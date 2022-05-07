News
Lynx throttled in second half of season opener in Seattle
There were certainly reasons to expect a less-than-stellar start to Minnesota’s season Friday.
Few teams go into Seattle and beat the Storm. The Lynx are missing a number of rotation players to start the season — including Damiris Dantas, Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry, who are all expected back. And Minnesota just reshuffled the deck via a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday.
Given all that, the second half of Friday’s opener in Seattle was far from surprising. After a competitive first half in which the Lynx entered the locker room tied 41-41, the Storm turned up the defensive pressure to throttle Minnesota, 97-74.
Over the final 20 minutes, the Lynx struggled to generate good shots or stops. Seattle forced turnovers and turned those into easy buckets, taking advantage of Minnesota’s relatively thin point guard position right now with just Rachel Banham and Odyssey Sims, the latter of whom joined the team this week and appeared to be ill on the sidelines in the first half.
The Lynx committed 17 turnovers on the night and went 4 for 21 from 3-point range.
The Storm (1-0) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, and the avalanche never really slowed from there. The Storm outscored Minnesota 56-33 in the second half.
The Lynx (0-1) next take the floor Sunday for their home opener against Washington. Minnesota’s hope is McCoughtry will be available for that contest. The Lynx need rotation players back as quickly as possible.
Because the lineups they trotted out Friday — which included hardship signees Yvonne Turner and Nikolina Milic — would likely have a hard time contending this year at the level to which Minnesota would like to in Sylvia Fowles’ final season.
There were bright spots Friday — Aerial Powers scored 14 first-half points, picking up from the offensive flurry she finished the 2021 season on. Fowles often looked like Fowles — scoring 16 points in just 23 minutes — and Jessica Shepard looked healthy and effective en route to her nine-point, 12-rebound, five-assist showing.
It just wasn’t anywhere near enough to counter Seattle’s firepower. Breanna Stewart tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, Sue Bird buried three triples and dropped nine dimes, Jewell Loyd scored 17 points and the Storm’s bench dominated its minutes.
The Storm looked every bit like a title contender in the second half. That’s the level Minnesota, too, hopes to reach this season — eventually. It certainly isn’t there right now.
Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List Of States & UT’s Declare Early Summer Vacations, Change School Timings Due To..
Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List Of States & UT’s Declare Early Summer Vacations, Change School Timings Due To…
Amid the rising of temperature and heatwave conditions, several states and Union Territories have announced the early summer holidays. In some states the school timings have been shifted to early morning hours starting 7am in the morning, while some states have postponed the classes.
Centre has also issued advisory for the states and have advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.
Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List of states declare early summer vacations, change school timings due to heatwave
Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government had announced Summer vacations in UP schools will start from May 21 and till June 30 this year, providing students a 51-day holiday.
Haryana: On Monday, the Haryana minister said that the timings of all private and government schools in the northern state will be changed to 7 am to 12 pm from the earlier timings of 8 am to 2.30 pm from May 4 onwards.
Odisha: Odisha government had declared summer vacation for all schools and other educational institutions in the state from June 6 to June 16. This year, summer holidays were shortened by 35 days, however, owing to the heatwave conditions, schools had suspended normal classes for 5 days from April 26 to 30.
Andhra Pradesh: All schools are to be shut in Andhra Pradesh for summer break from May 6 to July 4.
Puducherry: Students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory will get summer vacations from April 30.
Chhattisgarh: Education department in Chhattisgarh had announced the summer holidays in schools from April 24 to June 14.
Punjab: Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave in the state.
West Bengal: The West Bengal government has announced that schools across the state will begin summer vacations from May 2 onward. The vacation will continue till June 15. The schools in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are exempt from the order.
Rajasthan: In the Jaipur district, the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 have been scheduled from 7:30 am to 11 am. Meanwhile, many districts in Rajasthan like Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Churu and Jodhpur have revised school timings due to the heatwave situation in the state, with the temperature going up to 45 degrees Celsius.
Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government announced summer vacations for students of classes 1-9 and Class 11 between May 2 and June 12. It said that the new academic session will start on June 13 in all regions barring Vidarbha, where it will begin on June 27 due to a heatwave.
Karnataka: Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacations with the government has announced the dates in February. The break that started on April 10 will continue till May 15, and the next academic session will begin on May 16.
The post Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List Of States & UT's Declare Early Summer Vacations, Change School Timings Due To.. appeared first on JK Breaking News.
St. Cloud bar owner pleads guilty to burning down business to defraud insurer
The owner of a St. Cloud, Minn., bar that went up in flames in February 2020 has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his business on fire as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger’s office announced this week.
According to court documents, Andrew Welsh, 42, owner and operator of the Press Bar and Parlor at 502 St. Germain Street, used gasoline to set a fire in his office located in the basement of the bar. The fire eventually spread and resulted in the total destruction of the building as well as other losses, according to Luger.
Welsh and Jessie Welsh bought the tavern in 2016 after longtime owners Jim Gillespie and Grey Payne sold it after 42 years, according to the St. Cloud Times.
A week after the Feb. 17, 2020, fire, Welsh, through a hired public insurance adjuster, filed a claim with the insurance company asking for $1.43 million for property damage and other losses related to the fire, saying the loss “did not originate by any act, design, or procurement on the part of your insured.”
He was charged with arson 12 days after the fire.
Welsh pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud to one count of arson. A sentencing date has not been set.
Jose Miranda upstages fellow rookie in Twins’ 2-1 victory over Oakland
Jose Miranda upstaged his fellow rookie on Friday.
On the night Royce Lewis made his major league debut, Miranda hit a second-deck home run to left to start the Twins on their way to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland A’s at Target Field.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Twins, who lead the American League Central Division.
Miranda and Lewis were teammates in St. Paul before Miranda was called up to the big leagues on May 2. Lewis was called up on Friday afternoon to take the roster spot of Luis Arraez, in Baltimore quarantining with COVID-19, and play in place of Carlos Correa, who was hit in the right middle finger by a pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles.
Leading off the second inning, Miranda took a 3-1 pitch from Oakland starter Zach Logue and drove it an estimated 404 feet into the second of the second deck for his first major league home run and a 1-0 Twins lead.
Byron Buxton added a solo home run to start the fifth inning, his ninth of the young season, and rookie Josh Winder struck out eight and gave up just one unearned run in his second major league start.
Lewis did all right, as well, lining a single to right field in the eighth inning for his first major league hit. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft also made all the defensive plays that came his way, finishing with three 6-3 putouts.
Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagan each pitched scoreless innings for the Twins, Pagan getting out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his third save of the season. Miranda made a key play, fielding a swinging bunt from Stephen Piscotty and forcing Sheldon Neuse out at home. Pagan then got Chad Pinder swinging on a 3-2 count.
The teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
