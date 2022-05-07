News
On first Mother’s Day in majors, Orioles’ Félix Bautista credits mom’s motivation for getting him there
In August of 2015, Félix Bautista was supposed to be pursuing his major league dreams. Instead, he was at home in the Dominican Republic, watching a beauty pageant with his mom.
Bautista, a couple of months removed from turning 20, had been released earlier in the year by the Miami Marlins, who signed the right-handed pitcher as a 17-year-old. Having not latched on to another team, he spent that summer day not at a baseball field, but lying down next to Polonia Bautista de la Cruz watching as Clarissa Molina claimed the title of Miss República Dominicana. Soon, though, Molina gave Polonia cause to inspire her son.
“When she won, she basically during her speech said, ‘Anyone who wants to achieve their dreams, they should fight for it, and you can accomplish it,’” recalled Polonia, speaking through Orioles interpreter Brandon Quinones. “After hearing that, I told Félix, ‘Hey, look, listen to what she said. This is the perfect thing that you need to listen to right now.’”
The conversation was one of many in which Polonia motivated Bautista to push forward through his decadelong journey between when he first signed with the Marlins in 2012 and when he finally became a major leaguer last month with the Orioles. As Bautista nears his first Mother’s Day in the majors, he credits his mom with getting him here.
“She’s always motivated me to be the best version of myself, to keep doing better,” Bautista said through Quinones. “She’s given me a lot of energy to keep going.”
After streaking up three minor league levels in 2021, Bautista — an imposing presence at 6-foot-7 — made Baltimore’s opening day roster and has quickly become a fixture in their bullpen, posting a 2.38 ERA with a unique fastball and wicked splitter. When she can, Polonia watches games on her phone from her home in the Manoguayabo neighborhood in Santo Domingo. But she understandably was missing Baltimore’s April 10 contest, celebrating her 59th birthday with a small gathering of family.
But after they ate, her daughter, Jenniffer, stormed in.
“Mami, Mami, Mami,” she said, “Félix is pitching.”
Facing the reigning American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays in his long-awaited major league debut, Bautista pitched 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, striking out AL Rookie of the Year finalists Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena. Afterward, he said he was saving the ball from his first strikeout for Polonia. Her best birthday gift is still waiting for her in his locker at Camden Yards.
Soon, Polonia’s party became as much a celebration of Bautista as her, with neighbors and others joining in.
“It’s something that I will remember even after I die,” Polonia said. “I was just overwhelmed seeing him finally achieve his dreams, make it to the big leagues, and to do it on that day was extremely special. I just love him so much, and I know he loves me very much as well, and he’s just been an incredible son.”
Polonia has never watched Bautista pitch in the United States. She was, though, able to attend one of his games during winter ball in the Dominican Republic this past offseason. There, as he eventually did with his debut, he dedicated a strikeout to her.
They communicate regularly over WhatsApp, with Bautista sending her messages in the morning, after he returns to the clubhouse from pregame work and before he goes to bed at night.
“She’s always focused on educating me really well, just overall,” he said. “She’s always tried to maintain me on the right path, the best path possible.”
That was the case early in his professional career. When Bautista first signed with Miami, he was still a minor, so Polonia managed his money. It became a running joke in the family how often he would ask her for a handful of pesos — “Ma, dame cinco” — for snacks and meals.
In 2014, his second year with the Marlins’ Dominican Summer League affiliate, Bautista walked more than a quarter of the batters he faced. When he called Polonia to say he had been released, she was at church.
“My immediate reaction was, ‘OK, that’s fine,’” Polonia said. “‘Don’t give up. God’s gonna open the right door and the right opportunity for you.’”
Bautista continued to train, undergoing what he said was his largest growth spurt during that period; Polonia, nearly a foot shorter than her son, laughs thinking about how often people in the Dominican Republic want to take photos with him because of his height. Having grown up close to them, Bautista’s work included time spent with Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez and his brother, Ramón, also a former major leaguer. A cousin, Manuel da la Cruz, was Bautista’s first trainer as a boy after he was introduced to baseball using bottlecaps in playground games with other neighborhood children.
Even with Polonia’s push, it took Bautista nearly another year after Molina’s victory speech to receive another opportunity, signing with the Orioles in August 2016. In each of his first four seasons in the organization, he was at least two years older than the average player at his level. Even as he started to find success in 2019, he was doing so as a 24-year-old at the Single-A level.
But after a canceled 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bautista established himself as a potential piece for the Orioles with his 2021 season. He dominated at three of Baltimore’s minor league affiliates, reaching Triple-A as he finished the year with a 1.54 ERA while striking out nearly 40% of opposing batters.
“The main thing is just learning from your mistakes,” Bautista said. “I was just focused on working hard, fixing those mistakes that I’ve made before, and just staying positive and always looking ahead to finally get here.”
In the offseason, the Orioles added Bautista to their 40-man roster, positioning him for a debut sometime during 2022. He ended up breaking camp as part of Baltimore’s bullpen, and he’s kept the highlights going since Polonia’s birthday. His fastball has reached 100 mph three times, already the most by an Oriole in a single season in the past seven years. The pitch is made more difficult to hit by giving the impression it rises; it drops an average of only 7.5 inches on its way to the plate, the least in the league by 2 inches. His splitter, meanwhile, has induced misses on more than half of the swings taken against it.
Bautista has finally established himself as a major league weapon. Polonia always saw it coming.
“After 10 long years in the minors, every now and then, it kind of felt like he was close to giving up,” Polonia said. “But I kept motivating him to keep going and to keep fighting hard and working hard for this because he did want it.
“I always felt that God had chosen him to be here, to be doing this, and sure enough, it’s been a blessing being able to watch him now in the major leagues.”
Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery
Ration Card: There is very important news for ration card holders. The government has asked many ration card holders to do this work immediately, otherwise action will be taken against them. This action will be in the form of recovery and litigation.
New Delhi: Ration Card: There is very important news for the ration card holders. The government has asked many ration card holders to do this work immediately, otherwise action will be taken against them. This action will be in the form of recovery and litigation.
Government is going to take big action
Actually, the Uttarakhand government is in the mood to take strict action on the fake and ineligible ration card holders. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rekha Arya has said that the government is going to take major action against the ineligible ration card holders who are taking ration for the rights of the poor. Along with the recovery of ration from them so far, a case can also be filed against them.
There are more than 14 lakh cardholders in the state
In fact, there are more than 14 lakh Antyodaya and primary families ration card holders in Uttarakhand. According to media reports, there are more than 12 lakh 27 thousand primary families ration card holders in the state and about 1 lakh 84 thousand Antyodaya card holders.
Government gives free and subsidized ration
Subsidized ration is given to the ration card holders by the government for free or at a very low price. But, many people are actually ineligible or they have fake ration cards. In such a situation, the government will give ten days to these people to surrender their ration card in the inspector’s office.
No action will be taken on surrendering the ration card
No action will be taken against the one who surrenders the ration card within the stipulated time period. His name and address will be kept confidential. At the same time, recovery will be done from ineligible or fake ration card holders who do not surrender their ration card within the stipulated time period and they will be prosecuted.
Toll free number will be issued
To get information about such people, the department will issue a toll free number. Anyone can give information about ineligible or fake ration card holders on this number. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed.
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know details here
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
7th Pay Commission: Central government employees are getting the benefit of increased salary under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). Apart from this, the dearness allowance is also increasing continuously. But, the central government may soon bring a new formula to increase the salary for government employees. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had indicated this in July 2016. During an announcement in Parliament, he had said that now one should think about the employees apart from the Pay Commission. According to the sources of the Finance Ministry, now the new pay commission will not come for the central government employees. The government is working on it that the salary of the employees should be increased according to their performance linked increment.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to Kovid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increaase in 7th pay commission was the least.
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
In today’s online era, incidents related to fraud have increased significantly. By getting the necessary details of the person, it is being misused. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the incidents of theft and misuse of information related to PAN card and Aadhar card.
If you are also a PAN and Aadhar card holder, then you should be careful. Many such incidents are coming to the fore, in which the information related to the PAN card of the person is being stolen and loans or mobile phones are being financed. On the other hand, the person whose loan is being financed through PAN card, he is not even aware of this. In India, this fraud is being done on a large scale by stealing the PAN and Aadhar card of the person. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you some such measures, by adopting which you can avoid this fraud.
Take special care that you do not give information related to your PAN card and Aadhar card to any unknown person. Apart from this, avoid giving information related to your important documents to any unfamiliar person.
Don’t forget to bring back your important documents from the store after getting photocopied. Many a time we forget our PAN or Aadhar card on photo copy story. As such, they can be misused.
Do not give your PAN card, Aadhar card or other important documents to any person, it can be used wrongly. If there is a wrong entry in the data related to your CIBIL, then immediately report it to your bank or nearest police station. Apart from this, you should also keep checking your CIBIL score from time to time. In today’s era, it is necessary to be alert at every step. Otherwise, no one knows what will happen when.
