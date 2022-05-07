Finance
Free Money Making Opportunities – Making Money With Zero Investment
There are many people who are greatly interested in knowing whether there are any online sites that will be providing them with online job that will be requiring no investment. For all those people there is great news since there are many numbers of jobs that are available over here.
One of the important for the selection of these jobs is that they should be selected in such a manner they will be offering long term benefits. These free money making opportunities will be of great use for many number of people to make good money which can also be useful to run their livelihood. Many people who have lost their permanent jobs have turned out to this source to make money.
Finding the online job
Sine there are large numbers of job that are available in the online source it becomes very important to do good amount of research before you take an appropriate decision. There are many jobs that are available in online area such as the affiliate marketing, website designing, filling forum, multi level marketing, paid surveys and many more.
There is also another job that will help you to earn good amount of money called the articles writing job. You will be able to earn large amount of money using any of the above part time or full time job provided you have good level of dedication and will power to succeed.
Factors influencing selection of job
When you have arrived at conclusion about the selection of the job then the next thing to be done is the selection of company that is providing the job. Since there are many companies which are providing this job it is essential to select the company which is greatly reputed and also the company should be having good level of experience in this online field. The other factor which shall be influencing the selection is the quality of the product and the cost of the product that is being marketed.
Finance
Presidential Elections and the Stock Market
It has been the subject of conversation and study for decades. How does the Presidential Election affect the Stock Market? Well you are about to find out and you might be a little surprised at the outcome. Before beginning however, let me make it clear that I do not support or follow any particular political party nor any specific candidate. This article is for information purposes only and any appearance of political bias is purely coincidental.
There are two basic categories of factors that affect market performance…fundamental factors and sentimental factors. Fundamental factors are those that have a direct impact on the market. These would include profit-loss statements, lack of consumer spending, legislative actions, product creation and improvements and things like these. Sentimental factors are factors that have an effect on the emotions of investors and their decision-making. Although there are current problems with the US Economy, the market swings are primarily due to sentimental factors and less fundamental. Presidential elections have no fundamental impact on the stock market. Any market swings due to Presidential elections is truthfully due to investor sentiment, that is, their perception of the way things are or will become.
Do Presidential elections cause a negative annual market decline? You might be inclined to say yes but since 1928, only 3 out of 20 election years saw a decline in the S&P 500. While third year Presidential terms statistically have the best Stock Market results at an average of 19.3% return, fourth year Presidential terms have averaged 13.3% returns. Historically, the stock market has had better returns when the Republican candidate has won. However, for inaugural years, the reverse is true. Only 3 out of the last 10 inaugural years for Republicans have proven positive…Reagan’s second term, George H. W. Bush’s one term and George W. Bush’s second term. The average market return during the Republican inaugural years has averaged -0.4%.
What about when the Office changes parties? When the Presidency changes from Republican to Democrat there has never been a negative fourth year since 1932. The average return is 5.8%. The reverse of that, Democrat to Republican is 13.2%, but the inaugural year is far worse averaging -6.6% as opposed to 20.7% for the prior scenario. The reason for this flip-flop, in my opinion, is the perception of the parties. Republicans tend to be viewed as pro-business and pro-rich and the Democrats tend to be viewed the reverse. Therefore, investors hope for pro-business regulation with Republicans but rarely get it and investors anticipate deregulation but rarely see it with Democrats. So sentimentally, when there is possible party change it does matter who wins.
What’s more interesting is not so much as who wins but by what margin they win. Historically if the margin of victory is large, then the better the election year returns. When the race is close and not clear cut, then the returns for election years are much smaller. So which party usually wins the election? To answer that fairly we have to begin counting at the year the Republican party began with its first nominee in 1856. Since that year Democrats have won quite often but only twice has a Democrat won the majority vote (not counting Franklin Roosevelt)…Lyndon Johnson-1964 & Jimmy Carter-1976. Contrary to popular belief neither John F Kennedy nor Bill Clinton ever won buy a popular majority. However, when a Republican wins an election it is most often (but not always, G W Bush, i.e.) won by popular majority.
Do not let sentimental investors scare you away from investing. In the end fundamental factors always overcome.
Finance
How Creating Digital Products Can Give You Passive Income
Have you heard the statistic that millionaires have up to seven income streams? That’s seven different ways that they’re making money each month. Now take a look at your business; how many streams of income do you have?
If the answer is one, then it’s time to open up that creative part of your brain and create more income streams. One option is passive income products.
“Passive income” is something of a misnomer. Creating products or setting up different forms of income still takes work. But the difference is that these streams of income can work for you—almost on autopilot—for years to come.
Benefits of Passive Income
1. Increase your bottom line profits. This is the most obvious benefit, but worth mentioning, because who doesn’t want to earn more profits? And (as you probably well know) limiting your practice to 1:1 coaching can be a “feast or famine” proposition. Passive income streams can help you get through the “famine” times.
But, even in “feast” times, your income from 1:1 coaching is limited to the number of clients you can handle. Passive income streams can help remove that “income ceiling” and create a cushion.
2. Regain time in your day. Hold up… I know I just said that creating products and other streams of income takes time! But jump ahead with me for a minute and think about the back end of the process, when your income stream is completely set up, and the upfront work is done. With a strong marketing plan, you can easily earn money on these passive income streams even while you sleep. That means you can take off a little earlier or take an entire day off for fun, because your “passive” products are still earning money.
3. Increase your credibility by helping more people. Think of passive income as a way to share your expertise with an ever-expanding audience. Imagine a snowball at the top of a mountain representing you with your inner circle of coaching clients. As the snowball travels downhill, it gathers more and more snow until it reaches mammoth size. The same is true of you. As you reach out to more and more people, and providing guidance through your books, webinars, or courses, increased exposure and word of mouth leverage your knowledge and showcase your expertise to more and more people. This all can lead to increased sales and an army of people who rave about your work. So (at least in this case) the snowball effect is a very good thing!
Planning Your Passive Income
Now that I’ve hopefully sold you on the benefits of having passive income streams, it’s time to plan out what those streams should be for your business. Passive income includes affiliate marketing, membership subscriptions, or writing a book. But by far the most popular and engaging is creating courses or digital products based on your coaching specialty.
Digital products allow you to solve other people’s problems from the comfort of your home. And your customers get answers to their particular questions almost immediately, and in a format they can use—their home computer, or smartphone.
“A successful digital product has almost unlimited income potential, and there are dozens of examples of successful digital marketers earning millions of dollars each year from products they released several years ago.” – C.M. Burns, BigHappyProfits.com
Imagine what your business & life could look like, say, if you had your own online course…
â Students excited to learn from you
â Working fewer hours while transforming more lives (and without exhausting yourself with 1:1 clients)
â Building your credibility & becoming an authority in your niche
â No more cap on your income
By creating a digital course, you will finally have a valuable business asset you can launch & sell again & again.
Creating Your Product
There are many steps involved in creating a product but once you’ve done one, creating others will be easier. When creating a digital product, you want to be sure to make it relevant to your main topic of interest. So, if you are a health coach, you want your product to be about a health issue, not a career issue. Also, you want to further hone it down by asking your audience what they need. This is something you can determine by quick surveys or just by keeping track of their frequent questions.
Next you need to validate the product, double-checking to make sure it’s the right one. Ask clients if it would be helpful and/or relevant. Put out questions about it on forums. You could even do a prelaunch with valued clients to test the product for you. I have a colleague who I give my products to in exchange for her evaluation of them.
Then you will need to write content for launching and promoting your product, and, finally, determine your pricing.
Launching Your Product
When you are launching a product, you need both a series of anticipation emails, and a series of launch emails.
1) Anticipation emails build excitement. They should be educating your audience on a topic you’re passionate about (and one that’s related to the course you’re selling). And give them a teaser for the product.
2) Launch emails make the offer. They say that the product is ready and point to where people can buy it.
As this marketer puts it:
“With my launches I built up to anticipation over a matter of weeks, not months or years. Each time I talk about it, the likely buyers get more and more excited. Then I give a clear date for when the product will launch and be available for purchase.
“The day before launch I send out a detailed email providing every bit of information my subscribers need in order to make a purchase. This email covers the benefits of the product, pricing information, and even answers frequently asked questions (that actually haven’t been asked yet).
“The one thing the email doesn’t include is a link to buy the product. Instead I tell them exactly when the product will be available (8:00 AM Eastern tomorrow) and to expect another email from me at that time.” – Nathan Barry, Founder, ConvertKit.com
If your launch runs for 5 days you’ll need at least 5 emails. I’ve been on some lists where they sent out two emails a day—sometimes the same email but different subject lines. To me that’s overdoing it, but it depends on your audience as to how often to email them. Keep in mind that they probably don’t read all their emails. So it doesn’t hurt to send out more than one.
Creating Urgency
Here are four easy ways that you can get your on-the-fence customers to purchase now:
1. Have sale or promotional pricing ending soon
2. Make the product available for a limited amount of time
3. Provide an additional bonus only available to the first x number of customers
4. Limit the quantity available for sale
Pick one or two of these strategies that will resonate with your audience. With careful planning, the urgency in your launch emails can boost sales.
In Conclusion
Working with clients one-on-one is great, but it shouldn’t be your entire business model. You need to have some other sources of income that supplement your coaching program. After all, how many times have you had a month with no new clients? With another source of income, that scenario is less painful.
If people don’t know you yet, they’re probably not going to drop $1000 on a coaching program. But they might be willing to take a chance on you for something that costs them $50 or less—because it’s low risk for them.
The good news is that you CAN create passive income with low-end digital products, and, if you need some help,
Learn how to create, package, and launch low-end digital products here: https://contentcreationtoolkit.com/low-end-offer
Finance
There Are Two Certainties in Life and One Is Taxes
It’s the time of year where the working world is split into those that look forward to tax refunds and those who dread seeing how much they owe. Yes, that’s right, it’s tax time. The buzz has begun with the distribution of T4s, which companies have until the end of February to deliver.
Tax returns are one of those things in life that are necessary, but are never really reviewed.
It’s a wonder there isn’t a life skills course offered in high school which covers real life lessons such as budgeting, tax requirements and filing, resume writing, interview skills and grocery shopping.
Now is the time to gather all the documentation you need to prepare your taxes. These include slips such as T4, T4A, T4E, T5, T5007, receipts and certificates. While most personal tax returns are filed electronically, paper copies or records must be retained and available for CRA by request.
One of the tax reduction options still available is RRSP contributions. The deadline for RRSP contributions for the 2017 tax year is March 1, 2018. It’s important to keep track of your RRSP contributions to ensure you don’t go over the limit and incur over-contribution penalties. While you are allowed a lifetime over-contribution of $2000, it’s best to carry any overages into the next tax year.
Investments are another unclear area for most people. There are a multitude of qualified RRSP investments available such as segregated or mutual funds, stocks, bonds, ETFs and GICs. It’s important to have a diversified portfolio. In other words, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. If you haven’t before, this would be a great time to talk to a professional financial advisor. Financial Planners understand all the benefits and risks of each of these options and which would be best suit you and your stage in life.
Now that we’ve talked about planning for the upcoming tax season, stay tuned for more advice on tax saving opportunities.
Free Money Making Opportunities – Making Money With Zero Investment
Erwin Chemerinsky: The brazenly political Supreme Court shows it will strike down abortion rights
Presidential Elections and the Stock Market
Polkadot’s XCM Introduces New Use Cases For DOT
23 Brutally Honest Resignation Letters Where People Poured Their Hearts Out
How Creating Digital Products Can Give You Passive Income
There Are Two Certainties in Life and One Is Taxes
It’s Time For Millennials To Get Their Finances In Shape
Working Strategies: Business startup tip for women: Stay focused
We Are Not in Kansas Anymore
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special