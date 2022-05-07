News
Gary Harris got his groove back with Magic ahead of free agency
It looked as if Gary Harris was starting to find himself again as a player in early December.
That stretch of the season, when Harris averaged 11.6 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting on 3-pointers over seven games, offered evidence of Harris re-establishing himself after injuries slowed him down in previous years.
“My biggest thing coming into the season was really just being and staying healthy,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel before the season ended. “Injuries have been something in the past that’s been frustrating. I’m happy with where everything’s going. I’m happy with where I’m at. My body feels good. Life is great.”
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He appeared in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18, and his eFG% was the highest it’s been since then.
Harris got to the rim less frequently (career-low 3.7 drives) but was more efficient than he’s been in a few seasons when getting into the paint, making 58.4% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim.
He did most of his damage as a spot-up shooter from beyond the arc, where 54.6% of his shots came from. He was particularly lethal from the left corner, making a league-high 47% of 3-point attempts from that zone, according to ESPN.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract that paid him $20.5 million for 2021-22, was expected to be one of the Magic veteran players other teams would have interest in ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
He averaged 13.3 points (45% shooting, 40.3% on 3s) and 1.1 steals in the 40 games before the deadline, but a deal for Harris didn’t materialize and he finished the season in Orlando.
Harris could’ve played in more games down the season’s stretch but was a healthy scratch for most of the final month.
The Magic, who finished with the league’s second-worst record at 22-60, prioritized developing their younger players. Harris sat in 13 of the final 18 games.
“I tell everybody this is fun to be around,” Harris said. “Coaching staff is great. I love the team. At the end of the day, I understand the business of basketball. I’ve been traded. I’ve been a part of it. Just being professional and controlling what I can control — working, try to help my teammates out and be the best professional I can be.
“A lot of stuff you hear, a lot of it’s smoke and mirrors anyway. It’s just a business. That’s what makes it fun.”
Because of his skill set as a 3-and-D wing and age, 27, Harris is expected to garner interest from other teams — especially contending ones — as an unrestricted free agent.
He could also return to the Magic, who have Harris’ Bird Rights since they acquired him via trade with the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.
Bird Rights are a clause in the league’s collective bargaining agreement that allows teams to offer their players higher salaries than their competitors depending on how long the player’s been with their incumbent team.
Orlando is projected to have the most practical cap space, according to Spotrac.
Harris will let free agency play itself out.
“My concern is myself, working on my game,” Harris said. “That’s one constant. Whatever happens, I got to continue to stay sharp, work on my game and get better. That’s just where I’m at. I’m not worried about anything else but just being the best version of myself. Once you put things into perspective like that, you really don’t get bothered by much.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Gavin Sheets’ adjustments in his 2nd Chicago White Sox season include beating the shift — and facing the Green Monster
Gavin Sheets got behind in the count during a fourth-inning at-bat Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The White Sox left-handed hitter poked Kyle Hendricks’ 1-2 pitch between second and third — where a hole had opened because of a shift — for an RBI single.
“Obviously until two strikes, I’m not trying to do that,” Sheets told the Tribune before Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. “But it’s about trying to help the team out. Trying to get on base. Not striking out and putting the ball in play and letting the ball get deep.
“The one (Wednesday) night was huge, getting the RBI. But more importantly, if (the opponent is) going to try to take away hits on the pull side, I’ve got to be willing to do that with two strikes and combat it.”
It’s not the first time this season Sheets has beaten a shift.
He knocked a single to left in the fourth inning Tuesday against the Cubs, hitting a 2-1 pitch where the third baseman normally would be situated.
Another example came April 24 in Minnesota when he slapped the ball the other way for an infield hit on an 0-2 pitch. Twins third baseman Gio Urshela, the only player on that side of the infield, chased down the ball at deep shortstop.
Two days earlier in the series opener, Sheets collected an infield hit on a 3-2 pitch. He hit it in a similar spot, with Urshela diving to stop the ball.
“A couple of times he really was just staying on the ball and hitting it where it’s pitched,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Friday. “Sometimes he spins off and gets it off the end of the bat and it squibs over there.
“He’s going to try to stay on the pitches and still hit a line drive to left-center or right-center. It has worked out well for us.”
Sheets singled to left April 21 in Cleveland, hitting a 3-2 pitch to the vacated third base spot.
“It’s about letting the ball get deep and really try not to strike out,” he said. “Try to be a tough out. And I’ve been able to squeak some through there.”
Sheets had a .226/.273/.306 slash line with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games entering Friday.
“I’ve been able to (take the ball the other way for a hit) a couple of times, which is nice,” he said. “Especially with two strikes. But hopefully I’m going to start driving the ball a little bit better now.”
Sheets knows it’s a game of adjustments. He slashed .250/.324/.506 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 54 games in 2021, his first season in the big leagues.
“It’s getting used to scouting reports, getting used to the ways they are attacking you differently,” Sheets said of going from 2021 to ‘22. “Starting to face teams a couple of more times and obviously they change up the script a little bit. It’s all part of adjusting and adapting.
“It’s one thing to get to the big leagues. You want to stay and you want to have success. It’s about adapting.”
Friday marked a first for Sheets, who started in left field.
“First time out there this year, and more importantly first time out there with the Green Monster,” he said. “Just trying to get as much work as possible (pregame). Get used to it.
“It’s something different that you don’t have to face very often. Get a lot more reps in (batting practice) with it. Just know it’s there and try to make the best reads possible. Try to get as used to it as possible and see the way the ball comes off of it.
“It’s pretty firm, so it’s going to come off of it pretty hard. The best advice that (coach Daryl Boston) was telling us was get to the wall early and as soon as you see it there, get back and play it off the wall.”
Sheets called playing at Fenway Park “special.”
“A lot of baseball history,” he said. “It’s cool to play in places like this and obviously a ton of history inside of it. The people who have played here. It’s special to come out here and go out to the Green Monster and be a part of history.”
()
News
Ravens rookie RB Tyler Badie is back where he started: ‘That was me over there’ | NOTES
Standing on the Ravens’ indoor practice field Friday, running back Tyler Badie smiled as he remembered where he’d gotten his start.
“Down the street,” he recalled at the team’s rookie minicamp. “That was me over there.”
The sixth-round pick spent most of his childhood in Randallstown. He rooted for the Ravens. He went to an Ed Reed-hosted football camp at Randallstown High School, even got an autograph from the Hall of Fame safety.
But Badie’s first games were with the Owings Mills Wolfpack at Northwest Regional Park, just a short walk from the Ravens’ facility. He remembered seeing legendary linebacker Ray Lewis there, cheering on his daughter as she played for a younger Wolfpack team. (Naturally, she played linebacker.)
To return to the Baltimore area as a Raven, though — to have any shot of making the NFL, really — Badie had to leave home. He went to Friends School from sixth to 10th grade after the local private- and public-school powerhouses in football turned him down or ignored him. His favorite sport was lacrosse; Loyola Maryland and Maryland were recruiting him, and he looked up to then-Duke star Myles Jones, a fellow midfielder.
“I was going to play lacrosse in college if I would have stayed, because [with] 15 people on a football team [at Friends], people are not looking to give out offers like that,” Badie said.
When his mother was offered a job in Memphis, Tennessee, though, Badie saw another path. He’d spent his early years in New Orleans before being displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He knew how serious the region was about football. When Badie’s mother asked him whether he wanted to leave Maryland, he said yes. His early days had hardened his resolve.
“I never see anything as a negative,” he said. “With life, stuff happens. I use it as a positive. [Relocating after Hurricane Katrina] taught me a lot of things about adversity and toughness. I use that on the field. A lot of times, people don’t come from where I come from, see what I see. So a lot of times, it’s just another thing to just add on to your stripes. Just use that as motivation to just keep pushing forward.”
In Memphis, Badie emerged as a Division I recruit, rushing for nearly 1,200 yards as a senior. After spurning the hometown Tigers to play for Missouri, he bided his time behind Larry Rountree III, now a Los Angeles Chargers reserve, before breaking out last year. He set the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,604 yards and added 54 catches for 330 yards, a byproduct of those early days on the lacrosse field.
“At the end of the day, when you play running back, you don’t sign up to just receive the ball,” he said. “You sign up to run the ball, you sign up to block, a lot of things. So going into my last year, I just wanted to prove that to everybody. The biggest thing was durability. ‘Is he going to be available? He’s not 200 pounds; can he hold up?’ My biggest thing was just going out there and just be able to show I can play against the best of the best. So that’s what I did.”
Undrafted free agents signed
The Ravens announced they’d signed 17 undrafted rookies Friday, including six wide receivers: Alabama’s Slade Bolden, Fort Valley State’s Shemar Bridges, California’s Trevon Clark, Mississippi State’s Makai Polk, The Citadel’s Raleigh Webb and Oregon’s Devon Williams.
Also signed on offense were Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, North Carolina State running back Ricky Person and South Dakota State offensive tackle Aron Johnson.
Defensively, the Ravens signed Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, Auburn inside linebacker Zakoby McClain, Michigan inside linebacker Josh Ross, Texas San-Antonio outside linebacker Chuck Wiley, Florida outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, Newberry cornerback David Vereen, Villanova cornerback Denzel Williams and Georgia State safety Chris Moore.
Extra points
- Third-round pick Travis Jones has a stout build for a 325-pound defensive tackle, and the Connecticut product said he models his game after disruptive interior defenders like Akiem Hicks and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox. Jones is hoping to earn third-down snaps this season, which means proving himself against quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice. “That’s going to be fun,” he said. “I know he’s fast. I’m going to try to run him down a couple times.”
- Fourth-round pick Jalyn Armour-Davis said he’s “thankful” for the adversity he faced early in his Alabama career, when injuries limited his impact. He stood out in his lone year as a starting cornerback last season. “It was good,” he said. “It was solid, but it’s nowhere near the surface. I know and believe — I think everyone here believes, and that’s why they took a chance on me, that my best football is definitely ahead of me.”
- Cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams got to the NFL in part because of his versatility; he lined up at free safety, strong safety, boundary cornerback, field cornerback, nickel back and dime back over his Houston career. As for how the fourth-round pick got that nickname? ” ‘Pepe’ originated when I was young. I had two Spanish godmothers, [and] they were twins. So, one of them named me Pepe, and my brother is ‘Papa.’ ”
()
News
Which Wild forward has second most playoff experience? Tyson Jost
ST. LOUIS — Mats Zuccarello has played more than a decade in the NHL and went to the 2014 Stanley Cup playing for the New York Rangers. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 34-year-old Zuccarello has more playoff experience (86 games) than any other forward on the Wild.
The forward with the the second most playoff experience on the Wild roster would likely surprise even the most diehard fans. Still young and somewhat unknown to some Wild fans, the 24-year-old Tyson Jost had 42 playoff games under his belt heading into Friday night’s Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues.
As a member of the Colorado Avalanche early in his NHL career, Jost has actually never missed the playoffs. That experience could play a big role if the Wild go on a deep playoff run.
“I’ve been in different scenarios and I’ve kind of seen a lot,” Jost said. “At the same time, I want to take that next step and have more success in the playoffs.”
While he has no problem being vocal inside the Wild locker room, Jost has been leading by example so far. He put forth a solid effort in a Game 1 loss, then followed it up with a very impressive performance in a Game 2 win.
Asked what he liked about how Jost played in Game 2, Wild coach Dean Evason replied, “Pretty much everything.”
“He provided us with an everything hockey game,” Evason said. “Not just defensively. His faceoffs were good. I thought offensively he held the puck. Just provided us with that balance and that depth that we need.”
MANAGING EMOTIONS
While he was frustrated with himself after a loss in Game 1 of the playoff series, veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury knew it wouldn’t do him any good to harbor those emotions moving forward.
“It’s over,” Fleury said. “The next day just come to the rink with a smile.”
That mentality helped Fleury respond with 32 saves en route to a 6-2 win in Game 2. It also had a big impact on his teammates.
“It’s all about managing those emotions,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “I think he does an unbelievable job of that personally, and that can be contagious. Just his personality, he’s coming in, he’s keeping things light, he’s in control, he’s composed. I think that goes a long way, especially coming from a guy like that.”
INJURY UPDATE
After suffering injuries in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo were unavailable for the Blues for Game 3.
While that was a significant blow to the depth on the backend, Blues coach Craig Berube wasn’t feeling sorry for himself in the hours leading up to the game.
“You’ve got to mix and match and get the right people on the ice against certain people,” Berube said. “There’s not much more we can do other than that.”
