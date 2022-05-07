Finance
Free Paid Surveys For Daily Income
Free paid surveys are great for people interested in earning money from home. A legitimate opportunity for people who take the job serious. Market research companies may actually pay you to join. Many survey sites online boast millions of members getting paid for sharing their opinions.
Free surveys get paid because companies need you. They need you to shape the products of the future. Sometimes you may be asked to critique a product or service before it had a chance to hit the market. For example, a company may find after an extensive survey campaign for their product it was a hit with everyone except 35 – 42-year-old men who live in the suburbs. There was no way to identify this without surveys.
You never have to worry about your information being made public. Even though you sign up with your name, email, and maybe address, your information is kept confidential. The results of the survey may be made public, but your personal information is never made public.
The marketing surveys allow businesses to fine tune and tweak products based on the results of the campaigns. It is vital for people to be honest with their feedback. Do not think you can just fly through the surveys and receive a reward. You may receive a few payments or two but you will not qualify for the highest paid surveys in the future.
Getting paid for online surveys is a great gig if you love sharing your opinion. They literally have surveys for just about everyone. If you love movies you may be asked for your opinion on a movie trailer before it comes out. Another survey may ask your opinion about a certain electronic device, nature, baby products, shopping habits, and much more.
In order to get paid doing surveys you will need a PayPal account. Many of the legitimate survey sites will send your cash through this method. Other forms of payment include checks, gift cards, e-cards, products and services, sweepstakes, and more.
Paid research surveys is a billion dollar industry. Would you be interested in earning even a little bit of that in your spare time on topics that interest you?
With online paid market research surveys your able to work whenever and wherever you want. If you want to spend just an hour doing surveys that is fine. You can do them at night, during the day, in your pajamas, totally up to you.
Avoiding Scams
The best paid surveys are free to join. You should never be asked for your credit card in order to join a survey site. Unfortunately scams do exist but you can easily avoid them by reading the about pages and doing a few searches online about the company.
Companies invest a lot of money in market research to seek out honest people interested in sharing their opinion. The best people are the folks who would have shared their opinions anyway without being paid.
HDFC Systematic Investment Plan – Tips to Invest
HDFC SIP plan is really well known and has produced great results in past years. They are giving you the option to invest on regular basis; and the process of investment is really easy and cost effective. SIP of Systematic Investment Plans are rather monthly investment plans to provide you the facility of saving a small amount each month and getting compound benefit. You may consider this as a recurring deposit with a locking period of 3 years. The SIP invest are also valuable for the companies as they give them more number of customers and the locking period enables them to utilize the funds in proper places.
There are numerous ways of investing into HDFC SIP plan. As it has been listed to be one of the top 20 best return giver in last years you will get good number of brokers also giving you the facility of investment and describing the features of its invest. The facilities that are the key reasons for investing into HDFC SIP are like
- Economical saving system at the time of recession.
- A savings plan for all the classes of people.
- HDFC being a brand in India with almost its foot in every aspect of financial sector the faith comes automatically.
- The SIP funds make the average cost go down for your buying per unit.
- There is compound benefit seen in the HDFC SIP.
Monthly investments start with HDFC with as low as 100 to 500 Rupees a month. So you may consider this to be economical and a way of saving you were searching for years. You will also get the benefit of online transfer. HDFC offers the cost go for the right thing with a wide range of investment plans even in SIP.
SIP with HDFC is easy and details can be collected from their site only. With the current recession it is the best to go for SIP as this will allow you buy more units when the NAV is low and low number of units when the NAV is high. HDFC top 200 scheme is an answer for many of your goal achievement where it has shown a result of 30.6% profit last year whereas in not SIP invest it has shown a growth of 27.51%.
Detect Graphics Card Programmatically Using Visual Basic
Detect Graphics Card Name
Is it possible to detect the graphics card name from .Net code? Yes it is possible using WMI. But you need to reference the System.Management and import it.
Windows Management Instrumentation
WMI is a great library which contains the details about various components required for the system to operate. Hard Disk Drive related information, processor information, Network components and the list goes on. It is really easy to query the data if you know a little about the data how it is organized.
Using WMI to Get the Graphics Card Name
WMI can be used to query a lot of information about hardware and Operating systems related information. ManagementObjectSearcher can be used to query the data. It accepts two parameters. The first parameter is to tell which section to search called as scope. And the second parameter is the actual query almost similar to SQL query. Using the Get method of ManagementObjectSearcher will give the result set in a collection.
Source Code
Imports System.Management
Public Class Form1
Private Sub Button1_Click(ByVal sender As System.Object, _
ByVal e As System.EventArgs) Handles Button1.Click
MsgBox(GetGraphicsCardName())
End Sub
Private Function GetGraphicsCardName() As String
Dim GraphicsCardName = String.Empty
Try
Dim WmiSelect As New ManagementObjectSearcher _
(“rootCIMV2”, “SELECT * FROM Win32_VideoController”)
For Each WmiResults As ManagementObject In WmiSelect.Get()
GraphicsCardName = WmiResults.GetPropertyValue(“Name”).ToString
If (Not String.IsNullOrEmpty(GraphicsCardName)) Then
Exit For
End If
Next
Catch err As ManagementException
MessageBox.Show(err.Message)
End Try
Return GraphicsCardName
End Function
End Class
How to Apply for a Small Personal Loan Online
You do get some advantages when you decide to apply for a small personal loan online instead of going to a regular bank or financial institution’s office or local branch. By the way I am not saying you should stop going to your banks for loan applications and do everything online. There are always advantages and disadvantages of everything. It’s just that with the Internet you are able to carry out things a lot faster.
With that said, when you apply for loans using the Internet, you get to pre-qualify for the loan almost instantly which let’s you know whether the loan will be approved or not. Also, using the Internet to apply for small personal loans saves you a lot of time in the process. This is obvious, right? Using the Internet for loan applications allows you the opportunity to compare various lenders within minutes so that you can make up your mind quickly as to which lender you want to make your application with.
You may still be required to send your documents through the mail after the loan has been approved online. However, this is way better than the traditional way of doing loan applications. Here are 5 points you should take with you when applying for a small loan online.
1. Select the best offer by comparing different lenders. Using loan comparison websites, review lenders based on interest rates, amount of loan offered, repayment terms and fees. There are also other lenders who do not give loans to applicants from some states or regions so bear that in mind.
2. After you have selected a lender who offer acceptable terms you are comfortable with, fill out the pre-qualification forms from their website. They usually ask you for your full name, where you live and how long you have lived there, annual income, employment details and personal assets such as a home, if you have one. Some lenders will ask you for references and the reasons why you need the loan so have those ready just in case.
3. With a small personal loan application made via the Internet, you might get an instant response through your email address. However, before the loan is finally granted, the lender would need to verify that the information you supplied on the form is true and correct. They may contact your employer and references you provided to cross-check with them.
4. The lender may need some documentation from you. These may include 3 months bank statement and a copy of your driver’s licence. If you are self-employed, you may have to send your tax returns. You can send these through the mail, fax them or visit a local branch to give these documents.
5. Once they receive real copies of the documents, because the small personal loan has already been approved online, you will receive the paperwork (contract) with the terms and conditions of the loan from the lender.
When you get the paperwork, it is important and to your own advantage to read and understand the terms of the loan before you finally sign and send it back to the bank. If there is something you do not understand or are not comfortable with, don’t ignore it. Get back to them for clarification.
Many people have followed these steps to get small personal loans online, at very affordable rates and they will help you too if you use them when making your applications.
