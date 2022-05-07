News
Jose Miranda upstages fellow rookie in Twins’ 2-1 victory over Oakland
Jose Miranda upstaged his fellow rookie on Friday.
On the night Royce Lewis made his major league debut, Miranda hit a second-deck home run to left to start the Twins on their way to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland A’s at Target Field.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Twins, who lead the American League Central Division.
Miranda and Lewis were teammates in St. Paul before Miranda was called up to the big leagues on May 2. Lewis was called up on Friday afternoon to take the roster spot of Luis Arraez, in Baltimore quarantining with COVID-19, and play in place of Carlos Correa, who was hit in the right middle finger by a pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles.
Leading off the second inning, Miranda took a 3-1 pitch from Oakland starter Zach Logue and drove it an estimated 404 feet into the second of the second deck for his first major league home run and a 1-0 Twins lead.
Byron Buxton added a solo home run to start the fifth inning, his ninth of the young season, and rookie Josh Winder struck out eight and gave up just one unearned run in his second major league start.
Lewis did all right, as well, lining a single to right field in the eighth inning for his first major league hit. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft also made all the defensive plays that came his way, finishing with three 6-3 putouts.
Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagan each pitched scoreless innings for the Twins, Pagan getting out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his third save of the season. Miranda made a key play, fielding a swinging bunt from Stephen Piscotty and forcing Sheldon Neuse out at home. Pagan then got Chad Pinder swinging on a 3-2 count.
The teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
News
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
One of the great observations about baseball is that it’s the only sport where you can fail 70 percent of the time and still be considered a success.
Saints outfielder Derek Fisher is among the many who can relate. Talented enough to be a first-round draft pick in 2014 and to reach the major leagues three years later, Fisher finds himself at the age of 28 still trying to gain a foothold in the major leagues.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Fisher said prior to the Saints’ 6-2 loss to Iowa on Friday night at CHS Field. “This game is extremely humbling for everybody at different ages and different stages. I think what makes baseball players appreciate the game the most is that we appreciate the people before us and what they’ve done, because we know how hard the game is.”
Fisher spent at least part of the past five seasons in the major leagues, including four games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The Twins signed him as a minor-league free agent in December.
While Fisher said he was able to stay relatively injury free early in his professional career, the past two years have been a different story. Included was a bout with COVID-19.
“It’s made me appreciate the game more,” he said, “and appreciate the days you can be on the field.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Fisher, drafted by Houston in 2014, was on Astros’ World Series roster in 2017. He scored the winning run in Game 5 as a pinch-runner.
“I got to play with guys who I had watched on TV,” Fisher said of the experience. “Guys I can definitely thank for the things I have learned. I was roommates with (Astros third baseman Alex) Bregman coming up all the way through (the minors), and we’re still friends.”
The Astros claimed the world championship that season, and while Fisher cherishes his World Series ring, he’s more inclined right now to think about the future than the past.
“We all have high expectations, and we’re all hard on ourselves,” Fisher said. “As we play we just want to keep getting better, and don’t look back at those moments. There will be a time and place for that, but for me that’s not right now.
“I feel like I’ve played for so long, but I’m only 28. I still have plenty of time left.”
A big man who can also run, Fisher said he can still do the things that made him a first-round pick. But he’s not the same player.
“The mental side of the game has gotten really big for me,” he said. “Early in my career I was really honed in on mechanics. Now it’s just the feeling of competing when the lights go on instead of trying to be perfect.
“This year has been a lot of fun, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
BRIEFLY
With shortstop Royce Lewis being called up to the Twins, infielder Kevin Merrell has joined the Saints from Double-A Wichita. Merrell signed as a minor-league free agent in January.
News
Metro Transit police chief resigns to take U.S. marshal post; interim chief appointed
Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell resigned Friday after being confirmed last month as the next U.S. marshal for the District of Minnesota.
The Metropolitan Council, which oversees the Twin Cities transit agency, will launch a national search for his successor.
Richard Grates, who most recently served as the captain of the Metro Transit police force’s patrol division, has been appointed as interim chief.
A second-generation police officer, Grates joined the Metro Transit Police Department in 2005 and has worked in patrol, light-rail safety and investigations.
In a statement, Metro Transit general manager Wes Kooistra credited Frizell with numerous achievements since his appointment in August 2019, when he left the Minneapolis police force after 26 years.
“Chief Frizell consistently demonstrated his commitment to 21st Century Policing and to the safety of the people we serve during a most challenging time,” Kooistra said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “Under Chief Frizell’s leadership, the Metro Transit Police Department implemented body-worn cameras, established the Real Time Information Center, and expanded the nationally recognized Homeless Action Team.”
News
Westbound Interstate 94 closed near downtown St. Paul this weekend
Portions of Interstate 94 near downtown St. Paul will be closed this weekend for concrete pavement repair, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes will be closed with a detour set up between Interstate 35E and Marion Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday while crews pour new concrete between 12th Street and John Ireland Boulevard.
In addition, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be two lanes between the I35E and I-94 junction and Marion Street until early summer as part of a two-year project that began last year.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.
