Finance
Get the Best Forex Education Now
There are many people taking up forex trade, these days. For being a good forex trader, one has to acquire good forex education. The education in forex trading will introduce you to the basic concepts like the trading practices, inference from currency quotes, the forex charts, suggested online trading in forex, the advantages of forex trading over stock trading etc. It will enable you to develop your trading skills, formulate strategies on your own, invest online and come out as a successful forex trader.
You can educate yourself from various websites. The education obtained should be robust, powerful and logical. It should be presented in a manner so that the reader can navigate through the contents easily.
Continuous readings about the fine points of forex trade will make you trade in a better way. The internet education provides several dynamic features such as interactive graphics, 3 dimensional charts, simulated platforms and bars. Good software related to forex trading education will help in gauging the price action and the analysis of the same. Trend line, charts and future data can be used for making predictions.
By acquiring proper forex trading education, you can attain the following benefits:
-Assessment of currency for its profitability and increasing your profit stakes.
-Deciding the currency that is to be traded and that is not and predicting their movements.
-Improving the trading strategies.
-Taking steps to avoid the usual mistakes.
-Developing strategies to save effort, time and money.
The software also provides the links that you can use for trading. Good forex trading education will enable you to select the proper software and services that provide the best value for your hard earned bucks. There are also video CDs available in the market which contains interactive manuals, video clips, real charts etc which you can refer while trading.
Your contacts with brokers, traders, forums, reading magazines can update your knowledge that is necessary for becoming a good forex trader.
Finance
Visa Says You Can Buy Almost Anything, Except Crypto Currencies
The news this week is that several banks in the USA and the UK have banned the use of credit cards to purchase crypto currencies (CC’s). The stated reasons are impossible to believe like trying to curtail money laundering, gambling, and protecting the retail investor from excessive risk. Interestingly, the banks will allow debit card purchases, making it clear that the only risks being protected are their own.
With a credit card you can gamble at a casino, buy guns, drugs, alcohol, pornography, everything and anything you desire, but some banks and credit card companies want to prohibit you from using their facilities to purchase crypto currencies? There must be some believable reasons, and they are NOT the reasons stated.
One thing that banks are afraid of is how difficult it would be to confiscate CC holdings when the credit card holder defaults on payment. It would be much more difficult than re-possessing a house or a car. A crypto wallet’s private keys can be put on a memory stick or a piece of paper and easily removed from the country, with little or no trace of its whereabouts. There can be a high value in some crypto wallets, and the credit card debt may never be repaid, leading to a declaration of bankruptcy and a significant loss for the bank. The wallet still contains the crypto currency, and the owner can later access the private keys and use a local CC Exchange in a foreign country to convert and pocket the money. A nefarious scenario indeed.
We are certainly not advocating this kind of unlawful behavior, but the banks are aware of the possibility and some of them want to shut it down. This can’t happen with debit cards as the banks are never out-of-pocket the money comes out of your account immediately, and only if there is enough of your money there to start with. We struggle to find any honesty in the bank’s story about curtailing gambling and risk taking. It’s interesting that Canadian banks are not jumping on this bandwagon, perhaps realizing that the stated reasons for doing so are bogus. The fallout from these actions is that investors and consumers are now aware that credit card companies and banks really do have the ability to restrict what you can purchase with their credit card. This is not how they advertise their cards, and it is likely a surprise to most users, who are quite used to deciding for themselves what they will purchase, especially from CC Exchanges and all the other merchants who have established Merchant Agreements with these banks. The Exchanges have done nothing wrong neither have you but fear and greed in the banking industry is causing strange things to happen. This further illustrates the degree to which the banking industry feels threatened by Crypto Currencies.
At this point there is little cooperation, trust, or understanding between the fiat money world and the CC world. The CC world has no central controlling body where regulations can be implemented across the board, and that leaves each country around the world trying to figure out what to do. China has decided to ban CC’s, Singapore and Japan embrace them, and many other countries are still scratching their heads. What they have in common is that they want to collect taxes on CC investment profits. This is not too unlike the early days of digital music, with the internet facilitating the unfettered proliferation and distribution of unlicensed music. Digital music licensing schemes were eventually developed and accepted, as listeners were OK with paying a little something for their music, rather than endless pirating, and the music industry (artists, producers, record companies) were OK with reasonable licensing fees rather than nothing. Can there be compromise in the future of fiat and digital currencies? As people around the world get more fed up with outrageous bank profits and bank overreach into their lives, there is hope that consumers will be regarded with respect and not be forever saddled with high costs and unwarranted restrictions.
Crypto Currencies and Blockchain technology increase the pressure around the globe to make a reasonable compromise happen this is a game changer.
Stay tuned!
Finance
Tired of Overwhelming Bills? Stop Paying Them!
Debt Cleanse: How to Settle Your Unaffordable Debts for Pennies on the Dollar (And Not Pay Some at All) by Jorge P. Newbery. ISBN 978-1-61961-322-5. Published by Community Books, LLC, 2016, 2018. Reviewer received book from Author as e-book in pdf format.
Review by Chris Phillips
According to the author and company that this book is basically an advertisement for, Debt Cleanse, Americans have been duped by creditors, credit card companies and other corporate entities into carrying on several self-serving relationships based on long-term or extensive term debt.
Mr. Newbery narrates the story of his problems when an unexpected natural disaster turned his business and enterprises into huge debts. He went from successful to broke and owning $26 million in debt in the matter of a few days following an ice storm. Instead of following the way of many in America, from the poorest to the wealthiest, he did not choose bankruptcy. He made the decision to not pay his debts, any of them.
He embarked on this plan and has adhered to that and learned the lessons that he presents here in this book.
Reading the introduction and the first 3 chapters leaves one with the impression that he was able to do this with large amounts of help from friends and especially the company that is referenced very frequently in those pages.
However, persistence is rewarded in the following chapters and especially when Chapter 15 Action Tools is thoroughly understood. For each of them, from Chapter 4 on, Newbery presents a step by step process to become debt-free.
As he warns in the prologue, introduction and throughout the book, this is not a quick process. This is not an easy process. This is a one-time only process. At the end of all this work and stress, though, anyone can be debt-free.
Chapter 15 and the forms presented there are the most important feature of this book, as long as the uses for these forms are understood from the explanations in the previous chapters. Each is a fill-in-the-blank type which the reader can adapt with the needed information and have an accurate, legal and properly worded communication device for their specific situation.
The writing is consistent and well-considered. Newbery does an excellent job presenting situations, solutions and examples that will guide the most beleaguered person in clearing their debt and living debt-free. With the exception of the frequent references to the Debt Cleanse website, anyone can use the information presented herein and do the same work Newbery did and is still doing to relieve debt that is overburdening them.
This book can be recommended to any reader. The.pdf version of the book is highly recommended for anyone wishing to utilize the forms in the last chapter. These forms can be printed directly from the book, if a printer is accessible. If the reader owns Adobe Acrobat full version, these forms can be filled out on a computer before printing.
Recommended highly
5 Stars.
Website referenced above: www.debtcleanse.com
Finance
Benefits of a Virtual Business Card
Business cards are not dead, they simply reincarnated into a new form-the virtual card. The changes are merely physical. Instead of a paper card, people are now exchanged digitized cards. Nonetheless, the purpose and functions remain the same. As with traditional cards, people use virtual business cards to share business information and network with people.
Traditional cards are in print form, and the paper that bears your company information comes in wallet size. One hands out the cards in person, such as during a party. However, times have changed. More and more companies are bringing their businesses online. Along with these are the changes ways people reach out to customers or potential business associates. To network with people, business professionals are embracing online business profiles such as LinkedIn as well as social sites like Facebook. Use of smartphones and other portable wireless electronic devices has become widespread. All of these have ushered in a new era for the business card.
Traditional vs. Virtual Card
For most people, exchanging cards is a social ritual that has become part and parcel of the networking process. For some, it is also a personal statement, a way of making an impression on new contacts. For some, it is a status symbol: if you don’t have a card, you don’t have a real job. With the coming of digital address book, however, the swapping of information has gone from handshake to hard drive.
For a new material to be adopted on a large scale, it has to supersede the benefits of the product it attempts to replace. The rapid shift from physical to digital exchange shows that people recognize the advantages of the online business card over their physical counterpart. There are so many advantages associated with virtual business cards enticing many people to go digital.
Benefits of Digital Cards
With the growing concern for loss of forests, online cards make it possible to network with people in a sustainable, more ecologically responsible way. There are no paper produced, no ink used to print the cards. There’s also no carbon footprint associate with shipment of paper stock or the business card themselves.
Ecological reasons notwithstanding, keeping physical cards can be cumbersome. If you have 500 business contacts, would you carry 500 business cards in your wallet? Looking for a card among your stack of cards is not the most convenient either. With a virtual card, searching for a person’s business profile is a simple point-and-click affair. They take up less physical space in your wallet or office and won’t cause any clutter. While they lack the tactile impact of a physical card, updating business information is quick and easy.
All in all, they are cheaper over their paper counterparts. There are no first prints or reprints to worry about. You don’t need to go a print a shop and wait for days to have your cards delivered. With online business card, you only pay once for use of software. Since everything can be done online, creation and production can be done without leaving your office.
Get the Best Forex Education Now
The Seven Deadly Sins Watch Order | Easy 2022 Guide
Better Call Saul: What To Expect from the Final season and reasons to watch Breaking Bad if You Haven’t Already Done So
Visa Says You Can Buy Almost Anything, Except Crypto Currencies
Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And What Is It About?
Tired of Overwhelming Bills? Stop Paying Them!
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
Seraph of the End Chapter 115: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Benefits of a Virtual Business Card
Circular Patterns in Venture Capital and Angel Investing: Interesting Trends and Tips
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion