Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards
Cryptozoic Games has several tabletop diversions in its stable, including one based on AMC’s wildly popular The Walking Dead franchise as well as the popular The World Of Warcraft collectible card game. It was the ridiculously titled Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: Duel at Mt. Skullzfyre that recently caught my eye.
The game is played with two to six people, each taking on the role of a Battle Wizard, such as Fey Ticklebottom the Enchanter, or Krazztar the Blood’o’mancer. I usually try to claim Princess Holiday & her Furicorn (judging from the art, that’s just short for “furious unicorn”). There aren’t any special abilities applied to a particular wizard (I just like to pretend I’m a princess sometimes), and regardless of who you play there’s only one objective: Eliminate all other Battle Wizards and be the Last Wizard Standing!
If you want to take out your competition, you’re going to have to cast some spells, so here’s the breakdown. Spells are made up of three different component types: a Source, a Quality component and the Delivery. You don’t have to include one of each component to cast a spell though; you could cast a spell made up of just a Source and Delivery. You can’t, however, cast spells with more than one of each component type. For instance, a spell with two Sources is illegal.
Once all players have determined the spell they’re casting for the round, all players announce the number of cards in their spell to determine whose spell resolves first. Spells made up of one component will cast before a two card spell, which in turn would resolve before any three card spells. Often more than one player will cast a three card spell in a given round. If this is the case, and more than one player casts three card spells, initiative is then determined by a number on the Delivery card. The higher the initiative, the sooner you act.
Once play order for the round is determined, the Battle Wizards then reveal their card(s) and announce their spell from Source to Delivery in their best wizard’s voice. For instance, “Sir Lootzor’s (Source) Mysterious (Quality) Power Vortex (Delivery)”. Then spell components are resolved in order (Source, Quality, Delivery), with the player following the text on each card. There are beneficial effects such as healing or gaining treasure, but most spells are all about inflicting damage. Spell components come in different flavors as well, such as Dark, Primal, etc., easily marked by a glyph in the lower left corner of the card. Matching these spell types will often make your spells stronger. In the example above, all three of the components have Arcane magic glyphs, so when resolving the text on the Power Vortex card, the player would roll three dice to determine the spells effectiveness. When all players have cast their spells, a new round of casting begins. Wild Magic cards add a bit of randomness to the mix, allowing players to play one in place of a Source, Quality or Delivery card, and then draw from the deck until they get a matching component to fill in. They come in pretty handy when you don’t have a particular card type in your hand.
Once a wizard dies, they immediately lose all cards in their hand, any treasure they’ve gathered and start drawing Dead Wizard cards. Once a wizard is determined the Last Wizard Standing, they receive a token and a new round starts. Each Dead Wizard card then grants a boon to start the new round with. This helps even things out if you die particularly early in a round. The overall winner of the game is the first player to get two Last Wizard Standing tokens.
Epic Spell Wars is entertaining, but not terribly deep. While there is some amount of strategy in composing your spells, after a couple of matches you’ll easily be able to recognize your best options from the cards in your hand. While it won’t offer the complexity of some other games, the imaginative artwork and obvious humor of Epic Spell Wars still makes it a fun addition to any tabletop gamer’s rotation. Pick it up at your local Slackers today!
AENCO Blockchain One Stop Shop
Aenco will be combining its solutions platform and core financing ecosystem with the wider healthcare technology community, through the AEN token, as the key ecosystem building block and extensions across all its service and community deliveries.
AENCO – Blockchain based Healthcare Technology Financial Solutions Platform
Aenco is the world’s FIRST Blockchain based Healthcare Technology Financial Solutions Platform that
leverages healthcare technologies with institutional financing, prime brokerage and smart capital solutions under one umbrella. It is a “One stop shop” for the delivery of cutting edge institutional financing, prime brokerage and core smart capital solutions for the HealthTech industry, as well as a research and collaboration hub for healthcare companies and projects involved in the field of blockchain development. It will combine its solutions platform and core financial ecosystem with the wider healthcare technology community. empowers emerging and innovative healthcare companies with digital financing capabilities, so that they can focus on generating high potential and impactful technologies that can transform our world and day to day lives. Supported by the group’s planned regulated infrastructure (including the establishment of a commercial bank within the group) and presence in major jurisdictions including Europe, Hong Kong, and the United States, through which Aenco will effectively deliver its solutions, generating an increasing and rapidly evolving ecosystem.
3 KEY PILLARS OF AENCO
1. IB Solutions AEN Connect – Smart Wallet and Aenco Portal;AENX – Exchange platform for tokens; AEN Connect Escrow and Custody; ICO Gateway, Subscription and Integrity Program; Research Coverage, Community Discussion and News Distribution Portal; UX/UI Application for multi-service HealthTech utility sharing platform.
2. Prime Solutions AEN Connect – Cryptocurrency and cross-asset collateralized financing platform; Pooling and order matching platform for financing providers and borrowers using cryptocurrencies and major Fiat currencies as eligible collateral; Integration with Aenco SmartCap Solutions to facilitate clearing of fiat currencies; Margining and clearing system for collateral financing and structured over-the counter products issuance; Client custodial and asset segregation system; Regulatory and financial reporting protocols; Integration with AENX and external APIs systems for execution and settlement services.
3. SmartCap Solutions – AEN Token transaction integration system with core financial modules; AEN Connect smart wallet and “proof of stake” integration system with core financial modules; Integration system with AENX and Aenco Prime Platform to support clearing services.
AENCO PLATFORM towards Regulations and Beyond
They adhere the rules that Regulators around the world had issued, and these body of regulators may have adopted different attitudes towards ICOs, have all generally moved towards increasing clarity of the necessary regulatory framework governing the requirements of token issuers with the view to provide greater protection to market participants and better disclosures. To address the regulatory aspects, Aenco is expanding into new markets, while building upon long-standing traditional business infrastructure, to set up regulated presence across several major jurisdictions.
They believe that it is a matter of time that ICO will be adopted as a mainstream alternative financing tool for growth companies and that global regulatory framework will rise to meet the new challenges generated from such. They believe in building a sustainable servicing platform for emerging growth companies and entrepreneurs, the group is establishing a global regulated platform within major continents and markets.
In the landscape of HealthTech based start-up companies and medical innovations, the successful pairing of sound science and robust financing is paramount for potential growth and discovery. However, due to the capital intensive nature of the business, the ability to capture steady and impactful sources of funding for emerging biotechnology and medical technology companies are intrinsically difficult.
Aenco’s platform seeks to be at the forefront of this sensational technological and societal development, while also capitalizing on its long standing track record of regulated activities and dedication towards adoption of both digital assets, and blockchain based applications as applied to evolving financial services.
Aenco believes that digital financing such as ICO is fast becoming “mainstream” and in association of this development, many aspects of traditional banking can be adopted, evolved and applied for the blockchain
community. Aenco will be the FIRST to embrace such digital financial integration for servicing the HealthTech sector and its significant community.
Aenco’s goal is to establish a global full-service blockchain based financial solutions platform, while operating within a globally accredited regulatory framework in preemption of increasing regulatory requirements, through employing a decentralized blockchain based financial ecosystem that amalgamates traditional and modern methods of capital market services. Such services are to be powered and capitalized upon the inhouse developed core utility token “AEN” as a medium of exchange that is exchangeable with accepted major crypto (BTC, ETH); Proof of stake holders of AEN shall be eligible to enjoy pre-defined utility benefits across the Aenco ecosystem.
AENCO CORE TECHNOLOGY
1. AEN CONNECT: Smart Wallet with “Wealth App” Functionalities
2. AENCO Ico Gateway and Platform
3. AENCO Custodial Wallet with Enhanced Security
4. In-House Developed Trading Exchange (“AENX”)
5. Unifying Aen Connect Application and API Across Multi Service Platforms
6. Aenco Decentralized Prime Brokerage Platform (“AENCO PRIME SOLUTIONS”)
AEN TOKEN HOLDER BENEFITS
1. Indicative Financial Utility Benefits and Access
– Collateralized lending, Reduced fee, Increase and Decreased interest, Alternative investment Discounted investments, Access to ICO Research Portal, Enhance security, Enhanced flexibility and some more.
2. Medical Utility Benefits From HealthTech Partners
– Robotic Surgery, Surgical procedures and technology, Specialized facilities and services and a whole lot more.
AEN TOKEN SALE
The token sale is currently on private sale phase.
They are not accepting contributions from residents of USA, Samoa, China, and OFAC sanctioned countries. For Hong Kong based contributors, you must qualify and provide wealth proof as a “Professional Investor” under the Hong Kong SFC Guidance and Rules. They require you to go through our Sign Up process. To acquire AEN tokens, they also require you to go through our KYC Verfication. A first investor bonus for the private sale and the pre-sale period. AEN tokens will be allocated to you upon confirmation of contribution. The distribution date of the token will be after the ICO. The exact date will be announced soon. Depending on the stage of contribution, there will be lock up restrictions on the withdrawal.
AEN CONTACTS DETAILS
Telegram – https://t.me/AENCO
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AENCOIN/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/aencoin
By:Marlo C. Lucena – [email protected]
The Ethnic MVNO, the Next Telecommunications Tiger?
Phoning home whilst travelling abroad has always been expensive, to an extent in the past the costs involved with carrying international telecommunications traffic between countries have been justifiably higher than that involved with carrying a local call. However as all frequent travellers know only too well careful preparation can easily reduce the cost of calling internationally by a factor of 10 or more.
The global telecommunications industry is in the grip of yet another massive sea change in international calling patterns – the Ethnic MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).
The consumer proposition delivered by an Ethnic MVNO is compelling, one benefits from advantageous calling card rates from ones arm chair – all of the convenience of mobile with the cost advantage of calling cards.
Ethnic MVNOs are effectively the fusion of a low cost, no frills, national virtual mobile operator and a calling card operation. Typically Ethnic MVNOs ensure that the international call quality is of a higher standard than that typically offered by calling card providers, this of course justifies a slightly higher per minute price than that offered by existing fixed line calling card operators.
Andrew White of Piran Partners, the leading consultancy to Ethnic MVNOs, predicts that, “the Ethnic MVNO market across Europe will be worth EUR6 billion by 2012”. The compares well with the 2005 analysis by PWC (PriceWaterhouseCoopers, a leading accountancy organisation) in which they estimate the UK calling card market at £500 million per annum.
Click here to find out more about Ethnic MVNOs. (c) Piran Partners LLP 2007.
5 Benefits of Working From Home and Having a Home Based Business
The trend to home based businesses is really exploding. And, with good reason. The flexibility and profitability of working from home is tremendous. Besides for the fact that you can get up when you want and wear what you want, there are many other advantages to working from home and having a home based business.
Benefit #1: Increased Productivity
Working from home allows you to have more time. More time for work, or hobbies, or your family. It eliminates the commute to work. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the national average drive-time is 24.3 minutes. Americans spend over 100 hours a year commuting. Working from home not only eliminates the time spent commuting, it also eliminates time in the office spent socializing or leaving to get lunch. This time gained results in more productive hours and few hours spent “working.” Working from home also gives you the freedom to take a break to exercise or do something around the house. You’re home when packages arrive to sign for them. You’re home when the repair man comes and will only give you a four hour window. You are also more available to clients who need to reach you in the evening and on the weekends with a home based business. And, best of all, you’re home for your kids and pets when they need you. According to USA Today, people who work from form report having fewer sick days, improved morale, and improved productivity.
Benefit #2: Tax Savings
Working from home means a home office. A home office means deductible business related expenses such as Internet, phone, office space, subscriptions, and insurance. The IRS allows you to deduct a percent of your mortgage or rent payment, depreciation, property taxes, insurance, and utilities. The percent you may deduct is calculated by the number of rooms or square foot of your home you use for your business. For example, if you use one room of a four bedroom house for your home based business, you can deduct 25% of the homes’ operating expenses. However, this space must be designated specifically for your business on an on-going basis. According to the IRS, in order to deduct something as a business expense the “business expense must be ordinary in your business and necessary for operation.” Ordinary just means an expense that is accepted and common in your business. Necessary means those that are helpful and appropriate to maintain your business. The IRS requires you to separate your personal and business expenses and then only the business expenses can be deducted.
Benefit #3: Flexible Hours
Who wants a strict 9-5 job? It’s wonderful waking up and starting your day on your own schedule. Time to read the paper, get the kids to school, exercise all before you begin work. You have the flexibility to switch gears when you like. If you can only get a mid day doctor or hair appointment, that’s just fine with a home based business. It provides the flexibility to make it to your childrens’ school events, stay home with a sick child, or work late after the kids are in bed.
Benefit #4: More Family Time
One of the most fulfilling benefits of working from home and having a home based business is the ability to gain control over your life. Parents who work from home report a much higher level of family time and a much lower level of stress. If you chose to quit at 3:00 when the kids come home and work at night after they are in bed, that is now a choice of your own accord. Home based businesses allow for balance and the freedom to take the day off to golf or spend it with your kids without having to check in with someone.
Benefit #5: More Profitability
You will save money on rent, meals out, gas to commute, and the cost of work clothes. More importantly, instead of having a boss tell you when you have to work, when you can take vacation, when you’ll get a raise or a promotion, you make those decisions yourself. Your advancement and income is directly related to your own productivity. As a result, you’ll likely want to work harder and smarter since you reap the benefits directly.
Home based businesses are at the forefront of the biggest business movement right now. Technology is largely responsible for this shift in business. We each have the opportunity, if we chose to seize it, to work from home and have the freedom we all dream of.
