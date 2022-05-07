Explode Your Adsense Profits In 7Days Or Less

Share Pin 0 Shares

How would you like to increase your AdSense profits,

almost triple fold, in just 7days or less? Well it

is possible if you are willing to work at it.

Here is how.

The very first thing you need to do is find a niche

with a lot of traffic. Simple thing if you know the

basic human needs. Think about how many people will

love to learn to improve their health, or how many

people visit dating sites or weight loss as a good

instance. Those are niches with high volume traffic.

That’s the kind of niche you need to think up.

I recommend you pencil about 3 of such niches to

start with, then begin to create an “adsense train”.

An AdSense train is simply a bunch of stand-alone

sites targeted at high volume traffic.

The easiest way to build such a site is to setup a

blog and that’s what we will stick to. So go to a

place like http://blogger.com or http://wordpress.com

and setup a blog.

Now, if you can write articles for those niches, go

ahead and write a couple of articles and post them

on your blog plus submit them to article directories

across the web. If you can’t write, hire someone to

do it at a place like freelancewriting.com

Finally, go to Google and setup an adword campaign

to advertise your blog and let it run for a couple

of days. The purpose is to allow Google to pick up

your blog quickly. After a few days, you can decide

to turn it off.

Now to make it dead simple. Just locate good

articles written by others and post it to your blog

weekly at places like http://articlejoint.com, http://ezinearticles.com

Just do this whole process for 3 to 7 niches and

watch your AdSense profits shoot through the roof

almost overnight.

Ooops, I forgot to tell you to include your AdSense

codes on those blogs of yours!