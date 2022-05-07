News
Francisco Lindor learning how to handle the pressure better in second season with Mets
PHILADELPHIA — Francisco Lindor does not like to talk about last year.
And why would he? Offensively, 2021 was his worst-career season. He finished the year hitting .230/.322/.412 with an OPS+ of 101 (league average is 100). But it was his slow start — weeks after signing a 10-year, $341 million contract, no less — that put him in an early hole.
“You guys love talking about numbers. I hate talking about numbers,” Lindor jokingly told reporters on Thursday night, after he snapped his 0-for-18 skid at the plate with a monster two-run home run that sparked the Mets’ seven-run ninth inning rally against the Phillies.
Lindor’s mindset and approach are noticeably different this season, as he’s hitting .241/.331/.426 with an OPS+ of 126, five home runs and 17 RBI through his major-league-leading first 28 games of the season. He’s carefree, relaxed, talkative, cracking jokes, having fun and putting less of the burden on himself when he does go through a rough patch at the plate. It helps that, while Lindor went through a 1-for-21 stretch to begin May, the Mets went 4-2 in those games.
He’s learning to balance all the challenges that accompany being a superstar shortstop for a big-market team, including media responsibilities, letting the fans embrace him, welcoming the spotlight and enjoying the highs and lows of a 162-game season. Being a year older, Lindor said, has also helped him navigate his second season in Queens.
“I feel like this year I’m handling a little better in the sense of like, it’s not about me trying to get it done,” Lindor said. “It’s about the team. If I don’t do it, the guy behind me will do it. I’ve had good times, bad times. But I’ve been more consistent than I was last year.”
From the beginning of April to the end of May last year, Lindor hit just .194 with a .589 OPS and four home runs across 46 games. His first 200 plate appearances with the Mets were mostly agonizing to watch as he struggled to balance his own plate approach with how it would impact the team.
Last season, Lindor carried the weight of the Mets’ offensive production on his shoulders. If he was struggling at the plate, to him that meant he was directly having a negative impact on the lineup. If he couldn’t produce results, then Lindor believed it was largely his fault for any loss that followed. That much remained true when the Mets finished their 2021 season 77-85 and Lindor shouldered the responsibility for the club’s collapse.
“Especially, I know, if I had played a little bit better, I know we could’ve won at least 5-7 more games, then we would’ve been fighting for first place right now,” Lindor said late last September in the midst of the team’s season-ending spiral.
The Mets this season injected veteran hitters — Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha — into their lineup, which has led to impressive offensive accolades in the first month of the year. The Amazin’s entered Friday tied with the Angels and Brewers for the most runs (128) in MLB. The Mets own the most hits (243) in the league and sport the best on-base percentage (.337) to go with their third-most RBI (120).
The offense is “playing the game really well right now,” Lindor said, and it’s allowed him to press a little bit less at the plate. It’s not that there’s less pressure on him, but the attention is not always on Lindor when he struggles to connect because the Mets lineup is so deep, and understanding that element has provided a bit of reprieve for Lindor.
“The pressure is always there,” the shortstop said. “But now there is not that sense of urgency that I gotta get it done. I don’t get it done, it’s OK. The guys behind me will get it done no matter what. Even though last year was the same way, but I was a little bit more on the urgency side where I have to get it done, I need this one right now.”
Consistency is the key for Lindor as the first place Mets try to maintain their special start to the season. His manager, Buck Showalter, believes that since his teammates and the Mets fan base expect the shortstop to do something significant every time he’s at the plate, Lindor can quickly become a “victim of his own skill set.”
The key takeaway for Showalter though, no matter what Lindor is going through at the plate, is that he’s “all about the Mets winning.” If you’ve been paying any attention, Showalter said, Lindor’s team-first mentality is extremely evident.
“He’s one of those guys that can be 0-for-5 with an error and if the Mets win, he’s sincerely happy,” Showalter said. “There’s a real sincerity about him from a team standpoint. The baseball gods will always pay you back if you keep that mentality.”
News
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Release Date And Read Online
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is set to release on 19th May, 2022. Fans are excited to read the latest chapter of this series.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. The sequel to Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga follows the adventures of Goku and his friends during the 10-year time skip following the defeat of Majin Buu.
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Release Date
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 will be released on 19th May, 2022. Gas realizes that Goku is Saiyan’s son. Gas questions whether Goku’s father is still alive, and Vegeta reveals that only a few Saiyans survived the purge.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Plot Of The Dragon Ball Super
Four years after defeating Majin Buu, Goku works as a farmer and lives peacefully with his family and friends. However, after decades of slumber, Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens. Beerus, with the help of his Angel assistant and teacher, Whis, seeks the Super Saiyan God, threatening to destroy the Earth if he loses to him.
With the help of his friends, Goku transforms into the Super Saiyan God. Trunks depart for an alternate timeline.
Man, Goku can’t get any respect up here. pic.twitter.com/GYnzj1uKMn
— Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) November 25, 2021
Later, Zen holds the Tournament of Power, in which fighter teams from eight of the twelve universes compete, with defeated universes erased. The tournament is attended by Goku, his friends, Android 17, and a temporarily revived Frieza. They face off against formidable warriors such as Universe Eleven’s Jiren.
Meanwhile, Granolah, a Cerelian mercenary, learns from his employers, the Heeters, that Frieza is still alive and vows to destroy him and avenge his home planet of Cereal. Granolah uses his planet’s Dragon Balls to become the universe’s strongest warrior at the expense of his life. Goku and Vegeta are duped into fighting Granolah by the Heeters.
Maki wonders if Freezer got rid of them, and Gas says Granolah must die. Granolah was punished for attempting to fight back. Maki reveals that Gas’s wish transformed him into the strongest. Gas explains his role and punishes Granolah, who is unbeatable. Goku and Vegeta join in but are beaten.
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Recap
Perceiving how Gas has the advantage, Monaito encourages Bardock to escape before it’s past the point of no return. Be that as it may, the pleased Saiyan won’t take such a fearful proposition and keeps on battling Gas.
He nonchalantly obstructs Gas’ sledge like weapon and tosses him in the air. Before he can continue any further, Bardock becomes involved with Gas’ atmosphere. We at first considered this to be the conclusive assault, yet Monaito calls the everlasting winged serpent as the last beam of trust.
Notwithstanding, difficult Bardock will not depend on the Dragon’s desire. He is very sure about overwhelming him with his own solidarity. All things considered, he wants for his child’s endurance, and presently we realize Goku has figured out how to beat the grave so often. Presumably Bardock’s magnanimous wish has something to do with it.
Gas continues to develop with each powerup, and soon he totally runs wild. He cuts off Bardock’s tail like a twig and tosses him flying in the air. Similarly as he was going to land the completing blow, Monaito mediates and gets cut in his shoulder.
Moved by this penance, Bardock outperforms his cutoff points once more and completions Gas with a Ki impact. It appears to be that Gas didn’t know about Saiyan’s dramatic development rate with each fight. Indeed, the battle wasn’t finished.
Elec makes an appearance to track down his super subordinate lying on the ground with a grave physical issue. He attempts to kill Bardock with his laser firearm however misses him just barely. Before he could pursue the Saiyan, he detects Frieza’s boat close by and leaves.
What to Expect in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84
Section 83 showed us the flashbacks of the Bardock versus Gas standoff. It affirmed that the way to overcoming Gas isn’t associated with a peaceful hearted method like Ultra Instinct.
Rather, Bardock set his heart on fire with outrage to cut down the monster. He didn’t turn to the Eternal Dragon’s desire for the powerup and crushed Gas with his own personal strength. Could Goku at any point respond what his dad did a long time back? We will find that out in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.
Dragon Ball Super, Ch. 83: The valiant Bardock fights with fury against the merciless Gas! Read it FREE from the official source! pic.twitter.com/Ve02PZib5X
— Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 20, 2022
It appears to be that Gas didn’t know about Saiyans’ dramatic development rate with each fight. He felt that cutting off Bardock’s tail would be the way to halting him. In any case, he has gained from his past mix-ups and won’t rehash them.
As things stand now, Goku has pretty less chances of really crushing Gas without any assistance. We bring you all that you really want to be familiar with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.
Where To Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Read
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Readers can read online. You can also catch it up on Shonen Jump’s official website.
For further updates stay with Stanford Arts Review
The post Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Release Date And Read Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Fishbowl Wives Season 2: Will It Return?
Based on Ryô Kurosawa’s popular manga ‘Kingyo Tsuma,’ ‘Fishbowl Wives‘ is a Japanese drama TV series on Netflix. Will Fishbowl Wives season 2 return? Let’s check it out!
It follows the lives of six women who live in the same luxury apartment tower. Facing some difficulties in their marriage, they find love outside. they are faced with objections from society because of their actions and must decide whether to continue their marriage or follow their desires.
‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 1 was highly appreciated by viewers for its realistic portrayal of marital and adultery issues. The first season received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike for the layered performances of the cast members as well as the engaging narrative.
So, they’re curious to see if there’s a possible season 2.
Here is everything we know so far!
Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Release Date
‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 1 arrived on February 14, 2022, on Netflix. It includes a total of eight episodes running for 38-51 minutes each.
Now, here’s what we can tell you about season 2. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements about the show’s update yet. However, given the popularity of the debut season, it’s likely the series will return for at least one more season. In addition, since the drama is based on a manga anthology novel with multiple volumes, there are many source materials that could be developed to continue the narrative.
In addition, several other Japanese TV series adapted from manga have returned for more than one season, such as ‘Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories’ and ‘Kakegurui.’ Therefore, if this Netflix show follows a similar pattern, a potential second season is very likely.
Taking all these factors into account, Netflix will probably give confirmation for a second season in the upcoming months. The waiting time depends on the development of the narrative by the writers as well as the production time required. So, if all goes well, we can expect ‘Fishbowl Wives’ season 2 to be released in Q2 2023.
Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Expected Cast
If season 2 does happen, Ryoko Shinohara and Takanori Iwata can be expected to return to their roles as protagonists Sakura and Haruto respectively. Masanobu Ando (Takuya), Kyōko Hasegawa (Yuriha), Hidekazu Mashima (Momoki), Shizuka Nakamura (Yuka) and Saori Seto (Noriko) may also return.
However, Atsuhiro Inukai (Sota), Anna Ishii (Saya), Wakana Matsumoto (Hisako), and Yuki Kubota (Jun) may not be returning as their character storylines seem to have ended. The possible season 2 might show some new cast members as more characters are likely to be introduced.
Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Plot: What Is It About?
In season 1, Sakura suffered abuse at the hands of her husband Takuya. Feeling trapped in her marriage, she begins a relationship with Haruto. On the other hand, Sota and Saya’s marriage began to be affected due to his alcoholism. She found solace in Takuya and had a brief sexual encounter with him. Apart from them, Yuriha felt her husband prioritized his mother over her and began to feel unappreciated at home. She finds an unlikely friend in Momoki, who is a construction worker renovating her house. The two relate to each other’s misery and get together.
Meanwhile, Yuka’s husband refuses to fulfill his dream of having a baby so he meets his ex-girlfriend Jun. At the same time, Noriko’s husband forces her to have a physical relationship with her co-worker Tsuta, but she finds the latter to be a more understanding person than he is. Simultaneously, Hisako is confronted by her young son about her secret relationship with Baba. After several hurdles, Takuya and Sakura admit that their marriage has fallen apart and decide to divorce. Despite their breakup, she helps him when his salon closes due to financial problems and has one last emotional encounter with Haruto.
At the end of the season, the lives of six women change drastically after a two-year time jump. Yuka is three months pregnant but is not sure who the baby’s father is. Yuriha and Momoki continue to meet in secret while Noriko’s husband repents after he leaves her for Tsuta. Sakura and Haruto are fine individually but miss each other very much. Sota and Saya reconciled and got together again, just like they did before their troubles occurred. Moreover, Hisako breaks off her relationship with Baba for the sake of her family and finds happiness with her son and husband once again.
A potential second season will most likely pick up on the events of season 1 and explore whether fate decided to reunite Sakura and Haruto. The identity of the father of baby Yuka will also be revealed, along with whether Noriko decides to forgive her husband or not. In addition, Yuriha and Momoki’s fateful affair could be shown as it was revealed to her husband and mother-in-law. Apart from this, new characters might come up with secrets of their own if the show returns for round 2.
Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Trailer
Unfortunately for now there is no official trailer from Netflix for the Fishbowl Wives Season 2. for readers who want to watch it, we have provided a trailer from the previous season. Enjoy!
News
Who Is Camila In Ozark? Ozark Fans Are Just Realizing Where They’ve Seen Camila Before!
It is a great time for Ozark fans to watch the show with more interest as they realize the previous works of Camila. But, of course, you already know about the character of Camila in this show and her importance of her. But does she look very familiar? In the thrilling plot, the cartel leader’s […]
The post Who Is Camila In Ozark? Ozark Fans Are Just Realizing Where They’ve Seen Camila Before! appeared first on Alpha News Call.
