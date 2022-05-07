Finance
Increase Your Income through International Trade
If you operate a small business, you may feel that your income potential is quite limited. However, you can increase and diversify your income through international trade.
1. Importing
Retail store owners can find additional products to sell from foreign manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers.
Advantages of importing include increased product selection, lower costs, and increased income.
You may even decide to go exclusively into the import business and become a wholesale distributor.
2. Exporting
Manufacturers can find new customers for their products in foreign countries.
Perhaps consumers in your country have lost interest in your product. It may have become obsolete because of technological advances. A foreign market, however, may be desirous of that very product.
Maybe there is an economic slump in your country. Another country may be experiencing a boom. Sales from customers in that country may help stabilize your income.
Exporting can also help smooth the peaks and valleys of your income. For instance, if you sold winter sporting goods, you could sell to both northern and southern hemispheres to help offset the seasonal nature of your business.
Of course, you might also consider selling sporting goods for all the seasons and still export to other countries to increase and diversify your income.
You could also become an Export Management Agent. Arrange for other domestic companies to sell their products to foreign corporations and earn a ten percent commission.
You would think that selling to foreign customers would be quite risky. However, use of letters of credit can protect all parties. An Export Management Agent might actually arrange for ninety percent of the sale to be paid directly to the domestic supplier and ten percent to be paid directly to himself.
3. Licensing
Consider becoming a licensing agent. Earn royalties by arranging for foreign corporations to manufacture and sell the products of domestic companies.
To learn more about making money as a licensing agent,
visit http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/licensing.html
4. Finder`s Fees
Imagine the possibilities for earning finder`s fees in
international trade!
You can earn fees from domestic companies for finding
foreign buyers (or for finding suitable imports from
foreign suppliers). You can also earn fees from
foreign companies for finding domestic corporations
that will buy their products (or for finding suitable
suppliers and products from domestic corporations).
To learn more about how to earn finder`s fees, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/finder.html
5. Drop Shipping
Visualize receiving an order from a customer based in a foreign country and not having to be bothered with shipping and handling the product. No customs declarations or brokers are required by you. This is because your drop ship supplier is handling those details.
You might collect $100.00 plus shipping of $15.00 from your foreign customer. You then simply send your customer`s order to your drop ship supplier with your payment of $65.00 (consisting of $50.00 wholesale cost plus $15.00 shipping). Your drop shipper will now fulfill the order. Congratulations! You just made fifty dollars.
To learn more about how to make money drop shipping, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/dropship.html
6. Mail Order
Add a mail order service to your existing business operation. Manufacturers, retail stores, and other businesses can increase their sales by using this additional method of selling that is very conducive
to international trade.
To learn more about mail order, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/mailord.html
7. Internet Marketing
You can also extend your reach to worldwide customers by means of the Internet. Methods of obtaining foreign business include affiliate marketing, online auctions, online stores, and websites.
To learn more about Internet marketing, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/netmrktg.html
Yes, to increase and diversify your income, consider international trade.
To learn more about international trade, visit
http://www.yenommarketinginc.com/impexp.html
Finance
Understanding Vision Health Insurance Before You Purchase a Plan
Vision health insurance is very confusing to most people. Understanding what this insurance is all about will help you determine if you need it or not. This insurance is an important part of any health plan and you have to understand it so that you can take advantage of its great benefits.
If you are wearing eye glasses or contact lenses, getting a vision health plan will greatly help you cut down on costs for eye glasses and contact lenses replacements. If you have perfect vision, getting a vision health plan would still help you save money on scheduled eye exams that you would most likely have from time to time. Here are several types of vision insurance that you have to know.
Vision Plans offered by major insurance providers offer great benefits and are accredited by many hospitals and private practitioners. Health care financing are offered by a lot of private practitioners. Flex accounts are usually set up by your employer. Talk to your employer about the healthcare plan that you have in your company and ask if a vision plan is included in your health plan.
If you are still not sure if you need vision health insurance or not, it’s good to know the differences of the benefits included in a normal medical health plan and a vision plan.
Not all examinations and procedures are carried by a medical health plan. In some instances, you’d have to pay for your eye exam on your own, as a routine eye examination is not usually covered by most insurance policies. A medical insurance may only cover your eye examinations if you are diagnosed with an eye health problem. Diagnoses like astigmatism and far sightedness may not be covered by your health insurance provider. Also, fees for eyeglasses and contact lenses are not usually included in a medical health insurance policy.
Vision health insurance is an important part of any health insurance policy. If your insurance does not have a vision plan, you might want to get a separate plan. Don’t take your eyes for granted. Serious eye conditions usually do not have symptoms until they are already in their late stages. Most people don’t find out they have serious eye problems until they go for an eye exam. With a vision health plan, you can have affordable routine eye exams and have the peace of mind that your eyes are healthy.
Finance
Manifesting Better Finances Through Subliminals Audios
When we are at the point in life where we need to ensure our money and finances are doing alright, some people might be discomforted to see and realize that their money situations might need some help.
This is about changing our minds and brains to help us act and think differently. We know that we might need a better financial situation and subliminals can help us by gradually changing our thoughts to encourage better money related habits.
Somehow too much of society started accepting and practicing inefficient and poor money habits that literally brought their finances down to very low point.
It is clear that a lot of people want to change their finances for the better, but it is not clear how this might be achieved over time and that is where subliminal usage comes in.
We just have to accept that very particular subliminal audios can be used to change and shift our thoughts into something far more desirable. They can hone our mental and emotional focus so that our lives change for the better both in the short term and in the months and years to come.
Consistent listening is required to reap the greatest rewards from subliminals, but that is one of the new positive habits that the audios can help us achieve. As you listen more your brain and life start to reflect very deep and dynamic changes over time, and that is why these audios are so powerful.
Some might be hesitant and almost doubtful that such deep and drastic change can come from listening to subliminals, but this is about using the audios and they have to be listened to in order to gain their benefits.
That is why a lot of people stay stuck and idle in their money lives because they do not change their habits over time, and they do not do anything that can immediately alter and shift their mental and physical habits in a very short period of time.
Subliminals can be used to enact very powerful and deep change, but the consistent listening part is where a lot of people fall away and that is simply not a problem when you consider how immensely powerful they can be on our lives.
The only drawback is that you need to keep listening in order to gain the higher benefits and advantages that the audios can bring you, and for most of us that isn’t much of a problem considering how deeply our lives and finances will change over the coming weeks and months.
Finance
How to Sell a Screenplay – Social Media Marketing and Networking
Knowing how to sell a screenplay is both what you know and who you know. As such, how to sell a screenplay has much to do with social media marketing and networking. The beautiful thing about social media communications is that film industry people, such as producers and directors, now maintain active social media presences. As a result, you have the opportunity to form a relationship with them and pitch them your movie, TV show, or film screenplay.
If you want to learn more about how to sell a screenplay to a producer without scaring them off, here are some necessary steps to undertake:
• Locate the producer’s website or social media profile.
• If the profile is a public one, send them a friend request online.
• Take the time to get to know them before you try to pitch them your project.
• When the time is right, proceed to pitch them your idea. The best time is if and when they ask you to.
Try to find producers who are producing films similar to the ones you want to make, if your goal is to sell a romantic comedy screenplay, for example, Jason Blum and the “Paranormal Activity” people are probably not going to be your best bet. If you are going to learn about how to sell a screenplay, one of the most important things to understand is that you need to find a producer that has an idea about your project and who has a background in making those kinds of films.
