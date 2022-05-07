Finance
Keep It Simple Stupid! Easy Credit Card Acceptance for Food Trucks
The debate rages on every single day on credit card processing fees. Newbies want information on who is the “best” processor, when what they really mean is “cheapest”. Someone with something to sell always answers “check my page” or “DM me and I’ll help”. Then my favorite answer always shows up: “charge them a fee that’s what I do.” The comments will also be flooded with “Square” and “Clover” followed with the naysayer’s complaints with each company.
EVERY, and I do mean every, company has complaints against how it operates. Customer service, late/slow deposits, hidden fees, frozen accounts, middlemen, differing rates, equipment fees, on going charges, etc., etc. Square has them, Clover has them, as does all the other companies. Asking for my opinion or some else on a public forum like Facebook groups will only get a limited answer based on extremely limited experience. I have worked in this business since 1977 and taken credit cards since 1990. I started with Square in 2010 and with all that time in food service I have only used a total of 5 different processors. Each with problems and benefits of their own.
You should also understand there are two different types of processing companies out there. Square (PayPal Here, Intuit ToGo, etc.) are flat fee aggregators. Meaning the fee is exactly the same no matter which card is used and no merchant account is required. This makes the threshold to get started much simpler for the average food vendor. Clover (and a ton of other services) are merchant account processors. Meaning they require a merchant account (which some people will not qualify for) as well as possibly charge variable fees based on card type and brand. Comparing the two accounts types is unfair as they have completely different benefits and application requirements.
To get a full understanding of each processor type and unbiased reviews go to the Merchant Maverick website and check their reviews. Pick the processor that meets your financial needs and has rates and fees your business can afford. Also understand what you need out of the hardware they offer. Do you need a simple POS or one with lots of inventory control, payroll functions, loyalty programs, etc. or do you just need to process credit cards?
Here is what you need to know about accepting credit and debit cards. Keeping it simple for street vending.
- Accepting cards is a MUST DO for street vending. Over 80% of ALL payroll is direct deposited. Mobile food vendors must be convenient not only in location but payment choice options.
- 80% of consumers prefer to use debit/credit cards when making purchases. On the flip side only 14% prefer cash. Not accepting cards chases away business.
- Processing fees are a part of doing business just like buying inventory, paying staff, buying gasoline, getting permits & licenses and every other expense in your business.
As a business owner you have 4 choices:
- Don’t take cards. (Risk chasing away business)
- Pass the fees along to your guests as a “convenience fee”. (Appear cheap and small time)
- Offer a “cash discount program”. (Look like a gas station)
- Do the math when setting menu pricing. (Look like a professional business person)
Let’s look at each of the choices in detail.
Don’t take cards. I hope from the stats in numbers 1 & 2 above you understand taking cards is a necessary evil in street and event vending. In my 40 years of experience (through observation and actual time studies) credit card transactions are significantly faster than counting out change. Yes, there can be internet issues, connect issues, etc. that pop up from time to time. Cash has its own set of problems like breaking a Hundred dollar bill early in the day, using a counterfeit pen to verify bills, opening new rolls of coins, having to get more ones or fives, lots of cash on hand makes your business an easy target for robbery. Convinced to take cards yet? Since taking cards is a MUST DO for a food vendor let’s figure the best way to handle those pesky fees.
Pass the fees along to your guests as a “convenience fee”. Seems smart right? Not really. Charging a fee comes across as petty and cheap from a guest perception point and is illegal in 10 states. Where the fees are legal, they have a 4% cap since the merchant CAN NOT PROFIT from charging a fee. “Convenience fees” become overly complicated when a debit card is presented rather than a credit card. Convenience fees are also frowned upon by the credit card issuers and each has a specific policies AGAINST these fees in most circumstances. Setting a minimum purchase complicates things as well. Debit cards present different rules than credit cards. It is also against the credit card issuer rules to set a minimum fee for debit cards. OK, OK, no charging additional fees, what should a vendor consider?
Offer a cash discount program (CDP). This type of program is allowed and actually spelled out in card issuer policies. A cash discount policy means a vendor must list TWO different prices for each product. Just like a gasoline station does that offers a cash discount. The pump will list one price marked “Credit” and one price marked “Cash”. Of course, the credit price is higher accounting for the processing fees. There are a number of companies that offer CDP processing, all of which use some promise of “free” (to you) processing. The bottom line for a legal CDP is to have a menu that clearly spells out both a cash and a credit price as well as other notifications that explain and/or alert your guests to the two-tier pricing system. The problem with this system is guest confusion and overly complicated price structures. Street or event vending is very much time bound. The faster you take and fill orders the more money you will make. But with CDP the order taking process is slowed down by lengthy explanations for a two-tier price system. As well as the complaints about having to pay more because the guest has no available cash. In food service every obstacle you place to a smooth order taking process gets magnified into a negative review, bad word of mouth or no repeat guests when another service or food related issue pops up.
The simplest thing to is:
Do the math when setting menu prices. Wow what a concept! Just like pricing your menu to account for the price of food and propane, just price your menu assuming EVERYONE is going to use a card. What?! Can it really be that easy? Yes, yes it can.
Let’s look at a product that everyone freaked out about when Square raised fees to 10¢ + 2.6%. Soda.
Canned soda is available from Sam’s Club for 32.05¢ each. Most folks sell it for a dollar. When Square raised their price, people panicked, whining about the increase on a percentage basis for the least expensive product they sell, a soda. That makes selling a soda all by itself cost a vendor 44.65¢ when a card is used. I can’t tell how many posts whined about 13% charges, blah, blah, blah. Yet if the soda company raised the price to 45¢ the vendor would either suck up the increase or raise their own prices.
When I price a menu, I assume everyone will use a card. When Square added that 10¢ transaction fee, I just added 25¢ to some of my higher food cost items to compensate. So that one-dollar soda became a $1.25 soda. Still cheaper than a convenience store and well cheaper than from a vending machine.
The gross profit (which is sales less cost of goods) would look like this:
Before: $1.00 – $0.3205 – $0.0275 = $0.6520 gross profit
After: $1.25 – $0.3205 – $0.10 – $0.0260 = $0.8035 profit
Look what happens when someone pays with cash.
Cash: $1.25 – $0.3205 = $0.9295
Does it make any sense to use a cash discount program? Does it make any sense to add a surcharge (which is legally limited to 4% and you can’t show a profit from that charge)? Does it make financial sense to just refuse accepting cards?
If you are stumped the answers are “NO”, “NO”, and “NO”.
I can hear someone saying, “I don’t deal with change it slows me down.” Food service is a nickel and dime business. Charging even dollars went out with the turn of the century. The only people charging on the even dollar are amateurs or mathematically challenged. Perhaps it is time to pull out the addition and subtraction flash cards from elementary school and learn how to deal with our nickel and dime business. Practice does make perfect and the more you practice the faster you will get.
Finance
A Flood Insurance Primer – Why Are So Few Homeowners Insured?
Flood insurance was a hot topic in the wake of Gulf Coast hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The lesson taken away from those disasters from a flood insurance perspective was generally the right one – The Congressionally-mandated flood insurance program does not work. Not nearly enough people buy flood insurance – ironically, far fewer buy mandatory flood insurance than would if the market were allowed to educate the public and convince them to buy it. To understand why so many homeowners even in hurricane prone areas lack flood insurance, it’s necessary to learn a little bit about how flood insurance works in America.
The who and what of federal flood insurance
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates flood zones based on a number of factors, all boiling down to the chance property in the zone will suffer flood damage. Whether federally subsidized flood insurance will be required (under circumstances described below) depends on the flood zone the property is or will be located in.
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) makes federally subsidized flood insurance available, including where mandatory. (The mechanics of how insurance can be legally “mandated” are covered below.) Because NFIP is a federal government program – and so, someone else’s money, unsullied by a profit motive — flood coverage is incredibly cheap.
Flood zones and what they mean (for insurance purposes)
There are three basic types of flood zones designated by FEMA, subdivided into several more detailed zones.
Moderate to Low Risk areas are designated by flood zones B, C and X.
- Generally a less than 1% chance of flooding per year.
- Flood insurance is “available” to homeowners in these zones through the NFIP.
High Risk areas are designated by flood zones A, AE, A1-A30, AH, AO, AR and A99.
- Generally a greater than 1% chance of flooding per year.
- Which generally translates into a 26% chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage.
- Mandatory flood insurance rules apply for mortgages in these zones.
High Risk – Coastal Areas designated by flood zones V, VE and V1-V30.
- Generally the same chance of flooding as A (High Risk) zones.
- Mandatory flood insurance rules apply for mortgages in these zones.
There is also a Zone D, “undetermined” risk area.
The gulf coast is almost entirely designated High Risk – Coastal Area.
“Mandatory” flood insurance
To understand what “mandatory” means when it comes to flood insurance, it’s useful to step back and consider what Congress is and is not authorized to do under the Constitution.
The federal government cannot constitutionally mandate that people buy flood insurance. It cannot enforce building codes that would restrict the kind of construction authorized in certain flood zones.
What it can do is create a program, like the NFIP, and make it available to communities that pass and enforce flood zone building codes. You may be more familiar with Congress’ threat to withhold highway funds to states that did not set a 55 and then 65 MPH speed limit. Same principle: What Congress cannot constitutionally require, it may accomplish by creating a benefit and threatening to withhold it.
So: Communities become eligible to participate in NFIP by taking steps to ensure new construction and existing structures mitigate flood risk.
NFIP was created in 1968 as a voluntary program. Because of low participation, Congress “mandated” (we’re still getting to what that means) flood insurance in certain areas (now flood zones) in 1973. Participation remained low.
In 1994, Congress enacted flood insurance reform, continuing the “mandatory” nature of flood insurance and establishing new, severe sanctions for nonparticipation, in the form of requiring that homeowners having received relief purchase flood insurance to be eligible for similar help in the future.
You could stop reading here and know a lot about what’s wrong with flood insurance: Congress said that it would only take care of uninsured homeowners’ flood damage once. What this means to most people smart enough to have bought a home is that the federal government will take care of uninsured homeowners’ flood damage once.
Who is subject to the “mandatory” flood insurance law?
Not the homeowner – rather, federally regulated lenders, GSEs and public agencies. These entities are required to ensure that any mortgage secured by structures in a flood hazard area has flood insurance.
If required, flood insurance will be required at the time a loan, including a refi, is made. Generally, notice is given to homeowners that they are required to purchase flood insurance at their expense. If they fail after notice, the lender may purchase it for them and add the cost to the monthly payment if the property is in a flood hazard area.
Life of loan monitoring is not required by law. (This becomes important in a way we will see.)
Lenders face civil money penalties — no more than $100,000 aggregate per year — if (and only if) they engage in a pattern or practice of shirking their flood insurance responsibilities.
Why might a homeowner in a flood-prone area not have insurance?
This is the heart of the matter. Considering the history, politics and division of responsibility for ensuring that flood-prone homeowners have insurance, here is why they don’t:
- People think homeowner’s insurance covers floods. It doesn’t.
- Their property may not technically be in a flood zone designated by FEMA as requiring insurance, so it’s not mandatory.
- They worked through a non-federally regulated mortgage lender, that did not sell their loan to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, so it’s not mandatory.
- They have no mortgage — it may be paid off or never have been encumbered (the 90-year-old home that’s been in the family for three generations).
- Lenders may not comply. A company originating $50 billion in mortgage loans in a quarter might economically view avoiding a possible $100,000 penalty as not worth the cost of rigorous compliance.
- Homeowners get the insurance to get through closing, but then let coverage lapse, and they haven’t been “caught” because there is no mandatory life of loan monitoring.
- Their community may not participate in the program.
- They assume the government will make them whole after losses without their buying insurance. Generally, they’re right.
Flood insurance represents a failure of central planning, and an apt demonstration of it inferiority to the free market. To better ensure that homeowners in hurricane prone areas are insured in greater numbers, Congress should bite the bullet and withhold aid where flood insurance was cheaply available and a choice was made not to purchase it (continuing to help those who lack insurance for reasons beyond their control). It should continue to require flood insurance at loan closing where it has the power to do so, but open the market to private insurance companies and require life-of-loan monitoring if it’s serious about enforcing an insurance requirement. And penalties must be increased – the current one simply is not an economically feasible deterrent.
Finance
Tips For Earning Money With Online Affiliate Programs
Are you looking for a way that you earn some extra money from home? With the tough economy today, many people are looking for ways to earn some extra cash or even some online business opportunities that they can start as part time and then work up to full time jobs. The great news is that there are options on the web today and one of the best ways to make money with the web is with online affiliate programs. Affiliate marketing is an excellent way to make money and here are some tips that can help you be successful in your money making endeavor.
Today you’ll find that there are many online affiliate programs out there to choose from. Whether you have your own website or not, they can help you to make money. Of course, the first thing you need to do if you are going to get started in this business is to find a legitimate program. You don’t want to waste your money and your effort on a program that is not legitimate. Also check into the commission that the program offers. Ensure you get a reasonable commission and that it is paid out regularly if you are going to get involved with that particular program.
Although you don’t have to have a website of your own, if you want to really make some great money with online affiliate programs, having a website of your own can make it a more lucrative business for you. It is actually quite easy to set up a website of your own and you can do it for a low cost as well. There are free options available, although they are somewhat limited, and then there are paid options available that can offer you more features for a website. Choose the option that works best for you. In most cases, paying for the website will provide you with better options that make it easier for you to work with.
Once you have the website in place, then you need to work on the website to make it one that will stand out and draw in traffic. This is a must if you are going to successfully make money with online affiliate programs. You have to build content, make the website user friendly, build up credibility, and work on sending traffic to your website. Of course, the niche that you choose for your site is going to be important. Although you may have the idea that targeting a specific niche limits your site, this is just the opposite. A niche market will bring in people to the site that will come back again and again and will increase the chance that you make sales with your site.
Site promotion is going to be important once you have your site built up. There are many ways that you can promote your site, which can include pay per click marketing, link building, article marketing, and more. Once you start building traffic to your site, you will notice that sales begin to climb and you’ll begin to see success with those online affiliate programs.
Finance
Taxi Driver Insurance – Get Quotes to Save Money
Being a taxi driver, you have to bear in mind that you have a big responsibility to your passenger that their journey is safe and you have to send your passenger to the place they want to go. That is why it is a must to have adequate taxi driver insurance coverage.
Taxi driver or private hire driver have a special responsibility in the safe transportation of fare paying passenger and journey is safe and efficient. In this kind of insurance, for sure it has a higher cost of insurance because you are carrying a passenger.
There are many insurance companies to choose from that give best deals to cover the taxi driver. Taxi driver insurance can end you up costly when you don’t shop first. Never buy your insurance through the broker because their rate is higher rather than when you go directly to the insurance company.
Shopping around is the best way you can do, before you buy your insurance. Need to persevere when you shop because in the long run, you can find the cheapest rate for taxi driver insurance. Always compare the rate of the insurance and try to see also the coverage if it fits your needs.
Taxi belongs to the high risk category so the rate is higher it’s because the driver and passengers are protected against legal liabilities when unfortunate even or accident occurs. Taxi insurance required to obtain proper licensing and comply with laws to be legal.
When insuring taxis, the most important thing is to understand which type of insurance that is needed since there are two types of taxi insurance. The private hire insurance and the public hire insurance. For taxi, what you need is the public hire insurance since you have to put taxi signs on your cab.
Private hire insurance is also called taxi services but requires specific booking and cannot operate with the taxi sign. So be sure to know where you belong to these two types of insurance. The proper taxi insurance will not only allow for the legal operation of successful taxi services but also provide security level in the event of accidents or theft to help protect the company against unexpected costs.
Most insurance companies reward carefully taxi drivers with a no claims history driving records also a new driver without any claims history are welcome by the insurance companies and their rates are lower. With numbers of different options available in getting the right taxi insurance is painless process.
Shopping to get the different quotes of insurance companies is best thing to do. Be honest when you fill up their forms so you have peace of mind. Do ask whatever you want to ask regarding their coverage, price or benefits. Ask also if you have enough coverage to protect you and your passenger. Insurance companies are competitive kind of business and each insurance company has their own strategy to gain more customers.
Want a fast and convenient way to shop; you can shop online through the internet. Insurance websites are online 24/7 without a break. Thus, you can explore, compare the different price for taxi driver insurance from the different insurance companies that have their own website on the net. Just be sure to buy your insurance from a reputable insurance company.
