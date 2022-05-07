Finance
Mobile Computing, Mobile College Apps, and Mobile Student ID Verification Considered
Mobile computing is quickly becoming involved in nearly every aspect of our lives. How we find directions, how we pay for goods, how we get our news, how we socially interconnect with others, and also as a verification of who we are, and nowhere is this more evident than in today’s high-tech colleges. Students and faculty are both using mobile smart phone and mobile computing applications around campus.
They serve as virtual credit cards, and identification for getting into dorm rooms, cafeterias, and secured areas on campus. These are both safety features, and convenience factors. Also, businesses that cater to college students can use such virtual ID systems to allow the students to get into concerts, exhibits, and sporting events – sometimes free of charge, and other times their virtual ID system will bill their college account.
In fact, there was a very interesting article in CR80 News in the fall 2010 magazine edition titled; “CSU’s Mobile App Looks to Replace Student IDs,” and in this brief article was a question-and-answer session with one of the top software architects of college mobile technologies.
Indeed, this is an extremely good use of this technology, and it works on the student’s personal tech device, no matter what they own. They may own a tablet computer running a Microsoft-based operating system, or perhaps they have a blackberry or an iPhone. These systems now work with whatever technology the student already owns, and therefore it becomes a universal system.
Many students and more so, their parents, are concerned with privacy. If such systems exist, the students can be tracked everywhere they go, and everything they do could be digitally recorded. In many aspects that is a problem, but in other aspects it also provides a layer of safety. It can be used to help culprits causing crimes, thus, protecting the rest of the students. It also prevents the students from having their credit card stolen.
If you’d like to learn more about this type of mobile application and mobile verification computing, I recommend you go and read that article, and then follow up online with some of the other interesting things being offered. Things like barcode scanners built into the mobile tech devices, giving information about the product, and also allowing the student to go online and check prices elsewhere at other retailers for the same product, therefore saving the money.
Indeed, I hope you please consider all this, and think on it. If you have something relevant to add, I surely hope you will look up my e-mail and give me your thoughts.
Finance
How to Invest 400 Dollars
Before you can make a decision on how to invest 400 dollars or any amount of funds, it is extremely important to understand the different investment types available. There are various options available, all with different levels of risk versus return. Understanding the fundamental concepts and analysing the risk/reward trade-off is the first step to generating an investment portfolio balanced to meet your needs.
Some of the major types of investment fall into cash, equities (stocks), debt securities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities and real estate.
Cash investments include savings accounts with financial institution, treasury bills and certificates of deposit. This type of investments generally pays a low rate of interest and typically low in risk. The only time they are risky investments in periods of inflation.
Buying equities (stocks) makes you a part-owner of the business and entitles you to a share of the profits generated by the company. Stocks are more volatile and therefore riskier than bonds. Equities also have varying levels of risk and return based on the particular company you invest in. For example companies known as “blue-chip” are regarded as lower risk, but also lower return than smaller capital companies.
Debt security investments provide returns in the form of fixed periodic payments and potential capital increase at the end of the investment. It is considered a safer and lower risk investment tool than equities; although the returns are generally lower than other securities.
Derivatives are contracts (financial) which are derived from the value of assets on which they are based. Derivatives can be in the form of futures, options and swaps. They are used to lower the risk of loss resulting through hedging. Hedging protects against the fluctuations in the value of the underlying assets.
Mutual funds are a collection of stocks and bonds. It encompasses the payment to a professional manager, whom selects specific securities on your behalf. The biggest advantage of this investment is that you do not have to be involved in monitoring the investment; the professional manager will select and monitor the investments and action changes which match your desired risk and reward profile. This does assume that your fund manager is experienced and holds the correct credentials.
Commodities are another major investment type. The typical commodities traded on the market are agricultural and industrial commodities. These items must be in a basic, raw and unprocessed state. High risk and returns are associated with trading commodities; however trading in commodity futures requires high levels of knowledge and deep analysis into the underlying commodity.
Finally there are investments into Real Estate. This type of investment is a long term one, with returns being gained either through capital growth or rental income. Real Estate can take the form of residential or commercial properties. Entry into Real Estate is the biggest hurdle with fees, deposit etc. With only a few hundred dollars to work with, direct entry into this market will be difficult without government grants which are offered in some countries and states.
When making your investment decisions you will not only need to consider the risk verses return profile. Two other important factors are the length of the investment and how liquid the funds will be whilst in the investment. Liquidity refers to the ease at which funds can be transferred out of an investment, for example if you may need the funds for another purpose at any point in time a cash investment like a savings account maybe the most appropriate investment.
With all of these options, investing your funds the right way is a difficult task and even if it is $400, $4000 or $4 million, expert advice from a financial planner or accountant is often wise way to go.
Finance
Offline and Online Payment Solutions for Businesses
Payment solutions are required by organizations, retailers and any firms which require transactions to be carried out between them and their customers. This can either be in the form of an online or offline payment solution, but it depends on the company and which payment methods they choose to offer their clients.
Depending on which industry a company operates in and how clients pay for goods and services, the payment solutions will need to be accessible and suited to your business needs. Many companies now tend to establish online payment solutions in contrast to the traditional offline methods due to the worldwide appeal of them and easy accessibility the internet offers.
In order to determine which payment solutions are best suited to your business, companies need to understand the different options available to them.
Online Payment Solutions
An online payment solution is a method which requires the internet as a platform to carry out payment processing. There are various methods of online payment solutions available and most companies strive to offer a variety so that they appeal to a larger audience:
Credit Cards: a type of money card which enables the cardholder to spend a specific amount which is repayable on competitive interest rate. They are available worldwide and offered to individuals as well as businesses. The main advantage of credit cards is that they allow the holder to have flexibility in payment of their purchases as well as the freedom to pay it back over time, with interest rates applying.
Debit Cards: is a type of card which the bank issues to a holder for them to access their account. A debit card allows holders to access cash at any time through an ATM machine as well as use it to make payments at POS terminals or online. The main advantage of debit cards is that they provide high security to their holder as well as accessibility to funds at any time.
E-Checks: is an electronic version of the traditional paper cheques, used to make online payments. In this alternative method of payment transaction, you can pay for good/services without having a credit card. The money is drawn from your account and transferred into the sellers account. Submitting and accepting e-check payments online is referred to as e-check processing.
Mobile Payments: is a process of making payments through a mobile device. Most banks offer an SMS service when making a mobile payment which authorizes it in order to make this method more secure. This payment solution is particularly beneficial to owners of devices such as blackberries and iPhones.
Offline Payment Solutions
An offline payment solution is the exact opposite of an online solution as it does not require the use of the internet to process transactions. Offline payment solutions are a more traditional method of processing transactions, for this reason it is trusted more by some retailers. There are many different methods of processing payments offline and they include;
Bank Wire: is a process of payment which transfers money from one bank account to another. This transaction can be made through a bank account or a cash office. Being one of the fastest methods to transfer money, bank wires have proven to be a very popular and reliable offline payment solution.
Cash Payment: the most common and traditional form of payment. Cash payments allow the transaction between an individual and company to be fast and efficient. Cash payments are often risky in the case that a large amount of money is being dealt with, while retailers and companies who accept cash payments will need monitoring and money handling procedures and precautions in place.
Cheque Payment: is a method which involves a written piece of paper that permits the issuing of funds from your bank account to be transferred to the said individual/company. Cheque payments are still a widely used form of offline payment, and are beneficial as it avoids the need to be carrying large sums of cash around.
Postal Payment: is a type of payment that is available for companies of any size. Often used domestically for accepting offline payments from customers across the country; for example: ordering via a catalogue and delivering goods direct to a customer’s specified location. They are a popular and safe method of processing transactions as they can be tracked and can only be cashed by the intended receiver.
Bank Guarantees: is a contract between an individual and bank assuring that in the event that the investor fails to pay a specific amount, the bank will settle their debt. Bank guarantees are not a form of payment processing however they may be required when making substantial payments. In order to qualify to obtain a bank guarantee, the company may be required to present documents detailing the investment they require it for.
Finance
Nigerian Stock Market Price Crash – The Real Reason
The Price crash in the Nigerian stock market has continued unabated since March 2008. In the early months of the price crash, the media was awash with news on the reason for the downward trend which was at that time excusable and endurable. Investors thought that the exit of foreign investors from the market though undesired at that time could not prolong the bears reign. The media had adduced the reign of the bears to the exit of such investors.
Not Long after when the bears refused to abate, the global melt down due to the crisis in the American financial sector was credited with the cause of the reign of the bears. By August 2008, the short recovery of the market gave hope to investors that the nightmare was over. Investors could recount that the financial crisis spared the Nigerian stock market when the financial crisis started in 2007. That year was the most interesting in the annals of the stock market with multiple issues so it was not difficult to expect quick recovery of the market since local investors were still interested in the market.
That was a wrong expectation. It will take further unexpected price crash beyond prime prices of stocks to reveal the real domestic reason for the worst price crash in the history of the stock market. In January 2009 alone for example, the market lost more than 3 trillion naira.
Growing discontent and public outrage led to the revelation of the real reason for the unprecedented price crash by the Security and Exchange Commission who accused the banks of hiding their exposure to margin debts without strong collateral. It was revealed that stock broking firms used shares as collateral. The banks were said to be owed more than 388 billion naira margin debt by stock broking firms who have found it difficult to pay back the loan.
In order to minimize loss, banks went ahead to aggressively dispose of the equities held by the broking firms. This singular action led to the massive offloading of shares by other investors who saw the banks action as loss of confidence in the market. The public has grown confidence in the strong capital base of the banks since post consolidation. Seeing the banks exiting the market was a signal of doom to other investors who have continued to mount pressure on their brokers to sell off their shares. Confidence is now at its lowest ebb. No one really knows when the bulls will return. However, one thing is sure- the lessons learnt from the price crash cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
