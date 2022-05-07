Finance
Nigerian Stock Market Price Crash – The Real Reason
The Price crash in the Nigerian stock market has continued unabated since March 2008. In the early months of the price crash, the media was awash with news on the reason for the downward trend which was at that time excusable and endurable. Investors thought that the exit of foreign investors from the market though undesired at that time could not prolong the bears reign. The media had adduced the reign of the bears to the exit of such investors.
Not Long after when the bears refused to abate, the global melt down due to the crisis in the American financial sector was credited with the cause of the reign of the bears. By August 2008, the short recovery of the market gave hope to investors that the nightmare was over. Investors could recount that the financial crisis spared the Nigerian stock market when the financial crisis started in 2007. That year was the most interesting in the annals of the stock market with multiple issues so it was not difficult to expect quick recovery of the market since local investors were still interested in the market.
That was a wrong expectation. It will take further unexpected price crash beyond prime prices of stocks to reveal the real domestic reason for the worst price crash in the history of the stock market. In January 2009 alone for example, the market lost more than 3 trillion naira.
Growing discontent and public outrage led to the revelation of the real reason for the unprecedented price crash by the Security and Exchange Commission who accused the banks of hiding their exposure to margin debts without strong collateral. It was revealed that stock broking firms used shares as collateral. The banks were said to be owed more than 388 billion naira margin debt by stock broking firms who have found it difficult to pay back the loan.
In order to minimize loss, banks went ahead to aggressively dispose of the equities held by the broking firms. This singular action led to the massive offloading of shares by other investors who saw the banks action as loss of confidence in the market. The public has grown confidence in the strong capital base of the banks since post consolidation. Seeing the banks exiting the market was a signal of doom to other investors who have continued to mount pressure on their brokers to sell off their shares. Confidence is now at its lowest ebb. No one really knows when the bulls will return. However, one thing is sure- the lessons learnt from the price crash cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
Finance
Earn Money Online – How to Make Money Advice
We can make money online because there are certain sites that we can use to make this happen. Many people might say that making extra money online is something very difficult, but the truth is the following: if you have the right advice and site you can do it. In this article you are going to learn more about it.
You can work from home using the techniques that you will learn in this article. Many times we do not like the idea of working from home, but this is necessary. Also you can use the computer of one of your friend or you can go to a cybercafe. You need to set a couple of hours per day to take jobs online.
Elance.com is a good place to go if you want to work as a freelancer. Now you might as yourself about this new word: freelancer. A freelancer is just someone working from home. But we must understand that a freelancer is not an employee, you will set your own working hours.
Elance.com might be very boring the first time because they will ask you to fill many forms. You need to understand that this is important. They just want to serve you in the best possible way. You do not need any special skill to make money online in this site. If you can write an email and surf the Internet you can take job using Elance.com. You can begin taking data entry jobs, making forum posts, etc.
Finance
Subsidiary – Types, Advantages and Disadvantages
Subsidiary is a company that is controlled by another company through a parent child relationship. A company is only said to be a subsidiary company if the parent has controlling interest by owning over 50% of the issued share capital. A Subsidiary on its own may have subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are considered separate legal entities for taxation and regulation purpose.
Types of Subsidiaries – Three types of Subsidiaries can be formed namely:
-Public Limited Liability
-Minimum Capital – Must be paid by the founders (minimum two members)
-Shares – Can issue nominative or bearer shares
-Management – Should have at least three directors. One director should be a permanent resident of the country
-Private Limited Liability
-Minimum Capital – Must be paid by the founders
-Shares – Shares need to be nominative. Bearer shares cannot be subscribed
-Management – Managed by one or more managers
-Co-operative Company with limited liability
-Minimum Capital – Three partners are needed. One quarter of capital contribution must be paid-in
-Shares – Shares are nominative
-Management – A co-operative company with limited liability and managed by one or more managers
Parent Company – Subsidiary Relation
It is important that the subsidiary is recognized as an independent corporation managed by the board of directors even though it was incorporated by the parent company. This does not mean that the subsidiary is uncontrolled. The parent company has the legal authority to hold the subsidiary accountable to meet the financial objectives.
For the Parent company to control the independent subsidiary it should be:
-The sole shareholder
-Include voting control provisions in subsidiary article
-Prepare bylaws defining the authority of the officers, their term in the office and removal
-Prohibit bylaws amendment without shareholder’s approval
Legal Risks
As long as the parent company holds its subsidiary accountable for the expectations of its board of directors there is little risk for the parent to be found liable for the wrong doings of the subsidiary. But, if the parent company exercises excessive control for example has the same board of directors, use of common letterhead, in such case the parent company and the subsidiary are treated as one and the parent company is responsible for the subsidiaries debts etc.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Subsidiary
Advantages
-Considerable tax advantages and legal protections
-Ability to offset profits and losses of one part of a business with another
-Some countries allow subsidiaries to file tax returns on the profits obtained in that country
-Liabilities and credit claims are locked in that subsidiary and cannot be passed on to the parent company
-Allows for joint ventures with other companies with each owning a portion of the new business operation
Disadvantages
-Legal paperwork involved with creating a subsidiary can be lengthy and expensive
-Control also becomes an issue when a subsidiary is partially owned by another outside organization
Finance
How to Earn Extra Money by YouTube Video Marketing
If you want to make money online, YouTube can provide you a number of ways. YouTube gets more than 1 billion unique visits every month – really a huge base of audiences. So, many people have already started using this platform to make money. Participating in the YouTube Partner Program is the way to begin. Use Google’s Creator Playbook to create your profile and get ready to monetize.
Use it for promotion of products:
Creating your own products? YouTube video marketing offers many ways to promote products and make sales. Music, eBooks, art and apps are some of the products that find takers through this platform. Create your product, promote on YouTube and earn money.
Be the affiliate marketer:
Affiliate marketing is all about selling products in exchange of commission. Hundreds of thousands of large as well as small companies offer lucrative deals to affiliate marketers for promoting their products. Additionally, joining one of the many affiliate networks would also bring benefits.
Teach through YouTube:
Tutorials are highly popular on YouTube. If you are an expert in something or have special knowledge of how to do something, you can teach others and make money from your videos. Beauty videos, for example, are highly popular and reach over 3.5 million views brining you a huge opportunity to earn.
Turn your pet or kid into a star:
You might have seen some viral videos on YouTube that attract millions of views. So keep your video camera handy and get ready to create the sensation. Cute pet videos or innocent kid videos to attract millions views and make money. Don’t forget to market your videos on other platforms.
Create web TV series:
Like telling stories? YouTube allows you creating your own web TV show, where you are limited only by your imagination and budget. As you like, you can create comedy series, drama series, or your own talk show. Be wary of your show’s length as YouTube poses some restrictions. You never know, you could be the next star.
Monetize your videos:
In order to start earning money on your videos, you are required to enable monetization. By doing so, you allow YouTube to place ads in your video. In addition, it also means that you acknowledge that there is no copyrighted material in the video you posted.
If you want to make sustainable money through YouTube, it is important to stay current and updated, and be coming with new ways to promote your YouTube Channel. Get familiar with Google Keyword Planner Tool, Insights and blogs to earn success with money.
YouTube marketing is definitely a great platform and has a lot of potential. You just have to know the best way to utilize it. Try using the above suggested methods and tell us what worked for you.
I hope you enjoyed reading the article. Do not forget to share it on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.
Nigerian Stock Market Price Crash – The Real Reason
Top 10 Trending Search Projects In Last Seven Days
Earn Money Online – How to Make Money Advice
Subsidiary – Types, Advantages and Disadvantages
How to Earn Extra Money by YouTube Video Marketing
Belize: A Tax-Free Paradise
Ways to Earn Extra Money – Online Opportunities
Small-Press Authors and Bookstores
Hamstrung in initial return, Heat’s Kyle Lowry vows to be better Sunday
Yankees trying to figure out pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special