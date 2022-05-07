News
Judge clarifies water restrictions around White Bear Lake. Communities still seek legislative solution.
Cities affected by the long-running legal fight over the level of White Bear Lake recently received some clarification from a Ramsey County judge regarding whether water to nearby schools, hospitals, hotels and other businesses could be cut off.
The possibility of the water supply being cut to non-residential customers within five miles of the lake was raised by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in a court filing earlier this year. To meet a court-ordered collective annual withdrawal limit for White Bear Lake, DNR officials said in February, severe limitations would need to be placed on water usage.
That court order, issued in 2017 by Ramsey County District Judge Margaret Marrinan, effectively prohibits the DNR from issuing new or expanded groundwater pumping permits within five miles of the lake.
DNR officials determined, after extensive groundwater modeling work, that to implement the court order through permit modifications only, groundwater use within five miles of the lake would need to be limited to 55 gallons per person per day for domestic use and that all other groundwater uses — commercial, institutional, industrial and agricultural — would need to be terminated.
That news rattled the municipalities within the five-mile radius of the lake, including White Bear Township, White Bear Lake, Lake Elmo, Mahtomedi, Vadnais Heights, Oakdale, North St. Paul, Hugo, Lino Lakes and Stillwater.
But Marrinan last week issued an order clarifying that the municipalities could still provide non-residential customers within five miles of the lake with water and that a 55-gallon per person per day limit is not part of the court’s order.
“For clarity, nothing in the court’s prior orders prohibits municipalities with water appropriation permits from furnishing water to nondomestic users such as hospitals, grocery stores, public services or other commercial or industrial uses,” Marrinan wrote.
Jess Richards, the agency’s assistant commissioner, said Thursday that the DNR could not comment on the order. “We are still assessing any implications the judge’s order may have on our water appropriations and White Bear Lake related work,” he said.
LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION?
On April 5, the Lake Elmo City Council enacted a moratorium on new plats in a section of the southern part of the city because of concerns about the city’s water supply. The one-year moratorium puts a halt on new plats — for both residential and commercial developments — in an area of the city located between Keats Avenue, Manning Avenue, Interstate 94 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the city’s Old Village area.
City officials said they had no choice but to enact the moratorium after the city’s request to the DNR for an amendment to its water-appropriations permit was denied in May 2021.
City officials applied for the amendment to increase the city’s allowed water usage due to rapid growth — 1,400 new houses, 300 new apartment units and numerous businesses — over the last five years, said City Administrator Kristina Handt.
Because there is no surface water source — like the Mississippi River or the St. Croix River — in Lake Elmo and because of the city’s issues with PFAS contamination, city officials are turning to the Minnesota Legislature for help.
A bill authored by state Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, would require the DNR to approve permit-amendment requests for appropriations and new wells from communities within five miles of White Bear Lake, provided that request is consistent with a DNR-approved water-supply plan prior to 2021.
“Given that the judge says she is not going to allow wells for new growth and given that there is not a surface-water solution available, we have to pursue a legislative solution,” Handt said. “I know the judge has put a lot of work into this in the last 10 years, but we should not have policy set by one person. It needs to go through the legislative process and involve all the stakeholders.”
Opposition to the bill has come from local environmental groups, including the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. MCEA officials said it would undermine Minnesotans’ right to file lawsuits to protect water and other natural resources from pollution by creating an exception to the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act “in an attempt to prevent reductions to water pumping permits that may affect the water level of White Bear Lake.”
OTHERS WATCHING
Lake Elmo is the first city to have its appropriations permit denied as a direct result of the court order. Other municipalities affected by the court order are watching closely.
Hugo officials say the regulations are “counterproductive.”
“The city of Hugo has a history of responsible water use, combined with extensive groundwater-recharge practices,” City Administrator Bryan Bear said. “These types of regulations are counterproductive to our efforts, and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding this issue is damaging.”
Stillwater officials say they may have dodged a bullet because the city, like Lake Elmo, has just one well in the five-mile radius.
Unlike Lake Elmo, however, the Stillwater well taps an aquifer that flows away from White Bear Lake. Because of that, Marrinan is expected to issue an order that would remove Stillwater from any potential restrictions.
“There’s a sense of relief for our city,” said Shawn Sanders, director of public works. “It would have affected the city immensely if we had to come up with our own surface water, or have no irrigation once the lake drops below 923 feet. That would have a large impact on our residents and would be difficult to enforce.”
Kurt Warner says Daniel Jones should embrace prove-it year: ‘It doesn’t mean the Giants don’t believe in you’
The Giants said they believe in Daniel Jones, but their decision not to pick up his fifth-year option said something else: that they’re hedging their bets.
Jones is smart enough to understand that. As best the Daily News can gauge, he is not hanging his head. He is more determined than ever to embrace the challenge of proving his worth as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Me personally, observing him and seeing Daniel, he’s the same Daniel,” Saquon Barkley said this week at a United Way charity event in Manhattan. “He’s coming in every single day and working because he wants to be great.”
Several league sources look at this team, though, and they don’t see an optimal situation for Jones to thrive and win immediately, even after the first-round pick of right tackle Evan Neal.
This is the first year of a long-term rebuild and salary cap cleanup. So is it even fair to expect Jones to blossom into a franchise QB when the team around him still doesn’t look ready?
Absolutely, said Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who overcame much longer odds as an undrafted quarterback than a first-rounder like Jones.
“Everybody wants to get their big deal two years before the contract is up and wants teams to commit to them for next decade, but it doesn’t work that way,” Warner, 50, an NFL Network analyst, told the News on Friday. “Daniel has to be realistic and say ‘You know what? I haven’t played at that level to say I’m a franchise guy yet.’
“It doesn’t mean he can’t,” said Warner, a former Giant. “The lack of weapons around him could be a reason for why he hasn’t yet. And it doesn’t mean the Giants don’t believe in you. It doesn’t mean they don’t want you to be that franchise quarterback. But the money at that position is crazy.”
So Warner said the Giants’ decision to avoid picking up the $22.384 million fifth-year option made sense to him. He doesn’t think the Giants are talking out of both sides of their mouths. He believes Jones still has a real chance to lock down this job for the long term.
“I think it was the right thing to do by the organization and in accordance with how Daniel has played to this point,” Warner said. “But I don’t think it’s contradictory to what the Giants are saying. They’re saying we’re going to put a team around him and create an infrastructure so he has the chance to show us what he’s going to be. And if he does, we’re gonna sign him to that deal.
“But he hasn’t shown us yet.”
Jones, 24, knows he hasn’t done enough, even if a dearth of quality players around him and a revolving door of play-callers have contributed plenty to the disappointment.
“I take full responsibility for how I’ve played, and we haven’t won enough games,” Jones said in early April. “We haven’t scored enough points. We haven’t done things well enough. I take responsibility for that.”
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, asked this week about Jones’ long odds, viewed the situation optimistically for the Giants’ QB.
“I think opportunity is all you can ask for in this league, especially at the quarterback spot,” Fitzpatrick said at Willie Colon’s charity golf event in Summit, N.J. “There’s only 32 jobs. So to have the opportunity to go and play, that’s all you can ask for. And you’re either gonna prove it or not.”
One source also pointed out that the fifth-year option wouldn’t have provided more security for Jones as the Giants’ 2023 starter anyway. If he played poorly this year and they’d picked up the option, the team would still be looking to draft a quarterback next spring regardless.
If he plays well, they can retain his rights for 2023 with the franchise tag (around $31 million) or transition tag (about $28 million), or sign him long-term.
Giants GM Joe Schoen will be in a tricky spot next year if Jones falters, though.
Schoen wasn’t able to turn this year’s overflowing draft capital into an extra first rounder for next year. And he didn’t draft a mid-round quarterback for coach Brian Daboll to develop, either.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins all have multiple 2023 first rounders, and all five have a chance to be in the QB sweepstakes.
So while the Giants have put Jones on notice, they have a lot riding on him turning the corner.
Still, what exactly would it mean for Jones to take the next step? Outside of winning more games, what does he need to show?
Warner said it’s important to “temper expectations” and not demand a Josh Allen-like “transcendent jump” just because Jones is running the same offense Daboll used in Buffalo. He called Allen a “unique and special” talent.
But he said “when you play the game, you’ve got to make second-level throws consistently when you’re not playing in a perfect world. And in this offense, Josh Allen was given the opportunity to make those second-level throws, and that’s what separated him — his ability to make those throws.”
“I’m not sure that’s Daniel’s game,” Warner added. “Is that because of the system and where he’s been, or because of who he is and how he has to play the game? That’s the biggest question about this offense and the fit. Are they gonna try to make him do the things Josh Allen did? And if they do, Daniel’s gonna get to show us if he can be that kinda guy.”
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on WFAN this week that he wants Jones to “not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger and attack.”
As conservatively as Jason Garrett ran the Giants’ plays in 2020, there was a reason for that strategy: to help Jones protect the ball and curb the bad decisions and turnovers.
Warner said the Giants will never get a good read on their quarterback, however — or compete in the modern game — if they don’t give Jones the freedom to show what he has.
“You’re never gonna be a great team or compete for a championship if you’re gonna keep a leash on your quarterback, if he doesn’t do what’s needed to compete with the best in the league,” Warner said. That’s the approach you have to take with Daniel is ‘show us. We want you to be that guy, now it’s time to do your part and be that guy.’ If you continue to keep handcuffs on him, then you’re just saying he’s not that guy.”
Barkley, 25, who is playing on his fifth-year option in 2022, can identify with Jones’ predicament and pressure. And he believes Jones is poised to lead a “special team.”
“DJ, he’s a heck of a guy, heck of a player,” Barkley said. “The best advice I can give to him is the same advice I give to myself: continue to work and the rest is gonna take care of itself. The pieces are gonna fall together.”
Hamstrung in initial return, Heat’s Kyle Lowry vows to be better Sunday
Kyle Lowry was back, and back home.
The next step for the Miami Heat point guard and Philadelphia native is getting back to being himself.
Sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring strain, Lowry clearly was less than himself in the 99-79 Friday night road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers that trimmed the Heat’s lead to 2-1 in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
“I had one good day of working out, kind of a half day, and I’ve just got to find a rhythm,” Lowry said, with the Heat turning their attention to Sunday’s 8 p.m. Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “I didn’t expect it to be amazing [Friday]. I didn’t expect to have zero points, but just trying to get a feel for the game, just be out there, especially in this hostile situation.”
Injured during the second half of the Heat’s April 22 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat’ lone loss in the first round, Lowry had missed four games before returning. He played 25:21 Friday night and closed 0 for 4 from the field, including 0 for 2 on 3-pointers, without a free-throw attempt, contributing four rebounds and three assists.
The goal for Sunday is for more, including his minutes.
“Hopefully I can get a little bit more, and hopefully my hamstring kind of reacts well enough to continue to push at it and go,” he said. “I think everyone knows hamstrings are difficult injuries and I’ve never had any soft-tissue injuries. So I’m going to figure it out. One thing about it is I’ll figure it out.
“I’ll get my treatment and I’ll get my body right and I’ll be ready to go Sunday.”
A month prior to his injury, Lowry turned 36, which was a concern for some when he signed his three-year, $85 million free-agent contract in the offseason. But except for the hamstring, he had missed only one game due to injury in his Heat debut season, when a sore ankle kept him out of the season’s road opener in October.
So, yes, just as the 76ers got a significant boost from Joel Embiid’s series debut on Friday, there is hope for a belated boost with Lowry also now injected into the series’ mix.
“I love his warrior spirit and everything,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There’s so many things that happen in the playoffs that are not exactly as you want it to play out. You’re not going to have perfect setups or a perfect ramp up and all that.
“But we need him. And so he was able to get this game under his belt. He has such such a long, decorated playoff career, we do need that, particularly on the road. [After] that first game, I think he’ll be in much better rhythm in the next one.”
When the Heat lost Lowry against the Hawks they briefly lost their way. The hope now is after Friday’s misstep that footing again can be regained.
“It means a lot, just to see him back out there,” power forward P.J. Tucker said. “I missed having him out there. Kyle’s special. Kyle’s a different kind of point guard. He’s going to move it, he’s going to attack, he’s going to try to get guys to their spots.
“And just having his voice out there is everything. The next one, I look for him to be more aggressive.”
That, Lowry said, is the plan.
“I’m OK,” he said. “Any time I’m on the court, I make no excuses. I’m all good. I’m healthy. I’m healthy as I can be right now. We’ll get some treatment and be ready to go Sunday.
Yankees trying to figure out pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out
The Yankees pitching is in a pinch.
With two straight days of rain, the Bombers schedule has become an issue. The Yankees and Rangers were rained out Saturday and will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, then finish the series on Monday. Instead of having two scheduled days off on Thursday and Monday, they will now play 23 games over the next 22 days.
It will be their longest stretch of the season without a break. Their next scheduled day off comes after their first series against Tampa Bay on May 29.
With a doubleheader on Sunday, the Yankees likely need a sixth starter this week — either to pitch one game of the Sunday doubleheader or Thursday in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. The Yankees can add a 27th player for the scheduled doubleheader.
If the Yankees stay on rotation, Gerrit Cole, who was scheduled to pitch on an extra day of rest Friday, is likely to pitch Sunday with two extra days rest. The Yankees could use Luis Severino on an extra day of rest on Sunday as well, or they could stick in a spot starter in that doubleheader. By using a spot starter, that would push back the rest of the rotation and cover the starts until Cole’s turn on regular rest Friday.
It’s early in the season, so it seems unlikely the Yankees would want to bring Cole back on short rest for Thursday’s start against the White Sox. The Yankees have talked about the depth of their pitching all season and now it will be tested.
Michael King, who has been invaluable in the bullpen, could make a spot start. The young right-hander has given up just one earned run over 17 2/3 innings this season while striking out 25 and walking only three.
King has been invaluable only out of the bullpen as a high leverage and multi-inning reliever.
The Yankees just sent down Clarke Schmidt, with the intention of stretching him out to be a starter. The weather has also made a mess of the Triple-A rotation and Schmidt has yet to make an appearance there despite having been part of last Sunday’s roster cut downs.
They also have Deivi Garcia and Luis Gil in Triple-A, but both have struggled. Garcia, who had a breakout year in 2020, has a 9.00 ERA through four games. Gil, who made his major league debut to much fanfare last season, is even worse with a 9.53 ERA over five games.
Through 25 games, the Yankees pitching has been the cornerstone of the team. They have the best ERA (2.60) in the American League and the second best in the bigs after the Dodgers.
The Bombers’ pitching dominance comes both from the rotation and the bullpen. Yankees starters have a 2.85 ERA, also the best in the AL and third in the big leagues. The relievers have a 2.30 ERA, second best in the AL and the majors behind the Tigers (2.24), which may be a reason the Yankees do not want to upset the order down there by taking King out and using him for a start.
It’s quite a development considering before season started there was concern about the rotation behind Cole.
Jameson Taillon came into the season off October surgery to repair a ligament in his right ankle and they had no idea how his body would respond. He has issued only two walks in the 105 batters he has faced and has a 2.84 ERA through five starts. Luis Severino had made nine starts over the last three years because of injuries, including 2020 Tommy John surgery, so that was a huge red flag. He has a 3.75 ERA through five starts. Lefty Jordan Montgomery was coming off a decent year in 2021, but the 29-year-old was getting to the point where people wondered if that was all he would be; a decent big league starter. He has allowed only one home run in 105 batters faced and has a 2.88 ERA, inflated by his first start when he pitched after being hit by a comebacker.
Nestor Cortes wasn’t even mentioned this offseason as part of the five-man rotation, which was a huge oversight. The lefty, who has used different deliveries to keep hitters off balance in the past, has shown he is simply a good pitcher. He has the best staff ERA (1.82) and has struck out an eyebrow-raising 31 over 24.2 innings pitched.
After the first three turns through the rotation, it was Cole who had the biggest question mark hanging over him with a brutal 6.35 ERA. In his last two starts, however, Cole has pitched well, throwing 12.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts in that span.
TICKET UPDATE
Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played Saturday, May 7, 2022, may use them for the rescheduled game on Monday, May 9 at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ rain check policy can be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.
