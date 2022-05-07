News
Public meeting set on $120M repaving project on I-94 between Oakdale and St. Croix River
A 11-mile stretch of Interstate 94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue in Oakdale and the St. Croix River will be repaved over the course of the next few years.
The $120 million construction project will start this summer and continue through the fall of 2024. Construction will be done in three stages, with the majority of the work being done next year and in 2024.
As part of the project, crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be repaving the roadway, constructing a new eastbound lane from Interstate 494 to Woodbury Drive, resurfacing the frontage road (also known as Hudson Road), repairing drainage, and replacing signage, lighting and the median barrier.
The work is expected to improve overall ride quality, pavement condition, traffic flow and safety, along with reducing congestion, MnDOT officials said.
A virtual public meeting on the project will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; the meeting will include a short presentation and a question-and-answer session.
For more information on the project and to register for the meeting, go to mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94oakdale-stcroix.
David Brooks: We should cancel student debt — but only for some
I’ve always been against canceling student debt. My main argument has been that it benefits the affluent more than the poor. After accounting for the value of an education and the effects of student debt relief programs, a Brookings Institution analysis found that the wealthiest 20% of households owe almost a third of all student debt. The bottom 20% owe only 8%.
Anybody with a degree already owns an incredibly valuable resource — a college education. Adults with a bachelor’s degree generally earn about $1 million more over their career than people with just high school degrees.
Plus, forgiving student debt is exorbitant. As Adam Looney of the Brookings Institution has pointed out, widespread student loan forgiveness would rank among the largest transfer programs in American history. And plans to forgive all federal loans would cost more than was spent from 2000 to 2019 on unemployment insurance, the earned-income tax credit or food stamps — programs that actually go to those in need.
Debt forgiveness sends terrible cultural signals. This nation is already bitterly divided along educational lines. Today’s populists are rightly angry that college-educated Americans have built a society that’s pretty sweet for them and their kids, and pretty rough for everybody else. Student loan forgiveness would be seen as just another example of the educated class taking care of its own — and leaving everyone else to eat dust.
All this is still mostly true. Yet I confess I’ve been having some second thoughts. I guess I’ve concluded that it’s wrong to generalize as if there is a single group called “college grads.” In reality, we have at least two different classes of college students and college grads. One group is secure students and grads — those who came from middle-class homes and have some resources as they go from campus into adulthood.
The other group is the precarious students and grads. Over the past few decades, America has done a much better job of getting less-affluent students through high school and into college. These folks are seizing the chance to make the big leap into the middle class, but they have few resources and no margin for error as they make that leap.
Some come to college academically unprepared. They accrue debt but can’t graduate. Others have a “life happens” moment. Maybe a parent gets sick, and they have to quit school to support the family. Some attended subpar colleges that, they discover later, did nothing to make them more valuable in the marketplace.
These precarious students and grads are trying to make the leap at a historically difficult moment. The financial crisis and COVID pummeled young adult career trajectories. Education and real estate prices have soared. By the time the boomers hit a median age of 35, their generation owned 22% of the nation’s wealth. Millennials — who will hit a median age of 35 in 2023 — own about 6% of the nation’s wealth.
These precarious students and grads did what we wanted them to do — leap for social mobility. But many now owe more than they have in wealth. Laura Beamer and Eduard Nilaj of the Jain Family Institute found that, in 2019, student debt-to-income ratios were at 98% for the lowest income decile of America. This means that the median income for this group exceeded the median student debt burden by less than $700.
Conditions are especially dire for African Americans. According to a 2016 Brookings report, the average Black graduate owes $52,726 four years after graduation, compared with $28,006 for the average white graduate. Black borrowers are also much more likely to be behind on their payments.
For many of these young adults, the debt burden changes their psychology and behavior. Many suffer from the severe anxiety of feeling buried under a relentless weight. It has been difficult for them to move to opportunity, buy a home, start a business, have a kid — all the things we want young adults to be doing to ensure a dynamic and prosperous America.
I admire the way Elizabeth Warren has pushed this issue so passionately, but I’m still far away from her proposal, which would spray benefits to a lot of people who don’t need them. And if you ask me whether we should have a big student debt cancellation program, I’ll say no.
But if you ask me to say where America’s social mobility machine has broken down, I will include the way under-resourced young adults are falling off track between the ages of 20 and 35. Are there better ways to help those Americans than debt cancellation? You betcha. Do we live in a country where legislation to do that will pass Congress? We do not.
Debt cancellation is something President Joe Biden can probably do on his own. So I’m rooting for tightly focused forgiveness. I’m hoping Biden will significantly raise the amount of debt he’s willing to forgive, to say $20,000. But I’m hoping he’ll limit the forgiveness to precarity grads — perhaps to those from families making less than $75,000, perhaps to those who already received Pell grants.
Social change over the past few decades has made me much more supportive of income redistribution than I used to be — especially redistribution that invests in human capital. But it’s got to be distribution downward, not upward.
David Brooks writes a column for the New York Times.
On first Mother’s Day in majors, Orioles’ Félix Bautista credits mom’s motivation for getting him there
In August of 2015, Félix Bautista was supposed to be pursuing his major league dreams. Instead, he was at home in the Dominican Republic, watching a beauty pageant with his mom.
Bautista, a couple of months removed from turning 20, had been released earlier in the year by the Miami Marlins, who signed the right-handed pitcher as a 17-year-old. Having not latched on to another team, he spent that summer day not at a baseball field, but lying down next to Polonia Bautista de la Cruz watching as Clarissa Molina claimed the title of Miss República Dominicana. Soon, though, Molina gave Polonia cause to inspire her son.
“When she won, she basically during her speech said, ‘Anyone who wants to achieve their dreams, they should fight for it, and you can accomplish it,’” recalled Polonia, speaking through Orioles interpreter Brandon Quinones. “After hearing that, I told Félix, ‘Hey, look, listen to what she said. This is the perfect thing that you need to listen to right now.’”
The conversation was one of many in which Polonia motivated Bautista to push forward through his decadelong journey between when he first signed with the Marlins in 2012 and when he finally became a major leaguer last month with the Orioles. As Bautista nears his first Mother’s Day in the majors, he credits his mom with getting him here.
“She’s always motivated me to be the best version of myself, to keep doing better,” Bautista said through Quinones. “She’s given me a lot of energy to keep going.”
After streaking up three minor league levels in 2021, Bautista — an imposing presence at 6-foot-7 — made Baltimore’s opening day roster and has quickly become a fixture in their bullpen, posting a 2.38 ERA with a unique fastball and wicked splitter. When she can, Polonia watches games on her phone from her home in the Manoguayabo neighborhood in Santo Domingo. But she understandably was missing Baltimore’s April 10 contest, celebrating her 59th birthday with a small gathering of family.
But after they ate, her daughter, Jenniffer, stormed in.
“Mami, Mami, Mami,” she said, “Félix is pitching.”
Facing the reigning American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays in his long-awaited major league debut, Bautista pitched 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, striking out AL Rookie of the Year finalists Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena. Afterward, he said he was saving the ball from his first strikeout for Polonia. Her best birthday gift is still waiting for her in his locker at Camden Yards.
Soon, Polonia’s party became as much a celebration of Bautista as her, with neighbors and others joining in.
“It’s something that I will remember even after I die,” Polonia said. “I was just overwhelmed seeing him finally achieve his dreams, make it to the big leagues, and to do it on that day was extremely special. I just love him so much, and I know he loves me very much as well, and he’s just been an incredible son.”
Polonia has never watched Bautista pitch in the United States. She was, though, able to attend one of his games during winter ball in the Dominican Republic this past offseason. There, as he eventually did with his debut, he dedicated a strikeout to her.
They communicate regularly over WhatsApp, with Bautista sending her messages in the morning, after he returns to the clubhouse from pregame work and before he goes to bed at night.
“She’s always focused on educating me really well, just overall,” he said. “She’s always tried to maintain me on the right path, the best path possible.”
That was the case early in his professional career. When Bautista first signed with Miami, he was still a minor, so Polonia managed his money. It became a running joke in the family how often he would ask her for a handful of pesos — “Ma, dame cinco” — for snacks and meals.
In 2014, his second year with the Marlins’ Dominican Summer League affiliate, Bautista walked more than a quarter of the batters he faced. When he called Polonia to say he had been released, she was at church.
“My immediate reaction was, ‘OK, that’s fine,’” Polonia said. “‘Don’t give up. God’s gonna open the right door and the right opportunity for you.’”
Bautista continued to train, undergoing what he said was his largest growth spurt during that period; Polonia, nearly a foot shorter than her son, laughs thinking about how often people in the Dominican Republic want to take photos with him because of his height. Having grown up close to them, Bautista’s work included time spent with Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez and his brother, Ramón, also a former major leaguer. A cousin, Manuel da la Cruz, was Bautista’s first trainer as a boy after he was introduced to baseball using bottlecaps in playground games with other neighborhood children.
Even with Polonia’s push, it took Bautista nearly another year after Molina’s victory speech to receive another opportunity, signing with the Orioles in August 2016. In each of his first four seasons in the organization, he was at least two years older than the average player at his level. Even as he started to find success in 2019, he was doing so as a 24-year-old at the Single-A level.
But after a canceled 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bautista established himself as a potential piece for the Orioles with his 2021 season. He dominated at three of Baltimore’s minor league affiliates, reaching Triple-A as he finished the year with a 1.54 ERA while striking out nearly 40% of opposing batters.
“The main thing is just learning from your mistakes,” Bautista said. “I was just focused on working hard, fixing those mistakes that I’ve made before, and just staying positive and always looking ahead to finally get here.”
In the offseason, the Orioles added Bautista to their 40-man roster, positioning him for a debut sometime during 2022. He ended up breaking camp as part of Baltimore’s bullpen, and he’s kept the highlights going since Polonia’s birthday. His fastball has reached 100 mph three times, already the most by an Oriole in a single season in the past seven years. The pitch is made more difficult to hit by giving the impression it rises; it drops an average of only 7.5 inches on its way to the plate, the least in the league by 2 inches. His splitter, meanwhile, has induced misses on more than half of the swings taken against it.
Bautista has finally established himself as a major league weapon. Polonia always saw it coming.
“After 10 long years in the minors, every now and then, it kind of felt like he was close to giving up,” Polonia said. “But I kept motivating him to keep going and to keep fighting hard and working hard for this because he did want it.
“I always felt that God had chosen him to be here, to be doing this, and sure enough, it’s been a blessing being able to watch him now in the major leagues.”
Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery
Ration Card: There is very important news for ration card holders. The government has asked many ration card holders to do this work immediately, otherwise action will be taken against them. This action will be in the form of recovery and litigation.
Government is going to take big action
Actually, the Uttarakhand government is in the mood to take strict action on the fake and ineligible ration card holders. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rekha Arya has said that the government is going to take major action against the ineligible ration card holders who are taking ration for the rights of the poor. Along with the recovery of ration from them so far, a case can also be filed against them.
There are more than 14 lakh cardholders in the state
In fact, there are more than 14 lakh Antyodaya and primary families ration card holders in Uttarakhand. According to media reports, there are more than 12 lakh 27 thousand primary families ration card holders in the state and about 1 lakh 84 thousand Antyodaya card holders.
Government gives free and subsidized ration
Subsidized ration is given to the ration card holders by the government for free or at a very low price. But, many people are actually ineligible or they have fake ration cards. In such a situation, the government will give ten days to these people to surrender their ration card in the inspector’s office.
No action will be taken on surrendering the ration card
No action will be taken against the one who surrenders the ration card within the stipulated time period. His name and address will be kept confidential. At the same time, recovery will be done from ineligible or fake ration card holders who do not surrender their ration card within the stipulated time period and they will be prosecuted.
Toll free number will be issued
To get information about such people, the department will issue a toll free number. Anyone can give information about ineligible or fake ration card holders on this number. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed.
