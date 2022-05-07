How to Invest in Property

Share Pin 0 Shares

Did you know that there are many ways to invest in property? Most people think that investing in property means buying a house or a unit or even a block of land. But there are many other ways to invest in property.

Invest In Property Shares.

Large companies often require large amounts of funds to build property investments such as shopping malls and factories. Housing developers are always looking for funds to develop housing estates and shopping complexes. These offer the investor a large source of potential property investments. Companies put forward documents outlining their plans through the ASX and these are ratified as being genuine investment opportunities for investors by the ASX. Investors can put forward small amounts of funds to gain access to rising prices in the property market and can usually expect good returns on these investments. You should talk to your broker about these types of investments.

Solicitor Investments

Another type of investment that is often over looked is solicitor investments. Often legal firms offer excellent short term returns on small amounts of funds to potential investors over a short period. These funds are often used in short term property transactions that clients require when transferring property titles and investments from one holder to another. Because legal firms cannot access large amounts of funds short term to assist their clients they will sometimes look for outside sources from potential investors looking for short term returns. Ask you solicitors if they have a need for such short term funds. This is a limited opportunity and is not always available at the time of request, but may become available throughout the process of time.

Broker Rent/Buy

Another form of property investment can be the rent buy broker opportunities. When you buy a house, you can setup tenants to first rent your property to demonstrate payment capacity and then sell the property to them under conditions that let you maintain ownership until the tenants can finance the property deal themselves. It is a complex arrangement and you can learn more about this at our website mentioned below

Property Bonds

Offering tenants property bonds to allow them access into rental properties is another form of property investment. Again, complex legal arrangement has to be entered into, but substantial profits can be made. some tenants are unable to afford the rental bonds to move into rental apartments/ these can be as much as four times the weekly rent. By offering to pay this for the tenant, investors can arrange a repayment schedule based on a monthly amount backed by some form of security.

Property Options

Property options are used to hold a property under purchase contract whilst arranging the sell on of the property. These are usually time based investment with security backing.They can be complex in nature but again if entered into in the correct manner may produce substantial rewards in profit for the savvy investor.

These are just some of the ways the investor can get access to the property market and each has its own risk and reward. Learn as much as you can about each of these investment options and choose those that suit your needs.

