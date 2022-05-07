Profile of a Search Engine Consultant

DENT (DENT):

DENT is a blockchain-based platform that is working to create a global marketplace that allows everyone to buy and sell mobile data packages. DENT’s mission is to tokenise, liberate, and democratize mobile data and bandwidth. The company has developed a marketplace and a mobile application which allows buying and selling mobile data packages by employing the blockchain technology.

The platform works on an Ethereum-based blockchain and is creating a transparent and easy data pricing landscape.

How does it work?

The working of the DENT platform is quite simple. All the users who are registered on the DENT network simply need to exchange their existing mobile-data packages for a one that is more suitable and economical to them. This platform will allow end-users to interact easily with the telecom industries and will thereby lead to an improved transparency and utilization of mobile data.

Partnerships

DENT network is successfully working across the globe through its partnerships with multiple telecom industries.

In the United States, the company is partnered with AT&T and Verizon, in Mexico with Telcel, Nextel, and Movistar, in Brazil with Oi and Vivo, in Bangladesh with Airtel, Robi, Grameenphone, and Banglalink, in South Africa with Vodacom, MTN, and CellC, in Morocco with Orange, Moroc Telecom, and Inwi, in Spain with Vodafone, Orange, and Yoigo, in Singapore with M1, Starhub, and Singtel, in Sri Lanka with Airtel, Etisalat, Mobitel, Hutchison, and Dialog, with Claro in Puerto Rico and Claro Costa, Tigo in Guatemala, and Du in UAE.

Roadmap

Launched in 2017, the DENT network has successfully managed to become the finest blockchain-based telecom project with 3.5 million users worldwide. In the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2018, the company aims at increasing its partnerships with more countries and operators and be listed on more crypto exchanges.

For 2019, the company is focusing on launching world-wide Voice Calling and SMS service, video calling, retail data rewards, and to achieve 15 million users in 70 countries by the end of Q2 2019.

Token Value Information

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 DENT

Circulating Supply: 17,241,387,101 DENT

Market Cap: $44,036,974 USD

ICO Price: $0.000639 USD

Current Price: $0.0025 USD

QLINK (QLC):

Now known as QLC Chain, Qlink is the first public blockchain for decentralised network. QLC Chain is imagining a system where users can buy connectivity from their peers. That is to say, leasing access to someone’s Wi-Fi, selling unused data to other users, and receiving cell signal from a base station in someone’s house.

In a broader sense, the project is working to build a Network-as-a-Service infrastructure that would implement smart contracts to facilitate dapps and other features and functions of the network.

The QLC Chain network is attempting to solve the problems of oversupply of network capability, undersupply of network access, centralised operations etc. by decentralising the marketplace for telecommunication and connectivity.

How does it work?

With the QLC Chain platform, anyone from anywhere in the world will be able to operate a small base station from their home providing cell service to their surrounding area. Each time a user connects to another user’s base station, a small percentage of their payment will be given to the base station operator.

The platform also accommodates advertisers who can pay to get their content included in the Qlink network.

Partnerships

The QLC Chain team has partnered with over 40 telecom operators from around the world to provide decentralised mobile data services to as many as its 6 million customers. The network also has a partnership with NEO since it has been built on the NEO blockchain. Other partners of the network include Binance, Ontology, Block Array, Cenntro, and intop.

Roadmap

Launched in December 2017, the QLC Chain aimed at developing a standard Wi-Fi sharing protocol and an E2P SMS application. The end of Q2 2018 saw the development and deployment of data access and content distribution to the Public Chain.

Towards the end of Q4 2018, the network will launch the QLC Public Chain on the Mainnet and integrate with IPFS.

Token Value Information

Total Supply: 600,000,000 QLC

Circulating Supply: 240,000,000 QLC

Market Cap: $12,239,064 USD

ICO Price: $0.352 USD

Current Price: $0.050 USD

TELCOIN (TEL):

Telcoin is the first crypto currency that is working to improve the interactions between mobile telecom and the blockchain technology. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and can be used to make payments to anywhere given that their mobile number is known.

Telcoin is a crypto currency that will be distributed exclusively by GSMA mobile network operators.

How does it work?

The Telcoin will be distributed to the mobile network operators who will further sell it to their customers. It will facilitate efficient remittances, access to crypto currency, and crypto-backed card payments.

The working of the platform begins with the end-users who, with their crypto wallet completely integrated with the Telcoin API, will have access to multi-sig wallets with three private keys. The Telcoin will keep a record of users’ mobile phone numbers, their public key, and one encrypted private key.

Telcoin provides a cheaper and faster way of sending and receiving money and even people who do not have a bank account can easily use Telcoin.

Partnerships and Roadmap

The Telcoin network was launched in 2017 and it worked its way through 2018 Q1 by identifying its potential partners all over the globe. In Q2, the company implemented its partnership with telecom operators in Europe, South Africa, and Japan. In the same quarter, it also initiated applications for any required authorization in India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Indonesia, and other key markets.

In 2018 Q4, the Telcoin company will roll out in Japan followed by serving remittances in Europe, East Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia in 2019 Q1.

Token Value Information

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 TEL

Circulating Supply: 32,034,497,783 TEL

Market Cap: $20,304,392 USD

ICO Price: $0.0071 USD

Current Price: $0.00063 USD

BUBBLETONE (UMT):

BubbleTone is a blockchain-bases telecom project working towards eliminating roaming. The platform connects mobile network operators and end-users worldwide on a blockchain-powered marketplace. The project gives users who are travelling the liberty to become legitimate local customers of any foreign land operator in any country that they are travelling to without having to replace their sim cards.

With BubbleTone, users will have the opportunity to make calls and use data-based services worldwide at local rates with direct connections to the local operators. As for operators, this platform provides an opportunity to go global without having to indulge in any complex network integrations.

How does it work?

BubbbleTone is aiming at eliminating the problem of international roaming which incurs unnecessary expenses for both telecom operators and users. With the BubbleTone blockchain, travellers can easily become verified local customers of the country they are travelling to without needing to replace their SIM card.

The platform also has its mobile application which is primarily its marketplace that connects the subscribers and local network operators globally.

The network is powered by UMT (Universal Mobile Token) which will be used in smart contracts to perform transactions. This token can also be used to top-up user balance to pay for the telecom services that they opt for.

Partnerships

BubbleTone has currently partnered with Crypto Vallley, REVESystems, CountryCom, Multi Digital Services, ShoCard, and IDEMIA. Also, the company has partnered with telecom providers in more than 80 countries to provide a smooth travelling experience to users.

Roadmap

The initial version of the smart contracts of the network was ready in 2018 Q1. Q2 saw the Web-API for the integration of mobile operators and service providers in more than 80 countries. By the end of 2018 Q3, the company is aiming at receiving an approval by the International Telecommunication Union followed by expanding the list of mobile operators and service providers they work with by 201 Q4. In 2019 Q1, the company will sign agreements with all the operators and launch the first prototype of a global SIM-chip to be embedded into mobile devices.

BLOCKSIMS (SIM):

BLOCKSIMS is a decentralised payment gateway which is working to resolve the problems associated with traditional telecommunications through the blockchain technology. The platform aims at completely eliminating the fee that is charged by data and voice service providers and provides the users with rewards and bills generated by means of digital advertisement.

The platform is working to enable seamless information distribution through the development of new revenue channels thereby eliminating the need for intermediaries in the telecommunication process.

The BLOCKSIM platform employs the Ethereum blockchain to offer a level of transparency while incentivising the users who adopt and use the platform.

How does it work?

BLOCKSIM partners with leading telecom industries all over the world and makes available international SIM cards through its SIM token. This will give BLOCKSIM users unlimited voice and data services worldwide and the users will get incentivised for up to $100 USD.

Every SIM token holder will have a BLOCK SIM which will be valid for lifetime including unlimited and free data and voice services.

Partnerships and Roadmap

The BLOCK SIM and SIM Tokens were conceptualised in April 2017 followed by R&D which concluded with the launch of the BLOCKSIM ICO in March 2018. The ICO ended in April 2018 and come October, the world will see the introduction of BLOCK SIM with a mobile application for Android and iOS. The company aims to have at least 15% of the world’s telecommunication users of BLOCK SIM card by the year 2020.