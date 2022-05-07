Finance
Financial Planning For Beneficiaries – Tax Implications of Inheritance
Most of us would rather not think about the death of a loved one. Unfortunately, like paying tax, it is inevitable. But what happens when you are the beneficiary of a deceased estate? In this article we discuss the basics of receiving an inheritance:
A loved one has passed away. What happens now?
A person known as an Executor is appointed to gather the assets of the deceased person, pay their debts, and distribute the balance amongst their beneficiaries. If they had a will, this person will be appointed in accordance with the deceased’s wishes. If the died without a will (known as “intestate”), an Executor is appointed by the State.
What are the tax implications of receiving an inheritance?
As there are no death duties in Australia, death itself does not incur any extra tax. However, if you inherit an asset and then sell it, you may be liable for Capital Gains Tax (CGT). One of your aims as a beneficiary will be to minimise or avoid this tax.
- The family home: Normally the family home is exempt from CGT. The same applies if you inherit a family home provided you sell it within two years. Outside of this period, you would be assessed on the increase in value since the date of death at the time of sale.
- Other assets: If you inherit other assets such as property (other than the family home), shares, and other investments, you may be liable for CGT if you sell them. It depends on when they were purchased. You can save money and hassle by finding out their purchase price or their value at the date of death.
- Tax returns: In the year of the deceased’s death two tax returns are required – one for the deceased person up to the date of death, and one for the estate for the remainder of the financial year. Both tax returns qualify for the full tax-free threshold. Less tax may be payable if the estate sells an asset and gives you the cash rather than you getting the asset and selling it.
Getting financial advice for inheritance
Knowing what to do after receiving an inheritance can be difficult. A professional financial planner can assist you in managing your inheritance to ensure that you maximise your investment potential whilst minimising the possible tax implications. For more information or to arrange your free first financial planning meeting with a financial planner in the Sydney CBD, give us a call on 02 8238 0888, or fill in our online form. Make sure your adviser is a member of the AIOFP – the Peak Body for Independently Owned Financial Planners in Australia.
Pros and Cons of the Green Investment Bank
The Green Investment Bank has been formed in order to fund renewable energy and low-carbon projects. The bank will raise equity for green investing in wind turbine farms, smart grids and other such renewable energy projects. The GIB is focusing on green technologies which are set to provide an increasing number of jobs and related businesses in the UK. The UK is behind its international rivals, and must take action fast. Could green investment banking be the answer to the UK’s needs?
Pro – The green technologies and services market is worth more than $3 trillion per annum. Currently the UK has only around a 5% share of this market. Germany and France have double the market share of the UK. Brazil has created half a million new jobs in green ethanol promotion, and nearly quarter of a million work in Germany in the green investing sector. Green investment banking will help the UK economy recover, and help the UK to move towards a low carbon economy, and meet its responsibilities to the Kyoto treaty.
Pro – Ultimately, if funded properly from the beginning, the GIB will pay for itself many times over. It is an amazing opportunity to raise the funds for projects that are desperately needed in order to tackle climate change.
Pro – There are way too many sources of green funding from the government, which do not coordinate between each other, such as the Carbon Trust, the Energy Technologies Institute and many more. The Green Investment Bank will solve this by consolidating projects and public funds.
Con – There are many unresolved issues with the Green Investment Bank, such as where the funding will come from. The government was going to give 1 billion pounds, with the private sector matching this, but this is now in doubt. Perhaps it will be funded by green bonds and ISAs, and by adding a tax to energy bills. This funding and structuring problem needs to be solved before the bank can function properly.
Con – Until the ideas for the GIB are brought into fruition, investors are not making any moves, but rather just waiting to see how things will work out. The bank has not been clear in what its exact objectives are. It could even become just one more public fund with capital that is under-deployed. The business model of the Green Investment Bank as it stands means that it will unlikely be able to deliver large-scale investments. The bank really needs to align itself with other providers of financial services, and then it will be able to give assistance to high-risk, high-gain green projects that are so far not proven.
Easy Ways to Earn Money Online Fast
If you are starting a new affiliate business working from home, then you are constantly aware of the necessity for your business to be successful. If you have been struggling and failing to make your affiliate venture successful, then you need to find the right direction for easy ways to earn online fast. Your efforts need to be rewarded and as a new entrepreneur it is not easy to create a money-earner from the start.
You need all the help you can get to make sure that you set up a successful online business, one that is rewarding you with success. One way to ensure that you are heading in the right direction is to be aware of your customer profile. In order to be a successful affiliate, you will need to identify your customers and their needs. If you can understand why consumers make purchases, how they make their choices and the factors that govern how they buy their goods, you are more likely to be able to offer your customers what they want when they want it and this is what affiliate marketing is all about.
It is possible for you to learn from those who have already achieved success and if it is possible for you to find easy ways to earn online and take a short-cut to success, then this is obviously the best way to go. If someone else has created a campaign or marketing strategy that is earning money, then there is nothing wrong with you using this strategy in order to make your business successful. We have all used someone else’s ideas at some point, and if you are able to add your creativity and identity to an already successful campaign, then you are heading in the right direction. It is important to note that you should be emulating and not copying what others are doing.
Your home-based business is low-risk, low cost and you are able to put in as many hours as you choose so you can earn online while you sleep; the earning potential is definitely there. Every entrepreneur wants to be rewarded for their efforts, and failure is not an option when the business is your own and is your bread and butter.
Affiliate Marketing is a competitive business; you can use all the help you can get. It is time that you stop struggling to make earn online. You should spend your valuable time thinking up new ideas, researching unique target keywords and finding specialist niche markets. You can tap not my affiliate resources to learn how to create a successful campaign, and concentrate on growing your business. Don’t be afraid to monitor what your competitors are doing and learn from their successes. Your marketing capabilities will improve with time.
If you are new to affiliate marketing consider joining a reputable affiliate training program to support you. But, make sure that you choose the right program; one that offers all the training, support and tools you need to succeed. Choose a program which offers an incentive program for referrals and that way you can learn and earn at the same time. Mentoring and personal support will enable you to grow your business so take some time and effort to find the right program for you. Joining a reputable program will have its rewards; it will help you to move your business to the next stage and will provide you with that extra support to grow your business. Membership should be a minimal monthly or annual fee. Research networks such as ClickBank, Research niche markets and preferably, choose a topic or product that you know something about; you will have more success if you are passionate about your subject. Start with one marketing technique, possibly a free one, like article marketing, and perfect one technique before moving onto the next. If you have a small budget then consider pay-per-click marketing; this will lead to quick success. Set yourself three small achievable goals and don’t take on too much or diversify too quickly; it will only lead to failure. Learn to test and perfect your campaigns and make a note of any successes. Don’t be afraid to fail; learn from failures and try again.
There is nothing as rewarding as working for yourself. You are in a fortunate position, being able work on your own affiliate business so take advantage of any easy ways to earn online and you will not fail.
