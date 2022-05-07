Connect with us

Blockchain

Mining Capital Coin CEO Accused of $62M Cryptocurrency Scam

Published

1 min ago

on

Mining Capital Coin CEO Accused of $62M Cryptocurrency Scam
Editors News
  • Crypto mining and trading were not the focus of Mining Capital Coin’s investments.
  • Last week, a South Korean crypto exchange chief executive was detained.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Luiz Capuci Jr., Mining Capital Coin CEO, of organizing a huge cryptocurrency fraud operation. Charged with many felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud, Capuci faces up to 45 years in jail.

Classic Pyramid Fraud

Authorities in the United States believe Capuci and others conspired to scam investors out of $62 million. But, as claimed, crypto mining and trading were not the focus of Mining Capital Coin’s investments. For investors, the corporation had an extensive network of mining facilities that could deliver consistent profits, he promised them.

Capuci also claimed that the company’s trading bots had been developed by top programmers worldwide while pitching them to investors. According to federal authorities, the truth is that Mining Capital Coin was a classic pyramid fraud. None of the aforementioned initiatives got a penny of the business’s money from investors. Instead, prosecutors allege that Capuci transferred the stolen monies to his own cryptocurrency wallets without following through on the company’s commitments.

According to U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr., criminal cryptocurrency scams weaken the emerging market, and the government is dedicated to enforcing laws against financial fraud.

Crypto scams have been on the rise, and many have been charged. Last week, a South Korean crypto exchange chief executive was detained for espionage. In late February, a grand jury accused Satish Kumbhani, the co-founder of the BitConnect cryptocurrency exchange, of a wide range of charges.

Blockchain

Multi Protocol Decentralized Exchange Bashoswap Is Set to Launch It's DEX on Cardano

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 7, 2022

By

Multi Protocol Decentralized Exchange Bashoswap Is Set to Launch It’s DEX on Cardano
Bashoswap, a Cardano-based decentralized exchange that would be interoperable on both Cardano & Milkomeda networks set to launch on Cardano testnet in a few months time.

A private seed round is ongoing for interested participants looking to acquire $BASH Tokens Early

What is a DEX?

A Decentralized Exchange or DEX (DEX) is a blockchain-based application that is accessible through a series of smart contracts and is designed to facilitate financial services that are traditionally carried by a central entity in a decentralized manner.

Bashoswap intends to bring Cardano-based projects to the limelight, which will have a far-reaching effect to the Cardano ecosystem.

Bashoswap will join forces with other existing projects on different blockchains, including the AMM, Unicrypt, PancakeSwap, Staking and LP Token locking model on Uniswap, to revolutionize the DeFi space and create DeFi apps powered by the $Bash token.

Bash Token

Bashoswap has a utility token with the symbol “$Bash.” The Bashoswap community can use this token for different use cases, including staking, farming, and voting rights. Token holders will have the opportunity to vote and be voted for. You can click here to be part of the early birds and acquire Bash Token during the private seed Sale.

How to own $Bash Token?

For the moment the only way to participate in the project is through BashoSwap`s private sale by clicking here

https://sale.bashoswap.finance/

As proof of its commitment to the Cardano ecosystem, BashoSwap will accept ADA exclusively. However, the minimum amount to participate in the private sale is 5000 ADA.

To join in the BashoSwap sale you will need a Cardano wallet. Set up one of the following wallets: Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus & Nami wallet which are one-stop solutions for all your Cardano transaction needs.

The simple steps of setting up one and buying $Bash Tokens can be found in the Docs section of the website.

About Bashoswap

Bashoswap is a decentralized exchange built on top of the Cardano blockchain. At its core, Bashoswap lets crypto enthusiasts to easily swap ADA for other Cardano native tokens.

Website: https://bashoswap.finance/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bashoswap
Whitepaper: https://docs.bashoswap.finance/whitepaper

Socials

Twitter: https://twitter.com/basho_swap
Telegram Group: https://t.me/bashoswap
Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/bashoswap/
Github: https://github.com/bashoswap-inc

Blockchain

Tron Is Trading Within Its Triangle Pattern; What Awaits The Coin Next?

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 7, 2022

By

Tron
Tron’s native coin TRX has been moving on bullish price action since the beginning of the month. Tron had announced in the past weeks, that, it is soon to be going live with its algorithmic stable coin USDD. Ever since this development, the anticipation caused prices of TRX to surge.

TRX has been one of the top gainers in the industry. The bullish stance has made the coin go past its immediate price ceiling and pushed the coin to eye its next resistance mark. On the chart, according to its past trading sessions over the months, the coin is seen to be trading within a triangle pattern.

The triangle trading pattern has highlighted ascending support lines and descending price ceilings. TRX’s prices have shot up but even in the middle of last month, the coin was seen trading close to its crucial support level. Prices of the coin was seen dipping slightly on charts, due to a case of profit taking at the time of writing.

Tron Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Tron was priced at $0.081 on the one day chart. Image Source: TRX/USD on TradingView

Tron was priced at $0.081 at the time of writing. Soon after touching the resistance mark of $0.087, the coin noted a pull in prices. This can be pointed towards profit-taking. A heavy inflow of buyers in the market also validates the same reading.

A fall from the current level could push the coin to trade near the $0.075 price level, breaching which TRX could trade close to $0.067. On the upside, if prices don’t correct then TRX might push further up as buyers have flocked the market.

In case of a bullish pressure, the coin could move near the $0.090 price level over the next trading sessions. Volume of TRX was seen in green and that is indicative of positive price action.

Technical Analysis

Tron
Tron has seen an upsurge in the number of buyers on the one day chart. Image Source: TRX/USD on TradingView

Tron at the moment remains quite bullish on the 24 hour chart. This can be said so because the coin’s prices were seen above the 20-SMA line depicting that buyers drove price momentum in the market. The coin was above the 50-SMA line which is also a sign of positive price action.

At press time, TRX was also seen trading above the 200-SMA line indicating bullishness. On the Relative Strength Index, TRX depicted increased number of buyers as the indicator stood above the 60-mark. It also confirms profit-booking because the coin was overbought in the previous trading sessions.

Related Reading | TRON Joins Stablecoin Wars Will Launch USDD With 30% APY, Here Is When

Tron
Tron depicted bullish momentum on the one day chart. Image Source: TRX/USD on TradingView

MACD indicated strong bullish momentum on the chart. The indicator underwent a bullish crossover and flashed green histograms which were increasing in size. This meant that the bulls were still in charge at the time of writing.

The Directional Movement Index which depicts market momentum was certainly quite bullish as the -DI was under the +DI line on the chart at press time. It indicated bullish price action.

A chance of a price pullback after a rally cannot be ruled out. TRX registered increase in the price by double-digits over the past 24 hours. In the last week, TRX gained close to 29%.

Related Reading | TRON DAO Reserve Appoints Alameda Research as the First Member and Whitelisted Institution

Featured image from UnSplash and the chart from Tradingview.com
Blockchain

Moonbirds And Solana NFT Trading Volume Is On A Tear As Sales Rally 45%

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 7, 2022

By

Moonbirds
NFT trading volume has been on a robust momentum since April and the pace is just right for May with Solana and Moonbirds NFTs such as Okay Bears triggering the increase in NFT sales volume since April.

According to DappRadar, there is a monumental 45% climb in organic trading volume of NFTs in April in comparison to the previous months. Solana NFT trading has skyrocketed in April, as Moonbirds also proved to boost Ethereum trading.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month – As Analyst Sees It Hitting $48K

NFT Trading Volume Climbing

There has been a marked sluggishness in February and March, but NFT trading volumes have bounced back in April with a remarkable increase of 45%.

There has been a halt for six weeks that transpired in mid-February with the NFT market. Thankfully, the trading volume improved in April. The main culprit for the recent increase in NFT trading volume points to Solana-based NFTs and Moonbirds.

The NFT market has recorded an increase in monthly NFT trading volume at $6.3 billion in April. That is a growth spurt or jump of over 23% from March.

Moobirds Now 11th Most-Traded NFT In History

Moonbirds, a private or members-only collection, has generated around $500 million in trades which has helped with the recovery of the NFT market.

To date, Moonbirds is now the 11th most traded NFT collection in history which has surpassed other NFT collections such as Cool Cats, Doodles, and Meebits.

Crypto total market cap at $1.62 trillion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Despite the controversies, Moonbirds has remained strong with  the floor price consistently above 28 ETH or approximately $81,944.

Another important factor is the increase in demand for Solana NFTs at 91% every month which has generated over $300 million in total revenue. Solana-based NFTs have also increased in the sale price to $350.

Suggested Readin | NFT Market Records Decreasing Number Of Buyers – Is The NFT Hype Dying?

OpenSea Support On Solana Boosts NFTs

The popularity and massive success of Solana NFTs isn’t a surprise especially because OpenSea has expressed its support for the Solana blockchain. The backing of this major NFT marketplace has done wonders for Solana NFTs as a whole.

Okay Bears and DeGods are popular Solana NFT collections that have generated $23 million and $43 million in trading volume which paved the way for the collections to be included in the top 30 most traded NFT collections last month.

More so, Otherdeeds by Yuga Labs which had their first NFT drops on April 30 also contributed to the boost in NFT trading volumes.

Despite generating over $340 million in APE, Otherdeeds suffered from losses of over 4.5 million due to failed transactions.

Featured image ItsBlockchain, chart from TradingView.com
