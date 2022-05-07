News
Project Blue Book Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Those of you who believe in conspiracy and UFO have most likely already seen the History Channel freshman Project Blue Book. And no doubt, you are wondering whether the show will return for another season.
Nothing surprising in the positive decision made by HISTORY since Project Blue Book has become the #1 new series (This Is Us Season 6) on cable among total viewers this TV season, averaging 3.4 million viewers in Live+3, according to the official announcement. Indeed, the season premiere has garnered 2.266 million viewers with a 0.43 key demo rating among adults (P18-49) + 1.61 million DVR viewers.
It’s worth mentioning that Project Blue Book Season 2 has received principally positive reviews from critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 2nd season of the historical period drama holds a score of 4.8/5 and a 97% approval rating from viewers (as of today).
On Metacritic, the critical consensus was mostly mixed, while viewers have given a high score to Project Blue Book Season 2, tbd/100 and 7.8/10, among critics/viewers, respectively. An overall score of Project Blue Book on IMDb is very high, 7.7/10 based on approx. 12k votes (as of today).
Project Blue Book has gained success thanks to a brilliant idea, which in turn is based on the true top-secret investigations of UFOs that have been undertaken starting from 1952. Unlike other TV shows (Miz and Mrs.) such as X-Files, Project Blue Book is based on true events.
Besides, Project Blue Book is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis.
Let’s get started!
Project Blue Book Season 3 Release Date
The show was cancelled as the History Channel had decided to shut down their fiction shows and solely focus on documentaries. In May 2020, a petition was filed to bring ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3 on a different network.
Project Blue Book Season 3 release date is yet to be announced by HISTORY or any other network. However, if we take a look at the current schedule of the series, it seems that the upcoming premiere could be in 2022 or 2023. Yet since the show has got an early renewal, we don’t rule out a sooner premiere. In such a case, Project Blue Book might return for Season 3 this fall or winter.
Therefore, we are looking forward to the official news. We are tracking down all the data which arrive from A+E Studios and HISTORY. As soon as the studio or network announces a specific release date for Project Blue Book Season 3, we will update this page. So guys, stay tuned for updates. We will keep you informed.
Project Blue Book Storyline
The story is based on the true events and follows Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant college professor, which has been hired by the U.S. Air Force, in order to investigate thousands of mysterious cases, gathered under the code name “Project Blue Book.” By the way, at least 700 of them remain unsolved to date.
Each episode of Project Blue Book is devoted to a particular documented case, which happened in one of the most mysterious epoch in US history, which is related to UFO.
When And Where To Watch?
Season 4, Episode 13 is scheduled to be aired on March 31st,2022 at the usual time of 9/8c, this episode is titled “Was This the Monster You Saw”. Season 4 has not been very consistent, it has so many breaks in between because at first, they had a two-month break and returned only on February 21st, after airing the 12th episode on March 10th, they are taking another break of 2 weeks for reasons not mentioned. However, it might be great news for the Legacies fans to know that episode 13 is being released on confirmed date.
It is an exclusive show available on The CW in the US. The show can be watched on the official website of The CW. The series is also available on Amazon Prime Video, it might be available only on the day of the official stream date. The previous three seasons are available on Netflix US.
Plot Speculations
Episode 13 is expected to be filled with action. Hope gives an unexpected visit to the Salvatore School, as her humanity is on the verge of breaking through, her reuniting with her friends is to be bound one for the books. Lizzie goes about in her quest but ends with vague results, Lizzie and Aurora’s partnership will continue their journey of the quest.
Ben talks more about his family and steps down to talk about his family history. Jed starts to realize that his feelings have started to deepen. While Cleo is very much concerned about the changes that have been taking place in her. The Salvatore School students have a get-together to celebrate one of their own.
Recap Of Episode 12
In the episode, we see how Hope and Lizzie discuss the best way of handling Aurora, where Hope opts for the Mikaelson way, whereas Lizzie decides to dive into Aurora’s subconscious. Lizzie was ordered to stake Aurora by Hope as they had received all the information needed, however, Lizzie does not and thus she breaks her sire bond. Aurora and Lizzie team up in their quest of manipulating the gods. We also see how Alaric is back in the land of the living!
The post Legacies Season 4 Episode 13: March 31 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Orioles game Friday against Royals rained out, rescheduled as doubleheader Sunday
For the first time this season, the weather has done more than cause a delay for an Orioles game. Friday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals has been washed out because of rain and rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday.
The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 1:35 p.m., followed by Game 2 approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. The year marks the return of nine-inning doubleheaders after twin-bill games were seven innings each during the past two seasons.
The schedule will shift the series’ probable starters. Right-hander Jordan Lyles will start Saturday night, with right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann scheduled to pitch Sunday. Right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will start Saturday for Kansas City, with left-hander Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.86 ERA) and right-hander Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA) to follow on Sunday.
The Orioles closed out a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins with a power surge, blasting five solo home runs in a 5-3 win Thursday night — with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle crushing two while left fielder Austin Hays sent a ball over the newly expanded left field wall.
That win secured Baltimore a series split, and it showed encouraging signs for the offense — a group that has left something to be desired for much of the season, particularly when compared to the strong pitching performances.
“It’s a great way to come back after dropping the first two games and yeah, that last inning, Hays got it going,” Mountcastle said. “That was a huge home run, and for me to back it up, give us a little cushion, was great, and [right-hander Jorge López] shutting it down as usual, it was great couple of wins here last couple days.”
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
