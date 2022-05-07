Investment Banking Interview Questions – Preparation Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

OK, picture this: These investment banking interview questions are fired at you now in quick succession by two investment bankers sitting opposite you. Are you capable of answering them on-cue, right now?

“How would you calculate the value of a bond?”

“What stocks do you follow?”

“Do you play golf?”

“What’s the best idea you’ve had and how will you top it?”

“What is put-call parity?”

“Ever found a innovative solution to a complex problem?”

“Without using paper, what is 17 x 8.5?”

If you can’t answer these now, I’ll be honest, your chances are slim. These are only a FEW of the 80+ questions you could get asked at your investment banking interview. And you only get one chance to make your impression on these busy people!

Now, let me give you a couple of model questions and answers that are taken right out of my eBook.

If the interviewer asked me about a time when I had been in a leadership position and there was a difficult member of the team who was causing some aggravation, and how I handled the situation, I would say:

“I decided to sit him down and outlined his specific skills, which were X, Y and Z. I told him that the team needed his skills and of course, his valuable input. I reminded him of how exciting it would be if the team accomplished our goal. I kept a friendly attitude and carefully addressed the fact that his attitudes/actions were not congruent with what I knew he was capable of and reminded him of his past successes. The meeting ended on an energetic note and he assured me of his commitment; he only had to be reminded of why the goal, and why working with our team with his specific expertise, motivated him. He was quickly back on track achieving A, B and C, and ended up a great person to work with. I was proud to have him on our team.”

Here’s what I would say when asked a question like “What is Beta?”:

“Well, beta is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s return in relation to the market. If a stock has a beta of more than 1, it means that it is more volatile, or “swings more” than the market. And if a stock has a beta of 1, it is as risky as the market. If the beta is less than 1, the stock moves less than the market. But if a stock with a higher beta and therefore a higher risk would also indicate a higher return and vice versa. Basically, a stable blue-chip would have a beta of close to 1, where a volatile bio-tech firm would probably have a beta of more than 1.”

Do you see how easy it is once you have the model answers?

