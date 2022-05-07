ETH Whale Wallet ‘Bonobo’ Acquires $3.2M APE

Bonobo wallet buys $32 million worth APE.

Ever since the launch, the ApeCoin (APE) has been quite actively making major break-outs and headlines in the crypto industry. In spite of being related and also backed up by the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the APE has been spiking up effortlessly.

A couple of hours back, the whale going fondly by the name ‘Bonobo’, bought APE for about a whopping $3.2 million. This approximates about 214,996 APE tokens. This purchase has now made the APE the most widely traded and top-ranking token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

The Bonobo whale wallet is one among the top five ETH wallet addresses. Moreover, the wallet has numerous Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), FTT, USDT, USDC, and ChainLink (LINK). Also, the FTX is the highest contributor upon the Bonobo wallet, approximating about 67.45%.

Despite such significant purchases, the price of APE is still down due to the market crash, for the past two days. APE drifted down from $16 to $12 within hours, from the tax increase announcement from the Federal Reserves.

Currently, APE is trading for the price of $12.92, with the graphs down by 1.68%, taking into consideration the past 24 hours only.

Will Elon Make APE Soar Again

On 4th May, 2022, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, made yet another radical move similar to what he did a year back with the Dogecoin (DOGE). Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture into an array of Bored Ape Yacht Club pics compiled together.

This move alone catapulted the related ApeCoin (APE) from $14.51 to $17.49, within a matter of 25 minutes approximately. Later on the price stabilized on and around $16, before the market crash.

And so, taking Elon Musk and his history with his radical plays upon the crypto industry, there are extremely high possibilities for the APE to soar up again.