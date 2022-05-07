Get an Affordable Car Lease Or Buy a New Car – Don’t Kill Yourself Financially With That Purchase

Share Pin 0 Shares

Other than getting a loan to purchase, the other option you can do is to get an affordable car lease. Just in case you are unaware, you can also negotiate a lease, and not just for purchasing. But you have to be careful or your expenses may just blow through the roof.

First of all, you need to know why you need to buy a vehicle.

Take note of these 3 items:

1 You must know your credit score



2 know what is the model you want



3 and how much you can afford

First thing you need to find out about leasing is the misconceptions by many people. Most of them feel that leasing will mean you do not really own it. And when the time comes to get a new automotive, you have nothing tangible to trade.

Ultimately, it depends on what your plan is for the future of your new purchase.

Do the math. If you can negotiate a good rate that is well within your range, and you compare it to the money spent on a loan with interest, you may be able to save money.

If you intend to use it for a very long period of time, then leasing is not suitable for you. But if you are always changing your vehicles, then it can be a good alternative for you.

A lot of people feel that buying a car is an asset, and when it is time to change, they have something of value to trade. But the key point that many people failed to notice is that the value depreciates very fast. In fact, it depreciates the moment you purchase it.

If you ever have the chance to read Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, he will tell you that the vehicle is a liability and not an asset. You might think that once you paid off your loans, everything will be fine. But if you calculate the interest you have paid and the depreciation value, it might change your mind about buying a new automotive.

This article does not covered everything between getting an affordable car lease that you can afford or buy, but it should at least give you something to ponder about before you make your decision.