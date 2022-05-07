Finance
Investing In Real Estate For Beginners: Apartment Complexes
Here is some advice for investing in real estate for beginners who are thinking about investing in apartment complexes. Many commercial property advisors with an opinion say that apartment complexes with over 150 units are the properties to buy, it’s not necessarily true. Multifamily units are indeed a solid investment. However, what you really want to invest in is where you can earn the most rent per unit. Often that is in multifamily complexes with less than 100 units.
When you are making a purchase bid for a large complex, you are often bidding against financial institutions with deep pockets. This creates two distinct disadvantages for you as a beginning investor.
First, most beginner commercial investors are forced to join a large consortium of other investors to get in on a multi-million dollar deal. This dilutes your ownership interest and the weight your opinion counts when issues arise such as when to sell.
Second, when you and your investors are bidding with the last dollars that you have to invest, the large institution can easily out bid you by several thousand more than you can raise. Going up against large institutional investors can be overwhelming.
There are many other reasons to invest in complexes with less than 125 units:
A. There is less upkeep and maintenance. You may be able to avoid the added expense of an on-site manager and full-time maintenance crew.
B. There are more medium-size complexes available at any given moment. That means less competition from other investors and more opportunity to find one with exceptional cash flow.
C. Cash on cash returns for medium complexes are frequently better than for large complexes as you are able to offer a wide variety of amenities and services.
D. You will not be dealing with a financial institution as the seller with a cumbersome sale policy. The seller will more likely be an individual or small partnership that can provide flexible sales terms if they choose.
E. They typically will require less equity to acquire. This means you can control the property as an individual or with a couple of partners. You thus own a higher percentage of the property and thus a bigger amount of the profits.
F. Often the less knowledgeable seller has avoided raising rents because they have become friendly with the tenants or they are afraid the vacancy rate will increase. By studying the local market rents and vacancy rates, you could find that you can immediately increase cash flow through rent increases.
There are some very good arguments to owning small apartment complexes in the 4 to 12 unit range. This can be a good start if you personally manage them and perform most of the maintenance. However, this size complex seldom generates enough income to leave a profit when a property management company is hired.
Investing for beginners can begin with small complexes and once the income is stabilized buy another. After a couple of years, you will have 3 or 4 small complexes located all over the city. This becomes a problem because now you have the equivalent number of units as a medium-sized complex but are still managing them yourself. You also have the added burden of having properties at multiple locations meaning you have to drive all over town to take care of maintenance and upkeep.
Medium-sized apartment complexes have long been the favored type of and classic value for commercial investing. Now is the ideal time to make this investment move. Vacancies are down and rents are up. Income can be very predictable.
Do the math and you will see that very small apartment buildings are more risky than medium but medium size complexes have advantages over the large complexes that we’ve already discussed.
If you own a small eight-unit complex, each unit represents 12.5% of the income stream. If you own a 80 unit complex, each unit represents 1.25% of the income stream. Still, an 80-unit complex is much easier to manage than a 175-unit complex.
Investing in real estate for beginners can be profitable, but you need to know what works best for you.
Tips For First Time Car Buyers to Get Online Auto Loans
What Are First Time Buyer Auto Loan Programs?
Whether you are buying your first new or used car or are planning to apply for online auto loans for the first time, understanding how automobile dealerships and lenders see you, and what you can do to improve that image, can help you to be prepared in advance of applying for online auto loans for the first time, so that you will be in a better position to get approved for an car loan with a lower interest rate and better terms. After all, you want your monthly auto loan payment to be the lowest it can possibly be, right?
Who might apply for first time buyer car loans? Some people that first time auto loan programs can help could be:
* Teenagers, personally buying their first car in their own name will need to apply for first time buyer auto loans as they have no credit history behind them
* College students living away from home for the first time frequently have not had time to build a credit history before leaving for school and so will often need to apply for first time buyer car loan programs
* People that have always paid cash for a vehicles in the past, but now want to upgrade to a newer one or are forced to take out automobile loan because they do not have the cash funds to buy a vehicle at present
* Immigrants that have moved here from other countries, and thus have left their credit histories behind, may need to apply for first time auto loan programs in order to start building a credit history
Not All First Time Auto Loan Borrowers are in the Same Boat
The first thing to realize is that not all first time borrowers are in the same boat. There can be a lot of differing factors that can either work in your favor, or against you when you are applying for online auto financing. For instance:
* Are you employed full or part time? If you are not employed, do you have an income? Not being employed is not necessarily a game stopper, but if you plan to have your name on the title of the car and on the auto finance, you will need to demonstrate that you have either a job, regular income, or other funds that you will be paying your monthly auto loan payment from. Of course, the higher that your income is, the easier it will be to qualify for lower interest rate first time buyer auto loan programs.
* Do you have no credit history, because you are just starting out your financial life, or do you have a bad credit history/low credit score because you have had a few credit slip-ups in the past? Dealerships will certainly work with you in either case. However, if you have a low credit score, depending on how bad your credit history is, the dealership may be inclined to offer you a higher rate of interest and a lower credit limit on first time buyer auto loans as opposed to someone that has not made any credit mistakes in their financial life yet.
Note, see our recent article entitled “How to Get Approved for an Auto Loan with Bad Credit if you have Low Income” to learn how to get unwanted items removed from your credit report to bring up your credit score.
* Will you have any funds available to make a down payment on your auto loan? Whether you are applying for first time buyer auto loans, or if you have had auto loans in the past and just need another one now, what every auto dealership or lender is going to take into consideration when assessing your application and the items on this list is; how much of a risk are they taking in making an auto loan to you and what if anything can they get you to do to mitigate that risk. Making a down payment is one thing that you can do to mitigate the dealership’s risk, making them more likely to quickly approve your automobile loan and to give you a more reasonable interest rate. In addition, a down payment will obviously bring down what you owe on the vehicle and so your monthly payments will be lower and more affordable. Down payments are usually not required to get online auto loans, but they can be very helpful when negotiating with a dealership. Even a small down payment can make a difference in how the dealership sees you.
* Is there someone that you know that would be willing to cosign for you on your auto loan? Cosigners are not required in order to get online auto loans, even if you have bad credit or no credit history at all. However, the use of a cosigner can save you a lot of money and make the application process go much more quickly and smoothly. A cosigner is someone that puts their name on your loan application along with yours, guaranteeing that the loan will be repaid. The limit and maximum amount of your automotive loan will be determined by the cosigner’s income and credit standing, not yours. So, if you choose to have a cosigner, make sure to pick one that has a high credit score. With a cosigner, there is really no need to look for first time buyer auto loans because you will be treated by the dealership as though the higher credit score and income were yours.
* What is the ratio of your monthly housing payment as compared to your income? A little known fact is that auto dealerships and lenders pay attention to this number. For instance, if you make $1,000 per month income, and your monthly housing cost is $300, then your housing cost takes 30% of your income. Anything over 40% will send up a red flag to the dealership/lender and they may need convincing that you can make your monthly payments on time. Take this into consideration when you complete your auto finance application.
Taking the above items into consideration, you should be able to get a clearer picture of how automotive dealerships and automotive loan lenders see you, and what you can do to control that image, at least to some extent. Once you have submitted your application, the die has been cast and you will see what the dealership offers you at that point.
Family Limited Partnerships in Asset Protection Plans
The Family Limited Partnership can provide a solid layer of defense between your assets and creditors. Once you have established an FLP, creditors pursuing the assets in the business are difficult. Should a creditor be awarded a judgment there is a specific court ruling that must take place in order to endeavor to receive distributions of profit from the partnership. Even if the creditor receives a charging order, that does not guarantee that the creditor will be paid any amount toward the debt, but rather places the creditor in a position of becoming a receiver of income, whether profits are recognized or not. The money is not distributed to the creditor, yet the creditor must pay taxes on the income derived.
The FLP is one of the most effective tools for asset protection. It helps to reduce estate and income taxes, gives the ability to manage assets while simultaneously denying creditors access to the asset.
General partners have the majority of control while limited partners have little or no control. The law rebuffs creditors’ rights to obtain interest in the partnership. FLP’s insulate your assets from lawsuits and help you to retain control over your assets. FLP’s are used to protect real estate, stocks & bonds, cash, jewelry, furniture and fixtures and any other personal and business assets. The FLP is a tax neutral entity. Unlike a corporation, you can freely transfer assets in and out of the Family Limited Partnership without concern about an adverse tax effect.
Establishing an FLP
The first step to take is to properly establish an FLP based on the needs of the client. The partnership agreement must be drafted accurately and ownership determined. Assets must be legally transferred into the FLP. Once this is done, your assets are protected. The FLP must be filed with the proper state official, usually the person who handles corporations. Check with your state division of corporations to determine the requirements and fees required for proper filing.
How it works
If a judgment is obtained, a creditor must then acquire a charging order against the partnership from a court of competent jurisdiction. The charging order entitles the creditor to the debtor’s portion of distributions from the FLP. However, if no distributions are made, the creditor does not get any money. The general partners who are the managing partners of the FLP remain in control of any distributions. If the partnership has profits that are not paid to the partners, the creditor receives a K-1 tax form as does every partner. The amount listed on this tax form must be included on the creditor’s income tax return and pay any tax to the IRS on money that was never received. As a consequence, few creditors ever apply for a charging order. The partnership agreement is confidential and is not filed with any government agency. The limited partners are not listed in any government filings so complete anonymity is provided.
Implementation and Design
A Family Limited Partnership (“FLP”) is a partnership formed by family members to assist in the preservation, management, and maximization of the family’s assets. The partnership is typically managed by a family corporation to ensure the viability of the partnership for subsequent generations. FLPs can provide solutions to many of the fundamental challenges families are confronted with, such as:
• Proper administration of family assets during the lifetime of the senior family members
• Capitalize on the full value as the assets are passed on to heirs
• The reduction of current income taxes
• Reduction of the taxable value of the family’s estate
• Assisting in gifting of assets to family members
• Safeguarding family assets from the unwarranted assertions of creditors
Organization of an FLP
In an FLP, the assets of a family are contributed to the partnership in return for limited partnership units. The division of the units is generally amongst the family members who are the limited partners and one or more corporations, LLCs, or trusts that own the greatest number of units as general partners. The general partners are the management portion and the limited partners do not have any say in the operation of the business. The partnership will pay to the general partners fees for services rendered. Those fees are deductible by the partnership and in turn are income to the general partner. Any typical business expenses of the partnership are allowable under IRS regulations as with any business.
Income Tax Advantages of a FLP
Once properly prepared and with the consent of the general partner or as determined by the Partnership Agreement, any of the units held by any limited partner can be gifted to family members, be purchased by a trust in exchange for a note, or donated to a charity in any fashion desired. If donated to a charity, the grantor will receive an income tax deduction for the fair Market value of the gift. Keep in mind that not all choices are necessary or advantageous to the limited partners, therefore proper advice from experts in the field may be needed.
Free Money Making Opportunities – Making Money With Zero Investment
There are many people who are greatly interested in knowing whether there are any online sites that will be providing them with online job that will be requiring no investment. For all those people there is great news since there are many numbers of jobs that are available over here.
One of the important for the selection of these jobs is that they should be selected in such a manner they will be offering long term benefits. These free money making opportunities will be of great use for many number of people to make good money which can also be useful to run their livelihood. Many people who have lost their permanent jobs have turned out to this source to make money.
Finding the online job
Sine there are large numbers of job that are available in the online source it becomes very important to do good amount of research before you take an appropriate decision. There are many jobs that are available in online area such as the affiliate marketing, website designing, filling forum, multi level marketing, paid surveys and many more.
There is also another job that will help you to earn good amount of money called the articles writing job. You will be able to earn large amount of money using any of the above part time or full time job provided you have good level of dedication and will power to succeed.
Factors influencing selection of job
When you have arrived at conclusion about the selection of the job then the next thing to be done is the selection of company that is providing the job. Since there are many companies which are providing this job it is essential to select the company which is greatly reputed and also the company should be having good level of experience in this online field. The other factor which shall be influencing the selection is the quality of the product and the cost of the product that is being marketed.
