Multi Protocol Decentralized Exchange Bashoswap Is Set to Launch It’s DEX on Cardano

Bashoswap, a Cardano-based decentralized exchange that would be interoperable on both Cardano & Milkomeda networks set to launch on Cardano testnet in a few months time.

A private seed round is ongoing for interested participants looking to acquire $BASH Tokens Early

What is a DEX?

A Decentralized Exchange or DEX (DEX) is a blockchain-based application that is accessible through a series of smart contracts and is designed to facilitate financial services that are traditionally carried by a central entity in a decentralized manner.

Bashoswap intends to bring Cardano-based projects to the limelight, which will have a far-reaching effect to the Cardano ecosystem.

Bashoswap will join forces with other existing projects on different blockchains, including the AMM, Unicrypt, PancakeSwap, Staking and LP Token locking model on Uniswap, to revolutionize the DeFi space and create DeFi apps powered by the $Bash token.

Bash Token

Bashoswap has a utility token with the symbol “$Bash.” The Bashoswap community can use this token for different use cases, including staking, farming, and voting rights. Token holders will have the opportunity to vote and be voted for. You can click here to be part of the early birds and acquire Bash Token during the private seed Sale.

How to own $Bash Token?

For the moment the only way to participate in the project is through BashoSwap`s private sale by clicking here

https://sale.bashoswap.finance/

As proof of its commitment to the Cardano ecosystem, BashoSwap will accept ADA exclusively. However, the minimum amount to participate in the private sale is 5000 ADA.

To join in the BashoSwap sale you will need a Cardano wallet. Set up one of the following wallets: Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus & Nami wallet which are one-stop solutions for all your Cardano transaction needs.

The simple steps of setting up one and buying $Bash Tokens can be found in the Docs section of the website.

About Bashoswap

Bashoswap is a decentralized exchange built on top of the Cardano blockchain. At its core, Bashoswap lets crypto enthusiasts to easily swap ADA for other Cardano native tokens.

Website: https://bashoswap.finance/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bashoswap

Whitepaper: https://docs.bashoswap.finance/whitepaper

Socials

Twitter: https://twitter.com/basho_swap

Telegram Group: https://t.me/bashoswap

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/bashoswap/

Github: https://github.com/bashoswap-inc