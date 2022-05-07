Finance
How to Earn Extra Money by YouTube Video Marketing
If you want to make money online, YouTube can provide you a number of ways. YouTube gets more than 1 billion unique visits every month – really a huge base of audiences. So, many people have already started using this platform to make money. Participating in the YouTube Partner Program is the way to begin. Use Google’s Creator Playbook to create your profile and get ready to monetize.
Use it for promotion of products:
Creating your own products? YouTube video marketing offers many ways to promote products and make sales. Music, eBooks, art and apps are some of the products that find takers through this platform. Create your product, promote on YouTube and earn money.
Be the affiliate marketer:
Affiliate marketing is all about selling products in exchange of commission. Hundreds of thousands of large as well as small companies offer lucrative deals to affiliate marketers for promoting their products. Additionally, joining one of the many affiliate networks would also bring benefits.
Teach through YouTube:
Tutorials are highly popular on YouTube. If you are an expert in something or have special knowledge of how to do something, you can teach others and make money from your videos. Beauty videos, for example, are highly popular and reach over 3.5 million views brining you a huge opportunity to earn.
Turn your pet or kid into a star:
You might have seen some viral videos on YouTube that attract millions of views. So keep your video camera handy and get ready to create the sensation. Cute pet videos or innocent kid videos to attract millions views and make money. Don’t forget to market your videos on other platforms.
Create web TV series:
Like telling stories? YouTube allows you creating your own web TV show, where you are limited only by your imagination and budget. As you like, you can create comedy series, drama series, or your own talk show. Be wary of your show’s length as YouTube poses some restrictions. You never know, you could be the next star.
Monetize your videos:
In order to start earning money on your videos, you are required to enable monetization. By doing so, you allow YouTube to place ads in your video. In addition, it also means that you acknowledge that there is no copyrighted material in the video you posted.
If you want to make sustainable money through YouTube, it is important to stay current and updated, and be coming with new ways to promote your YouTube Channel. Get familiar with Google Keyword Planner Tool, Insights and blogs to earn success with money.
YouTube marketing is definitely a great platform and has a lot of potential. You just have to know the best way to utilize it. Try using the above suggested methods and tell us what worked for you.
Belize: A Tax-Free Paradise
About Belize
Belize, previously known as British Honduras, lies on the East coast of Central America in the heart of the Caribbean Basin, bordering on Mexico to the North, Guatemala to the West and South, and flanked by the Caribbean Sea to the East. At 23,000 sq km, Belize is about ten times smaller than the UK with a population of just under 330,000. The mains centres of population are Belize City, the capital, situated on the coast, Belmopan in the countrys centre, and Corozal in the north, close to the border with Mexico.
The climate is sub-tropical with a very pleasant annual mean temperature of 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit), and humidity is tempered by refreshing sea breezes. Belize is, however, situated in the Caribbean hurricane zone; the hurricane season typically begins in June and lasts until November.
The cayes (pronounced keys), the offshore atolls, and the barrier reef are the main tourist attraction in Belize. The barrier reef, which is 185 miles long, is the longest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere. The cayes are islands and/or mangroves, that are located between the mainland and the barrier reef, on the barrier reef, and on or within the barrier reef perimeters of the offshore atolls.
The island cayes, which are distinguishable by their palm trees, provide superior opportunities for scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, boating, sailing, sailboarding, and sea kayaking, as well as habitat for both nesting birds and turtles.
Belize is something of a racial and cultural melting pot. The ethnic make-up is approximately 50% Mestizo (persons with both European and Amerindian ancestry), 25% Creole (the descendants of African slaves and mainly British foresters), 10% Maya (direct descendants of the pre-colonial population), 6% Garifuna (descendants of Carib, Arawak, and West African people) and 9% other. The country is, however, racially harmonious, and although Christianity (both Catholicism and Protestantism) are the dominant religions, other religious beliefs are tolerated.
The British began to settle Belize in the 17th century, largely in order to fell and export tropical hardwoods, particularly mahogany. After a long period of disputed ownership between Spain and England, Belize became a British colony in 1871. The country became self-governing in 1964 and the countrys name was changed from British Honduras to Belize in 1973.
As a consequence of Belizes historical links with Britain, English is the official language (although Spanish, Creole, Garifuna and Mayan are widely spoken throughout the country) and the legal system is based on common law. These factors combine to make Belize a particularly suitable destination for retirees from English-speaking nations, especially when it comes to buying property, and it is no surprise that the country has become home to many British and American expats.
Economically, Belize has been historically dependent on sugar, but tourism now contributes substantially to GDP and there is a sizeable financial services industry. Although the Belizean Government has struggled to service high levels of sovereign debt and refinanced its debt stock just prior to the financial crisis, the country is economically stable. A long-running border dispute with neighbouring Guatemala aside (which was decided in favour of Belize by the UN in 1975), Belize is a peaceful country. Crime, particularly gang-related street crime, is a problem, but this tends to be restricted to certain parts of Belize City. There is a low threat from terrorism.
The currency of Belize is the Belizean Dollar (BZD) which is fixed against the US Dollar at a rate of BZD2 to USD1. Most hotels, resorts, restaurants, and tour operators will accept US currency, traveller’s cheques, or credit cards. However, in Belize, be sure which dollar you are paying in!
The Belize Qualified Retired Persons Incentive Programme
The Retirement Program in Belize was created especially for those people who wish to live in Belize and can prove a permanent and consistent income from investment (abroad or in Belize), pension or other retirement benefits.
Programme Benefits
The main benefit of the retirement programme is that it exempts qualified retirees from the payment of all taxes and duties on all income from a source outside of Belize whether that income is generated from work performed or from an investment.
An additional benefit is that all persons who have been designated a Qualified Retired Person are entitled, on first entering Belize, to import their personal effects and an approved means of transportation free of all import duties and taxes. An approved means of transportation includes a motor vehicle that is no more than three years old; a light aircraft of less than 17,000kg (although aircraft owners are required to hold a valid private pilots licence); and any vessel that is used for personal purposes.
Programme Requirements and Application Process
Anyone 45 years and older from anywhere in the world can apply to become a qualified retiree. A person who qualifies can also include his or her dependants in the program. Dependants include spouses and children under the age of 18. However, dependants aged up to 23 years can be included in an application if they are enrolled at a university.
Each application for the Retirement Program will be processed by the Belize Tourism Board in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Immigration and Nationality.
Persons interested in the program must submit completed applications to the Belize Tourism Board with the following supporting documentation:
Birth Certificate – A copy of a birth certificate for the applicant and each dependent
Marriage Certificate – A marriage certificate if married and the spouse is a dependent
Passport – Clear copies of a complete passport (including all blank pages) of the applicant and all dependants, certified by a Notary Public. The copies must have the passport number, name of principal, number of pages and the seal or stamp of the Notary Public.
Proof of Income – An official statement from a bank or financial institution certifying that the applicant is the recipient of a pension or annuity of a minimum of USD2,000 per month; and a financial statement from a financial institution, bank, credit union or building society in Belize certifying that the applicants investment or deposit will generate a minimum of USD2,000 per month or the equivalent of USD24,000 per year.
Medical Examination – Applicants should undergo a complete medical examination including an AIDS test. A copy of the medical certificate must be attached to the application.
Photos – Four front and four-side passport size photographs that have been taken recently of the applicant and each dependent.
Income Requirements
As mentioned above, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that they are in receipt of monthly income of not less than USD2,000, and this must be derived from a pension or annuity generated outside of Belize. There are also a number of certification requirements, including that:
When a company grants a pension, that company has to prove that it has been in operation for at least 20 years by submitting proof of registration;
The company that grants the pension shall certify that the pension of no less than USD2,000 per month will be forwarded to a reputable financial institution within Belize. This letter must be signed by the manager, president or by a legal representative of the company;
The company paying the pension must be certified by a Certified Public Accountant independent of the company. This must verify the date the company was established and the authenticity of the above mentioned letter. It must also certify that the obligation signed in favour of the beneficiary is of no less than USD2,000 per month;
The applicant must present two bank references from the company that is sending the pension; and
The company granting the pension must present a document outlining its pension scheme.
If, however, the company sending the pension income is considered to be a Fortune 500 company, they may be exempted from second, third and fourth requirements of the above list.
All applications are subject to a background check to be carried out by the Ministry of National Security.
Fees
A non-refundable fee of USD150 must be submitted with the application. An additional fee of USD1,000 is due upon acceptance into the retirement programme. There is also a USD2,000 fee for the issue of a Qualified Retired Person Residency Card. A fee of USD750 is due for each dependent accepted under the programme. All these fees are payable to the Belize Tourism Board and can be paid in cash (US dollars), a US bankers draft or US cashiers check.
Further Information
Additional information about Belizes retirement programme, as well as other incentives designed to attract foreign investors to the countrys shores, can be found on the website of the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Culture.
Ways to Earn Extra Money – Online Opportunities
You will find that the Internet is a great way to earn extra money. There are a lot of online opportunities for many people to make an extra income from home. The problem with this is that many people don’t know how they want to make money online. They usually want an easy and legitimate way to earn income from home. Here are some of the easiest ways many people successfully earn money online.
GPT Sites: Lots of people make a very good income online using GPT sites, also known as get-paid-to sites. These are free sites that let you earn money online by completing offers, signing up to new websites, completing surveys, and more. The concept is pretty easy. You join a reputable gpt site, complete offers, refer your friends, and you now have a way to earn extra money.
Paid Surveys: If you put time and effort into this way of earning money online, you can make a good income from home. You basically complete online surveys for cash and/or prizes. You sign up to a free survey company and they will pay you for your opinion on a large field of topics that range from products you use to movies you watch.
Affiliate Programs: This is one of the most popular ways to earn extra money online. You can join an affiliate program such as Clickbank and choose a product to market. You earn commissions on every sale you make from the product of your choice.
Blogging: The blog world is increasing and some of you might even have established blogs of your own. Many people use their blog as a way to earn extra money online. There are so many ways you can profit from your blog. You could sell advertising spots, use Adsense, write sponsored reviews, and more. This is one of those money making opportunities that has a lot of different income streams.
Those were some of the most common and easiest ways to earn extra money online. Anyone can start making money online with these methods. It doesn’t take much experience to earn an income from home. It does take determination and time though. Find what you like to do and turn that into a way to earn extra money online.
Small-Press Authors and Bookstores
If you’re a small press author, trying to get your book into brick and mortar stores can be one of the hardest tasks to accomplish. If you’re a POD author, chances are close to impossible unless you deal with independent local bookstores which usually are more flexible and open to helping local authors. But as a rule, big chain stores won’t stock a POD book, mainly because of lack of returnability and the poor (and mostly unfair) reputation of print on demand books.
But, as I said, small independent bookstores are more open and flexible and more willing to take a small risk with a an unknown author. Though it is true that most people (about 52%) shop books at big chain stores, here your book will be lost amidst thousands. In a small bookstore, however, you competition will be less because there are not as many books on the shelves. Of course, most people go shopping for their books at the big chain stores, thus their popularity.
If you want to market your book to bookstores, the first thing you need to do is to locate them. You also need to decide which type to contact. You may want to contact bookstores by genre or geographical are. If you live in Los Angeles and your book is a mystery, for instance, you may want to contact all mystery bookstores in your city first before moving to other geographical areas.
To locate bookstores you may check:
*Yellow Pages Directory in your city.
*Yellow Pages Directory on the Internet.
*The ABA Bookstore Directory: [http://www.bookweb.org]
*The American Booktrade Directory (you may check this at the library).
Another easy way to locate bookstores, but which costs money, is to rent a mailing list. For $40, you may obtain a mailing list of the top 700 independent bookstores at http://www.bookmarket.com.
Once you have a list of the bookstores you wish to contact, there are some guidelines you should keep in mind before getting in touch with their owners:
*Prepare an attractive brochure or media kit, which should contain your contact information, book information, an author’s bio, a book description or blurb, review quotes, and mention of any awards. If you don’t know how to prepare a brochure or media kit, please make sure to do a research on the internet first. Amateurish material will be toss in the trashcan, you can be sure of that.
*Some owners prefer a brochure, others a sample copy of the book. You should also include a personal letter (not generic!) introducing yourself and your book. Keep it brief and professional—never brag about the magnificent qualities of the book. The book must speak for itself. If you have any rave review quotes of your book, the place for these is on the brochure or media kit. Many bookstore owners like handwritten letters or post-its. The ‘personal’ aspect of this will make you stand out. Of course, it’s always a test, and the reality is most material received by owners ends up in the trash can. But the more personal and professional you are, the better your chances to succeed. Alan Beats, of Borderland Books, says, “Sending a well thought out cover letter with a review copy. The quality of the cover letter is very important. If it’s poorly written or has grammatical errors, I won’t even look at the book. The letter will get major plus points if it is clear that the person writing it has researched our store and if it’s address to me directly.”
Some bookstore owners prefer to be sent sample copies by the publisher itself instead of the author. These people will not consider a publisher legitimate otherwise and will not stock its books.
*Don’t phone. Bookstore owners are too busy and don’t like to be bothered by desperate authors over the phone. “The worse thing to do is to bug us about it after you’ve sent it,” says Del Howison, owner of Dark Delicacies, a bookstore specializing in horror. “We’re not a critiquing service so we’re not going to give you a rundown on what’s good and bad about it. There are plenty of editors out there who will do that for you.” Howison prefers a sample copy of the book instead of a brochure.
*Make sure your book is relevant to the store. If your book is a novel about witches or vampires, you won’t have any luck with a Christian bookstore! Make sure your time and resources are not going to waste.
*Keep a record of your contacts and marketing efforts to use in the future for other books.
Though most marketing experts out there keep insisting that bookstores are not the best places to market your books—and though this may be true—there’s one thing for sure: nothing beats seeing your book in a bookstore shelf!
