Life Insurance – Optional Coverages You Can Add to Your Policy
Having a life insurance policy gives your family and loved ones the protection they need in the tragic event you were to pass away. Most people understand the basic policy coverages, but what about options you can add to your policy? Here’s a look at a few of the more popular ones.
Accidental death coverage This optional coverage doubles the face amount of your policy that the company will pay your beneficiaries upon your accidental death. This could include airline crashes and many other events.
Disability income This is a nice option for any life insurance policy as it pays a regular monthly benefit amount after 6 months (in most cases) of disability that prevents you from working your job.
Guaranteed insurability coverage If you have a policy with this endorsement you will be able to always buy additional life insurance regardless of your health. There is no need for qualifying medically. This could be useful if you were to develop a condition that would prevent you from being able to qualify for insurance any other way.
Accelerated death benefit This policy endorsement would accelerate the payment of up to the face value of your policy upon learning of a terminal illness and anticipated death within the next year.
Waiver of premium Another common endorsement found in most policies. It waives your premium payments in the event you become disabled and can not work. Qualifications vary between companies, but this rider can be very helpful if you can not work for a period of time, or even become permanently disabled.
These are some of the most common options you can add onto any life insurance policy.
3 Common Ways Catering Services Are Priced
Catering services are everywhere, making it quite overwhelming when it comes time to hire a company for your event or occasion. However, learning some facts about how caterers calculate the prices of their services can help you narrow down the options, and also help you match the right service to your particular budget. Continue reading to learn the top 3 pricing methods caterers use for their services, and how they differ from one another.
Overall Cost of Catering
The type of pricing system a catering company uses will not necessarily make one company more affordable than the other. The overall cost of your catering will depend on several factors, primarily the size and scope of your event, and the additional services you choose to accommodate your catered foods. On the other hand, the type of pricing system can provide sets of benefits in terms of convenience, efficiency, and transparency.
Understanding where the costs of your services are coming from is a huge incentive for clients when it comes to hiring a catering company. So even though the pricing system does not make one company cheaper than another, certain pricing systems can make it more comfortable for clients who want to understand how their final invoice came to be.
Top 3 Pricing Systems Used by Caterers:
Tiered Tiered pricing is very popular because of its efficiency, but can sometimes cause confusion on what’s included and what’s not. In this pricing model, clients choose a level of catering depending on the number of guests. It is somewhat like a pre-set package that includes the types of services and food they desire. For larger parties, a higher tier is likely used, which may include more food and more service. In contrast, smaller parties would likely use a smaller or first level tier.
Fixed Like a menu at a sit down restaurant, many caterers use a fixed price menu selection. This is a simple and clear method of pricing, providing exact descriptions and portions with set prices that do not change according to size, scope, or personal preference. This pricing model is often used for restaurants that have catering divisions, as well as, independently owned catering companies. Clients enjoy this model because it is easy to understand and feels honest.
Custom Custom pricing is not as common since it tends to involve client/company negotiating, but it is used in the catering industry at times, particularly for weddings. With this estimating model, clients and coordinators sit down and design a custom catering menu in accordance to guest count, food preferences, and services required. During the meeting, both catering coordinator and client discuss the best prices for everything.
Regardless of pricing model, a qualified catering company should be able to deliver outstanding results, delicious food, and professional service, all at a reasonable and honest price. To ensure you get the best price on your catered event, simply choose a company that has experience, integrity, and talent.
Book Review – The Warren Buffet Way: Investment Strategies of the World’s Greatest Investor
There have been many books written about Warren Buffett. Some have been highly endorsed by him; some do not seem to follow his true philosophy. One of the more popular books about Warren Buffett is by Robert Hagstrom. The book is entitled,”The Warren Buffet Way”. It was written in the mid-90’s and is still popular to this day. It is also relevant on how we handle our own personal finances.
Most people would not mind making the money Warren Buffett made in his investments. Out of those same people, only a few would have the patience and diligence to invest in long-term. Long-term has varying meaning for different people. Some would consider one-week as long-term. Others would consider anything over a year as long-term. Warren Buffet’s long-term is years and even decades. According to interviews and this book, he rarely sells stocks or businesses after he purchases them. The book has many interesting stories on how he invests in businesses. At first, many would consider him investing in a company called See’s Candies as risky since they were a rather small company in California. Now, he is considered a genius for picking that business as an investment.
Currently, many financial and stock “experts” would advise you on exit strategies. It may be a different business environment now with the faster pace. There are still time-tested principles such as buying a business rather than picking a stock. You have to do a more thorough analysis when buying a business compared to picking a stock.
The book also discusses and outlines that most investors are technical investors. The successful ones are usually fundamental investors who are investing for the long-haul. Interestingly, Warren Buffett does not usually invest in high-technology companies such as software companies or dot.com companies. His preference is for steady and solid growth type of companies such as Fruit of the Loom or a popular soda company.
Also, he has tremendous loyalty to businesses and people including his long-term relationship with his investment partner- Charles Munger. He is also a disciplined pupil of Benjamin Graham (author of the book, “The Intelligent Investor”). There are several interesting stories about his friendships and business relationships.
There are several technical explanations and graphs on some of Buffett’s holdings and how he approaches investments and companies. It may relate to many who relate to those highly detailed technicalities of investing.
A key success principle of Warren Buffett is his frugality. Just like Sam Walton (founder of Wal-Mart), Warren Buffett was not flashy. He still lives in the same house for many decades. He also is based in Omaha, Nebraska which is not known as an investment environment. But, he does not have distractions in Omaha unlike in New York or other big cities.
The book can relate to various investors or anyone interested in learning about success principles.
Air Charter and Wet Lease Aircraft Leasing
The final chapter in the Airbus A310 story. The production line remains technically open but the aircraft has been largely superseded, such is the march of progress. The final manoeuvres are sad and on the wrong side of profitability.
Cameroon Airlines wet lease an A310-300 from Air Plus Comet in November 1997. It had planned to use it throughout the winter season until the following March, but returned the aircraft on 5 December. On the other side of the African continent, a restructured Air Djibouti began operations with a leased A310-200 on 25 July 1998, serving its main links between Djibouti and Addis Ababa, Cairo, Dar-es-Salaam, Dubai, Jeddah, Johannesburg, Karachi, Khartoum, Mogadishu, Mombasa, Muscat, Nairobi and Rome. The aircraft was returned to Airbus Industrie Financial Services in February 1999.
Egyptian start-up Heliopolis Airlines operated an A310-200 from Airbus Industrie Financial Services in October 1997, but a fall-off in tourist traffic hit the airline hard and the Airbus was repossessed on 30 June 1998. Tunis Air, already an A300 operator, leased an A310-300 from Royal Jordanian between 30 August and 30 September 1991.
Qatar Airways, formed in direct competition with its own national airline Gulf Air, began operations on 20 January 1994, initially using a single ex-Kuwait Airways Pratt & Whitney powered A310-200 leased from the manufacturer. A second ex-Kuwait Airways model followed in June 1994. A network was established linking Qatar’s capital Doha with London and several destinations in East Africa and the Indian subcontinent. As services grew, the airline needed larger aircraft and the A310s were returned in February and May 1995. Another local carrier Oman Air has revamped its operations with two exSwissair A310-300s, which entered service in April 1999 on longer sectors from Muscat to the Indian sub-continent. New services to southern Europe and East Africa are being planned.
Luxembourg-based newcomer Solid’air was due to begin operations in spring 1999 with two A310-300s, configured for 232 passengers in a two-class cabin of 28 business and 204 economy seats. Both aircraft are on lease from Lufthansa for a period of five years for planned charter services from Luxembourg to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, and to the Bahamas and Dominican Republic. Other Central American and Caribbean destinations will be added.
Airbus built a total of 261 of these aircraft over a 15 year period.
