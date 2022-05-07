Finance
IFAN: Great Relief From Evils Threatening E-Commerce
Gone are the days, when you had to take time out from your busy schedule to plan shopping for special occasions even regular trips. The development in the technology eased out this tiresome experience of searching different streets to get that one particular dress. Nowadays, you can order or shop whatever you want from home decor items to clothes at a click of a button irrespective of your location.
This development is definitely a boon in the hectic lifestyle but it has its evils too. Often customers hesitate to make purchase online due to credit card evils such as phishing. In fact, the rampant of credit card fraud online has in many ways threatened e-Commerce by driving away its potential clientele. This is a major concern shared by both merchants and customers alike. An estimated $5.6 million dollars are spent to ensure safety of online transaction, however, the inefficiency of these security systems to dampen the attempts of fraudsters makes it utter waste of resources.
In case, you are among the lot, then a brand-new technology that allows the client to make use of debit cards online devoid of indicating any credit card information might be a respite. In addition to this, this state-of-the-art technology is likely to save online merchants a fortune in fees too. In short, this new technology IFAN is a WIN-WIN situation for both clientele and merchants. While shopping through credit card, you might feel helpless enough as you like it or not but information such CVV code, card number among others have to be filled in to complete the transaction. What IFAN does for you is that makes this procedure far more secure by transmitting encrypted information, removing any third party interference such as PayPal.
Wondering how does it work? IFAN eradicates the need for credit card numbers making it nearly impracticable for fraudsters to whip your information. This is possible as when you use a bank debit card, you don’t really have to give in any credit card credentials. In this case, the banks regard the combination of a physical debit card as well as a pin code to be the comparable of cash, which is referred as a ‘card present transaction’. For instance, when the debit card is swiped at a merchant outlet along with your secret PIN number, it validated as a ‘card present transaction’. In this manner, payment is made to the merchant and yet none of your valuable card credentials such as numbers amidst others go unrecorded by the merchant.
What’s more relieving is that the encrypted information that is stored on the debit card’s magnetic strip or even digital chip is directly communicated to the concerned bank. This process makes the entire shopping experience absolutely safe and secure. Furthermore, when the information is communicated to the bank alongside the PIN number, the scheduled funds are directly released to the concerned merchant without getting an inch closer to your card credentials.
It would not wrong to say that ‘IFAN is quite revolutionary’. There are numerous options available to shop such as e-checks, WesternUnion, pre-paid credit cards and many more. However, despite these varied options, one ultimately ends up purchasing online by means of a credit card owing to its ease of operation. Nevertheless, by using these credit cards for your online purchases you may be overlooking its fatal drawback that it might tag along.
Changing times, needs change in the approach on shopping. This is to say that online shopping by means or your laptop and desktop are in trend. But along with it, the Smartphone are giving a tough competition, as several online merchants have software applications that can be downloaded on your handset, and you are good to go. But the good news is that, to add to its efficacy, this fantastic technology can be accessed even by means of Smartphone.
3 Point Checklist to Transform Your SEO for Improved ROI
The majority of you already know about Google Search Console and its impact on your SEO efforts. But, what about mobile-first-index and semantic search?
Two months down to 2018, you must know what worked the last year? What created a huge setback? Now, the question is, what must be changed in your SEO strategies to increase organic traffic, leads, profits and, indeed, value?
It’s a good time to reshape your inbound marketing strategies for increased organic visibility.
Why?
Consumer habits keep on changing… drastically. It’s the driving force behind inbound SEO marketing. Over the past few years, the corporate world experienced an enormous shift in the consumer behavior; primarily when it comes about eCommerce business.
What you need to do, now?
Make SEO a top priority for ultimate survival and outrival in the business world.
The long-desired goal of search engine optimization is to rise to the top of SERPs (search engine ranking pages). However, search engines function on an evolving philosophy. With the recent updates in Google’s algorithms, search engine optimization as a cornerstone of inbound marketing has considerably changed.
Carefully observe your SEO marketing data because search is getting challenging for all types of B2C and B2B businesses.
What do the marketers say?
According to a HubSpot study (state of inbound, 2017), “63% of marketers say their biggest challenge is to generate organic traffic and leads, and 61% states that increasing organic visibility is their top priority”. However, they do not continue with it. The best route to decipher whether marketing professionals fully embrace the strategically planned search engine optimization campaign is website auditing.
Here are few things to notice in case your website ranking is slowing down or faced a sudden drop.
The web page URLs are faulty or too long.
The web page titles lack the keyword focus.
Outdated web design and poor site architecture.
Call-to-action buttons either absent or placed wrongly.
There is an unnecessary duplication of home page URLs.
The web page titles are just imitating the content headers.
Improper content organization and poor internal linking.
Break the old habits.
Remember, evaluating and planning an SEO strategy isn’t a one-time exercise. Numerous factors are involved when it comes to driving organic traffic and amplified conversion rates, from useful call-to-action buttons to targeted outreach.
We all live in a digital environment. Virtually, every single business understands that unshakable user experience is a prime driver for customer conversion. But, growing and converting the target consumer-base while securing enough budget remains a top concern for the eCommerce businesses.
Let’s bring on top-performing SEO strategy for your website’s enhanced visibility online.
SEO is based on three major categories:
Architecture
Content
Links
Focus on all of them, or else your website will be nowhere on the internet sooner or later. Do not overlook any one of them; it will leave a negative impact on your online visibility. Eventually, it will put the effects of your organic at risk – resulting in fewer clicks, decreased page views, leads and sales, and, of course, the declined conversions.
Here are a few essential practices, more of a framework, to improve your SEO strategy – leading to increased visibility in the SERPs and keeping the potential customers on the site longer, pushing them into the sales funnel and, ultimately, convert.
1. Improve the Web Design and Structure:
First of all, ensure that your website design and overall architecture grounds on the latest trends – following the Google’s guidelines.
For example, your web design should be unique, clean and pleasant. Don’t go after a generic template, instead build a customized layout with a compelling value proposition to reinforce your brand worth.
Remember, customers always look for ease and clarity. The majority of them don’t appreciate the jargons and unnecessary use of superlative words.
Try to be as specific as you can while designing your website. Usually, people do not believe in big claims but give a considerable edge to personalized messages. Give it a thought.
2. Add Life to your Content and Target Long-Tail Keywords:
The next significant thing is content. For improved SERPs position, your website needs the fresh blood in the form of new, high quality and relevant content.
Every time you enter new content on your website, say in the form of blog posts, the web crawlers visit those pages and index them. In this way, the search engines keep analyzing your site and recalculating how it should be ranked in the SERPs. Every time you add fresh content or repurpose the old posts by adding new scripts coupled with long-tail keywords, the chances for your target audience to find you on the internet increases.
The web crawlers feed on regularly published content. But, to be honest, it is not enough to boost your website’s ranking. Why? If you continually post attention-grabbing content, but it’s not formatted as required by the Google Search Console, it will not make any impact on the deadly web crawlers.
Remember, if your target keywords are void of long-tail phrases, it can be hard for you to rank your site higher in Google search. Also, you cannot bring into play the voice search to its full potential. For the reason that people, verbally, use lengthy sentences compared to what they enter into the search engine bars. Hence, first, you need to make your website voice-search-friendly and then target the right keywords for improved results.
3. Never, I Reiterate, ‘Never’ Undermine the Power of Links:
Links, inbound or outbound, still matter a lot. These links are one the oldest factors in search engine optimization, but still considered as the ‘votes’ from the third-party websites that your site should be placed higher in the SERPs.
Getting inbound links won’t break your bank, but it is the most time-consuming aspect of SEO. The businesses who seek for their link-building kickstart the campaign by grabbing the low hanging fruits, including;
Business Directories.
Local Publications.
Classified Ads.
Yellow Page Listings.
Social Media Bookmarking.
With these methods, you can build a dozen of links in the minimum time span. However, for high quality and long-lasting links you should have to dig deep into the inbound marketing strategies such as guest blogging and paid campaigns. If you are unsure about what works in this regard, consider consulting an SEO company that will direct you to the right path to bag the desired results.
Verdict:
From first interaction to happy consumers and beyond, you must fuel your SEO with an above-mentioned 3 point checklist to outrank your competitors. From your site architecture to content and link building, your search engine optimization plan needs a new overhauling for increased organic traffic – leading to an improved position in SERPs and hence, the accelerated ROI.
Accepting Credit Card Payments: How to Accomplish Processing on an Ecommerce Site
A few items are required when a business wants to begin accepting plastic through an ecommerce website. Customers today prefer a credit card option over any other type of transaction choice. These payments take less time, paperwork, and can be completed at a faster pace. Online transaction integration may seem a little overwhelming to a business beginning to contemplate this website addition; however, any organization may accomplish this change with a little basic information. The process begins with obtaining a merchant account designed for accepting credit card payments via the web. This necessary transaction handling item is commonly labeled as an internet merchant account. A business may apply for this banking account through a regular financial institution or a third party processing company. The company or bank providing this service performs fund confirmation, transaction authorization, and the money transfer between accounts. These steps cannot be completed without this vital component being in place. Fees are typically charged by both the issuing bank and the party performing these services. Charges vary immensely, making it important to know the expense details before signing any merchant agreement.
Accepting Online Payments: What Does a Business Need To Make It All Happen?
In a regular retail setting, the merchant account and swiping or entry equipment is all a business needs to begin running this form of transaction. Accepting online payments involves a few more pieces as well as a more detailed setup. A payment service provider may be needed to provide the terminal used for processing each web transaction. This service may have to be acquired separately depending on what a particular provider offers. A shopping cart transfers all transaction details to a payment form which is integrated with a terminal used to collect all customer card details. The information is verified before being sent securely to the financial institution for processing. This component is often called a payment gateway and may be included as part of internet merchant services. A business has to first decide whether the transaction form will be hosted on their web server or handled by a third party provider.
The typical processing setup requires the capability of implementing technical solutions along with the merchant services factors. If a business does not want to deal with the technical portion of accepting online payments, everything is acquirable through payment processing companies. They provide a simpler application process, quicker setup, and offer an all-in-one solution to meet transaction handling needs. Some of these providers take the payments on their own website. This type of service can be convenient to a business just getting their site up and running or that is unfamiliar with the process. When utilizing hosted processing, a company should expect the settlement time to be longer along with higher costs. Settlement with this type of setup can be as much as sixty days whereas the traditional method averages one to two business days. Other companies may be able to perform the process in a much faster fashion. By researching each provider before applying, a company will find the exact service desired for accepting credit card payments far more easily.
Deal Flow – Conflict of Interest – SPAC Challenge
Deals must be done quietly, as secretively as possible and avoid, particularly with a SPAC transaction, any questions that raise conflict of interest issues.
According to CFO Magazine’s June 3, 2008 issue in an article titled, Loose Lips Sink Deals, Too, if deals are not done quietly and secretively they are less likely to happen. Not only do less deals get to closed transaction status when information is prematurely leaked to the marketplace (49% as opposed to 72%) but also the average time to close increases by 70 percent from 62 days to 105. These figures are the product of research done by the Cass Business School.
Professor Scott Moeller of the Cass Business School in London and a former managing director and senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley managed the research.
The results of this study may help SPAC managers in their quest to find appropriate acquisitions. While SPACs and PEGs use an old model of slightly proactive and mostly reactive deal flow generation, the process, reliant on relationships and word of mouth advertising, creates a counter productive process for getting deals done. The Cass research supports the argument that new models for deal flow creation must be created.
In the case of a SPAC, where most of the associates and partners come out of the PEG world, two issues stand as obstacles to being successful and in compliance.
First, SPAC partners are forbidden by regulation to have any prior relationship with those companies they choose to acquire. Yet they use the aforementioned relationship based system of communication to foster deal flow. This is a dangerous practice and raises the question of conflict of interest.
Second, SPAC’s have a short time window in which to find and close on an appropriate acquisition. The old model, rife with conflict of interest possibilities, has as its foundation an antiquated system for deal flow generation. In the process of spreading the word on a deal with established relationships, necessary secrecy is dissolved. The very model used by SPAC’s and PEG’s to garner deal flow that will lead to an appropriate acquisition is self defeating. The old model creates a conundrum that both kills deals and those that do move forward take 70% longer to close.
In order to maintain secrecy as well as eliminate the conflict of interest question, the solution is to outsource the deal flow creation process. The old model does not serve either the SPAC’s or the PEG’s.
The means by which to advance expeditiously and in compliance is to contract intermediaries to find appropriate acquisition targets. While the SPAC’s and PEG’s are always open to fielding deals (reactive), a smart intermediary, who is also profit motivated, will not deliver choice targets. The good companies, once in the trusted embrace of an M & A intermediary, will lock them up in a sell side representation contract. Hence, the auction block is the only place a SPAC or PEG buyer will see these firms.
An intermediary who is contracted on the buy side of the transaction is the perfect means for satisfying both the SPAC and PEG need for: privacy, secrecy, no conflict of interest and an expeditious and efficient close.
Competition for the acquisition of profitable companies, thanks to globalization, is at a fevered pitch. Blank check companies and PEG’s must change their deal flow creation model and the sooner the better. Missed opportunity costs are quantifiable.
