News
Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery
Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery
Ration Card: There is very important news for ration card holders. The government has asked many ration card holders to do this work immediately, otherwise action will be taken against them. This action will be in the form of recovery and litigation.
New Delhi: Ration Card: There is very important news for the ration card holders. The government has asked many ration card holders to do this work immediately, otherwise action will be taken against them. This action will be in the form of recovery and litigation.
Government is going to take big action
Actually, the Uttarakhand government is in the mood to take strict action on the fake and ineligible ration card holders. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rekha Arya has said that the government is going to take major action against the ineligible ration card holders who are taking ration for the rights of the poor. Along with the recovery of ration from them so far, a case can also be filed against them.
There are more than 14 lakh cardholders in the state
In fact, there are more than 14 lakh Antyodaya and primary families ration card holders in Uttarakhand. According to media reports, there are more than 12 lakh 27 thousand primary families ration card holders in the state and about 1 lakh 84 thousand Antyodaya card holders.
Government gives free and subsidized ration
Subsidized ration is given to the ration card holders by the government for free or at a very low price. But, many people are actually ineligible or they have fake ration cards. In such a situation, the government will give ten days to these people to surrender their ration card in the inspector’s office.
No action will be taken on surrendering the ration card
No action will be taken against the one who surrenders the ration card within the stipulated time period. His name and address will be kept confidential. At the same time, recovery will be done from ineligible or fake ration card holders who do not surrender their ration card within the stipulated time period and they will be prosecuted.
Toll free number will be issued
To get information about such people, the department will issue a toll free number. Anyone can give information about ineligible or fake ration card holders on this number. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed.
The post Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know details here
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know details here
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
7th Pay Commission: Central government employees are getting the benefit of increased salary under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). Apart from this, the dearness allowance is also increasing continuously. But, the central government may soon bring a new formula to increase the salary for government employees. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had indicated this in July 2016. During an announcement in Parliament, he had said that now one should think about the employees apart from the Pay Commission. According to the sources of the Finance Ministry, now the new pay commission will not come for the central government employees. The government is working on it that the salary of the employees should be increased according to their performance linked increment.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to Kovid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increaase in 7th pay commission was the least.
The post New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here
In today’s online era, incidents related to fraud have increased significantly. By getting the necessary details of the person, it is being misused. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the incidents of theft and misuse of information related to PAN card and Aadhar card.
If you are also a PAN and Aadhar card holder, then you should be careful. Many such incidents are coming to the fore, in which the information related to the PAN card of the person is being stolen and loans or mobile phones are being financed. On the other hand, the person whose loan is being financed through PAN card, he is not even aware of this. In India, this fraud is being done on a large scale by stealing the PAN and Aadhar card of the person. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you some such measures, by adopting which you can avoid this fraud.
Take special care that you do not give information related to your PAN card and Aadhar card to any unknown person. Apart from this, avoid giving information related to your important documents to any unfamiliar person.
Don’t forget to bring back your important documents from the store after getting photocopied. Many a time we forget our PAN or Aadhar card on photo copy story. As such, they can be misused.
Do not give your PAN card, Aadhar card or other important documents to any person, it can be used wrongly. If there is a wrong entry in the data related to your CIBIL, then immediately report it to your bank or nearest police station. Apart from this, you should also keep checking your CIBIL score from time to time. In today’s era, it is necessary to be alert at every step. Otherwise, no one knows what will happen when.
The post Big Alert! PAN and Aadhaar card holders should be careful, there is a big fraud going on, protect yourself in this way, know all detail here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Ex-MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski elevates First Academy baseball with ‘quarterback’ mindset
Success seems to follow A.J. Pierzynski wherever he goes.
Six years after retiring from Major League Baseball, the same IQ he carried through 19 years is helping another championship-level team in his hometown.
“Catchers make the best [MLB] managers and coaches,” Scott Grove, head coach of The First Academy in Orlando, said about bringing Pierzynski aboard. “You’re the quarterback on the baseball field.”
Before the 2020 season, Grove asked Pierzynski if he could help as an assistant coach. It was cut off after eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but last year, in Pierzynski’s first full season as an assistant, TFA (31-1) won the Class 3A state championship.
The Royals are 24-3 this season and rolled to the Class 3A District 9 tournament title, beating Windermere Prep 10-0 in Thursday’s final. They will host a region quarterfinal game Wednesday.
The former Dr. Phillips High School standout has had his share of big games — and moments. He was an integral part of two playoff runs with the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Twins, in 1994.
In his first year with the Chicago White Sox after signing as a free agent in 2005, Pierzynski had a huge impact on the team winning its first World Series in 88 years.
One of the key moments in the World Series run was a usually inconsequential dropped third strike in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Anaheim Angels.
The White Sox were down 1-0 in the series and the score was tied 1-1 with two outs in the ninth. Pierzynski struck out to seemingly end the inning. But Angels catcher Josh Paul didn’t think the pitch hit the dirt and started walking toward the dugout while Pierzynski ran to first in a heads-up play.
Home plate umpire Doug Eddings allowed the dropped third strike. Pablo Ozuna pinch-ran for Pierzynski, stole second and scored on a double by Joe Crede to give the Sox a 2-1 victory.
He made winning plays for winning teams. One thing First Academy has been good at is winning, and its players can draw from an invaluable resource in Pierzynski.
“A.J. works with our hitters and shares a lot of knowledge with me,” Grove said. “A.J. has helped with double cutoffs and relays, bunt defense, pickoffs and rundowns, two-strike approach with our hitters, dissecting if a pitcher is tipping pitches. … anything to gain any little advantage.”
Making up for lost time
So why does a Major League veteran with more than 2,000 career hits say yes to being a high school assistant?
“My kids have gone to First Academy since kindergarten and I’ve always tried to help out with my son in Little League all the way up,” Pierzynski said, referring to Austin, a freshman catcher (of course) with TFA. “I stay out of his travel baseball stuff, but Scott asked me a couple years ago if I’d be willing to help when Austin was on JV as a seventh-grader.
“I enjoy baseball, but I really enjoy being around this group of kids. They’re fun, they enjoy baseball and enjoy being around each other.”
Pierzynski has become a model “soccer dad” after his playing career, with baseball and volleyball replacing the soccer part. His daughter, Ava, is a sophomore at First Academy, playing volleyball in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring.
“I help when I have time with my work and traveling,” he said. “Ava plays competitive travel volleyball. We’ve gone to tournaments in Indianapolis, Omaha, Tampa, Chicago and she practices an hour away in Melbourne. I can’t have my wife drive her all the time, so when we don’t have a game, I’ll drive her over there.
“I was very blessed to be able to play baseball for a long time and being able to make enough money to support my family. Now I have time to spend more time with them. I missed a lot playing baseball. My daughter was born in 2005 [and Austin was born in 2006] and I retired in 2016. For eight months a year during those 11 years I was gone a lot. You can’t ever make up for that, but now that I have time and don’t travel as much for work, I want to spend as much time with my kids. I love my kids and enjoy being a part of their lives.”
Austin appreciates Dad being a part of the TFA baseball in more ways than one.
“It’s good to have Dad around, but it’s hard to blend being a coach and father,” he said. “I love having him here and he’s definitely helped our pitchers and catchers with pitch calling and swings.”
With Pierzynski’s career highlights available readily through Google and YouTube, every TFA player knows plenty about their assistant coach. Experiencing the veteran’s knowledge in person is a different story.
“AJ has been for me — and I feel like I can speak for others when I say this — a great person to look up to,” said TFA senior Greg Pettay, a UCF recruit who’s batting .462 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI. “He’s one of the reasons this year has been going so well for me because we always talk after most at-bats and he always gives good input.”
Pierzynski’s ability to handle pitchers during his MLB career was impressive. He was the catcher when the White Sox set a record with four consecutive complete games in that 2005 ALCS and he’s one of only 22 catchers in MLB history to catch a perfect game (Philip Humber in 2012).
Pierzynski has helped with the development of TFA’s pitchers, too.
“A.J. has been a tremendous help for the team and me personally,” said senior Isaac Sewell, a Virginia Tech recruit who is 9-1 with a 1.38 ERA. “In our postseason run last year, there were many times that he would sit down with me and others about approach and doing a job.
“In the semifinal game against [Jacksonville] Bolles, I was overthinking about how to pitch but he simplified it to just getting nine outs. As pitchers we have to upset the timing of the hitters, and AJ has helped us understand how to pitch with more intent to getting hitters off balance and putting ourselves in the best position to succeed.”
From agitator to arbitrator
Pierzynski was considered an agitator and edgy as a player. His White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillen, once said, “If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.”
The most famous example is when Pierzynski ran over Chicago Cubs’ catcher Michael Barrett to score on May 20, 2006. Pierzynski slapped home plate emphatically, and before he could grab his helmet off the ground near Barrett he was punched in the face.
Pierzynski was similar to another Chicago athlete, Dennis Rodman, who played for the NBA’s Bulls from 1995-98 after seven years with fierce rival Detroit. Pierzynski was disliked when he was with the division rival Twins, but that changed when he played on the South Side.
Grove was familiar with the reputation before asking him to join the coaching staff.
“I knew about it, but he’s been great for us,” said Grove, who also played pro baseball with nine years in the minors after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1987. “He’s a good listener. We don’t agree on everything, but we sit down and come together for the betterment of the team. The beautiful thing about baseball is there’s different ways to win.”
Who knew the agitator could become an arbitrator?
“Scott’s great. I trust him as a coach,” Pierzynski said. “You’re not going to agree with somebody 100 percent on stuff, but when we have a disagreement, we talk about it and get on the same page. I wouldn’t help if I didn’t believe in what the coaches are doing with the whole program.”
And Pierzynski truly cares about the program, school and community. He was an all-state baseball player at Dr. Phillips, but his wife, Lisa, went to TFA through grade school before they met at DP. His family attends The First Baptist Church of Orlando, which founded TFA on its campus in 1986.
Pierzynski misses practices and some games due his Fox Sports MLB analyst job and taking Ava to volleyball commitments, but he stays connected from afar.
“I’ll be doing something, but I’ll be watching a [TFA] game on my phone, living and dying with every pitch,” he said. “I did a tour and fell in love with it. People can believe whatever they want to believe, but there’s something about having a Christ-centered school. I believe children need something bigger to answer to than mom or dad.
“TFA promotes a very equal, inclusive environment where they intermix all the students and that’s important to me. When you get out in the real world you are around people that are different from you and you need to be able to handle all situations.”
With Pierzynski in the dugout, the Royals are ready for all situations, too.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
()
Ration Card: Such cardholders should do this work immediately, otherwise the government will file an FIR with recovery
Argentina Banks To ‘Call A Halt’ To All Crypto Operations
Scholarships For College – Apply For Scholarships Online For Free College Money!
125 Action Statements and Power Phrases
Why You Should Begin a Passive Income Strategy
Credit Repair & Banks at ODDS
Benefits Of Taking Used Cars Finance Linden New Jersey
How to Establish An Online Gold Investment Account
Mining Capital Coin CEO Accused of $62M Cryptocurrency Scam
Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion