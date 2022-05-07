Google Cloud Division Creates Web 3.0 Team Amid Rising Demand

Google has hired James Tromans, a former Citigroup executive.

Enterprise customers inclined to use blockchain technology will be served by a new team within Google Cloud. VP of Google Cloud Amit Zavery sent an email stating that the company’s cloud infrastructure intends to be the top option for Web3 developers. According to him, consumers demand more support for Web3 and cryptocurrencies, which he described as a “market that is already demonstrating tremendous potential.”

No Direct Link to Cryptocurrency

The division is “not trying to be part of [the] cryptocurrency wave directly,” Zavery said to CNBC. Instead, it makes blockchain technology available to businesses. In other words, the division will allow corporate customers to access blockchain data and administer blockchain nodes through a cloud-based service.

Services will be comparable to those supplied by Alibaba, Amazon, and Microsoft—the latter of which recently ceased its Azure blockchain services. According to CNBC reports, Google has hired James Tromans, a former Citigroup executive, to manage its blockchain division and answer directly to Zavery. In January, Google Cloud outlined its intentions for a Digital Assets Team and stated many of the same objectives again.

According to Google’s statement at the time, it was looking at methods users might use to make crypto payments and utilize the company’s numerous other services. Theta, EOS, Ontology, Chainlink, and Hedera Hashgraph have already collaborated, as has Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.

For the most part, Google Cloud acts as a node operator, participates in the administration of the blockchain, or offers data management options. In 2018, Google cloud started to handle crypto datasets for blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others on its own and those collaborations. Polygon (MATIC) datasets were introduced to BigQuery in May 2021 by Google Cloud.