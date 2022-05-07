News
Questions facing Timberwolves this offseason: D’Angelo Russell, Towns’ extension and who is making these decisions?
Growth isn’t always linear. That much has been made clear by many teams “on the rise” across professional sports in recent memory.
In the NBA alone, it’s easy to pick out the Atlanta Hawks, who in 2021 reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and in 2022 had to squeak into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed through the play-in tournament before they were ousted in five games in Round 1.
So while the Timberwolves appear destined for bigger and better things after reaching the playoffs and pushing second-seeded Memphis for six competitive games last month, there are no guarantees that the 2022-23 season will feature another significant leap.
The Western Conference is expected to be healthier and, thus, better next season. Minnesota may need to be better as a team simply to finish in a similar position as it did this year. That makes this offseason pivotal for the Timberwolves, who are riding a wave of momentum they don’t want to see stall out.
The decisions the franchise must make this offseason could alter its trajectory, for better or worse, for years to come:
SHOT CALLER?
It’s hard to fathom that this season started with Gersson Rosas getting fired on the eve of training camp. At that point, the keys were placed into the hands of Sachin Gupta, the executive vice president of basketball operations.
Gupta didn’t shake up the roster in any meaningful way during the season, but that’s only one piece of a basketball boss’ job. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch lauded the way in which Gupta created stability in a situation in which there was none.
“He’s very smart. We have complete alignment. The players love him. He’s appropriate in his presence around the team. He’s not heavy-handed with the coaching staff. He does his job,” Finch said. “I’m a huge fan, and I’ve advocated for him to have his opportunity to be the guy to run this team. Nothing would make me happier than that. No better time, after this season, to be able to continue to build.”
It’s up to ownership to determine if Gupta will be the top decision-maker moving forward. Making such a change may be surprising after such a successful season and with the franchise appearing to be heading down a sustainably positive path.
New owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez may be inclined to put their “stamp” on the franchise with a big hire, but that wouldn’t align well with the extensions given to Finch and his entire coaching staff prior to the start of the postseason. Either you agree with the franchise’s current direction, or you don’t.
A decision likely needs to be made sometime in the next couple weeks, before draft and free agency prep starts to heat up.
DLO STAY OR GO?
At Media Day, D’Angelo Russell spoke of this past season as a contract year for himself, given he was extension eligible at season’s end. Russell declined to provide any more thoughts on his situation at his media exit interview after the season.
It was an up-and-down season for the 26-year-old point guard, who at times flashed his offensive brilliance and even thrived in Minnesota’s defensive scheme, which took all pressure off his on-ball defense and allowed him to more so patrol open spaces and direct from afar. And who can forget the play-in performance in which Russell helped Anthony Edwards carry the team into the playoffs?
But that game was a positive blip amid the sea of disappointment in which Russell ended his season. He struggled down the backstretch of the regular season, and didn’t perform well in the playoffs. It reached the point where Finch went with Jordan McLaughlin over Russell to close Game 6 of Minnesota’s first-round series, and no one batted an eye at the decision.
At this point, an extension between Russell and the Timberwolves seems unlikely, unless the two sides came to an agreement on a number much, much lower than the $31-plus million Russell is set to make next year.
The actual question might be whether Russell is on the roster at all come next season. Do the Timberwolves think another season of continuity between their “Big 3” can produce better synergy and results between all three? Or do they think Russell’s salary would be better allocated toward ball movers and defenders?
KAT’S FAT EXTENSION?
Karl-Anthony Towns seems like a lock to be named to an All-NBA team this season, which will make him eligible to receive a 4-year, $210.9 million extension this offseason.
The question isn’t really whether Minnesota will offer the all-star center that contract — it almost certainly will, and Towns will almost certainly sign it — but it’s whether Towns can prove himself worthy of such a deal in years to come.
Towns made major strides on both ends of the floor this season and played the largest role in getting the Timberwolves back to the playoffs. But the postseason again highlighted his warts, from decision-making to handling double teams to managing emotions to generally just playing with the proper physicality.
Towns often looked like a player worth that massive contract during the regular season. The same was simply not true in the playoffs. So this question is aimed more at the center, and whether he can continue to evolve and make strides toward being the championship-caliber centerpiece he will soon likely be paid to be.
Bob Raissman: Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo wilts under J.J. Redick’s criticism over Draymond Green
ESPN’s faculty brought Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo on as a “First Take” panelist to be himself. The Mad Dog. Yet in his latest encounter with another panelist, former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick, Mad Dog was more Lap Dog.
That Russo did more verbal bobbing-and-weaving than throwing audio dynamite was more than surprising. Watching him wilt on national television, Wednesday, was stunning — pathetic. The one-sided “battle” started when Russo criticized Draymond Green for Double-Birding Grizzlies fans who booed him after an elbow to his eye drew blood. Dog, showing no compassion, added it was hard rooting for the outspoken Warriors forward.
“Just shut up and play, will you please [Draymond],” Russo, in a disgusted tone, said on “First Take.” “America is tired of Draymond Green.”
Enter Redick, a member of Green’s Spin Brigade. Redick captioned the bewildered look on his face with some harsh words. He said he took “umbrage” with Russo’s “shut up and play” edict. “…That’s the same sort of connotations the ‘shut up and dribble’ crowd (he singled out Fox News) has toward athletes,” Redick said. “….Specifically with Draymond, the idea that America is tired of him, I don’t appreciate the undertone.”
Instead of staying true to himself and his image, Russo let Redick’s stereotypical characterization of him go uninterrupted and unchecked. It’s likely Redick labeled Russo without knowing the Dog, or anything about him. This alone should have sent Russo over the top, punching Redick’s ticket to the Rage Cage. Instead, Russo maintained a puzzled smirk on his face while allowing Stephen A. Smith to do the heavy lifting for him.
“Let’s calm down because I’m glad you pointed out, J.J., that it’s not a race thing because with Doggie it’s not,” SAS said. “You know you do have old school fans that lament that you got a lot of folks out there that are just saying ‘enough already’ like he [Russo] does.”
While SAS’ attempt to clear the air was admirable, he might have served the show better by trying to get Russo to verbally fire back at Redick. It’s not like he didn’t want to. A few hours after the “debate,” Russo was running his mouth — double-time — on his SiriusXM gabfest, analyzing the situation and going off on Redick.
Russo said the reason he did not “go after” Redick, had everything to do with Dog being new to “First Take.” That’s hard to believe. Yet if you take Russo at his word, you must also believe after over 30 years of confrontational gabbing, Dog, who joined the ESPN show in February, suddenly believes he has to lay back to fit in? Russo, uncomfortable about yelling into a microphone?
He didn’t show any signs of being up-tight on his Wednesday radio soiree.
“J.J. created an image of me that was out of line,” an indignant Russo proclaimed on the satellite. “He never heard of me six weeks ago and all of a sudden, he’s tying me into Fox News. That’s totally out of line….To characterize me as a Fox groupie is a little rough.”
“The next time,” Russo said, “I’m going to go after J.J. with a smile on my face.”
Ultimately, seeing will be believing.
WHAT’S THE PITCH?
Sign-stealers are not the only ones lamenting advanced technology.
While PitchCom, the electronic device that relays a catcher’s signal to the pitcher, has produced a positive reaction, it does present some problems.
Like for TV baseball analysts. During FS1′s Angels-White Sox last Saturday, Fox’s A.J. Pierzynski, a former catcher, said without the catcher flashing signs, analysts have no idea what pitch is coming.
That used to be info the analyst, or play-by-play man, could present to the audience before a pitch was thrown.
Pierzynski went further, gently insinuating some analysts don’t recognize what pitch was thrown — even after it crossed the plate. Now, with PitchCom, they have no idea what’s going on.
The PitchCom device itself can have problems. SNY’s Mets crew captured one drawback during Game 1 of Tuesday’s double dip with Atlanta. The camera zoomed in on catcher Tomas Nido, punching up the call on his wristband. Yet on the mound, Tylor Megill was having trouble hearing the audio through the thin band tucked inside his cap.
It got to the point where SNY’s cameras focused on Megill looking inside his cap and finally adjusting the audio band. SNY’s video sequence lent credence to those who still believe in the “ancient” art of catchers flashing signals with their fingers.
SAME OLD PA
On the WFAN show he co-hosts with Brandon Tierney, Tiki Barber said (hopefully not with a straight face): “I hope he [John Sterling] doesn’t become a caricature of himself.”
Was Barber kidding? Or perhaps he has a case of temporary amnesia. Or maybe he just wants to forget the characterization of Sterling that happened many moons ago. Yet Pa Pinstripe is still going strong. He must laugh in the face of mockery. Recently, with his partner, Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, working from her home because of COVID, Sterling not only botched a home run call (Despite Sterling’s “gone” proclamation, Giancarlo Stanton actually caught Alejandro Kirk’s big fly at the wall) in Toronto, but engaged in some vintage Ma/Pa chatter.
Ma: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this before. Nestor Cortez is eating an apple in the dugout.”
Pa: “Suzyn, he wants to keep the doctor away.”
Ma: “It’s a very healthy fruit.”
Oh, my. If only this kind of talk would inspire someone to send a crate full of carrots to the Yankees radio booth.
ENOUGH OF THE NFL
The idea that the Free World cannot get enough of the National Football League is deeply ingrained in the media’s collective head. Nonetheless, it’s not totally true.
Fox Sports bailed from the Thursday Night Football package a year early. Amazon Prime Video is taking over the package. And now, the NFL’s recently released schedule of five international games shows the NFL’s three “free” TV partners (CBS, Fox, NBC) want nothing to do with airing any of the tilts (three in the UK, one in Germany and another in Mexico). The games will be televised by the NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN+.
AROUND THE DIAL
Ranking the performance of three former Rangers stars working NHL studio shows during the first round of playoffs: 1) Mark Messier (ESPN) — He’s keeping it real. Very decisive. All business. 2) Henrik Lundqvist (MSG) — Measures his words carefully, but still informative and insightful. Sincere delivery. Fortunately, he’s not yet waving Rangers’ pom-poms. 3) Wayne Gretzky (TNT) — We hang on every word the Great One says. Unfortunately, he’s a man of few words. Needs more energy and passion for what he’s doing in the studio. … Rangers radio voice Don La Greca, turned in a fine call of Pens-Rangers Game 2 Thursday night. DLG brought playoff passion to the broadcast but didn’t let the hype overshadow or interfere with his delivery of precise descriptions. … YES will air 27 New York Liberty games beginning May 13. Michael Grady, Chris Shearn and Zora Stephenson will share the play-by-play role. Andraya Carter and Julianne Viani-Braen will be rotating analysts with Jess Sims working as courtside reporter on select games.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RYAN TANNEHILL
For revealing that he’s battling mental health issues. The Tennessee quarterback told reporters he sought therapy after the 19-16 playoff loss to the Bengals. He said the loss left him with a “deep scar” and took him to a “dark place.” By relating his problems publicly, Tannehill may have influenced others, who have suffered silently, to seek help.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PURISTS
For sounding the alarm that the emergence of NIL deals will kill the sport of college football. Successful enterprises must evolve and adapt. Get used to it. And it’s about time young men risking serious injury earn some dough in return for their commitment to their schools.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance, as long as it doesn’t clash with my own priorities.”
()
Column: Chicago Bears haven’t had 2 rookie DBs start Week 1 in 51 years. Could Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker end that streak?
The Chicago Bears have had a lot of success with rookie defensive backs since drafting Mike Brown, one of the best safeties in team history, in the second round in 2000.
Charles Tillman (2003), Nathan Vasher (2004), Chris Harris (2005), Kyle Fuller (2014), Adrian Amos (2015), Eddie Jackson (2017) and Jaylon Johnson (2020) all stepped in during their first seasons and began successful careers. But you have to go all the way back to 1971 to find a draft that produced two Week 1 rookie starters in the secondary: cornerback Charlie Ford and free safety Jerry Moore.
That’s the plan this year after first-year general manager Ryan Poles used two second-round picks on defensive backs: cornerback Kyler Gordon of Washington and strong safety Jaquan Brisker of Penn State. They’re getting indoctrinated in coach Matt Eberflus’ defense during rookie minicamp this weekend at Halas Hall, and the basics of the scheme will allow them to make a quick transition when the draft class joins veterans in the offseason program.
Nothing will be handed to the draft picks, but the depth chart at each position is thin. And while choosing the defensive backs didn’t address clear offensive needs on the line and at wide receiver, Poles did match need with value in adding Gordon and Brisker.
Even with one of the best pass rushes in the league in 2021, the Bears struggled mightily in the secondary, ranking 27th with 7.6 yards allowed per pass attempt. Quarterbacks had a 103.3 passer rating versus the Bears, the worst figure in the NFL.
Gordon, drafted with the 39th pick, and Brisker, selected 48th, visited Halas Hall for the first time together before the draft, beginning a relationship that has taken off over the last week.
“It’s been great,” Brisker said. “You know, just talking to him, making sure that we’ve got the playbook down and things like that, just making sure I have that chemistry with my teammate. … Making sure that we’re both comfortable and that we can play fast out there on the field. And then also off the field that we have a good relationship.”
Brisker has an intriguing combination of size — 6-foot-1, 199 pounds — range and hitting ability to go with a personality that could help him develop quickly as a leader.
Gordon left practice early Friday with cramps but is expected back Saturday. Besides learning the terminology the coaching staff uses, the rookies need to leave Sunday with an understanding of the techniques they’ll be asked to use along with a basic understanding of the playbook.
Jackson, the free safety and a holdover who should be in line for a starting job, described the new defense as “simpler.”
“It’s not too much eyes here, eyes there,” Jackson said. “You just see what’s in front of you and play.”
That doesn’t mean it will be easy for the rookies to adjust, but it’s not as complicated as what the Bears did under previous defensive coordinators Vic Fangio, Chuck Pagano and Sean Desai.
The Bears will have more defined coverages with base landmarks, fundamental rules that apply, alley fits for the safeties and a clear understanding where help and leverage are for the cornerbacks. It’s not overly complex and it doesn’t change a lot with motion or movement by the offense, which is huge for a lot of today’s teams. The Bears can maintain the integrity of their defense without having to react to movement.
Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will use late rotation with the defensive backs — which the Bears didn’t do a lot of when they played Lovie Smith’s version of the Tampa-2 — but not as much as the team did the past several years.
The Bears have a new candidate to play nickel cornerback after signing former Baltimore Raven Tavon Young to a one-year, $1.365 million contract. Young, 28, played well for the Ravens but missed 15 games in 2020 because of an injury and was sidelined for the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons with injuries, so durability is a legitimate question.
“We’re still working through that,” Eberflus said when asked about Young’s fit in the scheme.
It’s also worth wondering which side the cornerbacks will play on. Johnson spent the majority of the last two years on the right side when he wasn’t matching a specific wide receiver. He could be shifted to the left side as Gordon was playing the right side Friday. But all of that is a work in progress for Eberflus and Williams.
“Left (cornerback) is where the ball goes that way,” Eberflus said when asked about the strategy of choosing sides for his cornerbacks. “But if you do the stats, I don’t know if that’s true because I’ve looked at that several times. We’ll figure out all that as we go. That’s going to be a process all the way through OTAs, the mandatory minicamp and then all the way into training camp.”
If Gordon and Brisker do a good job of processing what they’re being coached and make gains, they will surely be in the mix when decision time comes in late August and early September.
“I watch NFL all the time and I’m constantly a person that’s looking for corrections,” said Gordon, who did not allow a touchdown reception the last two seasons with the Huskies. “I’m watching like, what can I do to get better? So when I’m watching NFL games, I’m taking pieces from the game if they’re doing good — or if they’re doing bad, that’s not what I’m going to do. Just consistently learning.”
A weekend introduction to the defense is the first step toward something the Bears haven’t seen in more than 50 seasons.
()
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why didn’t GM Ryan Poles get more help for QB Justin Fields? How many starters did they draft?
The NFL draft has come and gone, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Chicago Bears mailbag, readers aren’t impressed with the depth chart at wide receiver. Biggs answers those and other questions about the post-draft state of the Bears roster.
Some rumors out there the Bears aren’t sold on Justin Fields. How do you explain the lack of investment in O-line and receivers? Is it fair to expect that scheme and experience will help him make the jump they want to see from him? — @tn5280
I’m not sure you can change the minds of the people fueling this conspiracy theory after first-year general manager Ryan Poles used his first two draft picks on defensive backs. Poles chose not to overpay in free agency for what was largely middle-of-the-road wide receiver talent. He didn’t have the draft capital to swing a trade for one of the high-profile receivers who changed teams, and more importantly, the Bears aren’t at the stage where a big, bold move is the final item on their checklist. In terms of offensive linemen, the high-caliber ones are very expensive in free agency and most of the “name” players still out there are unsigned for a reason — their play has declined and they’re beat up a bit physically.
The hope at Halas Hall is a change in coaching staff, a new playbook and a year of experience will help Fields and the players around him improve. I don’t think a playbook change will do all of that because people placed way too much blame on former coach Matt Nagy and his staff for what happened offensively last year. I’m not going to defend them, but the NFL is more about Jimmys and Joes than X’s and O’s.
Poles said he would be careful in free agency and he was true to his word. The Bears believe Byron Pringle, signed to a one-year contract in free agency, can be a serviceable No. 2 wide receiver this season. As long as he’s healthy, he will surpass Allen Robinson’s numbers last season when he was slowed by injuries: 38 receptions, 410 yards and one touchdown. Perhaps Pringle can excel now that he’s not down the depth chart like he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.
As far as the offensive line goes, the Bears are probably not done yet. To get elite offensive tackles, you have to either pay a boatload in free agency or invest a very high draft pick. The Bears will see if last year’s rookies, Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins, pan out. They added center Lucas Patrick, who knows the playbook, and tried to pick up Ryan Bates at right guard. There’s a good chance they are on the lookout for a veteran to slot in at right guard.
The roster Poles inherited had needs across the board, and he wasn’t going to be able to fill them all in one offseason. Depending on how this season goes, it could be a challenge to get everything in place before the 2023 season.
The crowd that believes Poles and the new regime are not sold on Fields will have a tough time answering how it would benefit the Bears to set up the quarterback to fail. Poles will get only so many shots at solving the ongoing QB riddle at Halas Hall. His job will be infinitely easier if Fields looks substantially better this year. The roster is constantly evolving and the Bears are placing a good deal of faith in their new staff.
You make excellent points about the secondary needing to be fixed, and after the last couple of regimes drafted for need all too often, I’m going to give Ryan Poles the benefit of the doubt and say that his second-round picks were the right call. But only selecting one receiver with all of the remaining picks he accumulated? And Velus Jones Jr. looks to primarily be a special teams player? It’s pretty hard to believe there were no other receivers worth taking a shot at in a draft that was supposed to run deep for receivers. What are your thoughts? — David S., Los Angeles
That’s a fair question. If you would have told me before the draft that Poles would wind up with 11 picks, I would have guessed he would come away with more than one receiver. You do realize that if he had loaded up on wide receivers in the late rounds (the Bears wound up with eight of the final 94 picks), I would be getting a similar question from those fuming that Poles did not draft more offensive linemen.
Jones is really interesting to me because of his physical traits and his production at Tennessee last year: 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s far from polished, but if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is as excited about this selection as has been described, it will be fascinating to watch how Getsy uses Jones.
Another thing I have said in previous mailbags is that Equanimeous St. Brown is an interesting signing for the Bears. He’ll have a head start with Getsy’s playbook and he’s a big target with top speed on the outside. St. Brown needs to prove he can be durable and dependable, but don’t dismiss the possibility he emerges this season.
Yes, the draft ran deep at receiver, but by the time the Bears had plenty of picks — late in Round 5 and on — you’re talking about guys with traits. Poles opted to go with linemen. We’ll see how they pan out.
Is the lack of early offensive picks on Day 2 a sign that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus believe that most of the current offensive pieces are exactly what are needed? — @petermartuneac
I would not take that leap of faith. The Bears had significant needs in the secondary. They had one clear starter at cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and one clear starter at safety in Eddie Jackson. So you’re talking about major needs at key positions on both sides of the ball. The way the draft fell, specifically the first round and start of the second, some high-caliber defensive backs were available. Had wide receivers or offensive linemen fallen, I’m sure we might have seen Poles go the other direction and take two offensive players with his first three picks. As it was, they went the other way. You can argue the Bears didn’t get the offensive help they needed out of the high picks. You cannot dispute they had pressing needs in a secondary that performed poorly last season.
What about another defensive lineman? Matt Eberflus said he wants to play in waves but they simply don’t have the depth to do that right now. Maybe Larry Ogunjobi will still come on board? Thoughts? — @billhol54685080
The Bears no doubt will be active monitoring the market for available veterans and players cast off by other teams. I would earmark the defensive and offensive lines as positions to watch closely. I agree they need more additions on the defensive line, but it’s also a situation for some younger players to step forward. As for Ogunjobi, I’ve answered this multiple times and more people have inquired: I highly doubt he would have interest in joining the Bears after they nixed the original agreement because of a failed physical. Never say never in the NFL, but I’d be surprised if those sides came together again.
Do you see the Bears adding a WR like Jarvis Landry or even taking a cheap flier on Will Fuller to the WR room? Or is Landry’s asking price and being strictly a slot WR a deterrent? And Fuller’s injury history? If not them, who then? — @jtbarczak
Landry is seeking a major payday, and that doesn’t seem like the kind of move the Bears are willing to make. Fuller is a vertical stretch guy, and the Bears have a couple of players on the roster who can do that. Adding Landry would not be the difference between success and failure for the Bears offense this season. As I said above, the Bears are confident Byron Pringle can be an adequate No. 2 receiver. Maybe they will stay in the hunt for a wide receiver, but I’d remain focused on the lines right now.
In your view, how does the Bears WR corps look after the draft? Outside of Darnell Mooney, it looks pretty dreadful to me. — @danielkirshbaum
It’s not great, but a longer view of the roster is required. There was no way Poles and Eberflus would have their depth chart looking like they want it before this season begins. I believe the Bears will look significantly different at the start of the 2023 season. There’s still time for changes and there could be some good surprises in the season ahead. I think it’s a positive to give third-round pick Velus Jones an opportunity to learn on the job. Why sign a veteran who is more ready and limit Jones’ playing time? Throw him in and see what he can do. Will wide receiver be a high priority entering next offseason? That’s very possible. But there was no way to fix everything in one offseason.
How many of this year’s draftees do you believe will significantly contribute in three years? — @rvwr1
That’s difficult to say as eight of the Bears’ 11 selections came in the final 94 picks. They were going for traits and upside with those selections. Obviously they hope cornerback Kyler Gordon, strong safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones develop as core players. After that, defensive end Dominique Robinson and running back Trestan Ebner are interesting selections. Robinson is super raw, but the Bears believe they can develop his pass-rushing skills. Ebner should slot in immediately on special teams and might get some time in the backfield. Of the four offensive linemen the Bears drafted, they will be lucky if one pans out.
What will the starting LB group be at the start and end of training camp? — @bigiant9
Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow are almost certain to be the starters in the middle and on the weak side. What we don’t know is who will be in each slot. The coaching staff hasn’t offered a hint in that regard. It’s a little bit of a mystery who will be on the strong side, but remember Eberflus said the Bears could be in their nickel defense up to 80% of the time, so don’t expect the Sam linebacker to get a ton of playing time. Jeremiah Attaochu is a candidate to play that role. It’s also possible the team will add a veteran before the end of camp.
A better secondary could help Justin Fields because the Bears would not be playing from behind so often and subject to constant blitzes. Your thoughts? — @chriscremer9
Poles made that very point when he talked about the big picture and how helping the team improve will help every area. I don’t know if a better secondary would mean Fields will face fewer blitzes. If the Bears are struggling to protect Fields, the opponent will be dialing up pressure. If the Bears can play better defense, play with a lead more often and run the ball more consistently, they certainly will face fewer pressures.
How many potential starters are we thinking from the draft? I’m hoping three. — @jasonloetterie
Looks to me like the Bears have two Day 1 starters in cornerback Kyler Gordon and strong safety Jaquan Brisker. In the long run, the best-case scenario might be getting four starters from the draft. Three would be OK, though, if you’re talking about a solid starter and not a stopgap option.
Do you think the Bears will receive compensatory draft picks in 2023? I know the formula isn’t exact, but given the Allen Robinson signing with the Los Angeles Rams, is there a chance Bears get a free pick or picks? — @themaxconnor1
The formula for compensatory picks is exact — it’s just not known. Right now, it does not look like the Bears will get a compensatory pick in 2023, according to overthecap.com. It’s possible that could shift and they get awarded a late pick. The Bears over the last decade-plus have been one of the worst teams in terms of benefiting from comp picks.
How poorly did the Bears draft? Why not take an OL and DL and a polished WR with the first three picks? — @adam_ragel
We haven’t even seen these players on the field yet for rookie minicamp, which will happen this weekend. Who did you have in mind to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at cornerback and next to Eddie Jackson at safety? As I said above, you can make a valid case the Bears didn’t get enough help on the lines or at receiver in the draft. You can’t say they didn’t need help in the secondary.
Here’s one thing a GM told me a couple of years ago. Let’s say defensive line is a major need and the team selects a tight end in the second round. In two years, the only thing that will matter about the pick is if the tight end is a bona fide player. If he is, it’s a good pick. If he’s not, it’s a bad pick. If the Bears had proper value when setting their board and then following it, they should be OK.
Ryan Poles probably didn’t go into the draft thinking he’d draft a punter, but since he did, why not use one of the earlier “I hope this lottery ticket pans out” picks on the Punt God instead? — @hickeymj
The Buffalo Bills drafted San Diego State punter Matt Araiza in the sixth round, and he was the third punter chosen. So despite his nickname, he wasn’t exactly a “Punt God” for NFL personnel who evaluate punters. One thing I was told is that while Araiza has a booming leg, he too often kicks line-drive punts that lack adequate hang time.
Scouting is critical to a team’s success. What is the average number of scouts per NFL team? How many do the Bears employ? — @fjhscranton
Including pro scouts, the Bears had 19 last season, which sits right about at the league average after I chatted with a few scouts from different teams. Poles is in the process of tweaking his staff. Pro scouting director Jeff King was promoted Tuesday to co-director of player personnel. The Bears are not bringing back college scouting director Mark Sadowski, and a few area scouts could be shuffled around.
The quality of the scouts a team employs is more significant than the quantity. The Bears surely will feel good about their group when Poles has finalized it. Keep in mind, the Cincinnati Bengals are notorious for having far and away the smallest scouting staff in the NFL. They are the defending AFC champions.
()
