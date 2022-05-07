Finance
Job Creation Strategies for Youths in Nigeria: What the Government Can Do
JOB CREATION STRATEGIES
- The U.S. needs 25 million barrels of oil daily, and pumps about 8 million of those barrels domestically. The U.S. oil and gas industry provides employment directly or indirectly to 9.6 million Americans. By proportion, since Nigeria pumps 2.8 million barrels of oil daily, we should have 2.8 million Nigerians employed in our oil and gas industry. The question is how many Nigerians are employed in our oil and gas industry, and how can we increase the number?
- Sometime ago, President Jonathan spoke about the deforestation of Nigeria’s forests. Our solution to this problem can help develop our gas industry and create thousands of jobs in the process. Nigeria currently exports most of the gas we generate, and the rest that are not exported is burned off. Nigeria burns $2 billion worth of gas yearly. That is enough to build 2,000 mega watts of power that can light up two million homes. Multiply that by ten or twenty years, and we have lost an opportunity to build 40,000 megawatts of power and create employment for millions of Nigerians.
- Therefore, to reduce deforestation and create employment, we need to create a gas industry that is completely private. If 50-60 % of Nigerians cook their food with LPG or propane we can spurn an industry that changes our oil and gas economy from being an extractive industry into an industry that is domesticated and generating employment and commerce for our people. Imagine how many Nigerians will be employed in pumping, processing, filling and distributing 20-50 million cooking gas cylinders per month. So rather than just extract our oil and gas assets, we should take them through our own domestic commercial process. That is how you create jobs.
- Nigeria’s teledensity has grown from less that 10% to over 50%. Today, over 70 million Nigerians have at least one phone, most have two, yet there is not a single phone manufacturer in Nigeria that makes the handsets used by Nigerians. There are no battery manufacturers that make batteries for those phones, and there are no Nigerian manufacturers that make cords for the hand sets. No Nigerian software industry is involved in writing software for the phones, and I don’t even think any of the handsets are assembled in Nigeria. That is 2 million jobs we could have created by insisting that any company that wants to sell their handsets to Nigerians must open a manufacturing and an assembly plant in Nigeria.
- The Lagos state government of Babatunde Fashola recently stated that they have established a poultry farm in Ikorodu that will produce 20,000 tons of poultry per years and provide jobs for 400 people. While this is commendable, what is needed to be pointed out to our leaders is that the business of government is not business. The business of government is to empower its own people, by providing the right environment and infrastructure necessary for entrepreneurs to thrive. For example, what if the Lagos state government had empowered, facilitated the training and guaranteed the capital necessary for 400 citizens to each create a poultry farm that can produce 20,000 tons of poultry and employ 400 citizens each? Then Lagos state would have created 160,000 jobs in the poultry industry that can produce 8 million tons of poultry per year.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development, the Ministry of Communication Technology and the Private sector unveiled an initiative tagged You Win( Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria) to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship in youths and facilitate the creation of more jobs for young Nigerians.
The Minister of State for Education, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said the Federal Government will invest in technical and vocational education to create about one million jobs through a collaboration with educational institutions in Taiwan, South Korea and United Kingdom to create access to functional vocational education for Nigerian youths. He says the focus is to use technical and vocational education to create jobs for Nigerian youths
The World Bank advocates a “three-lens approach” to youth empowerment involving
- Working for youth as beneficiaries
- Engaging youth as partners
- Supporting youth as leaders
According to the World Bank, policymakers should frame correct social as well as economic policies based on these “youth lenses”. To bring this about requires the following broad initiatives:
Changing the Policy Environment: The policymakers need to expand access to and enhance the quality of education and health services. The policymakers need to give young people a voice to articulate the kind of required assistance and the opportunity to participate in the delivery of assistance policies.
Develop Youth Capabilities: To help the young people to choose the best from these opportunities, policymakers need to develop the youth’s capabilities. To do this, the policymakers first have to recognize the youth of their country as a strategic resource and vital decision-making agents. They also need to make sure that the youth are well-informed, sufficiently resourced and judicious while making their decisions.
Provide Second Chances: The policymakers have to provide the young people with an effective system wherein they should grant the youth with second chances. For this, they have to implement target programs that would provide hope to the younger people as well as provide them incentives to positively reshape their destinies.
Increase Investment in Youth: If done properly, investment in youth especially during the five life transitions of youth will develop, safeguard and put in place proper human capital. As the youth undergo each transition from learning, work, health, family and citizenship, public policies and investments in youth can determine their directions and can prevent the youth from going off-track especially when there are economic crises and markets do not provide sufficient economic opportunities.
Create a Productive Working Life: Once youth obtain the necessary skills, it is important to deploy those skills. This should be done by framing policies and implementing programs that would benefit the rich and poor so that there is fair and even competition. The states have to realize that freeing up their economy to foreign investment not necessarily restricts their role but in fact increases their role in the economic affairs. The policies that open up the economy will become youth friendly only if the government is able to direct proper resources towards the youth and provide them access to jobs that are created due to liberalization of the economy.
Frame Policies that Enhance Youth as Decision Makers: policymakers in countries where youth economic marginalization is a major reality need to help young people make appropriate decisions to seize the opportunities that do exist. In the contemporary world, young people increasingly make their own life-course decisions on their own. These affect their future.
The state needs to inform the youth about these and other issues unknown to youth by intervening in the school and educational institutions on a regular basis, by making use of the media, by enhancing the content of campaigns directed towards the welfare of youth and by harnessing new technologies that would help to educate the youth. These include informing youth through social campaigns highlighting the importance of education. The states and policymakers also need to tap worldwide knowledge with the help of new technologies such as the Internet to inform youth.
Direct Programs Properly: This is in fact one of the most important things that states need to do to overcome the youth economic marginalization. An economic program targeted towards enhancing the social and economic welfare of youth is of no use if it fails to reach the youth who need it. This is especially applicable to developing countries as many policies that government frames for the benefit of the youth are unable to reach them adequately due to the intermediate and corrupt forces that create a divide between the rich and the poor.
Finance
5 Reasons Why You Need a Passive Income Stream
You probably have heard the phrase, “Make money while you sleep”. It’s a common phrase that describes the power of passive income, i.e., make a product one time and reap the rewards for years to come.
Passive income can benefit absolutely everyone, no matter what type of business you have, whether it’s product-based or service-based. The key is to make your product creation process as simple and as inexpensive as possible. This doesn’t mean that your product will be cheap; it means that you focus on your area of expertise that solves a common problem for your audience, and create a quality product around it.
First, let’s review why coaches need to create a stream of passive income:
1. Supplement your income when a client cancels their contract. No one wants to think about losing a client (or two!) but it happens. Instead of panicking at the idea of finding a new client to fill that space, you can approach the task calmly, knowing you have passive income to fill that gap temporarily.
2. Expand your name recognition and attract new buyers from your target audience. The world is a big place, and you always have the opportunity to reach new people in your target audience. Pricing products on the low end for passive income, can entice newcomers to learn more about you and your coaching practices.
3. Attract speaking or media engagements. Event organizers and reporters are constantly searching online for speakers or interview subjects. If you have products as part of your business and have a consistent passive income marketing plan, the media will likely find you faster in their online searches. Adding these events to your media profile can elevate your authority level, too.
4. Taking your prospects through a sales funnel, starting with a low-priced passive income product, ultimately leads them to your more expensive coaching packages. A sales funnel is a must-have for coaches, because people want to know about your work prior to paying hundreds or thousands of dollars on a coaching package. Showcase your expertise with smaller, passive income products first, then entice those buyers with your higher priced packages.
5. Use passive income products as part of your overall marketing plan. When you have products, you can run promotions which garner attention on social media. Offer a freebie, a bonus, if they buy a coaching package, or offer a chapter of your eBook as a teaser to entice them to buy. Unique promotions will attract attention from new prospects in your target market.
Is Passive Income Really Passive?
There are many benefits of passive income as an additional stream of income, but some coaches have questioned if you can really ‘set it and forget it’ when it comes to creating passive income. Let’s explore this a bit further.
First of all, creating any kind of product takes some time. Even if you’re taking the information from your own experiences, you’ll need time to write it out or record it. You’ll need to allow time for proofreading and editing. If you outsource some of the editing and design tasks, you’ll have other people’s availability added to the mix. So time is certainly involved, but by delving into expert material you already know, the first part of creating the product should be simple.
Once your product is complete, you’ll have a launch to prepare for. As wonderful as search engines may be, you don’t want to hope and pray that people find your product; you have to tell them you have a product available, which means press releases, social media blitzes, a book release party, virtual book tour… the list could go on and on. To showcase your new product, you need to claim the spotlight.
After your launch is over, you can refocus your energies on your coaching clients; however, you don’t ever want to fall into the ‘forget it’ phase, because people need reminding. You don’t have to email them every day about your product, but don’t be afraid to mention it in your weekly newsletter or as a postscript in other email blasts.
Here are some additional actions you can take to promote your product(s):
· Add a graphic to your website home page with a link to your sales page.
· Create an affiliate program for others to promote your product for a commission and send out an announcement about it.
· Create a monthly social media message which includes occasional promotions of your product.
Organic sales are wonderful, and they certainly happen, but you shouldn’t depend solely on the search engines to bring buyers to you.
Paid ads on Facebook, Google, and YouTube can also get the word out about your product(s). Be sure to monitor your ad performances so you know what’s working and what’s not.
In Conclusion
Passive income products can boost your sales, your business assets, and your confidence. I say “confidence,” because there’s nothing quite as bolstering as seeing sales coming in continuously from a product you created once.
You also can expand your name recognition and attract more media attention with passive income products.
Is passive income really passive? No, but the work that needs to be done to create a product which produces passive income, only has to be done once to bring in income for years to come.
Are you convinced that creating a passive income product will increase your sales? Then you can save a lot of time by using our handy “Product Creation Planner.”
Learn how to…
- Create a product that will get results for your clients and passive income for you
- Craft a sales page that sells your product on auto-pilot
- Create easy add-ons that increase perceived value, so you can charge more
- Use materials and content you already have so you can create a product in record time, any time
Find out more here: https://iaplifecoaches.org/product-creation/
Finance
Get the Best Forex Education Now
There are many people taking up forex trade, these days. For being a good forex trader, one has to acquire good forex education. The education in forex trading will introduce you to the basic concepts like the trading practices, inference from currency quotes, the forex charts, suggested online trading in forex, the advantages of forex trading over stock trading etc. It will enable you to develop your trading skills, formulate strategies on your own, invest online and come out as a successful forex trader.
You can educate yourself from various websites. The education obtained should be robust, powerful and logical. It should be presented in a manner so that the reader can navigate through the contents easily.
Continuous readings about the fine points of forex trade will make you trade in a better way. The internet education provides several dynamic features such as interactive graphics, 3 dimensional charts, simulated platforms and bars. Good software related to forex trading education will help in gauging the price action and the analysis of the same. Trend line, charts and future data can be used for making predictions.
By acquiring proper forex trading education, you can attain the following benefits:
-Assessment of currency for its profitability and increasing your profit stakes.
-Deciding the currency that is to be traded and that is not and predicting their movements.
-Improving the trading strategies.
-Taking steps to avoid the usual mistakes.
-Developing strategies to save effort, time and money.
The software also provides the links that you can use for trading. Good forex trading education will enable you to select the proper software and services that provide the best value for your hard earned bucks. There are also video CDs available in the market which contains interactive manuals, video clips, real charts etc which you can refer while trading.
Your contacts with brokers, traders, forums, reading magazines can update your knowledge that is necessary for becoming a good forex trader.
Finance
Visa Says You Can Buy Almost Anything, Except Crypto Currencies
The news this week is that several banks in the USA and the UK have banned the use of credit cards to purchase crypto currencies (CC’s). The stated reasons are impossible to believe like trying to curtail money laundering, gambling, and protecting the retail investor from excessive risk. Interestingly, the banks will allow debit card purchases, making it clear that the only risks being protected are their own.
With a credit card you can gamble at a casino, buy guns, drugs, alcohol, pornography, everything and anything you desire, but some banks and credit card companies want to prohibit you from using their facilities to purchase crypto currencies? There must be some believable reasons, and they are NOT the reasons stated.
One thing that banks are afraid of is how difficult it would be to confiscate CC holdings when the credit card holder defaults on payment. It would be much more difficult than re-possessing a house or a car. A crypto wallet’s private keys can be put on a memory stick or a piece of paper and easily removed from the country, with little or no trace of its whereabouts. There can be a high value in some crypto wallets, and the credit card debt may never be repaid, leading to a declaration of bankruptcy and a significant loss for the bank. The wallet still contains the crypto currency, and the owner can later access the private keys and use a local CC Exchange in a foreign country to convert and pocket the money. A nefarious scenario indeed.
We are certainly not advocating this kind of unlawful behavior, but the banks are aware of the possibility and some of them want to shut it down. This can’t happen with debit cards as the banks are never out-of-pocket the money comes out of your account immediately, and only if there is enough of your money there to start with. We struggle to find any honesty in the bank’s story about curtailing gambling and risk taking. It’s interesting that Canadian banks are not jumping on this bandwagon, perhaps realizing that the stated reasons for doing so are bogus. The fallout from these actions is that investors and consumers are now aware that credit card companies and banks really do have the ability to restrict what you can purchase with their credit card. This is not how they advertise their cards, and it is likely a surprise to most users, who are quite used to deciding for themselves what they will purchase, especially from CC Exchanges and all the other merchants who have established Merchant Agreements with these banks. The Exchanges have done nothing wrong neither have you but fear and greed in the banking industry is causing strange things to happen. This further illustrates the degree to which the banking industry feels threatened by Crypto Currencies.
At this point there is little cooperation, trust, or understanding between the fiat money world and the CC world. The CC world has no central controlling body where regulations can be implemented across the board, and that leaves each country around the world trying to figure out what to do. China has decided to ban CC’s, Singapore and Japan embrace them, and many other countries are still scratching their heads. What they have in common is that they want to collect taxes on CC investment profits. This is not too unlike the early days of digital music, with the internet facilitating the unfettered proliferation and distribution of unlicensed music. Digital music licensing schemes were eventually developed and accepted, as listeners were OK with paying a little something for their music, rather than endless pirating, and the music industry (artists, producers, record companies) were OK with reasonable licensing fees rather than nothing. Can there be compromise in the future of fiat and digital currencies? As people around the world get more fed up with outrageous bank profits and bank overreach into their lives, there is hope that consumers will be regarded with respect and not be forever saddled with high costs and unwarranted restrictions.
Crypto Currencies and Blockchain technology increase the pressure around the globe to make a reasonable compromise happen this is a game changer.
Stay tuned!
Job Creation Strategies for Youths in Nigeria: What the Government Can Do
Legacies Season 4 Episode 13: March 31 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Orioles game Friday against Royals rained out, rescheduled as doubleheader Sunday
Hanako Kun Chapter 90: Release Date and Read Manga Online
5 Reasons Why You Need a Passive Income Stream
Get the Best Forex Education Now
The Seven Deadly Sins Watch Order | Easy 2022 Guide
Better Call Saul: What To Expect from the Final season and reasons to watch Breaking Bad if You Haven’t Already Done So
Visa Says You Can Buy Almost Anything, Except Crypto Currencies
Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And What Is It About?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion