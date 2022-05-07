Finance
NetSpend Prepaid Debit Card Vs Rushcard
Yes, I would agree, there is really no such thing as a prepaid debit card with no fees, but there are quite a few prepaid debit cards that come close. Many of these cards are very easy to obtain but some do have plenty of fees associated with there use normally requiring direct deposit and minimum balance to eliminate most or all fees. Here are some of your best options in my opinion:
The Walmart Money Card can be obtained at any participating Walmart or you can apply online. With just a $3.00 monthly fee and very low transaction fees it rates highly as a card that is easy to load at any participating Walmart especially if you live close to Walmart. Reload fees can be waived when you cash an eligible payroll or government check or you can also load your card with a Green Dot MoneyPak. Walmart has been providing discount merchandise to many consumers for years and having a Walmart Money Card could make your shopping experience there that much easier.
Rushcard by Russell Simmons hits you with a $19.95 activation fee right of the bat. If this isn’t enough to make you leery of prepaid debit cards I don’t know what is. Some of the other fees that may be charged to your card are a monthly fee, card fee, plan change fee and express cash fee. I certainly wouldn’t be happy with all these fees and don’t feel like you the consumer should have to pick your poison. There are cards that are free to sign up for, have reasonable or no fees and offer cash back, bonuses and rewards.
NetSpend is the leading provider of prepaid debit cards in the USA and can be found in over 10,000 stores and check cashing centers in the U.S. The prepaid debit MasterCard that I have is free to sign up for, has no monthly fees unless you choose that plan. Credit transactions are $1.00, pin transactions are $2.00 and NetSpend cardholder to cardholder transfers are absolutely free. NetSpend even offers a referral bonus to new cardholders as a way to reimburse you for some of those fees. NetSpend is the best prepaid debit card in my opinion but do choose your own card wisely.
Most prepaid debit cards do not require a credit check or report any information regarding your card use or fee payment history to the credit bureau so good or bad credit is not an issue. So if you are looking to rebuild your credit a prepaid debit card normally will not do that for you. If you need a fast and convenient way to access your cash funds without bank overdraft fees then choose the card that is right for you.
Bank Bailouts Pros and Cons
The bailout financial plan that was constituted by the US government in 2008 had more bank bailout cons than pros. From its onset, it received many negative views that predicted of its failure to work at easing the credit crunch that was fast plaguing the economy. However, the government still went ahead and gave out the funds to specific banks. Some of these bank bailout pros and cons are mentioned below.
One of the viable benefits of this financial plan was that it gave money to financial institutions, companies that dealt with cars and other businesses. These institutions were in great need of money so that they could be able to meet their fiscal obligations. Moreover, this plan was to help this financial problem from affecting every other sector of the economy.
There are several reasons that have been given since then on why the solution was not really a way out but just another problem. One reason was that no one believed that the help from the government would help to convince the citizens that banks would start to lend money again. Furthermore, with other similar situations from other nations, most banks feared that their assets could to an ultimate low that could see them go out of business.
It was also feared that there was no specific amount of money that could really help to ease the situation. In addition it was also feared that the bulk of paying these loans would still fall back on the taxpayer who was already in a financial crisis. It was also felt that the government by giving out bailout money to these banks was not dealing with the root cause of the problem, but just covering up.
The bailout plan had great benefits to the businesses that benefited from it. However, one of its main problems was the fact that the bulk of the payment cost was to be made by the taxpayers who were already in financial problems.
Debt Reduction, Credit Card Negotiation, And Your Rights
There is no legal right to debt reduction or credit negotiation if you owe more than $10,000. Any ads promoting debt and credit card reduction are misleading. I hear them all the time on TV and the radio. I get the spam ads on the internet. You have heard the commercials:
- Do you know if you qualify for a personal bailout?
- If you have more than $10,000 of credit card debt you have the RIGHT to settle that debt for a fraction of what you owe, with monthly payments you can afford.
- Credit card companies have been given billions and need to clean their books once and for all and that’s great news for you.
Well, I have heard them too and I spent some time looking into it. If I were generous, I would call the debt reduction claims misleading but I am not so I will call them lies. Each one of those statements are provably false. Congress passed the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 or Credit CARD Act of 2009. Have you looked at one of your credit card statements and noticed that it now tells you how long it will take to pay off your credit card if you just make minimum payments? That’s a new requirement and a good idea, in my opinion. I took some time to look the Act over. Nowhere does it state that the consumer has a right to have debt reduced if it is more than $10,000. It’s just not there. I am not alone in calling them out. The Federal Trade Commission at their website points out that:
There also is no guarantee that a creditor will accept partial payment of a legitimate debt. In fact, if you stop making payments on a credit card, late fees and interest usually are added to the debt each month.
I have literally dozens of clients that have hired me after they have tried one of these debt negotiators. The stories are all the same. They are told not to hire a lawyer and to stop making their credit card payments and start making payments to the debt negotiator. When the credit card sues for nonpayment, the client calls the debt negotiator who tells them that they aren’t lawyers and the client needs to hire one. What?! I thought they didn’t need a lawyer. These negotiators charge too much, do too little, hide the facts and mislead the consumer. I feel really bad the clients that have hired me after they used a debt negotiator.
Most people really try to pay the creditors back and are just looking for help. They believe the debt negotiator because they want to believe this is a realistic option only to find out that they are being taken advantage of. It’s a shame because there is help for someone overwhelmed by debt, just not with these negotiators. We don’t negotiate debt. We eliminate debt. I don’t call one creditor and ask them if they would consider a payment plan or no interest for a while. We use the powerful bankruptcy laws to put you on equal footing with a creditor, no negotiation necessary.
To learn more about bankruptcy, please take some time to visit my website at: Downriver Bankruptcy.
NRI & NRO Deposit Accounts With Online Banking in India!
Finances have always been of utmost importance and handling it with complete responsibility can be quite a task. At the end of it all, you need growth, sustainability and security for your money. When you are in a far-off land and you need to be connected with your homeland financially, then the bank you choose plays a crucial role in your wealth management. NRI Accounts in banks offer you a lot more than just parking space for your hard-earned money. They have on offer a bouquet of services including financial planning, investments, lockers, etc.
The government of India introduced the rules for holding a NRI banking account in the year 1970. Within that purview, individuals leaving their country have found great convenience in maintaining their finances. Non-resident Indians can open any of the below mentioned accounts with their Indian bank:
NRE (Non Resident External Accounts)
It is an account by way of Savings, Current or Fixed Deposits in Indian rupees. The funds in this account are fully repatriable.
NRO (Non Resident Ordinary Accounts)
This account can be opened in the form of Savings, Current or Fixed Deposits in Indian Rupees. The only difference in this account is that the funds cannot be repatriated. However, the interest accrued over the deposits and investments is repatriable.
FCNR (Foreign Currency Non Resident Accounts)
All funds in this account are easily repatriable. You can only open a Fixed Deposit with this account in five major currencies of the world. The currencies are US Dollars, Pound Sterling (GBP) and Euro.
While all these facilities are available to you readily, it is not necessary to authorise an individual back home to handle the transactions. You can have complete control over your banking transactions right from your desk in a foreign country.
Online banking lets you do it. With just an internet connection, you can stay attuned to your finances from across seven seas.
Listed here are some of the functions that can be performed with ease online.
Financial transactions such as account to account transfer within the same bank or other bank accounts, crediting accounts
Electronic bill payments
Purchasing and / or selling investments
Applying for loans till its full execution. Repayment, interest and more
What’s more, you can perform a number of non-operational functions through Online Banking, some of which are mentioned below:
Checking account statements online, finding out about new products, etc.
Assistance from the bank staff for banking queries and feedback.
