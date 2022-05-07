Gold-Silver Price Today 7 may 2022:There has been a huge drop in the price of gold, know today’s rate

Looking for a royal and luxurious stay in India? Well, India is home to several prestigious heritage hotels and royal palaces that will offer you the ultimate luxury and comfort. If you want to live life king size and paying a hefty price is not one of your travel restrictions, then you can check out the properties managed by renowned hotel groups that offer ‘royal‘ and out-of-the-world services. To stay in the most expensive hotel in India you have to spend lakhs to have the travel experience of a lifetime. The amenities you can enjoy can range from spacious well-decorated rooms, exceptional cuisine, activities like golf, spa, swimming, etc, then you are in the right place.

Here we have listed the Top 10 Most Expensive Hotels in India for a Kinglike stay:

1. Rambagh Palace (Jaipur)

If you want to witness the royal heritage of Rajasthan you should consider staying at the most expensive hotel in India. The Rambagh Palace has a rich history, it was built in the year 1835 for Kesar Badaran, and is the pride of Pink City, Jaipur. The stunning palace sprawls across over 48 acres, even has a garden house, and was the former residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen Gayatri Devi. It is considered the largest hotel in Rajasthan. In 1972 the palace was converted into a hotel.

The Taj Group of Hotels manages this classic heritage. The palace stands true to its name ‘Jewel of Jaipur’ with perfectly decorated manicured gardens, exquisite architecture, and fine dining restaurants. The palace is also considered one of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

The 18th-century ballroom and the timeless interiors will take you back in time and will make you feel like royalty. The hotel offers a total of 78 air-conditioned suites and rooms with old-world charm. All the rooms have modern amenities like internet access, a mini-bar, high-definition television, and many more. You can also visit the spa, swim in the pool, and play golf on the property.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 24,000 – INR 4,00,000

Amenities

24*7 Front Desk

Seating area with sofa

Free Onsite Parking

Luggage Storage

Indoor and Outdoor Pool

Currency Exchange

Fine dining and Private Dining Options

Jiva Grande Spa

2. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

The former head of the Mewar dynasty, Maharana Jagat Singh II built this beautiful Lake Palace in 1743. It is located in Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and was built as a summer palace. This most expensive hotel in India sprawls over 4 acres, the Taj group manages the property where the famous James Bond shoot took place with the mesmerizing view of the Aravalli Hills.

The Taj Lake Palace hotel is a perfect location for couples and can be a perfect location for a dreamy wedding. One of the costliest hotel in India has previously hosted guests of this most expensive hotel of India are Jacqueline Kennedy and Lord Curzon.

This heritage hotel has 18 lavish suites and 65 grand rooms. You can enjoy the magical views of the lake and the hills from the adjoining balconies of the rooms.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 17,500 – INR 3,80,000

Amenities

Butler Service

Hot/Cold Spa Pool

Shopping Arcade

Heritage Walks

Forest Essential Toiletries

Electronic Safe

Astrology Sessions

3. The Leela Palace, New Delhi

The Leela Palace is the most expensive hotel in the capital city, Delhi, located in Chanakyapuri. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, the luxurious hotel is a blend of Indian culture and Lutyens architecture. The property is the ideal choice for leisure travelers and businessmen as it is located in the Diplomatic Enclave. It also houses some of the famous restaurants like Le Cirque, Megu, and Jamavar.

The Leela Palace started accommodating guests from the year 2011. It has around 18 suites, 194 grand rooms, and 42 royal club rooms. The rooms are air-conditioned with all the amenities ranging from exquisite furniture to huge windows, and many more. The property also has a temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool with a view to die for.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 11,000 – INR 3,50,000

Amenities

24*7Front Desk

Butler Services

Facilities for differently-abled guests

Internet Access

Fitness Centre

Banquet Currency Exchange

Shuttle Service

4. Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

The most luxurious hotel in India, Umaid Bhawan Palace was built between 1928 and 1943. It is located on the highest point in Jodhpur, Chittar Hill, and ranks among the largest private residences in the world. The five-star property is a 20th-century palace that was home to the royal Jodhpur family. The palace is segregated into three segments- the luxury hotel, the royal residence, and the museum and sprawls across 26 acres.

You can have a rejuvenating experience at the Jiva Grade Spa and satiate your taste buds with authentic Indian and European cuisines. The property even houses a Tennis court, yoga studio, and a well-equipped gym for their health-conscious guests. You can also explore and learn about the rich history of the place by going on heritage walks. Umaid Bhavan Palace offers 70 iconic suites and rooms in the Art deco style.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 21,000 – INR 4,00,000

Amenities

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Free Car Parking

Business Centre

Multilingual Staff

Laundry Service

Currency Exchange

Concierge

5. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

The “City of Lakes”, Udaipur, offers you another luxury hotel that can be termed the most expensive hotel in India, The Oberoi Udai Vilas. One of the best hotels in the world, this 5-star hotel is spread over 30 acres with well-maintained gardens and is located on the banks of Lake Pichola and sits on 190 years old hunting ground of the royals. Oberoi Udaivilas held the place of the world’s best hotel in the year 2015 after being rated by Travel and Leisure.

The daytime dining space, Surya Mahal, specializes in Western as well as Indian cuisine with mesmerizing views of the surrounding. The luxury property also has an open-air dining area and is known for its Indian traditional music and dance performances. They also have a spa suite designed for couples. The Oberoi Spa offers stunning views of the lily pond and private treatment rooms.

You have an option to pick from 1 Kohinoor suite, 4 luxurious suites, and 87 lavish rooms that the most expensive hotel offers. The rooms are a fusion of old and new styles. Each room has a Rajputana-inspired motif and traditional wooden furniture. The interior is vibrant and spacious including a cushioned window seat with an ensuite bathroom. If you stay in a luxury suite, you will get a private pool and a dining space to unwind and relax.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 25,500 – INR 1,50,000

Amenities

Butler Service

Private Terrace and Pool

24*7 In-Room Dining

Boat ride with wine

Fitness Centre

Marble Bathroom with a view

Electronic Safe

Also Read: 25 Best Tourist Places Of Arunachal Pradesh To Visit For A Rejuvenating Experience

6. Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala

Famous for its variety of food, swimming pool, special spa treatments, and various water activities One of the most expensive beach resorts in India, Kumarakom Lake Resort is located in Kerala set amid the Kerala backwaters known for its multi-cuisine restaurant, spa treatments, and several water activities.

This high-end resort offers excellent services and has also won the ‘World Travel Award’. It is spread over an area of 25 acres and offers amenities like swimming pools, special spa treatments, etc. You will love the sunset boat ride and village walks that they arrange on request.

The dining facilities and culinary options at the resort are out of the world. You can sip on a cup of tea amidst the beautiful garden at the traditional tea shop Thattukada. Try the mouth-watering Chinese and Continental delicacies at the multi-cuisine restaurant. You can also get a taste of the authentic Kerala seafood at Vembanad on the banks of the backwaters.

The 59 exotic rooms and villas offered at the most expensive hotel in the India are a replica of Manas, which are the 16th-century traditional Kerala homes. The rooms have an open-roofed bathroom with a courtyard that adds an aesthetic appeal. The accommodations have an air-conditioner, Asian-style furniture, and a wooden ceiling that adds to the ultimate comfort during your stay.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range: INR 12,000 – INR 50,000

Amenities

Water Sports

Indoor Games

Swimming Pool

Free Wi-Fi

Well Stocked Bar

Fitness Centre

Complimentary Newspaper

7. The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Mumbai

Commissioned by Jamsetji Tata and built-in 1902, The Taj Mahal Palace is India’s first luxury hotel. This heritage property has been rated as the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance. Named after the Taj Mahal, it is located in the heart of Colaba in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The property spreads across the area of 2.6 acres and has 44 suites and 560 rooms to offer with around 1600 staff. Jiva Spa, exquisite pools, and even Yacht services are available for the guests if you are ready to bear some additional cost.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 10,000 – INR 1,00,000

Amenities

Concierge Service

Jiva Spa

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Airport Shuttle

Butler Service

8. Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

One of the top 10 most expensive hotels in India Taj Falaknuma Palace was built in 1894. The luxury property which is associated with Taj Hotels Group which renovated it into a lavish five-star hotel in 2010 was once the residence of the Nizam. The palace is perched on the hilltop 2000 feet above the city and sprawls over 32 acres of land.

This luxury property has 6 dining options and if you like European food, Celeste is the one for you. They offer concierge services where they take you to explore the heritage sites in the city by arranging a tour. On request, you can also visit the former residence of the Nizam.

The Taj Falaknuma Palace offers 60 lavish suites and rooms that offer mesmerizing views of the courtyard. You can experience a royal life by staying at The Nizam Suite which has a private pool and offers all the latest conveniences.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 24,000 – INR 4,00,000

Amenities

Butler Service

Forest Essential Toiletries

Spa Treatment

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Well stocked mini-bar

Swimming Pool

Fitness Centre

9. The Oberoi Amar Vilas, Agra

The Oberoi Amar Vilas treat you with the spectacular views of the majestic Taj Mahal. The exceptional location of this most expensive hotel in India with one of the wonders of the world in the backdrop makes it one of a kind. This timeless beauty has a Mughal-style architecture and since the hotel opened its gates in 2000, it hasn’t undergone any renovation.

The highlight of this property is its multi-tiered pool complex with sundecks. There is also an extravagant Indian restaurant that serves the best Indian dishes in Agra. It has a stocked bar and a multi-cuisine dining space. You can also opt for rejuvenating spa treatments at the Oberoi Spa and work out in the fitness center to charge up your mind and body.

The rooms showcase the royal Mughal architecture coupled with the latest technologies. The Taj Mahal view is offered by the premium rooms with lavish king-sized beds and an ensuite bathroom.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 25,000 – INR 1,50,000

Amenities

Butler Service

Flat Screen Television

In-room safe

Wake Up Service

Private Seating Area

Currency Exchange onsite

DVD Player

10. Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

A majestic colonial building constructed in the year 1887 in the heart of the vibrant Chowringhee Road, Kolkata, is one of the oldest hotels in India. Before this iconic property was built, there was a theatre at the location managed by Arathoon Stephen. After the theatre burned down it was reconstructed into this vintage luxury hotel.

The white building of The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata exudes colonial charm and takes you back in time. The Grand Hotel offers some fine dining with European and Asian specialties. The amenities include a beautiful pool, spa center, and gym. Guided City tours and Heritage walks are also available upon request.

You will get suites and rooms fully equipped with modern facilities that will satisfy your needs if you are a business traveler or a vacationer. The Oberoi Grand is also known as the ‘Grand Dame of Chowringhee’.

Rating : 5 star

Website : Click here

Price Range : INR 9,500 – INR 2,00,000

Amenities

Free Parking

Outdoor Pool

Daily Room Service

The Oberoi Spa

Banquet Facilities

Also Read: The Top 25 Korean Restaurants in India You Must Visit – Korean Food

There are many more 5 star hotels to add to the list for the most luxurious hotel in India. We have the listed the top 10 most expensive hotels that we think you will love to stay at during your business or leisure trip. Book your stay at any one of the above mentioned hotels and we can assure you that it will be a memorable one.

The post Top 10 Most Expensive Hotels In India For A Luxury Stay in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.