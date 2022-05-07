Finance
It’s Time For Millennials To Get Their Finances In Shape
Most millennials are now in there 20s and 30s, beginning a career climb and also the time when you are making major financial decisions. These financial decisions can include home ownership, investment strategies, and family planning. Certainly, you want to try and avoid some of the financial hazards that have transpired in the lives of previous generations.
Financial literacy is seldom taught in school, so if you didn’t learn it at home growing up, your first time in the “real world” may get you into some financial distress. Read below to learn some of the top financial tips that will help millennials make smart financial decisions.
Take online money management courses
Because most millennials excel at technology, I would suggest signing up for courses in basic economics, accounting and budgeting. These types of courses can be very affordable and very well delivered by the online professor. I feel this is a very efficient way to update yourself on financial topics that may simplify and improve your financial life.
Build up your retirement savings
Did you know that Wells Fargo revealed that almost 50% of millennials weren’t planning for retirement? Make sure you participate in your employer’s 401(k) plan, even if you can only afford to contribute the minimum every month.
Make a list of your whole financial picture
I recommend you make a list of everything that is spent each month. After you have digested this information, ask yourself this question. How am I going to pay for all of this? There are also four essential things everyone should know about their finances: income, expenses, assets and liabilities. Having a firm comprehension of these items will help you make sense of your finances. There are many online tools that can help you connect all your accounts – Mint, Quicken just to name a few. I believe this is your first step in improving your finances.
Research passive income opportunities
Most of us work for money all our lives and never really put it to work for us. It is possible to use your job income for passive income from your investments. For example, the IRS says passive income can come from two sources: rental property or a business in which you do not actively participate. Make no mistake; passive income is not about getting something for nothing. It involves a lot of work and is definitely not a “get rich quick” scheme.
Start a savings account
Open up a share account at your credit union even if you can’t make regular deposits. You can use this account to put extra money aside for your short term and even long-term goals. This can also be used as your emergency fund. Shoot for 3-12 months of expenses, put aside for emergencies.
Pay yourself first
Once you have money in your hand from your paycheck, IRS refund, etc. always pay yourself first. Arrange for automatic transfers from your checking account directly to your share account every payday or on a monthly basis.
Do you know the impact of your credit score?
Everyone, but especially entrepreneurial millennials need to understand that their personal credit can be the defining factor in getting working capital in the future. Getting approved for a loan can be very challenging when your credit score is low. Learn how to read your credit report and check it frequently.
Reduce your debt faster
Pay off small debts first and gradually tackle the larger ones. This will allow you to see results and stay motivated.
Enlist the assistance of a trusted mentor
There is an overabundance of information online regarding financial literacy. However, picking the brain of someone you know and trust is better. Their insights are often tailor-made to your specific needs.
Remove extra costs
It is a proven fact that millennials have expensive habits ($5 lattes every day, eating out on a regular basis, designer fashions, etc.). Keep a close eye on your expenses and trim them where you can.
Raise your children to be financially savvy
At this point you may already have young children or planning to start a family. Teach them that saving money is essential. When they are old enough take them to your credit union and help them open up their own accounts. This will hopefully excite them to continue saving their own money.
I hope you use these financial tips to keep your finances on track while you are young. Remember, you have a very bright financial future ahead of you if you start now and stick with it!
We Are Not in Kansas Anymore
Introduction
In the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy’s character discovered “We’re not in Kansas anymore.” J. Stewart Black, Allen J. Morrison, and Hal B. Gregersen confront us with some analogous, sobering reality. The global leadership ranks are woefully deficient of the talent required to capitalize on international opportunity. Black et al. cite four dynamics that frame global leadership: country affiliation, industry knowledge, host country culture, and functional responsibilities.
Facts form truth. The same facts may form different truths for different national cultures. This hints at the complexity of international commerce and the challenges of its elusive mastery. Success, by necessity, demands transformational leadership because the dynamics of global activity are in perpetual flux. At issue, then, is what aspiring entrepreneurs must do in order to create value beyond their home country borders.
Americans are better consumers than producers of global products. Indeed, over three-quarters of the U.S. workforce is employed by service industries. Moreover, the U.S. has experienced a consecutive trade deficit since 1976. Even though small business is the backbone of job creation for the U.S. economy, the U.S. market has been sufficient to keep these enterprises busy. Although America is the biggest consumer market in the world, it is only a third of world population. Thus, Oz is worth exploring for its market potential.
First world, or western, countries have some material similarities to U.S. markets. The Judeo-Christian tradition influences natural, civil, and criminal western law. For example, the rule of law protects property rights for software vendors. Some second world economies, e.g., China, are adopting aspects of capitalism that create market penetration opportunities. However, western countries are cautious about exposing intellectual property in these markets for fear of unchecked piracy. For example, medical device manufacturers may desire tapping into the Chinese labor pool, but not at the expense of creating a competitor. Some third world, or developing, countries are already prime markets for some U.S. industries, e.g., oil and gas. One of the caveats in some of these countries regards theocratic law. For example, some Muslim nations are influenced primarily by the Mullah-interpreted Quran and Sharia law. As third world nations develop, more potential awaits U.S.-based global leaders. Indeed, some third world markets may develop even faster with American products.
Why Pursue Oz?
Successful long-term international strategy may traverse through Richard L. Daft’s four stages of development: domestic, which is germane to the home country; international, which commences as exporting after curiosity is sparked about foreign trade; multinational, which results in duplicative functions scattered across the worldwide footprint; and global, which manifests in boundaryless, integrated, intercontinental articulation for the business model. Assuming our aspirational global entrepreneur has a domestic foundation, the international stage represents the entry to the yellow brick road.
Some pertinent critical thinking questions protect our global neophyte from the “Field of Dreams” phenomenon. To wit, customers may not flock to her product. Keen leaders will spend time scrutinizing the differentiable value proposition from the customers’ perspective. First, exactly what is so appealing about her company’s widget to foreign customers? Would some countries be more disposed to use the product than others? If so, then why? Would the product have to be modified to sell in the new market, e.g., the Conformité Europeenne (CE) marking required of the European Union? What special regulatory hurdles await exported product, e.g., the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) equivalent of the Food and Drug Administration? What does the product lifecycle look like? Are there any environmental issues associated with product disposal, e.g., Japanese regulations emanating from its Environmental Agency and or the Ministry of International Trade and Industry?
Next, the leader will prioritize countries by total addressable markets. This analysis includes identifying impenetrable competitive positions as well as vulnerabilities. Then, the entrepreneur should examine barriers to market entry. This might entail law, regulation, licensing, distribution channels, infrastructure, and/or pricing. Finally, the global aspirant will codify an approach in strategy, replete with an action plan, goals, and execution responsibilities.
What is the Right Way to Approach Oz?
Assuming the exercise has yielded legitimate primary markets, there are several options for entering a country. The simplest form of international sales is pure exporting. This requires some knowledge of trade finance. Whereas the customer may prefer open terms, the exporter may commence with a confirmed, documentary letter of credit drawn upon the customer’s bank. However unpretentious this may appear, the majority of letters of credit transactions are discrepant, e.g., an inspection certificate is not included in the documentation. Fortunately, most discrepancies are not serious. None-the-less, a “clean presentation” is a prerequisite to payment.
Unless the product is proprietary, credit terms are part of a de facto pricing strategy reflective of customer cash flow and carrying cost to finance inventory. Therefore, the exporter will be pressured to offer terms. This decision may open doors to other complexities. Of course, the firm may ship directly from the U.S. on terms. More likely, however, the global executive will find an indigenous host country distributor to carry inventory. A joint venture, or strategic alliance, is another option. Perhaps the popular home country product complements a host country product sufficient to lure a partner to handle local customer relations.
Suppose the endeavor blossoms and hints of even greater opportunity. The entrepreneur might eventually establish its own legal entity-either to distribute or produce the merchandise. Alternatively, an acquisition accomplishes the same objective. However, acquisitions have unique challenges associated with process and cultural integration.
Charles W.L. Hill refers to international ownership as “foreign direct investment.” Once this bridge is crossed, the questions focus more intensely on leadership in the host country operation-an indigenous manager or an expatriate leader from the home country. Hill describes four unique challenges to foreign direct investment. First, countries are as different as fingerprints. Second, leadership problems are diverse in scope and complex in nature. Third, economic externalities, e.g., government fiats, artificially alter the execution environment. Finally, currency exchange rates fluctuate subject to economic and political risk. Even if a facility is established in the host country, the question of autonomy versus integration must be addressed. Global competitiveness is at least partially reliant on economies of scope and scale to minimize operating cost. Can the organization leverage centralized finance and human resources functions, for example, in support of the global footprint?
Just how serious is the pilgrim about reaching Oz? The “breakfast principle” offers some critical thinking value: chickens are involved by contributing eggs; pigs are committed by delivering bacon. To wit, the host culture may only recognize serious commitment through the manner of home country engagement. Does the home country platoon an expatriate to live among them and work side-by-side with the host country employees? Alternatively, does the home country recruit an indigenous host country leader? Either may work. Both approaches have attributes. Both have challenges. In short, despite the potential of the yellow brick road, surprises await the traveler.
Who Understands Oz?
Why won’t Dorothy’s Kansas paradigms work in Oz? Simply put, things are different. For example, Dorothy had no previous concerns about witches, flying monkeys, or ruby slippers. Even though the strategy and tactics of international commerce are important, they may pale in comparison to other issues. William Hitt offers four worldview prisms through which all human interaction is filtered: religion, science, philosophy, and daily life. Aubrey C. Daniels discounts the value of common sense as uniquely personal. Instead, Daniels defends critical thinking for universal truths. Daniels’ thoughts contrast with B.F. Skinner’s scientific management, which is comparatively dehumanizing. Interpersonal cognizance appears to be especially wise advice for international novices. Even a relatively simple letter of credit transaction presumes an order was consummated, but by whom? A leader based in the U.S. who travels to the host customers’ countries may handle initial activities. However, getting a passport only gets the leader past customs officials at the host country airport.
Morgan W. McCall, Jr., and George P. Hollenbeck offer useful suggestions for navigating cultural variation. While experience is a great teacher, miscues can squash good business opportunities. Ideally, the global executive previously traveled in the host country. Valuable immersion experiences include detouring from the touristy sites to soak up the nuances of the local culture. In the absence of solid grounding in the local culture, a mentor or acculturation course is prudent. One of the fundamental building blocks of culture is language. Knowing a language is one thing. Using it is another. The global leader needs to speak the language, confirm that the customers encountered speak English, or procure an interpreter.
Local values influence social etiquette and business norms. This entails how people interact with each other, including gender customs, the trappings of attire, and the tenor of conversation. For example, the degree of formality and the choreography in approaching the desired subject should be understood. The subtleties can be profound. Home country idioms may not translate well. Then again, context may communicate more than words.
Host country infrastructure should be understood. This begins with the potentially onerous political and governmental environment. Indeed, some countries are prone to bribes and kickbacks. While U.S. businessmen must abide by the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, those legal requirements and ethical choices will add to the challenges of success in some countries. A home country international law firm that has host country representation is a good investment.
Finally, the leadership style of the global executive is relevant. Successful styles in the home country may not work in the host country. The Geerte Hofstede Cultural Dimensions tool compares countries in terms of power distance, masculinity, long-term orientation, individualism, and uncertainty avoidance. The comparison of home and host countries offers general clues for leadership style decisions. This benchmark is a good point of reference for drilling down to organizational, team, and individual levels of interaction.
Motivating the value-creating Munchkins in Oz may bear no resemblance to the plainsmen of Kansas. Daniels opines to the necessity of pinpointing behaviors for systems of positive reinforcement. While this is universally applicable to all cultures, the methodology varies due to factors such as collectivism versus individualism. Daniels offers three avenues for discovering the workable solutions: asking, observing, and experimenting. The leader must apply incentive wizardry carefully for fear of inducing the opposite of intended consequences.
May One Thrive in Multiple Ozes?
McCall and Hollenbeck summarize core competencies of successful global executives. First, nimble minds creatively overcome challenges. Second, cultural chameleons adjust to their environments without compromising personal or corporate values. McCall and Hollenbeck add that culture sets the tenor of business, and consequently may overshadow the importance of business, per se. Third, the ability to indulge duality is differentiable. Black et al. describe duality as the ability to simultaneously embrace the contrasts and contradictions of home and host country commerce. Fourth, indefatigable tenacity is required to reap potential rewards of global commerce. Fifth, effective global leaders never compromise their true north, something Bill George and Peter Sims regards as the “moral compass” of unalterable values by which a leader governs personal behavior. Sixth, global leaders do not sacrifice their families for their careers. Finally, global leaders continually pursue unique value propositions to remain competitive.
Robert Rosen, Patricia Digh, Marshal Singer, and Carl Phillips write of four global leadership literacies: personal literacy, or self-awareness; social literacy, or emotional intelligence; business literacy, or scenario acumen; and cultural literacy, or situational adaptability. Collectively, the global entrepreneur may find in the host country a plethora of kindred spirits with a passion for success. However, the modus operandi for achieving success may dramatically differ.
Humility is a virtue, especially for Americans. Two of the chronic criticisms of American business professionals are the cultural collateral damage inflicted by self-confidence bordering on arrogance, and the prominence of financial results orientation at the expense of interpersonal relationships. The lesson is clear: slow down and get to know your counterparts. Stephen M.R. Covey reminds us that we judge ourselves by our intentions while others judge us by our actions.
Summary
Black et al. summarize four competencies of effective global executives: inquisitiveness, perspective, character, and savvy. Inquisitiveness approximates Andy Grove’s obsession that only the paranoid survive; therefore, leaders must continually probe for new value opportunities. Perspective leverages past lessons to understand new ones; some regard this as meta-leadership. What works in one venue may fail in another. Conversely, failure in one venue may succeed in another. Character is revealed and refined amid commerce in the struggle between right and wrong. Of course, global cultural disparity makes this more challenging. Savvy amounts to doing the right thing despite an incomplete understanding of all the variables.
Global leaders may think in international terms, but they should act in local ones. Oz is different from Kansas. Even so, Dorothy adjusted while she forged deep relationships with Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion while encouraging them toward accomplishments seemingly beyond their abilities. Aspiring global executives may approximate Dorothy’s odyssey to Oz. While there is no place like home, there are other places people call home in which it may be fulfilling to transact commerce while experiencing personal growth. Not only may this enrich the entrepreneur’s home country experience, but it may also do some good in the world. People who trade with each other tend not to declare war on each other.
Understanding Nagra 3 With Popular FTA Receivers
Nagra 3 is a form of encryption made by the Kudelski Group. This company is sub contracted by Dish network and Bell Express view for their smart cards for their paid subscription receivers. Nagra 3 is the third iteration of encryption and every 2 years they publish a new encryption. Nagra 3 is the last encryption under both current contracts and going forward in the future Dish network and Bell Express view has announced that they will make future encryption “in-house.” Nagravision is made simply to stop satellite pirates from getting free Television using satellite dishes and popular FTA Receivers such as Viewsat Ultra, Sonicview 4000 and a ton of others.
Many home consumers of FTA have noticed that all of their channels on EchoStar and BEV have gone completely dark and they are unable to get any channels on their television. Most people who have only been using FTA for a limited amount of time do not understand what is going on, and think there is another BIN file available that will fix their situation. Simply put, there is no stand alone BIN or Key file that will get all of your channels back to the way that they were. The only way people with FTA can get Television back is if they use a FTA receiver that has a dongle or IKS device.
IKS stands for Internet Key Sharing and is the latest way people with receivers can begin watching television right now. The current FTA Receivers supporting Dongles and IKS are; Nfusion Nuvenio HD, Nfusion Nova, Nfusion Solaris, Nfusion Phoenix, Sonicview 360 Elite, Sonicview 360 Premier, Sonicview 8000 HD, Neosat I-PRO 2000, Conaxsat Mini, DUO, TRIO, NANO, CaptiveWorks 4000,3000,800,700,650, 600 P and 600 S, also I-LINKS and KBOX with the KHUB. All of these FTA Receivers minus the Nfusion must have a dongle device.. People with are subscribed to Dish network or Bell Express view have received a new Smart Card during the last six months, if you do not have a smart card yet, and are a paid subscriber, please contact your local dealer.
Tips To Enable You To Get Trust Deeds For Sale
People will not remain working forever and there is a time which they will have to retire and so would want to secure their future by investing in trust deeds for sale. Real estate investments remain one of the most lucrative investment opportunities any person can delve into.
It is the good rate of return that has attracted many people to invest in this type of investment and the main problem with it lies in identifying correct methods that can be used to secure better deals. When you understand how to go about, you will for sure pot an investment opportunity which may translate to huge forward move in your life.
There are many avenues where you can get the information about this type of investment from. The most common is your local newspaper since there are many that are published on every day basis since for them to be formalized; they have to get published in a popular daily. When you keep on looking inside your local newspaper, you will absolutely be able to spot some of them regularly.
After spotting some of them, it is imperative that you make an offer to the buyer by convincing him or her that you can pay for what they need at attractive rates. When you offer a good rate, the owner may get interested and sell the investment. There are some owners who speculate with prices and wait for the best deal to come their way before disposing off their investment.
The internet is also one rich source of information on investment opportunities and when you use your search engine well, you definitely get to see many options popping up and from the long list that you will see and for sure you will perhaps be at a position to get whatever you need. When you search over the internet, you are able to spot many offers and it is from them that you can choose the ones which suit your needs most.
You could also find many websites that deal in trust deeds for sale and all you are required to do is sign up and enjoy the services on offer. There are many of such companies and when you are a member, you get access to many deeds on sale. This guarantees you of wider options.
Furthermore, any person who would like to invest in trust deeds cannot ignore visiting registered property agents since in most instances; they sell this kind of investment on behalf of the owners.
After spotting some of them, you will find it necessary to present an attractive proposal which will make the real estate an agents consider selling it to you. When you assure them that you are able to pay the amount demanded, they will sell it to you.
Also, some certain sites are exclusive to real estate agents which are not only registered but also meet certain minimum standards. In such sites, there are adverts about trust deeds for sale.
