily would have gotten his prime shots. But, yes, I agree there were times Friday when I thought “why not?” You are not alone in that respect. The 76ers gave Danny Green the opportunity to redeem himself. Instead, the Heat stayed with Victor Oladipo and his spacing limitations.
Q: Ira, what’s the point of an injury report when you have one team like the Heat that lists everyone as questionable even when they played the previous game, and then another team like Philly that lists someone out they know is trying to play? – Karl.
A: Gambling. And it is the only reason there are public injury reports in the first place. Now that the NBA has formal gambling partnerships, there has to be at least the pretense of transparency. Of course, teams often take a contrasting approach, preferring to limit the opposition’s ability to game plan in advance. The NBA’s counter has been fines, such as when Devin Booker went from being listed as out on game day directly to playing for the Suns in the opening round. That’s why the 76ers covered themselves by stepping up Joel Embiid on Friday’s hourly injury reports. Similarly, rather than have to declare a player definitively in or definitively out, the Heat, when in doubt, simply list anyone and (seemingly) everyone as questionable. If the NBA hopes to take its revenue levels to anything close to the NFL’s when it comes to gambling, then there will have to be a more universal approach, even if that requires direct NBA oversight. For now, the NBA’s injury reports remain more as suggestion than fact.
()
Gold-Silver Price Today 7 may 2022:There has been a huge drop in the price of gold, know today’s rate
GroupGold-Silver Price Today 7 May 2022: Globally, the volatility in the price of gold and silver remains constant.once again the price of gold has declined in the Indian market. There has been a fall in the price of gold in Bihar.
Patna: Gold-Silver Price Today 7 May 2022: Globally, the volatility in the price of gold and silver remains constant. Once again the price of gold has declined in the Indian market. There has been a fall in the price of gold in Bihar.
In the capital Patna, there was a fall of Rs 290 in the rate of 10 grams of 22 carat gold. Today the rate of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is 47,190. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is 51, 470.
Generally, 24 carat gold is considered the purest, but jewelry cannot be made from this gold because it is very soft. Therefore, mostly 22 carat gold is used in making jewelery or jewellery.
Which carat gold is
- 99.9 percent pure 24 carat gold.
- 23 carat gold is 95.8 percent.
- 22 carat gold is 91.6 percent.
- 21 carat gold is 87.5 percent.
- 18 carat gold 75 percent.
- 17-carat gold is 70.8 percent.
- 14 carat gold is 58.5 percent.
- 9 carat gold is 37.5%.
Customers should keep these things in mind at the time of shopping,.
