How to Make a Real Estate Investment Marketing Plan
If you are a real estate investor and want to clinch a few lucrative deals, then you will have to evolve and put in place a sound investment marketing plan. If you are haphazardly advertising and running after some real estate investment deals in an unplanned way, you will not succeed in seeing big profits in the tricky real estate business.
You definitely need a real estate investment marketing plan to be continuously successful in the business. It is rather unfortunate that there are so many who enter investing but without ant marketing plans and sales projections. It is only a small percentage of real estate investors who have real estate investment marketing plan to achieve success.
The real estate investment marketing plan must be very specific with time-bound targets. Putting your marketing plan on paper will help you to review progress and apply necessary correctives when things go wrong. One of the advantages of having a marketing plan is that it will help you delegate to others less important work and create time for you to play a more productive role and concentrate on key result areas to help overall success of the business. Many professionals opine that when you have a investment marketing plan, you will notice the business goals are attained much faster.
Any successful professional in today’s computer age will have to fully exploit all advantages the Internet offers. Real estate investment plan must include web presence to reach a huge buying audience. There are several web designers to advise about what you need to do with a website, how to set it up, what type of content required to draw visitors and increase search engine results. There is also ample scope for augmenting business through online social networking sites.
Here are some useful tips that should form part of the real estate investment marketing plan:
1. Buy houses below full market value- taking pains to identify sellers who sell homes for less than the home’s full value. The successful investor learns how to spot financially distressed home owners who have no choice but to sell for less than market value. The reasons may be many – loss of employment, sudden transfer of job, marriage breaks-down and divorce, unforeseen emergency expenses etc.
2. There are other motivated sellers of real estate and you have to hunt for them! One real estate investment marketing plan that is simple and yet very effective – door to door sales. With door to door prospecting you will buy and sell more homes quicker than any other method.
3. After identifying a motivated seller, you must imaginatively frame offers that provide benefits for both you and for the home seller. A good investor quickly learns that there is a way impress on the motivated seller. The home owner is obviously in a tight spot and you can save him from a lot of embarrassment and, in most cases, give him at least a little cash to get a new start. You must use creative techniques like, leases, option and taking over mortgage payments.
4. You should be vigilant and watch out for public notices for the announcement of foreclosure sales. Meeting with a home owner right after they have received a notice, will provide you the opportunity to deal with a very motivated seller. Other public notices that provide buying opportunities include probate, divorce and bankruptcy. You can follow the Homes for Sale listings both in your local newspapers as well as the Internet site.
5. Never make a purchase hurriedly till you have carefully determined exactly how you will sell to realize the projected profits. If you plan holding it as a long term investment, calculate if the monthly rental income is enough to cover the monthly mortgage payment. Think over if you can do some renovation and sell the property for a much higher value.
Wondering About Financing Small Business Loans?
Many small companies in the US expect some growth opportunities in the next year. That is the great news! The bad news? Financing opportunities are looking bleak, particularly if the business owner has less than great credit, or a new business. Why would you need to know about financing small business loans? The main reasons for small business financing are to receive working capital and funds for capital expenditures.
It used to be that applying for business cash for a smaller business was fairly straightforward. You’d pay a visit to your local friendly banker and talk about your business needs. You’d discuss what you needed and they would help with financing a business loan – yours, to be exact. Then, the financial crisis hit, and banks closed ranks and decided that loans for small business were too risky. Business cash almost dried up. The big losers? Small business owners.
Now, we see the result of lack of financing: many small companies are either struggling to stay afloat, or are finding it almost impossible to capitalize on upcoming opportunities. In a recent Year-End Economic Report published by the National Small Business Association, nearly 40% of small businesses report they are unable to acquire adequate means for financing small business loans they deem necessary for their business to continue and grow.
What are the options for companies to get the business cash they need? The large corporate bankers and small locally owned banks are not the alternative they have traditionally been. You may feel that your business is a captive being held by the current economic situation and credit crisis. What you may not know is that there is a great source of alternative lenders who can provide working capital for small businesses. It is possible for loans to be secured against cash flow or your accounts receivable. In addition things such as inventory and purchase orders can be considered. Do you own property, machinery or equipment? These things as well may be leveraged to secure loans for small business.
What happens when your long time banker tells you there is no money for your business? Don’t give up and think that all is lost. There is help just around the corner for you. Business lending has changed. It may seem a little different to do business on the internet, but that is the new way. You just may be able to get the financing you need when the bankers say “No way.” Asset-based lines of credit may be the way to go in this Brave New World.
Typical banks are just no longer willing to extend traditional financing to the small company owner. There are many reasons for this, some of which are tightened federal requirements, as well as skittish investors who only look at the bottom line. These factors combine to make it seem that any loans for business may seem quite impossible. But don’t believe that! There is a whole new world of private banks and small business lenders who welcome your business. Once the level of risk of the business being financed is determined, you may be pleasantly surprised by the rates and terms you may be offered. Take advantage of the growth opportunities for your business. Grow your business just as you’ve dreamed.
Get Quality Investment Planning to Ensure a Brighter Future
Make your investments really count; get solid investment planning to ensure a balanced financial future for you and your family. You’ve been working hard for many years, and retirement is still a ways down the road, but it is never too early to start building a secure financial portfolio. Most people are not going to be aces when it comes to playing the stock market, but that does not mean that you can’t get in on the action. Meet with a well-trained financial advisor, and see how your money could be working for you.
Planning for the Future
Before even considering where your money will be going, a qualified financial advisor should work with you to determine where it is you want to be in terms of your long-term goals. Once you know where you are trying to go you can start to forge a path to long-term success. When planning for the future, it is best to see where you are at and how you came to be there. You put your money into the markets for a reason. What is your reason? When seeking financial consultation, be sure that your advisor is seeking to find the best strategy for you and not just their bottom line. A skilled advisor will be able to accurately guide you through the years, and get you to your end goal.
Considering Retirement
Investment planning is also a significant part of your retirement. You need to be sure that you can support yourself when you decide to stop working. Many people worry that they will not be able to sustain the same lifestyle they live now once they retire. Seeking financial consultation can prepare you for this moment. If you have a solid path laid out, you can get to where you need to be to retire in comfort.
In order to accurately aid you in your future financial status, a top-notch advisor will start the process of laying out your future by analyzing your potential income growth, net worth, tax liabilities, and retirement-income needs. This proprietary process will help create a comprehensive image of your financial status for your advisor. With this information they will be able to predict your course and whether you will be running a deficit or surplus when it comes time for you to retire. Nothing is more important to the process of investment planning than a clear and concise picture of where you are now.
When they have determined where you are and where you will end up if the course you are on is maintained, they will thoughtfully design and rigorously maintain a diverse portfolio in order to support your current financial needs in balance with your future financial wants.
Do not try and go the road alone. Most people are not financially savvy enough to accurately predict their own needs and wants. Hire the professionals to help secure you a healthy future, and get the best investment planning in your area. Don’t you want to retire in style?
Scholarships For College – Apply For Scholarships Online For Free College Money!
Scholarships for college allows any freshman, sophomore, junior or senior to get a free education, or mostly free, with money that has been set aside to help more people graduate from college. This can be done in person at your local university or even an online university or you can apply for scholarships online.
Free money for college can actually begin when you are in highschool.
College scholarships for high school juniors is an example and allows anyone in highschool to begin the scholarship writing process. If you are in sports or if you can contribute anything positive to help your campus that helps make your College money, scholarships for college are available to help you.
Here is an example of a scholarship for communication and journalism students.
Radio and television shows will help pay for anyone’s college and they sponsor, scholarships and grant programs for college students. The deadline for these scholarships are generally at the beginning of each semester before you have to pay for your tuition. The award is $1,000- 10,000.00 and it is paid in cash the the one who is awarded.
How do you get free money from scholarships for college?
1. Letters of recommendation from you past teachers or a teacher who has witnessed you performance.
2. Depending on what scholarship you are looking to apply for, many of them like those who have shown themselves to be true leaders, and this is done through volunteering. Not every scholarship for college requires this, but it is a great start on any application, regardless of when it is done. (one semester of volunteer work can go a long way!)
3. Whether you are going to apply for scholarships online or in person, it is important to have a personal mission statement, so you can correctly show your review board how serious you are.
Free college money with no requirements!
There are some companies that issue free college money each month and they do not require a lengthy process, however, even though these scholarships are easy to win and get, it is still important to follow steps 1-3 to get a even more free money from scholarships for college.
