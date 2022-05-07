Blockchain
Multi Protocol Decentralized Exchange Bashoswap Is Set to Launch It’s DEX on Cardano
Bashoswap, a Cardano-based decentralized exchange that would be interoperable on both Cardano & Milkomeda networks set to launch on Cardano testnet in a few months time.
A private seed round is ongoing for interested participants looking to acquire $BASH Tokens Early
What is a DEX?
A Decentralized Exchange or DEX (DEX) is a blockchain-based application that is accessible through a series of smart contracts and is designed to facilitate financial services that are traditionally carried by a central entity in a decentralized manner.
Bashoswap intends to bring Cardano-based projects to the limelight, which will have a far-reaching effect to the Cardano ecosystem.
Bashoswap will join forces with other existing projects on different blockchains, including the AMM, Unicrypt, PancakeSwap, Staking and LP Token locking model on Uniswap, to revolutionize the DeFi space and create DeFi apps powered by the $Bash token.
Bash Token
Bashoswap has a utility token with the symbol “$Bash.” The Bashoswap community can use this token for different use cases, including staking, farming, and voting rights. Token holders will have the opportunity to vote and be voted for. You can click here to be part of the early birds and acquire Bash Token during the private seed Sale.
How to own $Bash Token?
For the moment the only way to participate in the project is through BashoSwap`s private sale by clicking here
https://sale.bashoswap.finance/
As proof of its commitment to the Cardano ecosystem, BashoSwap will accept ADA exclusively. However, the minimum amount to participate in the private sale is 5000 ADA.
To join in the BashoSwap sale you will need a Cardano wallet. Set up one of the following wallets: Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus & Nami wallet which are one-stop solutions for all your Cardano transaction needs.
The simple steps of setting up one and buying $Bash Tokens can be found in the Docs section of the website.
About Bashoswap
Bashoswap is a decentralized exchange built on top of the Cardano blockchain. At its core, Bashoswap lets crypto enthusiasts to easily swap ADA for other Cardano native tokens.
Website: https://bashoswap.finance/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bashoswap
Whitepaper: https://docs.bashoswap.finance/whitepaper
Socials
Twitter: https://twitter.com/basho_swap
Telegram Group: https://t.me/bashoswap
Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/bashoswap/
Github: https://github.com/bashoswap-inc
Blockchain
Tron Is Trading Within Its Triangle Pattern; What Awaits The Coin Next?
Tron’s native coin TRX has been moving on bullish price action since the beginning of the month. Tron had announced in the past weeks, that, it is soon to be going live with its algorithmic stable coin USDD. Ever since this development, the anticipation caused prices of TRX to surge.
TRX has been one of the top gainers in the industry. The bullish stance has made the coin go past its immediate price ceiling and pushed the coin to eye its next resistance mark. On the chart, according to its past trading sessions over the months, the coin is seen to be trading within a triangle pattern.
The triangle trading pattern has highlighted ascending support lines and descending price ceilings. TRX’s prices have shot up but even in the middle of last month, the coin was seen trading close to its crucial support level. Prices of the coin was seen dipping slightly on charts, due to a case of profit taking at the time of writing.
Tron Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Tron was priced at $0.081 at the time of writing. Soon after touching the resistance mark of $0.087, the coin noted a pull in prices. This can be pointed towards profit-taking. A heavy inflow of buyers in the market also validates the same reading.
A fall from the current level could push the coin to trade near the $0.075 price level, breaching which TRX could trade close to $0.067. On the upside, if prices don’t correct then TRX might push further up as buyers have flocked the market.
In case of a bullish pressure, the coin could move near the $0.090 price level over the next trading sessions. Volume of TRX was seen in green and that is indicative of positive price action.
Technical Analysis
Tron at the moment remains quite bullish on the 24 hour chart. This can be said so because the coin’s prices were seen above the 20-SMA line depicting that buyers drove price momentum in the market. The coin was above the 50-SMA line which is also a sign of positive price action.
At press time, TRX was also seen trading above the 200-SMA line indicating bullishness. On the Relative Strength Index, TRX depicted increased number of buyers as the indicator stood above the 60-mark. It also confirms profit-booking because the coin was overbought in the previous trading sessions.
Related Reading | TRON Joins Stablecoin Wars Will Launch USDD With 30% APY, Here Is When
MACD indicated strong bullish momentum on the chart. The indicator underwent a bullish crossover and flashed green histograms which were increasing in size. This meant that the bulls were still in charge at the time of writing.
The Directional Movement Index which depicts market momentum was certainly quite bullish as the -DI was under the +DI line on the chart at press time. It indicated bullish price action.
A chance of a price pullback after a rally cannot be ruled out. TRX registered increase in the price by double-digits over the past 24 hours. In the last week, TRX gained close to 29%.
Related Reading | TRON DAO Reserve Appoints Alameda Research as the First Member and Whitelisted Institution
Featured image from UnSplash and the chart from Tradingview.com
Blockchain
Moonbirds And Solana NFT Trading Volume Is On A Tear As Sales Rally 45%
NFT trading volume has been on a robust momentum since April and the pace is just right for May with Solana and Moonbirds NFTs such as Okay Bears triggering the increase in NFT sales volume since April.
According to DappRadar, there is a monumental 45% climb in organic trading volume of NFTs in April in comparison to the previous months. Solana NFT trading has skyrocketed in April, as Moonbirds also proved to boost Ethereum trading.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month – As Analyst Sees It Hitting $48K
NFT Trading Volume Climbing
There has been a marked sluggishness in February and March, but NFT trading volumes have bounced back in April with a remarkable increase of 45%.
There has been a halt for six weeks that transpired in mid-February with the NFT market. Thankfully, the trading volume improved in April. The main culprit for the recent increase in NFT trading volume points to Solana-based NFTs and Moonbirds.
The NFT market has recorded an increase in monthly NFT trading volume at $6.3 billion in April. That is a growth spurt or jump of over 23% from March.
Moobirds Now 11th Most-Traded NFT In History
Moonbirds, a private or members-only collection, has generated around $500 million in trades which has helped with the recovery of the NFT market.
To date, Moonbirds is now the 11th most traded NFT collection in history which has surpassed other NFT collections such as Cool Cats, Doodles, and Meebits.
Crypto total market cap at $1.62 trillion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Despite the controversies, Moonbirds has remained strong with the floor price consistently above 28 ETH or approximately $81,944.
Another important factor is the increase in demand for Solana NFTs at 91% every month which has generated over $300 million in total revenue. Solana-based NFTs have also increased in the sale price to $350.
Suggested Readin | NFT Market Records Decreasing Number Of Buyers – Is The NFT Hype Dying?
OpenSea Support On Solana Boosts NFTs
The popularity and massive success of Solana NFTs isn’t a surprise especially because OpenSea has expressed its support for the Solana blockchain. The backing of this major NFT marketplace has done wonders for Solana NFTs as a whole.
Okay Bears and DeGods are popular Solana NFT collections that have generated $23 million and $43 million in trading volume which paved the way for the collections to be included in the top 30 most traded NFT collections last month.
More so, Otherdeeds by Yuga Labs which had their first NFT drops on April 30 also contributed to the boost in NFT trading volumes.
Despite generating over $340 million in APE, Otherdeeds suffered from losses of over 4.5 million due to failed transactions.
Featured image ItsBlockchain, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Terra Beats Tesla As Second-Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder After $1.5B Purchase
Terra’s commitment to filling up its coffers with Bitcoin has been solidified once more with another $1.5 billion purchase. This is the fruit of a pledge that the project had made to buy more than $10 billion worth of BTC to serve as a reserve for its stablecoin, UST. More importantly, though is how this boosts the foundation’s standing when it comes to corporations holding the digital asset.
Terra Now Holds More BTC Than Tesla
Before Terra had begun its bitcoin buying spree, there have been other corporate bodies that had already made the plunge to do so. The likes of MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital, and Tesla come to mind when thinking of this. While MicroStrategy had cemented its lead as the company with the largest BTC holdings, Tesla had retained its position in second place. That is, until now.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Institutional Outflows Near One-Year Highs, More Downside Coming?
With its most recent buy, Terra has now become the second-largest corporate bitcoin holder, beating out Tesla for the title. The deal was carried out as an over-the-counter (OTC) purchase in conjunction with cryptocurrency broker Genesis and Three Arrows Capital, a crypto trading and venture capital firm.
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) which had begun accumulating BTC earlier this year has ramped up its buying. It is one of the fastest accumulation trends of any corporate bitcoin holder. Its first purchase had taken place in February, and now, barely three months later, the non-profit foundation now holds 80,393 total BTC. All of which come out to a dollar value of $2.9 billion at the time of its last purchase. It now holds almost double what Tesla holds, which currently sits at 48,000 BTC.
Reiterating The Promise
When Do Kwon, founder of Terra, had announced that the foundation was planning to buy $10 billion worth of BTC for its treasury, the question had been when. While participants in the space had speculated it would take a while before they began buying the coins, Terra had quickly moved forward to start. It had gradually added BTC to its treasury and in three months has now purchased more than a quarter of the $10 billion BTC.
BTC falls below $36,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In an additional move, Terra had also moved to add another cryptocurrency to its treasury. This time around turning to Avalanche (AVAX) to do so. It had purchased a total of $200 million worth of AVAX, a trade that was carried out directly with the Avalanche Foundation.
Related Reading | Bitcoin ETP Outflows Spell Bearish Sentiment Among Institutional Investors
The Luna Foundation Guard reserves have now grown to $3.23 billion. Bitcoin makes up 90.7% of the reserves with a total of 80,393 BTC valued at $2.93 billion. LUNA makes up the second-largest portion with $126.63 million making up 4.2%, AVAX at 3.5%, USDT AT 0.8%, and USDC at 0.7%.
Featured image from Portal do Bitcoin, chart from TradingView.com
