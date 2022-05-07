News
Metro Transit police chief resigns to take U.S. marshal post; interim chief appointed
Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell resigned Friday after being confirmed last month as the next U.S. marshal for the District of Minnesota.
The Metropolitan Council, which oversees the Twin Cities transit agency, will launch a national search for his successor.
Richard Grates, who most recently served as the captain of the Metro Transit police force’s patrol division, has been appointed as interim chief.
A second-generation police officer, Grates joined the Metro Transit Police Department in 2005 and has worked in patrol, light-rail safety and investigations.
In a statement, Metro Transit general manager Wes Kooistra credited Frizell with numerous achievements since his appointment in August 2019, when he left the Minneapolis police force after 26 years.
“Chief Frizell consistently demonstrated his commitment to 21st Century Policing and to the safety of the people we serve during a most challenging time,” Kooistra said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “Under Chief Frizell’s leadership, the Metro Transit Police Department implemented body-worn cameras, established the Real Time Information Center, and expanded the nationally recognized Homeless Action Team.”
News
Westbound Interstate 94 closed near downtown St. Paul this weekend
Portions of Interstate 94 near downtown St. Paul will be closed this weekend for concrete pavement repair, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The westbound lanes will be closed with a detour set up between Interstate 35E and Marion Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday while crews pour new concrete between 12th Street and John Ireland Boulevard.
In addition, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be two lanes between the I35E and I-94 junction and Marion Street until early summer as part of a two-year project that began last year.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.
News
2 juveniles found with assault-style pistol after police pursuit from Bloomington ends in Eagan
A juvenile male and juvenile female were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing police in a vehicle and illegal possession of an assault rifle-style pistol.
According to a Bloomington police press release at 7 p.m. Thursday, the pair led police on a pursuit after officers suspected they might be involved in shooting a gun at a Bloomington residence.
The pursuit ended in Eagan when the pair crashed into another vehicle on southbound Minnesota 77 at the Cliff Road exit. Both youths were taken into custody. Authorities found a loaded .223-caliber AR-style pistol with a mesh bag attached to the firearm to collect shell casings.
Investigators are also looking at whether the pair are connected to an attempted robbery at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Old Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
News
Heat fall flat in Philadelphia, 99-79 loss reduces series lead to 2-1
It was as if a whole new series opened Friday night.
The Miami Heat are now hoping that doesn’t continue to prove the case.
With Joel Embiid back for the Philadelphia 76ers and Kyle Lowry for the Miami Heat, the teams’ best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series took a turn toward something grittier.
After romping to a 2-0 series lead, tension entered the equation for the Heat with a 99-79 loss at Wells Fargo Center.
Jimmy Butler proved up to the 76ers’ pushback, with 33 points, but found little in support.
This time the boards belonged to the 76ers, who offered the type of muscle coach Doc Rivers had implored in the series’ first two games, muscle Embiid provided in Game 3.
Embiid, who had missed the series’ first two games due to a concussion and orbital fracture, arrived masked and motivated, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
He was supported by 21 points from Danny Green, 21 from Tyrese Maxey and 17 from James Harden.
Beyond Butler, there was little of substance for the Heat, with Lowry scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting, after missing the previous two weeks due to a hamstring strain.
So make it 2-1 Heat, with Game 4 at 8 p.m. Sunday back on the 76ers’ court, before shifting to what now is a required Game 5 Tuesday night at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed by four at the end of the first quarter and seven at halftime. But from 14 down earlier, then tied it midway through the third quarter, before going into the fourth down 68-65.
The 76ers then scored the first seven points of the fourth to go up 75-65, moving into the bonus with 9:21 to play, after four early Heat fouls in the period.
Later, Green’s seventh 3-pointer pushed the 76ers to an 89-76 lead, effectively ending it.
2. Butler time: The Heat not only had a 13-0 run in the third quarter, but at one stage of the period Butler accounted for 13 consecutive Heat points, scoring 10 and assisting on a 3-pointer.
After an uneven start, Butler played in attack mode both on offense and on the glass, having settled for four 3-point attempts earlier.
It was similar to his scoring binges in the first round against the Hawks, this time with 14 third-period points.
Butler’s effort pushed him past Goran Dragic for eighth place on the Heat’s all-time playoff scoring list, his night also including nine rebounds.
3. Rough start: The Heat opened 3 of 16 from the field, 1 of 6 on 3-pointers and 2 of 6 from the line, ending the opening period down 21-17.
Tyler Herro (3 of 5) was the lone Heat player to make more than one shot in the first quarter. It took until 7:46 remained in the second period for Victor Oladipo to join Herro as the only Heat players to make more than one shot.
The Heat trailed 41-34 at halftime, with the 34 points the fewest scored by the Heat in a playoff first half since 2010.
4. Back at it: Embiid played the first 10:26, up to seven points and four rebounds at that stage.
The Heat were 3 of 11 from the field in the first half when Embiid was the primary defender. Then again, that wasn’t much worse than their overall .326 in the first half.
Lowry, by contrast, eased his way back in, the two weeks off his feet yet to have him up to speed.
In addition to going scoreless, he had four rebounds and three assists in his 25 minutes.
5. New (old) norm: With Lowry back in the starting lineup, it led to a shakeup of the Heat bench rotation.
Gabe Vincent, who had started the previous four games in place of Lowry, entered for Lowry with 5:56 left in the opening period, with Herro also entering during the first Heat set of substitutions.
Dewayne Dedmon then followed, with Oladipo making it nine deep.
That left Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson on the bench. Robinson did not play, with Martin playing only the final two minutes.
()
