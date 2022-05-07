Project Blue Book Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Share Pin 0 Shares

Those of you who believe in conspiracy and UFO have most likely already seen the History Channel freshman Project Blue Book. And no doubt, you are wondering whether the show will return for another season.

Nothing surprising in the positive decision made by HISTORY since Project Blue Book has become the #1 new series (This Is Us Season 6) on cable among total viewers this TV season, averaging 3.4 million viewers in Live+3, according to the official announcement. Indeed, the season premiere has garnered 2.266 million viewers with a 0.43 key demo rating among adults (P18-49) + 1.61 million DVR viewers.

It’s worth mentioning that Project Blue Book Season 2 has received principally positive reviews from critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 2nd season of the historical period drama holds a score of 4.8/5 and a 97% approval rating from viewers (as of today).

On Metacritic, the critical consensus was mostly mixed, while viewers have given a high score to Project Blue Book Season 2, tbd/100 and 7.8/10, among critics/viewers, respectively. An overall score of Project Blue Book on IMDb is very high, 7.7/10 based on approx. 12k votes (as of today).

Project Blue Book has gained success thanks to a brilliant idea, which in turn is based on the true top-secret investigations of UFOs that have been undertaken starting from 1952. Unlike other TV shows (Miz and Mrs.) such as X-Files, Project Blue Book is based on true events.

Besides, Project Blue Book is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis.

Let’s get started!

The show was cancelled as the History Channel had decided to shut down their fiction shows and solely focus on documentaries. In May 2020, a petition was filed to bring ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3 on a different network.

Project Blue Book Season 3 release date is yet to be announced by HISTORY or any other network. However, if we take a look at the current schedule of the series, it seems that the upcoming premiere could be in 2022 or 2023. Yet since the show has got an early renewal, we don’t rule out a sooner premiere. In such a case, Project Blue Book might return for Season 3 this fall or winter.

Therefore, we are looking forward to the official news. We are tracking down all the data which arrive from A+E Studios and HISTORY. As soon as the studio or network announces a specific release date for Project Blue Book Season 3, we will update this page. So guys, stay tuned for updates. We will keep you informed.

Project Blue Book Storyline

The story is based on the true events and follows Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant college professor, which has been hired by the U.S. Air Force, in order to investigate thousands of mysterious cases, gathered under the code name “Project Blue Book.” By the way, at least 700 of them remain unsolved to date.

Each episode of Project Blue Book is devoted to a particular documented case, which happened in one of the most mysterious epoch in US history, which is related to UFO.