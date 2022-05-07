Earn Money Through Online Writing

Share Pin 0 Shares

When you want to earn money online, a good place to start would be article writing. One need not be a graduate of a course from a prestigious university to be a good writer. Passion for writing, gaining skills along the way and creativity to captivate your readers are the “tricks of the trade” that will propel your writing career.

In fact, you do not need any wide experience on this craft, just keep on writing and writing until you develop your skills. if you are good at writing, you will enjoy it, ideas would flow and soon you will find out that writing is the right job for you.

In online article writing, one must first know what article theme and topics that generates interests and sales. You don’t just go ahead and write about anything. You must have a goal in mind. Are you writing for free and for the sake of it or are you on it to earn? At first you will find difficulty in developing your topics but writing continuously and consistently, you will improve in time.

Build your paragraphs through the topic sentence. You might want to apply inductive and deductive styles. Avoid deadwoods. Make sure that every sentence contributes to the total content of the article.

Unlike writing in print publication, online writing may require you to have knowledge on selecting keywords. You should be able to run a quick online research using Google AdWords, and find out what keyword runs high in search and online usage. A quality article may end up in waste if keyword application is crappy.

Also, if you want many people to notice your article, you need to submit it to article directories. These are sites that accept authorship accounts, host and publish your articles. EzineArticles, HubPages, and Sooper Articles are just some of the many article directory sites where you can upload and publish your writings.

To build up your writing portfolio you must be able to create your own blog. There are many sites that allow you to design your blog for free. WordPress, Drupal, Blogger, and Blogspot are some of these free blogging websites.

You also need to learn and apply search engine optimization techniques. Optimizing your article and your blog site through social media websites like Facebook, Twitter, StumbleUpon, Digg and many more; or forwarding your article URL through emails will increase readership or viewership of your online articles. Appropriate use of keywords and application of optimization methods will cause more visitors to your articles and blog.

These internet marketing skills are a must if you want to make money for writing articles. Quality in terms of content organization and excellent level of grammar is a very important element in establishing your reputation as a good writer. Certainly, this will not happen overnight but you can achieve a successful career to earn money online through writing through dedication and sharpening your writing skills day by day.