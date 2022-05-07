Finance
How to Earn Money Online Writing
With no doubts, the internet is a fantabulous opportunity for people with different skills to promote their work and earn money. Authors can not only earn income online with their work, but also develop their entire careers.
Online publishing offers outstanding exposure and authors can utilise their wrote articles to build their portfolios as well.
There are a lot of alternatives on the internet for independent authors ranging from writing and selling articles to webmasters, to working for publishing companies.
How to start?
You’ve numerous alternatives, some of them are:
1. Webmaster Forums
Offer your services to webmasters. Digitalpoint and Sitepoint are major webmaster forums with large marketplaces where you will be able to offer your writing services.
2. Freelance marketplaces
A few of the most popular freelance marketplaces are mediabistro.com, guru.com, elance.com
3. Write for Suite101
As a suite101 author you will be able to write on numerous different subjects. You’ll earn income from advertising, each time a reader of one of your articles clicks on the advertisements showed inside your articles you will receive a share of the commissions.
4. Write for Squidoo
With Squidoo you can write your articles, design the layout of your page, add and take out modules, add images and videos and you can monetize your work with Google AdSense, Amazon, eBay and other associate programs.
5. Write for eHow
This site centers on “how to” articles, it allow authors to submit their own articles with commands on how to do different things. It is one of the top 30 most visited sites in the world.
You will be able to earn money with them only if you live in the U.S.A..
6. Additional opportunities include: Helium, Associated Content, HubPages and About.com.
Why Many Experience Difficulty Paying Medical Bills Despite Having Health Insurance
Despite having health insurance, many Americans still experience difficulty paying medical bills primarily due to excessive out-of-pocket expenses and uncovered services. Failure to be able to meet one’s cost-sharing portion of covered benefits can be due to illness(s) requiring extensive utilization of health benefits, selection of the wrong insurance plan, or utilization of out-of-network health benefits. Uncovered services on the other hand can be the result of not knowing what benefits are excluded from coverage, failure to comply with the contractual rules and regulations of the plan, and obtaining out of network services.
According to a recent study conducted by NerdWallet Health, medical bills are the number one cause of bankruptcies in the United States with almost 2 million people expected to have filed in 2013. Besides bankruptcy, it is estimated that 56 million adults between the ages of 19 and 64 will struggle with bills related to healthcare, and of that number 10 million will be adults with year-round health insurance.
The medico economic difficulties that are experienced by many, despite having health insurance, are unavoidable because of expensive chronic illnesses or injuries requiring large amounts of care, but in other cases the out-of-pocket costs are burdensome because individuals chose health plans with very high deductibles, high coinsurance, and/or high copayments in an attempt to minimize premiums. On other occasions, the use of out-of-network benefits in order to receive treatment from a preferred physician or at a preferred hospital or other facility, also results in significantly higher deductibles, copayments, and/or coinsurance. In some instances, depending on the plan, the out-of-pocket costs may be as much as four times higher for-out-of-network benefits versus in-network ones. Additionally, out-of-network expenses are not counted toward in-network expenses and vice versa.
In receiving out-of-network services the increased patient portion of the cost sharing is oftentimes compounded or even overshadowed by the fact that out-of-network provider charges are not limited by the allowable charge stipulation in the patient’s insurance policy. What that means is since providers outside of the network do not have contractual relationships with a patient’s insurance company, they are not required to discount their charges to the amounts stated in a patient’s policy, and thus don’t have to write off any difference between their usual charges and the charges a patient’s plan agrees to pay network physicians. Since in most states doctors are not required to have the same charges for all patients, it is very common for their customary charges to be higher than those for managed care plans. Thus, if a provider is not willing to lower his or her customary charges for out-of-network patients, patients with indemnity plans, or even patients without insurance, it essentially amounts to penalizing those patients. Although some doctors will lower their charges in those situations, other providers such as large hospitals that don’t have a personal relationship with the patient are usually not so benevolent. In fact some years ago, one large hospital published that the degree of aggressiveness it used in pursuing outstanding debts for hospital bills depended upon whether not the debtor owned a house valued at $200,000 or more.
A scenario in which patients are surprisingly faced with unexpected medical bills is one in which the patient is unfamiliar with the exclusions and limitations of his or her health plan and learns after the fact, that certain services received were not covered benefits. Another scenario in which additional but unnecessary expenses are incurred is failure to follow the policy guidelines such as those requiring a referral from a PCP before seeing a specialist or obtaining precertification or prior authorization before a particular service, as stipulated in the policy. Many times this scenario plays out unwittingly on the patient’s part. For example, a patient’s primary care physician might consult a specialist during hospital care, but does not know the specialist is not a part of the patient’s provider network. Another example is when the primary care physician fails to obtain precertification or prior authorization for certain services.
Arguments are being waged, and rightfully so, that the Affordable Care Act is not a panacea for the problem and will not cause medical bankruptcy filings and medical indebtedness to go away, but hopefully, increased public education regarding health insurance and the provisions within Obamacare will at least stem the tide.
Earning Money Online Taking Online Paid Surveys
Being able to take paid surveys online is a tremendous opportunity. Free surveys get paid when participants are honest. This type of work ethic avoids many of the disqualifications that happen when you attempt to take a survey that is presented to you inside your online market research account or email inbox.
How To Take Paid Surveys Online The Right Way
Often times a market research company will repeat questions. One day you will be asked about marital status, household income, etc. Then the next day, and next week you will be asked the same sort of questions. Sometimes this can get frustrating. Your like “why do I have to keep answering the same questions over and over again”. This is just one of the ways a company makes sure people are being honest. If they answer the questions a certain way one day and then the next day and/or next week they answer the question different, they know this person probably can’t be trusted.
Do not be afraid to answer these questions differently if you experience lifestyle changes or if you made a simple mis click mistake. It takes a lot for a company to mistrust you. Obviously they take into account simple mistakes and mis clicks.
The questionnaire tools that run in the background to catch these people are set up so that buyers of the surveys receive the most ethical data possible for their particular projects.
Qualifying For Surveys That Pay Hundreds Of Dollars
The hidden gold mine with market research paid surveys is being able to qualify for surveys that pay hundreds of dollars. The most I have seen for one survey is over $300. Obviously certain people qualify for these paid studies or they would not be offered. Who Qualifies? those people who have elevated the status within a particular research company by being honest and taking many surveys with a particular company. If your demographics match what the surveys is looking for, you will qualify if you are one of the first to apply because you have established yourself as a trusted participant.
Now obviously this does not happen overnight. Over time you begin to establish yourself with every survey you take and attempt. Even if you do not qualify for a survey, you still score points in the background for being honest.
Getting Paid Cash For Surveys
The opportunity to get paid cash for surveys is a great reward. Many people actually enjoy sharing their opinions and will do it for free anyway. It just so happens a cash reward is attached for many of the online research companies. This opens the door for people to work from home after a while because their profile is a perfect model for taking paid surveys online.
Creating Passive Income: Reach Financial Freedom by Monetising Your Website
For anyone creating a blog, I stress the importance of writing good quality content that adds value to your blog. To produce any sort of decent income from your blog or website you need a lot of targeted traffic. Don’t expect to write 1 or 2 posts and earn a 6-figure salary.
Market samurai is a tool that can be used to research keywords that have low competition. Choosing keywords with low competition gives your website or blog a chance to rank well in the Google search engine after several weeks of Search engine optimisation (SEO) techniques. SEO as well as article submission will lead to a steady stream of traffic through this website.
After producing good quality content and ensuring you have 100s or even 1000s of unique visitors to your blog each day, you should only then consider magnetizing your blog.
Monetising your website is a simple yet effective form of creating a passive income. If you already have a blog or a website, you have a multitude of options to monetise your website. The most common form to monetise your website would be to integrate Google AdSense. After you have applied for a Google AdSense account you will be presented with code which you’re able to integrate into your website. The advert will then show adverts that are associated with the content of your website.
To increase the AdSense revenue that you receive, a multitude of actions can be taken. Firstly you may want to start by manipulating the AdSense advert, change the colour of the background and the link text to match your website’s general scheme. This makes it more likely your viewers will click the advert.
AdSense matches its adverts to the context of the page. So to increase your revenue, the adverts should appeal to your audience. If the website content is good and niche specific there is a greater chance for a higher Google AdSense click though and therefore a greater revenue.
AdSense is a good way to create a passive income stream if you have a website with informative content that is directed towards a particular audience ‘Niche’. It is particularly important to take into consideration and follow the Google AdSense guidelines as many people are removed from the Google AdSense program for click their own adverts. If you do things correctly you will not have to resort to such tactics. Now sit back and enjoy the income that Google AdSense provides you from your website. Take into consideration and follow the Google AdSense guidelines as many people are removed from the Google AdSense program for click their own adverts. If you do things correctly you will not have to resort to such tactics. Now sit back and enjoy the income that Google AdSense provides you from your website.
