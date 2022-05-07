Finance
Money Making Tips – Five Ways to Make Money at Home Online
Many people find it difficult picking the right business opportunities online to due to the outrageous number of opportunities available on the internet. They often find it confusing and intimidating especially with the huge scam scare. Below are going to talk about five ways to make money at home online.
Paid survey is one of such common ways to earn quick income. Many companies are seeking for people’s opinion and ready to pay them cash for sharing thoughts. To take advantage of this opportunity simply sign up with a few paid survey companies and check your inbox on a frequent basis for new surveys to answer.
Buying and selling is a hot business on the web. There are lots of product being sold online every single day, do a little research for what is the best selling item and look for an affiliate program offering that kind of product and sign up with them to sell their products. You will be paid on commission for every sale you generate.
Virtual assistant is a kind of job where you offer you assistance to people who are already established in their online business. In most cases, you will need to be experience in a certain field, it could be typing, internet marketing, customer agent and so on.
Another way to make money at home online is through network marketing. Network marketing is a big business on the internet that is generating millions of dollars annually. Most network marketing company allows you to register with them for free and start promoting their opportunity. In this business, you are required to recruit people and build your team, the bigger your team, the more income opportunity you have.
Lastly, freelancing is a big opportunity for people who have good writing skill to make money online. You simply join a reputable freelancing company and submit your originally written article and you get paid for it.
These are the five ways to make money at home online.
To Your Success,
John Benjamin
Apartment or Land: What’s the Best Choice?
Although the apartment culture tends to take over the plot culture, many people still prefer to buy their own plot and construct their dream house. If you are like these people, we suggest that you consider a few important factors like your income, financial support, and cost of building. Given below are a few tips that can help you make the best choice. Read on to know more.
Investment
If you want to purchase an already-built flat, you will have to pay a hefty sum of money. As soon as you make the payment, you can move in and enjoy your new residence. On the other hand, if you buy a plot, you will have to wait much longer as the construction of your house will require several months. Therefore, it may cost you much more.
Aside from this, if you want to convert your plot to a domestic area, you need to ask for permissions and get clearance certificate from the authorities in your area. So, the entire process is quite time consuming.
Scope of Resale
When you perform the construction of your own house, you have the liberty to construct it based on your taste and liking. And this type of house may not be appealing for most potential buyers. At the time of selling this house, you may have to spend more money on its renovation.
On the other hand, you won’t have this problem with an apartment. The reason is that apartments have a permanent structure that is the same throughout the entire building. Therefore, it will be much easier for you to sell your apartment.
Return on Investment
As far as independent houses are concerned, the value of the plot keeps rising. However, the value of the built-up property continues to come down because of usage and deterioration. Therefore, seller may have to keep investing more money for its renovation.
The value of a flat continues to rise since it is in demand because of its high affordability. On the other hand, a plot owner can earn huge returns on investment if they build several floors wisely and then rent them out.
Since fewer houses are built on plots, the demand continues to go up among potential buyers. Buying plots from the investment point of view is a great idea.
Safety
Make sure that the plot you are going to by is free of legal complications. The seller should present the required documents and deeds. Apart from this, you may want to ensure that there is no type of dispute linked with the land you are interested in.
In the case of a flat, there is no such problem as the required permissions are already obtained from the relevant authorities.
How to Earn Money in a Multi-Level Marketing Business
There are a lot of people in the world who are looking for the best and easiest way to earn money. Some are desperate enough to try a lot of business opportunities or job offerings just to earn an income in the fastest way possible.
Earning profit through the internet
The Internet is one of the medium used by people, in order to gain supplemental income without working very hard or for a long period of time. However, thousands of site in the internet are preying on this unfortunate people for the purpose also of wanting to become rich. That is why trying to earn a profit through the internet is not a free ticket. You need to work hard and learn things for your success.
Choose the best product
Perhaps the simplest way to earn an income on the internet is to sell a product or a service. However, in order for you to accomplish this, you need first to have a host, a product and a domain name.
Hosts and domain name are rather cheap but products are quite expensive. You can easily locate domain name and hosting business services in different website for just a low cost and even those that don’t have any webmaster experience can acquire it. In looking for products, you need to decide first on what product to sell and then acquire an inventory of these products in order for you to find the cheapest product possible. You would also need a supplier that would help you in providing those products and help you in your business.
Do some promotion
What comes after is the promotion of the product in the internet because nobody will be able to know that you’re selling the products if it is not found in your site. You should research on price comparison because if the price of your product is much cheaper than everyone else then you would surely have a sale.
One way you can promote your site and products is through an advertisement. By advertising on the internet you can have a wide range of audience, be careful though of scam sites that can waste your money. You should locate legitimate sites where you can advertise like visiting the Webmaster forums in order for you to ask other webmasters the best sites that work. And once you successfully finish promoting your business the money usually comes in quickly and with little effort.
Connect with people
In a Network Marketing business, the company has leads and affiliates that are responsible in selling the products of the company. These affiliates usually pay a membership fee every month that covers support, training, hosting, a website and other benefits. However, the best thing about these affiliates is that they can refer to other affiliates your site and your products. You can also get a monthly bonus from these referred people. In this business model, you can earn an income from the product you sell, from your team’s product sales, the monthly bonuses from the affiliates and the monthly bonuses of the referred affiliates, which can go several levels deep.
Guidelines to increase your income
In order to increase you income while doing Network marketing through the Internet, you can follow some guidelines in order to help you in running your business.
Before you join a Multi-Level Marketing company, you must first check out their credit, financials and management. It is good to choose companies that already exist for more than 2 years. You can shop for sponsors that are successful and are willing to help you.
Make sure that your product has a money back guarantee and has a competitively good price. You must also consider your downlines, the quality of each member and the depth of levels.
Like any other business you must have a well thought out business plan including the marketing strategies, goals and budget in order to attain your goals.
By following these guidelines, you can be sure to have a successful network marketing business thus equating to an increase in your profits or income.
Avoid These 10 QDRO Mistakes
Every divorce attorney recognizes the added complexity of a case when retirement assets must be divided. Mention the word QDRO and even the most seasoned veteran may be filled with mild dread. Imagine the confusion when a client tries to understand these important documents.
However, QDROs do not need to be difficult. A bit of education and relying on the services of a QDRO expert can help avoid some of these most common QDRO mistakes.
Misunderstanding The Plan Type
Often times, a divorce will proceed with both sides simply referring to the parties’ “retirement plans.” Without specifying or understanding the specifics of each plan, potential issues can arise down the road. It is important early on for every retirement plan to be clearly identified not only by the correct name but also by the type of plan it is – qualified or non-qualified; defined contribution, defined benefit or cash balance; IRA; etc.
Incorrectly Naming The Plan
While this seems like a very basic step, often times the parties will simply say they have “retirement accounts.” By finding out early on the specific name of every retirement account owned by either party, you can get a clearer picture of the exact nature of all retirement assets- often just by knowing the full name of each plan. It is also critically important that any final Settlement Agreement clearly identifies all retirement accounts with as much specificity as possible. Misidentifying a plan in those signed court orders can create problems later on when an alternate payee seeks out the division he or she expects.
Not Setting A Clear Division Date
This is one area where there is no room for ambiguity. Unless one party is receiving a specific dollar amount that is not going to be adjusted for plan earnings or losses, a clearly defined division date is required! While many divorcing parties assume that the date of divorce is the date of division for any involved retirement accounts, myriad post-divorce litigation specifically involving QDROs tells a different story. Always clearly identify the date for division within the final Divorce Agreement. Failing to do so opens the door to arguments over when the account is actually to be divided – the date of filing, the date of separation, the date the agreement was signed, the date the court signed the final judgment, etc.
Failing To Address Earnings And Losses
While a well-drafted QDRO should always identify a specific date for division of a retirement account, often times the parties fail to consider what happens to the actual value of the plan over time. Usually, there is a delay of many months (or years) between the specified date of division and the date the plan is actually divided by the plan administrator. During this delay, significant fluctuation in the plan’s value can occur. Depending on which party you represent, this can be a good – or bad – thing for your client.
Every QDRO agreement must specify how any earnings and losses that occur between the date of the award and the date of division should be treated. If not, then one of the parties is going to be disadvantaged when the division finally occurs. For example, if you make no provision for adjustments to the award for earnings and losses, then the plan participant bears all risk of a falling account value. Likewise, the alternate payee will not be entitled to any increase in the value of the account.
In either scenario, one party comes out the loser. The easiest way to avoid this is to agree that the awarded amount (whether fixed or a percentage) will be adjusted for earnings and losses. In this way, neither party’s interest will be affected regardless of how long it takes to finalize a division.
Not Considering The Risks Before Settling On A Fixed Amount
Much like failing to address earnings and losses, agreeing to a non-adjustable, flat amount awards of a retirement account can create huge problems for the plan participant in the event of a market downturn. For example, say a plan participant has a 401(k) valued at $200,000 at the time of divorce and he or she agrees to transfer $100,000 to the other spouse. Yet, by time the QDRO is finalized and division is imminent, the 401(k) value has plummeted to only $90,000 due to deteriorating market conditions. The plan participant is now faced with transferring 100% of the 401(k) plus additional funds to the alternate payee to satisfy the exact language of the Divorce Decree. Once tax implications are factored in, the plan participant will actually have transferred more than the divorce agreement required.
Ignoring Surviving Spouse Issues
Surviving spouse benefits are, by far, one of the most complex areas of QDRO work, yet they are often one of the areas most often ignored by attorneys. Clearly defining the status of the alternate payee following the death of the plan participant, especially for defined benefit plans, is paramount.
When a defined contribution plan is involved, it is usually sufficient to include language in the QDRO stating that the alternate payee receives benefits regardless of when the plan participant dies. However, when working to divide a defined benefit plan, the alternate payee’s benefits are significantly affected by the timing of the plan participant’s death – before or after the start of benefit payments. Both scenarios must be addressed in the QDRO.
In many defined benefit plans, the alternate payee will receive no benefits should the plan participant die before payments begin, unless the alternate payee is specifically designated as the surviving spouse under the Qualified Pre-Retirement Survivor Benefit (QPSA) clause of the plan. There are many more nuances that must be considered when it comes to surviving spouse issues, so it is important to discuss all possible scenarios with your QDRO professional.
Incorrectly Equalizing Multiple Plans
When a divorcing couple has several defined contribution plans, it is natural for the parties and their attorneys – in an effort to save money – to try and offset the value of one plan against the other in order to only need one QDRO or avoid a QDRO altogether. While in some cases this may be possible, it is often implemented incorrectly which ultimately costs the parties more in the long run.
One of the biggest mistakes when multiple defined contribution plans are involved is failing to require that the parties exchange current account statements as of a specific date. When no date is specified, the parties are working with a moving target in terms of determining how much any equalization payment should actually be.
Likewise, failing to set forth exactly how the equalization calculation should be made is another common mistake. While it sounds simple, many agreements fail to spell out the exact calculation method, leading to potentially costly litigation down the road.
Finally, if a retirement asset is a defined benefit plan it can never be equalized, because these plans are not set up with specific dollar values. These type of plans always require a separate QDRO for each to effectively divide.
Ignoring Loan Balances
Another common mistake is forgetting to calculate loans that exist against any retirement account. While you cannot always tell from an account statement whether a loan exists, it is important to find out before making any calculations. In most plans, a loan is considered an asset and the value of the loan should be added to the account’s total value for purposes of property division.
How the parties decide to treat any existing loans depends on the purpose of the loans and is subject to negotiation during the divorce.
Not Assigning Responsibility For Preparing The QDRO
An alarming number of divorce agreements fail to specify who has responsibility for preparing the QDRO. While the agreement may indicate that a QDRO is needed, if neither party is specifically required to follow through with preparation, the QDRO often never gets drafted or completed. Every settlement agreement should clearly spell out who is responsible for drafting and presenting the QDRO to the Court and Plan Administrator.
Likewise, it is important to specify who will pay the costs related to the QDRO, and make sure whoever is responsible understands the costs involved, including any that may be issued by the Plan itself.
Failing To Implement The QDRO
In a surprising number of divorces, although a proper QDRO may have been prepared and signed by the Court, the final QDRO never gets submitted to the Plan Administrator. In a few cases, even though a signed and valid QDRO is submitted to the Plan Administrator, for one reason or another the account never gets divided.
It is important to follow up with every QDRO and receive written confirmation that the account was actually divided. Failing to do so can lead to litigation years – even decades – down the road, when an alternate payee realizes he or she is not going to receive the funds to which he or she is entitled.
