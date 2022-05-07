Finance
How to Calculate the Intrinsic Value of Stocks Like Warren Buffett
One of the most sought after calculations in all of investing is Warren Buffett’s intrinsic value formula. Although it may seem elusive to most, for anyone that’s studied Buffett’s Columbia Business Professor, Benjamin Graham, the calculation becomes more obvious. Remember the intrinsic value formula that Buffett uses is an embellishment of Graham’s ideas and fundamentals.
One of the most amazing things about Benjamin Graham is that he actually felt bonds where safer and more probable of an investments than stocks. Buffett would strongly disagree with that today due to high inflation rates (a whole different topic), but this is important to understand in order to understanding Buffett’s method for valuing equities (stocks).
When we look at Buffett’s definition of intrinsic value, we know he’s quoted as saying that the intrinsic value is simply the discounted value of the future cash flows of a company. So what the heck does that mean?
Well, before we can understand that definition, we must first understand how a bond is valued. When a bond is issued, it is placed on the market at a par value (or face value). In most cases this par value is $1,000. Once that bond is on the market, the issuer then pays a semi annual (in most cases) coupon to the bond holder. These coupon payments are based on a rate that was established when the bond was initially issued. For example, if the coupon rate was 5%, then a bond holder would receive two annual coupon payments of $25 – totaling $50 a year. These coupon payments will continue to be paid until the bond matures. Some bonds mature in a year while other mature in 30 years. Regardless of the term, once the bond matures, the par value is repaid to the holder of the bond. If you were to value this security, the value is completely based on those key factors. For example, what is the coupon rate, how long will I receive those coupons, and how much of a par value will I receive when the bond matures.
Now you might be wondering why I described all that information about bonds when I’m writing an article about Warren Buffett’s intrinsic Value Calculation? Well the answer is quite simple. Buffet values stocks the same way he values bonds!
You see, if you were going to calculate the market value of a bond, you’d simply plug the inputs of the terms listed above into a bond’s market value calculator and crunch the numbers. When dealing with a stock, it’s no different. Think about it. When Buffett says he discounts the future value of the cash flows, what he’s actually doing is summing the dividends he expects to receive (just like the coupons from a bond), and he estimates the future book value of the business (just like the par value of a bond). By estimating these future cash flows from the key terms mentioned in the previous sentence, he’s able to discount that money back to the present day value using a respectable rate of return.
Now this is the part that often confuses people – discounting future cash flows. In order to understand this step, you must understand the time value of money. We know that money paid in the future has a different value then money in our hands today. As a result, a discount must be applied (just like a bond). The discount rate is often a hotly debated issue for investors, but for Buffett it’s quite simple. To start, he discounts his future cash flows by a ten year federal note because it provides him a relative comparison to a zero risk investment. He does this to start so he knows how much risk he’s assuming with the potential pick. After that figure is established, Buffett then discounts the future cash flows at a rate that forces the intrinsic value to equal the current market price of the stock. This is the part of the process that might confuse many, but it’s the most important part. By doing this, Buffett is able to immediately see the return he can expect from any given stock pick.
Although a lot of the future cash flows that Buffett estimates aren’t concrete numbers, he often mitigates this risk by picking nice, stable companies.
The Best Retirement Income For 2021
There are two types of income you can have (according to the IRS). That’s active (or earned) income or passive (unearned) income. The difference is in how you get it and how it’s taxed
How To Make Money In Retirement
Active income is money you exchange your labor for. I do that on a part-time basis.
The easiest way to supplement your retirement income is to simply keep working either full or part-time. Assuming you’re physically and mentally able to keep working. Being mentally able is very important. If you’re not happy with your retirement job or you don’t like what you’re doing, it may have an adverse effect on your physical health.
Active or earned income can be done almost immediately, but passive income takes time to generate and usually takes some investment up front.
Everybody knows how to make active income. You work for it and get paid for your labor. That’s what a lot of retirees, including me, do either on a full or part-time basis. I actually worked part-time for about ten years in the same profession I retired from.
What I want to touch on is passive income. You have to put in some work to get it started but once the money starts coming in, you may have to do very little except maintenance to keep it going.
If you are willing to put in some research, learning time and money, NOTHING BEATS PASSIVE INCOME..
How To Make Passive Income?
Passive income is that which you don’t exchange your labor for. This could include investments, residual income, affiliate income or rental income.
Passive income always takes a while to get started. As I mentioned, getting into this type of income stream depends a lot on how quickly you need extra money. I’ve listed four sources of passive income and there’s probably many more, but these can give you something to think about.
Investment Income: People who have been invested in the stock market, either directly or through mutual funds, have made a ton of money since November 2016.
Investing in the stock market probably has the most financial risk involved done carefully, it can be the most lucrative. There are tons of information that might be useful to help make an informed decision about investing.
Personally, I would start by learning how to invest and then start with a small amount of money that I could lose and not worry about. It might be beneficial to do some mock stock market trades to learn how the process works.
Affiliate Marketing: Building an online business takes a long time. Every overnight success story you hear about comes after months or years of research, study and hard work. But if you have an idea for a service or product that can be done online it might be worth the effort to pursue. Think about Angie’s list, eBay or Facebook.
Affiliate marketing requires the ability and knowledge to develop a website and content that fits the There are many online merchants from amazon to that offer affiliate programs. Do a search for a niche, products or services that you would consider.
Rental Income: If you have enough money to buy some rental units, this may be the best way to supplement your retirement income and leave a legacy for your family. Do some research into multi-family housing, apartments or commercial properties and see what’s available in your area. I know one guy who took equity out of his home to buy a rental unit. It worked for him, but it’s an idea that might not be for everybody.
Don’t jump into being a landlord without studying how to be a landlord. There’s a lot more to it than just buying a property and renting it out. There are government regulations to comply with and tax regulations that have to be considered.
If you decide to be a landlord, do a search for information on buying and owning rental units. Get a spreadsheet to plug in some numbers and see how specific properties will provide income. Learn the tenant/landlord laws in your area and get the advice of a real estate professional that you trust.
You Are Your Own Economy
Most of us have been taught to believe the economy is something only experts can “fix.” Witness large segments of the US population wandering around in a funk, feeling frightened, feeling depressed, wondering how and when our president & the head of the treasury will rescue us.
I too used to believe I had no control over the economy.
Then it dawned on me that I am my own economy. That the economy isn’t out there, it’s inside of me. It’s how I feel about myself and the greatness I have to offer.
To make your own economy you need to look within yourself for the greatness you were put on the planet to share, the how-to knowledge that others crave. Once you can discover and release that greatness, you’ll have everything you need to make your own economy.
I liken finding your own economy to the journey Dorothy takes in the, “The Wizard of Oz.” Dorothy spends most of her “story” looking outside herself for ways to get home. She believes she is powerless, that only others hold the power to get her back to Kansas. She spends a lot of time hanging out with others who also feel powerless. Then towards the end of the movie when Dorothy thinks she’s missed the last way home, she asks, Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, to help her. Glinda says:
“You don’t need to be helped any longer. You’ve always had the power to go back to Kansas.”
“I have?” says Dorothy.
“Then why didn’t you tell her before?” demands the scarecrow.
“Because she wouldn’t have believed me. She had to learn it for herself.”
It’s the same with the economy. You have to learn for yourself that you’ve always had the power to make your own economy. You have to find your inner ruby business slippers and click them together three times.
Will Crypto-Based E-Commerce Destroy the Dinosaur-Style Banking Industry?
Banking, as we know it, has been around since the first currencies were minted-perhaps even before that, in some form or another. Currency, in particular coins, grew out of taxation. In the early days of ancient empires, annual taxation on one pig may have been reasonable, but as empires expanded, this type of payment became less desirable.
However, since the Covid situation, not only have we seemed to move to a “cashless” society, (as who wants to handle potentially “dirty money” in a shop), and with “contactless” credit card transaction levels now increased to £45, and now even tiny transactions accepted, such as a daily newspaper, or bottle of milk, get paid by card.
Did you know that there are over 5,000 crypto currencies in use already and of them Bitcoin features highly in that list? Bitcoin, in particular, has had a very volatile trading history since it was first created in 2009. This digital cryptocurrency has seen a lot of action in its fairly short life. Bitcoins initially traded for next to nothing. The first real price increase occurred in July 2010 when the valuation of a Bitcoin went from around $0.0008 to in the region of $10,000 or more, for a single coin. This currency has seen some major rallies and crashes since then. However, with the introduction of what are called “Stable” coins – those backed by the US Dollar, or even Gold, this crypto currency volatility can now be brought under control.
But before we explore this new form of Crypto-based E-Commerce, as a method of controlling and using our assets, including our “FIAT” currencies, let’s first look at how the Banks themselves have changed over the last 50 years or so.
Who remembers the good old Cheque Book? Before Bank Debit Cards came along, in 1987, cheques were the main way of transferring assets with others, in commercial transactions. Then with Bank Debit Cards, along with ATM’s, getting hold of one’s FIAT assets became a lot quicker, and for on-line commercial transactions.
The problem that has always been present with Banks, is most of us needed at least 2 personal bank accounts (a Current account, and a Savings account), and one for each business we owned. Also, trying to move money from your bank account “swiftly” to say a destination overseas, was anything like SWIFT!
The other issue was the cost. Not only did we have to pay a regular service charge on each Bank Account, we also had a hefty fee to pay on every transaction, and, of course, in very rare occasions we would not get any worthwhile interest, on money in our Current Account.
On top of all that, Overnight Trading, every night, using expert financial traders (or, latterly Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trading systems), all of OUR assets would be traded, and with the economies of scale, the Banks became a Major Earner on our assets – but not us! Have a look at the potential business to be made from “OVERNIGHT Trading”.
So, to summarise, not only do the Banks charge a hefty fee for storing, and moving our assets, by the use of clever Trading techniques, they also make hefty profits from trading our money on the Overnight circuit, for which we see no benefit.
The other point is – do you trust your Bank with all your assets?
How about what Bank of Scotland, who were THE Scotland National Bank, now owed by Lloyds Banking Group, have been recently labled, in a September press release that stated “Lloyds Bank Asset Frauds – The Most Serious Financial Scandal of Modern Times.”
Why not Google that web site, and then make your own mind up?
So, now let us take a look at how a Crypto-based E-Commerce system should operate, and how the advantages that the Banks enjoyed with OUR money, can become major profit centre for the Asset Holders – US!
On 10th October 2020, a major new Crypto-based E-Commerce company is being launched – FREEBAY.
Briefly, FreeBay, based in Switzerland, is a company incorporating its own Blockchain technology, with its own SAFE Crypto Coin ( Based on V999 technology ), and enables its members to transfer their FIAT assets into Gold Bullion, removing the need to involve any BANK.
V999: digital gold empowered by the blockchain; a digital token, backed by physical gold V999 Gold (V999) is a digital asset. Each token is backed by one tenth of a fine gram gold bar, stored in vaults. If you own V999, you own the underlying physical gold, held in custody. On top of that, FreeBay members can purchase packages that include powerful Automatic Intelligence-Based Trading Robots.
So now, you can not only achieve total independence from a standard BANK, but you can also trade, like the Banks, your digital Gold assets, in the form of V999 Crypto tokens, on the OVERNIGHT systems, only now you, the asset holder, get the rewards, not the Banks.
But there is even another great advantage in trading V999 Tokens. As you would be the Generic owner of the token, so, like the Banks, every time a V999 token is traded (i.e. sold), say, to purchase Bitcoin, or any other Crypto currency, a Transaction Fee is charged. Every time a transaction takes place, the generic owner of the V999 token gets a small percentage of that Fee.
Note, that once a Trade takes place, and a V999 Token is sold, in exchange for say Bitcoin, or any other Crypto coin, a small %age of that Transaction Fee is paid to the GENERIC OWNER of that token (i.e. YOU). Because Freebay’s objective is to make the V999 Token one of the most sought-after safe Crypto coins, even after your Token has been sold to another Trader, as you are still the Generic owner of the V999 Token, whenever that Token is traded by any other Trader, it is you – the Generic Owner of that Token that gets paid the Trading Commission.
This could not only create a great Passive Income for you, for life, but is Willable to your descendants – and not a conventional bank involved anywhere.
So, the more V999 Tokens you buy, and get into circulation, the bigger and better with your Residual Income – for not just your lifetime, but probably for your dependants – could become a reality.
Interested enough to find out more? Then click here.
