How to Invest in Property
Did you know that there are many ways to invest in property? Most people think that investing in property means buying a house or a unit or even a block of land. But there are many other ways to invest in property.
Invest In Property Shares.
Large companies often require large amounts of funds to build property investments such as shopping malls and factories. Housing developers are always looking for funds to develop housing estates and shopping complexes. These offer the investor a large source of potential property investments. Companies put forward documents outlining their plans through the ASX and these are ratified as being genuine investment opportunities for investors by the ASX. Investors can put forward small amounts of funds to gain access to rising prices in the property market and can usually expect good returns on these investments. You should talk to your broker about these types of investments.
Solicitor Investments
Another type of investment that is often over looked is solicitor investments. Often legal firms offer excellent short term returns on small amounts of funds to potential investors over a short period. These funds are often used in short term property transactions that clients require when transferring property titles and investments from one holder to another. Because legal firms cannot access large amounts of funds short term to assist their clients they will sometimes look for outside sources from potential investors looking for short term returns. Ask you solicitors if they have a need for such short term funds. This is a limited opportunity and is not always available at the time of request, but may become available throughout the process of time.
Broker Rent/Buy
Another form of property investment can be the rent buy broker opportunities. When you buy a house, you can setup tenants to first rent your property to demonstrate payment capacity and then sell the property to them under conditions that let you maintain ownership until the tenants can finance the property deal themselves. It is a complex arrangement and you can learn more about this at our website mentioned below
Property Bonds
Offering tenants property bonds to allow them access into rental properties is another form of property investment. Again, complex legal arrangement has to be entered into, but substantial profits can be made. some tenants are unable to afford the rental bonds to move into rental apartments/ these can be as much as four times the weekly rent. By offering to pay this for the tenant, investors can arrange a repayment schedule based on a monthly amount backed by some form of security.
Property Options
Property options are used to hold a property under purchase contract whilst arranging the sell on of the property. These are usually time based investment with security backing.They can be complex in nature but again if entered into in the correct manner may produce substantial rewards in profit for the savvy investor.
These are just some of the ways the investor can get access to the property market and each has its own risk and reward. Learn as much as you can about each of these investment options and choose those that suit your needs.
You can find more information about how to invest in shares visit the “I Trade Options” website
E-Gold Indicted For Money Laundering
Doug Jackson, Reid A. Jackson and Barry K. Downey have been indicted by the US Government for operating e-gold, http://www.e-gold.com private digital gold currency, illegally. They operated in Melbourne having been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. They are accused of running an unregulated financial network which catered to criminals laundering illegal money.
Jeffrey Taylor, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and other Justice Department. Officials said they expect the three will surrender in Washington DC at a later date.
A four-count indictment was handed down charging E-Gold Ltd., Gold & Silver Reserve Inc. and owners Dr. Douglas L. Jackson, of Satellite Beach; Reid A. Jackson, of Melbourne; and Barry K. Downey, of Woodbine, Maryland. Each was charged with conspiring to lauder monetary instruments; conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business; operating an unlicensed money transmitting business; and transmitting money without a license in Washington, D.C.
The federal, State and local task force operated for 2 1/2-years spearheaded by the U.S. Secret Service in Orlando, along with IRS, FBI and other state and local police agencies. Federal prosecutors obtained a court ordered search warrant and allegedly seized millions of dollars. That resulted in at least 58 account holders being exposed and many thought to be criminals laundering illegal money though E-Gold operations and transactions.
“Douglas Jackson and his associates operated a sophisticated and widespread international money remitting business, unsupervised and unregulated by any entity in the world, which allowed for anonymous transfers of value at a click of a mouse,” Taylor said. “Not surprisingly, criminals of every stripe gravitated to E-Gold as a place to move their money with impunity. As alleged in the indictment, the defendants in this case knowingly allowed them to do so and profited from their crimes.”
The indictment charged that “EGold” digital currency functioned as an alternative payment system and was purportedly backed by stored physical gold. It charged that customers needed only to provide an e-mail address to open an account and that no other customer information was verified. The indictment accused some customers of using fictitious names such as “Mickey Mouse,” “Donald Duck” and “No Name” and could conduct international transactions without any government regulation.
Because of that, it became a “highly favored method of payment” by investment scammers, credit card and identity fraud thieves, and sellers of Internet child pornography, authorities said.
A call to E-Gold and Gold & Silver Reserve offices the founder denies charges. Dr. Douglas Jackson, Chairman and Founder of E-Gold, speaking on behalf of his fellow Directors and both companies vigorously denies the charges, taking particular exception to the allegations that either company ever turned a blind eye to payments for child pornography or for the sale of stolen identity and credit card information.
Dr. Jackson stated, “With regard to child pornography, the government knows full well that their allegations are false, yet they highlight these irresponsible and purposely damaging statements in order to demonize E-Gold in the eyes of the public. During the Inquisition, accusations of witchcraft and heresy were used to sanctify torture and seizures of property. In post 9-11 America, child porn and terrorism serve as the denunciations of choice. E-Gold, however, as a matter of incontrovertible fact, is the most effective of all online payment systems in detecting and interdicting abuse of its system for child pornography related payments. E-Gold Ltd. is a founding member of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) Financial Coalition to Eliminate Child Pornography.
E-Gold is the only member institution to demonstrate with hard, auditable data a dramatic reduction of such payments to virtually zero, while billions of child porn dollars continue to flow through other (heavily regulated) payment systems. [Most members, that is, all the banks and credit card associations are utterly unable to even provide an estimate of the volume of such payments processed by their systems. eBay’s PayPal subsidiary, who may have the ability to make such a determination, has refused to do so and has indicated they destroy payment records after two years.] What is worse, until August 2005 when NCMEC courageously broke ranks with US law enforcement agencies and began directly notifying E-Gold of criminal sites via the CyberTipline, component agencies of the US Department of Justice purposely concealed their knowledge of child pornography abuses from E-Gold’s investigators, subordinating actual crime fighting to a policy agenda designed to dirty up E-Gold.”
Click HERE to read Dr. Jackson’s complete statement of denial.
Can Penny Stocks Make Millionaires?
Is it possible for people to really make a substantial profit using Penny Stocks, even to become millionaires? Certainly there are some people who make huge amounts of money with stocks, ordinary people who trade in their own time perhaps as a hobby rather than as a professional trader. It is very likely however that although they started on penny stocks they eventually moved up to other potentially more profitable stocks using larger sums of money once they felt they were more experienced, and had more money to spend. Of course the question then becomes how do you start making profits quickly in penny stocks with the least risk?
Before we answer that question, let us quickly define exactly what we mean by penny stocks. There are different precise definitions, but in general the phrase refers to low priced, highly speculative stocks which normally sell at less than $1 per share. They are very volatile and can rise and drop hundreds of percentage points in minutes, sometimes as much as 400%. This can of course be dangerous, but can also be extremely profitable if you know what you are doing.
Now that we know what penny stocks are, how can we quickly work out what to trade and when, to maximise our profits? Remember, normally only after we have made a number of trades using small low risk sums can we even think about making the kind of trades we need to make the big money quickly. In most cases traders simply have to put in the hours and weeks and months and years to become experienced in the market. Only after trading many times and analyzing the trends and results over a long period can a trader say he really understands trading stocks, and even then he will still lose on many trades.
However there are of course many shortcuts on offer. There are many “systems” available, ways to help you identify trends and profitable opportunities as they happen, but there are huge problems with most of them. The main problem is simply that any system still relies on analysing the historical trends, and this takes time and effort. However, there may be a new solution.
Two computer programmers have created a piece of software which performs scans of stocks looking for companies who are forming bullish trading patterns, ie their stocks are about to increase. This software records historical information constantly and learns more and more over time, and every week it outputs recommendations of stocks it thinks should be bought and sold. These recommendations are only made when the software is confident in the outcome, based on the huge amount of data it has analysed.
Of course, as with all stock trading, and particularly in the volatile penny trades market, not every decision will be correct, even the software cannot predict every possibility. But on average the software is reported to create gains of 105.28% per week, even accounting for the trade recommendations which do not work out. Could this be the key to making significant profits from penny trades without spending years as a trader? Apparently if someone had put $5000 on each of the recommended trades over 4 months last year they would have made $387,684 in profit.
Stock Training
A crucial aspect that an investor have to possess is a total stock exchange instruction. In case you are thinking to become an investor or get involved in the stock exchange market, you need to be well prepared with basic education on stock exchange. You can’t simply be dependent on daily investment guidance and other recommendations from investors and traders. You need a complete training about the trading and investing market and other significant information.
Whenever you talk of stock market, it could be known as a secondary industry where a broker keeps a company’s stock, which usually take part in the stock trading procedure through buying or selling the shares. Every single place has their own stock market trading and has specific conditions and terms.
The most frequent phrase you listen to in a daily investment stock market training is the word share or perhaps stock. This is utilized by this company like a medium which will serve as the proprietor of the stockholders in an organization. Once you become a stockholder you can get privileges to vote and participate in the most important investment activity of a firm. In stock market education and learning, you’ll be introduced to terms and many other details in the stock exchange so you’ll know how to get and sell your stocks.
The values of stocks and shares can change on the external aspects. There are lots of them, so investors must be careful, because they will know how to deal with the variations on the prices. Through stock training, you’ll learn how to deal with the elements which can guide you to money loss. People who get into stock investing without knowing all of the market can finish dropping their money. It’s really significant that you don’t just depend on daily stock suggestions. It demands persistence and effectiveness, in order for you to be prosperous in this business.
