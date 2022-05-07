Orioles game Friday against Royals rained out, rescheduled as doubleheader Sunday

Hanako Kun Chapter 90 will most likely be released on May 24, 2022, & is expected to be released in Monthly GFantasy magazine. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Hanako Kun Chapter 90.

Hanako Kun Chapter 90 Release Date and How to Read Manga Online

Hanako Kun Chapter 90 is expected to be released on Monthly GFantasy magazine. Manga has a sporadic publication schedule. Only a rough prognosis is provided. Unexpectedly, Chapter 90 of the Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun manga will most likely be released on May 24, 2022.

It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 90 is announced, it is set to release next month on May 24, 2022.

Hanako Kun Chapter 90 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 90 of Hanako Kun is set for May 24, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Hanako Kun Chapter 90 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

Hanako Kun Chapter 90 Plot

Kamome Academy is known for its strange occurrences and legends of its Seven Wonders. Nene Yashiro, a first-year high school student who enjoys the occult and wishes for a lover, summons the Seventh and most famous Wonder, “Hanako-san of the Toilet,” a female who purportedly haunts the bathroom and can fulfill wishes for a price.

When Yashiro summons her, he realizes that “Hanako-san” is not who the rumors claim; Hanako is a male.

my first post ●_●

She is spiritually bonded to Hanako and becomes his aid, assisting him in the destruction of bad supernaturals and the alteration of rumors to maintain the balance between the spirit and human worlds. Yashiro discovers her link to the spirit world as well as the dark truths surrounding Hanako and his past along the road.

Hanako-Kun manga can be found on their official website as well as on sites like manga ar and manga effect.

What Happened in Hanako Kun Chapter 89?

Teru is told by Aoi that they should go aid Kou and Nene, who is trapped in the cursed mansion. Teru, on the other hand, asserts that they do not require assistance and that they will work things out on their own.

Meanwhile, Nene makes her first appearance. She knows she is not within the limit because there is water in the area she is in. Furthermore, due to the severance, she would be unable to do so.

She is then approached by a group of corpses who attempt to kill her. A strange man appears and saves her just as she is about to be overpowered. Nene inquires if there was a girl who came before her.

He politely declines but adds that the most recent visitor was a young man named Tsukasa. Tsukasa has the ability to move from this location to the cursed mansion, which Nene quickly recognized.

She requests that the unknown man accompany her to the last location where Tsukasa was seen. Nene surprises both Kou and Tsukasa by finding her way out of that weird realm through a breach in the wall in the form of fish.

